FREEDOM ISNT FREE, IT REQUIRES VIGILANCE

Leaders and Factions - the Root

It is understandable that people flock to standards. When finding oneself in a dangerous forest, filled with beasts that would eat you, thieves that would rob you, murderers that would kill you… it is sensible that most anyone would hasten to the closest or strongest castle. They would sacrifice what need be sacrificed for the security of the high walls. They would rather be a slave to the castles owner than a meal for a wolf, or a victim of the wild criminals.

A fundamental requirement of the noble, the courageous and the free, is that they refuse all bindings in favor of the dangerous liberty of the untamed and undominated. Another basic requisite, is the care of others who are not so noble, courageous and free. There is little to be gained for the weak and ignoble in the dangerous places. There is everything to be gained for the strong and honorable, when they go forth and tame themselves and those places.

The reason for the existence of authority goes hand in hand with the various characters and archetypes of man. There is a natural heirarchy to the universe. Man is not seperate from that heirarchy, no matter how much people scream for equality. It will never exist.

There are leaders of men, and there are those who refuse or are unfit for leadership. Authority is derived from ability. The one who knows what is ahead and how to manage it for benefit of the group is a natural leader. The one who charges forth at danger, to prevent it from consuming the group, is a natural leader. The one who most effectively mediates disputes, organizes necessary activity, and negotiates for prosperity and strength, is a natural leader.

Very simply, there are zero leaders in governments around the world today. They are ALL cabalists in an extremely evil organization. There is no point any longer arguing this. Anyone who disagrees can remain stupid, ignorant, and ready for the slaughter. It is the duty of those who know to act. We cant expect people who know nothing to take action. They never will.

The Delusion

Almost everywhere I look today, the people who have attached themselves to one standard or another all have the same exact mental structure. They claim they are right without knowledge and experience. They demand others obey their position without proving authority. They refuse to justify their position when challenged without the decency of even attempting to debate the points.

This sort of behavior is mirrored across all the different factions. They are small minded, or their expereince or knowledge is too narrow to truly be able to deny the truths of the opposing factions. Instead of exploration of truth, they rely upon fads, the magnetic pull of strong and compelling rhetoric and propaganda, and unfounded claims and unsatisfactory solutions.

The delusion is deeply entwined within people generally, such that no matter what side they choose, believing themselves to always be on the right side, they are always actually still in the box. Of course we are again speaking in generalisms, because generalisms are true for a reason, and outliers are not really needing to be contemplated when speaking generally.

The gaussian curve describes this fully, such that most people will land in the center, while standard deviations form the center will decrease in percentages resulting in outliers that do not fit the general mold. Thus we can always discuss generalisms with accuracy and achieve desired results.

As the Overton Window, which is discussed so often now, shifts, the generalism of who remains in the delusion will remain the same. They will latch onto new factions as the strength of those factions grow from a dedicated core. The condition of the masses will remain. They will plug themselves into one or another faction as they perceive its value in securing them from the storm, the hellscape, the dangerous animals, the villains waiting in the forested shadows.

As this is always the case, we must not feel as if the world is against us. We must understand the nature of the world, and not defy it, but embrace it.

The Technical Issue

The USA is not a republic. It is not a democracy. It is not a nation of free men. It is not the last bastion of freedom on the planet. It is not the protector of the world or of democracy. It is not the most advanced nation on the planet. It is not the most free nation on the planet. It does not have the highest standard of living on the planet.

The USA is a de facto government, that exists outside of the Law of the Constitution of the Union. Pause, and read about that here, or you will not understand this article:

Today, anyone that is in cahoots with the current government, reaping benefits of any kind, participating in voting, employment, or identification… are all in rebellion against the consitutional de jure government. The de jure government, which is the slave of the free men of this nation, has no authority to deprive the people of their rights, to permit and license anything they want, to force taxation down their throats. This and more is only happening because we do not have a constitutional government. We have not had such for 150 years. Central banks that own our money system. Politicians that work for international agendas with dual citizenship. Fake unendeing wars, and internal “wars” against the people. This is all manifest from the de facto government we have had since the end of the “Civil War”.

As such, anyone who declares themselves a patriot, supports the government of ‘Merica, or its agents and thugs like cops and feds, is completely retarded. They are bootlickers, loving the tyrant stomping on their neck, forever. They are worshipping their blood enemy. I wonder if this sounds familiar.

The Relations and Effects

I have always been at the center of all the competing factions. I have never felt compelled by any of them to join up and become one the mob. Every faction is built on the premise that it is right and the opponent is wrong, with very few outliers within these factions being wise enough to see where the overlaps exist and to honor ideas over group dynamics and social designations.

Most will defend their position, regardless of their level of ignorance or awareness of what is true, simply because they had decided to plug their souls and minds and bodies into a group which collectively has agreed to support or attack one thing or another. They will just ride the wave. When called out for their hypocracies and ingorances, their gaslighting and their shallow perceptions, they will run and hide, dodge and lash out, and do any number of mental acrobatics to avoid facing the truth they have already decided they would ignore.

Real dialogue and debate, filled with compassion, empathy, deep listening, and the will to understand before making claim, is so rare these days, that I contend that it is nigh on extinction. Those who do know this way, are not available to the public eye because they could never sit through these fallacious and utterly imbecilic popularity contests people are calling debates today.

The effect of all this is that people are demanding from the world solutions before they are even taking the time to develop a true understanding of the problem. They seek, as always, though with varying intensity, a hero to fly from the heavens and rescue them from their own negligence. It will never happen. All that is possible is the arrival of a man or men who will rescue them from their ignorance when they are ready, and inspire them to take the necessary action to revive this dying thing we call humanity. It is only possible to fix the problem when the people are fixing it together, recognizing the same problem and the same goal, and the same steps to reach that goal. Homogeneity of body, mind, and spirit.

The Conflations and Extremities

I am a perpetual outlier. I never join up, because I have never found a faction or people who had all the right components, and I did not want to dilute waht I know by narrowing myself into their frame. I have found that there are gems within every system worthy of integration. I can see beyond take it or leave it mentalities, and I never throw the baby out with the bathwater. I observe with care the dynamics of any group, any ideology, and I disect, recombine, mold, and experiment until I have a complete understanding of what it has to offer. Then, in finding that it does not resolve the issues entirely, I take the pieces that work, and leave the waste.

I understand why people need to entertain extremes. It is due to a feeling of extracting oneself from perversion. What is disgusting to our sensibilities deserves our animosity is what most would say. And as such, people always will gather around a thoughtform developed to resolve an issue held collectively by that group as disgusting enough to require collective action.

For the Communists:

They find disust at the idea of classist abuse. That a microscopic elite may live in extreme luxury while the rest break their backs to manufacture a world of insecurity for themselves and lavishness for the other. The fact that masses will suffer their entire lives, while the elitist few gorge on the fruits of their toil. The horror is unearned domination. Class stratification fossilized into an ossified system that feeds on the powerless. The entire ideology is a moral strike against the image of laborers condemned to a life of scarcity while idle owners fatten themselves on inherited leverage.

For the Capitalists:

They find disgust at the notion of the handout, the decoupling of achievement and effort. The value of labor and production is tethered to a social agreement that all may achieve if they provide enough of that which is most beneficial to the collective. They refuse the centralization of control for that would mean less individual authority to strive for the success promised through that social agreement. Everything has a numerical value in relation to everything else. The offense is unearned consumption. Enter the notion of useless eaters, someone extracting value without producing equivalent value. The ideology is a defense of voluntary exchange and a rejection of enforced leveling, which is felt as an attack on individual striving.

For the Democratists:

Disgust arises at the sight of decisions made without consent, of rulers insulated from the ruled. The violation is the shutting of the public square, where authority becomes opaque, hereditary, or exclusionary. To the democratist, legitimacy flows only from the governed, often by a direct consent. Anything else is a moral transgression and a usurpation of the public’s rightful voice. They may not care about the topic at hand, but they care about their individual right to choose regardless. Their conviction: no man may command another without the latter’s input.

For the Republicanists:

Their disgust is directed not at hierarchy itself, but at the chaos that comes when pure mob opinion becomes sovereign. The violation is factional tyranny, where volatile majorities trample rights, and passions overwhelm reason. To the republicanist, liberty dies when either a king dominates or the crowd dominates. They fear the degeneracy of unrefined democracy and the descent into demagoguery, bribery of the masses, and instability. They demand power be constrained by structure, virtue, and law, and never the whims of the few or the many.

For the Anarchists/Voluntaryists:

They are disgusted by forced obligation. All taxation is theft, regulation is intrusion, and institutions are predators wearing the mask of order. The offense is any relationship not freely chosen. They see hierarchy as illegitimate the moment it ceases to be voluntary. Coercion is moral pollution while the pure society is one where every interaction stems from consensual exchange. Their animus targets the entire architecture of statehood as an engine of compulsion.

For the National Socialists:

Their disgust is toward racial and civilizational decay. This includes demographic decline, cultural fragmentation or suicide, moral depravity, and the erosion of the ancestral, organic unity of a people. The violation is degeneracy, where the national body, the land and people, are being weakened, diluted, and corrupted from within and without. Only radical purification, unity, and discipline can restore vitality, dignity and destiny.

For the Monarchists:

Their disgust is directed at the instability of fragmented power. They see disorder, factionalism, and the constant churn of leadership as corrosive to civilization. To them, the “equalization” of authority produces mediocrity, conflict, and a loss of higher purpose. Rootlessness. No lineage to anchor the polity. No unquestioned symbol of continuity. No embodiment of duty, sacrifice, and stewardship. No figure who transcends faction. Pettiness of elected jockeying, the short-termism of perpetual campaigns, the vulgarity of mass politics, the bureaucratic sprawl of committee-rule.

To them, a properly formed monarchy is sacralized responsibility, a stabilizing apex that binds the social body into coherence. Civilization requires a custodian above the fray, not merely a manager selected by the crowd.

These few factions are major players in the world. There are also the Theocrats and Technocrats, and more. But the main players are those above. Each has value, as you can see, for the adherants that is justified by moral superiority and a logic of its own on how to correct for the problem it perceives. But not a single one of these corrects for all the problems at once.

Should it not be our goal to arrive at this ultimate solution to the problem? Should we also recognize that there will never be an ultimate utopia among men? By accepting that it is the nature of man to strive for better, we will be able to infer and understand the infinite struggle that will exist between competitors and even collaberators on that journey.

The best solution to this issue, then, is one that manages to sustain a balance most resembling that of natures own balance, while accounting for the outliers, the extremes. Again the Gaussian Curve gives us what we need. If we can account for 1 standard deviation from the mean, we already have accounted for 68% of the people. That is already a win. If we are exceptional beyond all historical examples, and we reach 2 standard deviations from the mean, we will have done right by 95% of all people. Now we have only the smallest of minorities, the extremities that cannot be accounted for under normal pressures while sustaining the core, who by their nature are the ones who strive most strenously for novelty and progress. The changing of eras demands the renewal of systems that allow the massive standard population to sink into the frame and have the security of the guaranteed structure.

People generally do not want to have to make every conceivable decision. The idea of a true democratic society shatters upon this singular point. Someone interested in civics will give it their time and attention while another interested in architecture will only care when something interferes with his projects. Will he wish to distract himself with fighting and arguing and debating about the nature of the interference, or rather would he wish to be served by another with extreme skill and experience in doing so, allowing him to continue to further his own passions? Of course, the latter.

Nothing comes for free. Nature does not derive value from nothing. Just as heat is constantly in motion to expand into the coldest areas of the universe, so is value arrived at by the perception of relation between needs and haves, the opportunity cost of action, and the organically shifting circumstances of the moment. The technocrats, communists, and the like fail to understand the nature of how value is created in the universe. They would arrogantly attempt to control value and determine its distributions to the beneficiaries of human existence. This hubris cannot be measured against the sane mind, for only in insanity can one believe they are the creator of existence and the controller and master of nature. This argument disrupts the mechanism of socialism and communism and technocracy. The idea of centralized micromanaged control.

There is a great enlightening idea in man. It is the idea of liberty. That we have rights inherent by our existence. That we may exercise these rights despite all attempts by others to stop us. So long as we do not impose ourselves upon others to deprive them of the same rights, we have the freedom to conduct ourselves however we please. What a great and magnificent idea. For voluntaryists and republicanists, and to varying degrees others of more individualist natures, this is the ultimate design for society.

For republicanists, it is through a charter that all in a nation or jurisdiction agree to, that gives authority of Law to this Liberty idea. To the voluntaryist, it is logic, consent, and life itself that gives this authority to each individual. But, the implementation of this high ideal requires an extremely mature individual both emotionally and intellectually as well as spiritually. It is especially unlikely for people to undersand this way of being when society is as depraved as it is today, though even at its best the mob will never be free of the gaussian tail of the lowest orders of man, the criminal vectors and stupid elements that demand of the peaceful unyielding hypervigilance. It is because of this section of society that the individualist must suffer governments. It is because of the frauds, the manipulators, the parasites, and the tyrants small and large that perpetually fight for dominance over other men.

While the utopic ideal of an anarchist society is basically the idea of heaven on earth, its practical potential is extremely low. One cannot force others to become wise, to cherish freedom and to hate tyranny. This must be learned. Yes, there are ways we could educate the youth and we could eradicate the thought-form toxins from our collective soul, but that would require the ability to reach and enforce that education. So long as that authority is in the hands of maleficent groups, the ability to reach and educate and construct an environment suitable to the enlightening of man will be unattainable.

As such, it is in seeing a much grander picture to achieve the end result of heaven on earth, of individual authority and a world of consentual relationships, that we may make the dream a reality. It is in seeing the proper path forward, where ideology meets practicality, that we may make each successive step land on sure ground.

The nature of man is in the collective. Again, outliers always exist… but that doesn’t change the general truth. Thus a collective governence system is not inherently devoid of value, like anarchists will generally contend. It is not that government itself is evil, it is that the format, structure and function of government is most often a perversion of the natural form. There have been some governments that have existed closer to and within a natural form. These are always hierarchical, as egalitarianism is a dream of fools and the insane. These natural governance models ensure authority is given, not taken, by social agreements and voluntary association. They govern within their domain alone, and serve the interests and values of their people alone. They do not serve the interests of many dissimilar groups, just as a lion does not command a cheetah, nor a spider commands a scorpion. They regard the people and the land moreso than the diversity of ideas the people may entertain.

From this, one who has the proper education and knowledge, might think that each of these point to national socialism. There has been a resurgence of this ideology into the ranks of mainstream contention, even if that is not reported on the mainstream information channels. The problem is, that even amongst those who sponsor this governance system often do not understand it. Let’s take a look at whether it truly fulfills the qualifications. It certainly is highly ordered and hierarchical. It creates a vacuum in leadership for those who rise by merit, appointed by those above them. Being that there are far too many people with far too many diverse opinions, a majority vote isnt a balm for the wounds of dissimilarity. This is why poltiical pluralism is eliminated, by stripping away all other parties in a nation. National Socialism isn’t inherently an expansionist system. It cares not for the external conditions of the world, but rather concerns itself entirely on its own racial people and ancestral territories. It doesn’t make claim to expansion other than as serves the needs of its people, and never justifies it in service to any other cause.

National Socialism in theory resolves many of the issues in governance. It is collectivist while supporting the individuals on a path to greater liberty. This is the reason why it was called the 3rd way. It is neither wholly individualistic nor collectivist. It calls to the old ways and the new. It attempts to bind people by the strongest bonds, blood and land. It calls the people to arrive ready to serve one another and it offers extaordinary benefits for doing so, though these benefits derive from the central control of the government. The central figure is as a king, who wields both the authority and the responsibility of the successes and failures of the government. In the end, it does what few other governance models can. It endeavors to make correction for centuries or millenia of perversion and convolution and dilution. But, all of this fully demands that whoever is in the authority roles in the government is the highest caliber of humans. It is from them that all things will flow.

This is the divide. Either it may be a tyranny of the worst kind, or it may be a beneficent government that brings its people to greater heights than any other form of government could. I suppose it could be mediocre and stagnant, but this would lead to nothing spectacular, and people would likely live on in the same drudgery they do in any of the other forms of governance. The stripping away of the organs of mass influence from the people, including the media and education, prevent those parasitic entities who wish to undermine and control the nation from being able to do so.

In the end, the form of government and the shape of the social mind is the vehicle for the people to maintain or evolve their nation, their collective persona. The structure of governace is always secondary to the strength and will and needs of the people. If the government is modeled to reflect that will accurately, than it may be considered beneficent. It fulfills the will and needs of the people. This is a rare circumstance, or perhaps not existent, at least amongst the large nations since the 18th century population explosion. To adequately represent the people, a homogeneity must exist. To control a people, it is better that discord and confusion exists. This is easily done through the practice of mixing cultures, races, and religions that are extremely distinct and oppositional to one another.

In Germany under Hitler, the primary goal of the national socialist government was to eradicate the mixture. To return the nation to the homogeneity that would make it possible for the people to be represented adequately by the government, to share as beneficiaries of the social cohesion and racial connection that all people deserve by their birth and existence. It is extreme circumstances that drive people to extreme responses.

Is national socialism a proper response to the challenges we face today?

The answer is not a simple one. Just like with everything else, the people are ready to jump faction to faction based on the security of joining the group most likely to succeed. The future of humanity is a direct result of the mob perception. Since the mob is stupid and easily manipulated, and as those who run the show are evil, the prospect doesnt look great. To change the course we are on, nature demands of us an effort of colossal proportions. To throw off the chains of the monster in our midst, we must do several things:

Recognize the enemy Bind ourselves to the struggle for redemption Take unyielding and decisive and unmerciful action

With National Socialism, if we can pull it off with every factor properly set, the violence of the change of the eras will result in a betterment of life for everyone in the long run. But any half-measure or hesitation of necessity will result in the same garbage outcome as we have seen for millenia.

We must first recognize that the primary enemy is ourselves. It is our incompetence, our laziness, our tolerance, our ingorance, and our cowardice. Overcoming these, and more, is mandatory. Finding cohesion with others also conquering this internal battlefield comes next. And within that, recognition of the external enemy. That slithering, shadowy force that goes by many names, yet cannot escape our awareness entirely. The Abrahamic cult of frauds, thieves, murderers, and evil worshippers.

Once we know the enemy for what it is, we can take action. But there is only one problem. Conviction. Weak people must fall away while the strong rise to face the challenge and carry the torch for those who cannot or will not. There is nothing more proper than people fulfilling their purpose according to their natural abilities. Those who are the best among men must rise to positions of authority by their merit. These men must lead the mob through the challenges of purging the disease. For those that have the ability, and the will, such as those who led the national socialists in Germany, or those that led the American colonists through the trials and tribulations of warfare, or any number of others who have had the balls and the quality to lead the charge against the depravities and perversions of the human condition, the duty is inherent. These people are the ones who bind themselves to the redemption of humanity. Just as the Signers of the declaration swore oaths upon their sacred honor, so must all who carry the weight of the collective.

With the fulfillment of these required components, the right leaders, and the right knowledge and awareness of the problem, the only thing left is to throw away the scabbard. Its not to throw away strategy and proper tectical planning. It is to engrave on ones soul, and the collective soul, the irrevocable, oath-bound commandment of victory or death. That nothing will dissuade the forward momentum. That action will be rewarded by the intrinsic honor in the act, not in laurels following.

From this point forward, resolve must translate into movement. Not later, not after further deliberation, but now. It must be deliberate, disciplined, and unrelenting. Each step taken affirming the vow already made. Advancement is not for the promise of triumph, nor the fear of defeat, but because forward motion itself is the proof of fidelity to the commandment. Decision becomes deed, and deed becomes habit, until momentum ceases to be a choice and becomes a force. The path is entered by action alone and is opened to those who do not look back, but always press forward.

This language is owned by the noble. It cannot be accessed by the weak and insufferable. It demands of us a noble society, and the managers of that structure who stand vigilant against the weakening of the gates. Enter National Socialism. It is a mechanism for ripping apart the fallacious, and scattering the damned. It brings nation, race, land, language and other defining features of a unique people into focus, and strips away the confusion of anything that may deprive those people of their beneficial interest in that heritage.

For all of human history, people have been nationalistic. They have concerned themselves with the success of their family before that of others families, and their tribe before others. Why is it any different when the nations are grown in number to these extremes of population density we see today? It is even more important due to this, to ensure the people are aware of the boundaries of their identity.

National Socialism by any other name would perhaps be more acceptable to the masses, and they would be readily able to accept its methods, motives, and means. But this isn’t important here. The main contention here is to recognize the need. To see the problem, and to sacrifice personal bias and agendas, in favor of the solution that fulfills the needs of the 95% and brings us closer to the utopic dream of ultimate, but never truly achievable as a society, liberty.

