Abrahamism and Everything Else
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Abrahamism and Everything Else
Across history, most religious traditions developed within particular peoples, cultures, and landscapes. Their myths, rituals, and moral codes were tied to the communities that practiced them. Participation was not usually framed as a universal obligation. A people honored their own gods, and other peoples honored theirs.
The Abrahamic traditions emerged with a very different orientation. Judaism, Christianity, and Islam all developed universal truth claims and expansionary frameworks that often moved alongside political authority, empire, and law. Their spread frequently involved not only belief, but the transformation or replacement of older cultural systems.
This raises a serious question about the nature of religion itself.
Are the Abrahamic traditions primarily spiritual systems seeking universal moral truth, or are they fundamentally political religions designed to expand across cultures and replace existing civilizational identities?
And in contrast, how should we understand the many religious traditions that historically remained tied to particular peoples and lands without seeking global conversion?
Vote in the poll below and explain your reasoning in the comments.
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While I highly suggest operating entirely out of courtrooms, I also highly suggest getting familiar with courtroom operations and how to understand what is happening. How to Win in Court is one of the best resources I have found to understand court procedure and tactics.
After this, I suggest familiarizing yourself with People’s Awareness Coalition.
Interesting poll, looking forward to seeing what others select. I chose Religion and civilizational power because it captures the merger of theology, empire, law, culture and historical memory, but political expansion by religion would be a close second because that emphasizes conquest, enforcement and spread.
The book "Journey to Reality: Sacramental Life in a Secular Age" by Zachary Porcu is a good resource if you're looking to understand Christianity better.