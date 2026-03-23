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Abrahamism and Everything Else

Across history, most religious traditions developed within particular peoples, cultures, and landscapes. Their myths, rituals, and moral codes were tied to the communities that practiced them. Participation was not usually framed as a universal obligation. A people honored their own gods, and other peoples honored theirs.

The Abrahamic traditions emerged with a very different orientation. Judaism, Christianity, and Islam all developed universal truth claims and expansionary frameworks that often moved alongside political authority, empire, and law. Their spread frequently involved not only belief, but the transformation or replacement of older cultural systems.

This raises a serious question about the nature of religion itself.

Are the Abrahamic traditions primarily spiritual systems seeking universal moral truth, or are they fundamentally political religions designed to expand across cultures and replace existing civilizational identities?

And in contrast, how should we understand the many religious traditions that historically remained tied to particular peoples and lands without seeking global conversion?

Vote in the poll below and explain your reasoning in the comments.

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