You can delve into the specific applications of authority I would personally apply by reading:

*Since the time I wrote that article I have updated my perspective a bit, but yet almost everything there yet remains true to my thoughts.

That’s why I’m less than fully satisfied with the ideal of “limited government.” Whether mankind will ever regain the completely free society we know he enjoyed at the pre-state level, where the authority of the village headman was the same in kind i.e. authority over his person and property and not that of anyone else, as that exercised by the poorest member of the village, it will probably not be for you or me to know. But while we live, let perfect liberty be our guiding star. -Spencer H. MacCallum4

Thus I say a benevolent authority is the only way to lead the herd away from the cliff, to set again on green pastures, and to liberate authority piecemeal from there as the populace becomes able and ready, until all that is left is an enlightened people in a supportive environment. Corey King

My conclusion…

Yes, National Socialism, by any other name, could seriously work to alter the conditions of the world at large. We could correct for the greatest problems facing humanity today, and set the pieces in motion for the generations to come to refine their national bodies into something superior to anything the world has ever seen.

But this is unattainable so long as the proponents of the method are ignorant assholes, controlled opposition, and devious attention vampires.

The “patriotic” national socialist misses the mark entirely. The entire idea of NatSoc is to unburden the race and land from the parasites that suck the vitality from the people. When a national socialist claims to support the United States, or pretty much any other modern state, they are oxymoronically supporting the very enemy they are claiming to want to roust from power. You can’t be both a patriot for the parasite-controlled state and a national socialist, just as you could not be a communist and a national socialist, and just as one could not have been a Weimar proponent and a national socialist in the 20’s in Germany. These things oppose each other directly. But irrationality dominates every corner of the intellectual universe. No matter the merit of the argument against this insanity, there will be those who will defend their Americanism, conflated with the state, and claim to desire the results of the nationalist method.

It has absolutely zero right to authority over the people, whether viewed by a democratist, a republicanist, a voluntaryist, or even a communist. It has never been permitted by the people to wield authority. It never even made it known that it existed. The corporate entity is dead, yet pretends to be alive. It is a vampire, controlled by a heirarchy of internationalist vampires. It deserves no allegiance. Any man who swears that allegiance and acts to defend that entity is an enemy of the people, of righteousness, and is bereft of honor, nobility and protection from the retribution of the free people, when the time arrives.

There is no constitution today. Not for the average man. It is not possible to wage a political war with the enemy, as they have a stranglehold over the mechanisms and levers of power. Expect no election to be fair, to work. It cannot be done. The vampires will not allow their power to be stripped away in such a fashion. No president or elected person will EVER be able to act nobly within that system. The system itself will not allow it. I have written extensively on this before, and yet people who have read my work still will pray for the lesser of evils to enter an office and save them from their own impotence. IT WILL NEVER HAPPEN YOU STUPID FUCK!

It’s no longer impressive to be able to be a philosopher. That is the runway for action. Now is the time for action built upon the awareness we have today of the issue. Any further deviation from this direct path is showcasing the complete disfunction and dishonor of man. Weak. Pathetic. Worthy of the death that arrives without any real meaning.

Conclusion

The moment therefore demands rage measured with resolve and character. What is required now is neither faith in false saviors nor submission to decaying forms, but the reawakening of men who govern themselves before they seek to govern anything else. Action begins with the refusal to toe the line of the parasites, the refusal to tolerate, the refusal to comply with corruption, and the refusal to surrender conscience, nobility, and honor for comfort.

Let every man set his house, family, and community in order. Let truth be spoken plainly, work be done honestly, and associations formed deliberately beyond the reach of hollow authority. Withdraw the lifeblood of consent, not through frenzy and disorder and infighting, but through iron discipline. Build what endures instead of begging from the devil for temporary pleasures that make men atonic and unworthy.

The divinity of this universe does not care about elections, slogans, and performative outrage. When enough individuals choose courage over convenience and integrity over fear, and act accordingly, the heavens open for them. The path forward is narrow, demanding, and unavoidable. Eyes open, hands steady, spine straight. The future belongs not to the bombastic, but to those who are prepared to live and die for what is Right and Good.

Freedom is a duty.

You are the only one that can act upon that duty.

Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act

