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Megan Leigh Abernathy's avatar
Megan Leigh Abernathy
5d

Interesting poll, looking forward to seeing what others select. I chose Religion and civilizational power because it captures the merger of theology, empire, law, culture and historical memory, but political expansion by religion would be a close second because that emphasizes conquest, enforcement and spread.

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AW's avatar
AW
5d

The book "Journey to Reality: Sacramental Life in a Secular Age" by Zachary Porcu is a good resource if you're looking to understand Christianity better.

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