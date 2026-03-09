Liberty Uncensored

Liberty Uncensored

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

A Discussion on Eugenics

A recording from Liberty Uncensored live video with Corey King
Liberty Uncensored Newspaper's avatar
Liberty Uncensored Newspaper
Mar 09, 2026

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Liberty Uncensored Newspaper in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Welcome Freedom Fighters! Are you ready to Get Active?

Hit Subscribe to get more access to content. Visit the Members Library. Take Survey.

///// Main Channel ///// Media Channel ///// Movie Channel ///// Law Channel /////

Start Here

Start Here

Feb 26
Read full story

Freedom is a duty.

You are the only one that can act upon that duty.

Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act

LUNP Issues: DecemberJanuaryFebruaryMarchAprilMayJuneJuly

You can TIP ME with $1, (Tip me $2), (Tip me $3), etc. with further value exchanges as well. Right now you can use BUYMEACOFFEE to tip a couple bucks for this article you appreciated and Get MR Zine. You can also support with CashApp, PayPal, or Crypto.

If you’re just following, you’re only seeing a fraction of what I write. Hit Subscribe to get more access to content. Take Survey.

Start Here

Start Here

Feb 26
Read full story

///// Main Channel ///// Media Channel ///// Movie Channel ///// Law Channel /////

While I highly suggest operating entirely out of courtrooms, I also highly suggest getting familiar with courtroom operations and how to understand what is happening. How to Win in Court is one of the best resources I have found to understand court procedure and tactics.

After this, I suggest familiarizing yourself with People’s Awareness Coalition.

We need your help to bring it to the next level!

Blessings!

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Liberty Uncensored · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture