User's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz
6d

Thanks for the informative post !!!

Nobody will let you have the knowledge you need to overthrow them ...

Truth Seeker's avatar
Truth Seeker
6dEdited

Clearly much thought and effort went into this edition. Blessings in return.

Now... you got alot right and several things wrong...

Totally agree about not being a joiner for the reasons mentioned.

As soon as one "joins" they are expected to uphold whatever the controllers decide.

The USA is a Constitutional Republic despite the obvious subversion.

Long descriptions of what "we" are not does not make every consideration valid.

Composed most of the list below months ago without effort:

Did not do a deep dive on each component, however there is serious change and progress.

In a few short months this incomplete short list has been accomplished:

Since this was created, there are dozens of additions, that are huge.

Someone created a short list of what has happened, most in 10  months

with tremendous opposition from the fake news echo chamber 

By no means is this list comprehensive however it covers many issues and obstacles

The list will be expanded, HUGELY, depend on it//

The first * are my contributions:

*RENEGADE MEDICAL DOCTORS ARE NOW VERY COMMON

    (made a list of 17 from memory a few days ago)

*Rogue DEM activist Judges (and attorneys) outed and over ruled (another list)

*Court Convictions against DJT appealed and tossed

*Huge multi million dollar "settlements" from several fake news agencies paid to DJT

*Hospital grifting from fake Covid Dx exposed (100K per "case")

*Death and Disabilty from PCR "testing" and "treatment" for a non existent "virus" exposed

*Covidiocy and Climate Hysteria are in the rear view mirror

*Tarrifs have brought in billions, the age of prosperity has begun if slowly

*JoBama... *Clintonistas...

*Shumer, Brennan, Stork, Paige, Comey all in full panic mode, indictments have begun

*Massive surges in Republican voter registrations far outpacing Dems

*Bill Mayer waffling, Rachel Maddow demoted, Steven Colbert gone, Jon Stewart gone

*-USAID grifting exposed some clawed back, hundred of millions of NGO stolen funds

*-US borders secure

*-Venezuela drug trafficing of Fentanyl vastly curtailed, Maduro trying to broken deal with DJT

*US out of the WHO, for the second time

*IRS mostly shuttered, Fed "Reserve" soon to be replaced, interest rates now at 2%

*8 yes 8 wars have peace, the final "con" flict is on the edge of peace

(No president has done a forth of that list in two terms)

his list:

Nancy Pelosi "retiring"

Cheney Dynasty ☠️

McCain Dynasty ☠️

Bush Dynasty ☠️

Dick Cheney ☠️

Collin Powell ☠️

Andrew Marshal ☠️

Pope Francis ☠️

Benjamin de Rothschild ☠️

Evelyn de Rothschild ☠️

Jacob Rothschild ☠️

William Rothschild ☠️

Nathaniel Philip Rothschild ☠️

David Rockefeller ☠️

Henry Kissinger ☠️

Queen Elizabeth II ☠️

Prince Phillip ☠️

Silvio Berlusconi ☠️

Constantine II ☠️

• Epstein Blackmail Op ❌

• Diddy Blackmail Op ❌

• NXIVM ❌

• John of God ❌

• Peter Nygard, The Canadian Jeffrey Epstein ❌

• 3 SCOTUS picks

—— 300 Judges

—— Roe v Wade overturned!

—— Constitutional Carry Protected!

—— Religious Freedoms Secured!

—— Affirmative Action Overturned!

—— Climate Change Agenda Halted! West Virginia vs EPA, Ohio v. EPA

—— Cleaner & Safer Streets

—— Federal Power Weakened! SEC v. Jarkesy

—— Fourth Branch of Gov Destroyed

- Georgia GuideStones Destroyed!

- SPACE FORCE CREATED

- Planned Parenthood being dismantled.

- MSM Mockingbird media exposed!

- BIG Tech Exposed!

- Elections being rigged EXPOSED!

- ERIC George Soros Rolls Exposed & Taken out of Multiple States

- MASSIVE Amounts of RESIGNATIONS!

- Exposure of school indoctrination of our children

- Evil Exposed like never before!

- The Explosion of human trafficking arrests

- Big Pharma exposed!

- Three letter agencies exposed (ongoing)

- NWO exposed!

- Chemicals in our food exposed! many states have outlawed with penalties

- RINOS & deepstate exposed!

- Disney EXPOSED!

- Biolabs exposed! MANY DESTROYED

- Warmongers exposed!

- Vaccines Exposed!

- Chemtrails exposed!

- BLM exposed!

- George Soros exposed!

- FTX Exposed

- Child Trafficking Exposed! (hundreds of busts)

- Adrenochrome exposed! supply (tortured children) largely stopped

- EO 13848 extended, again

- American spirit reignited🔥🇺🇸

- People Worldwide are Waking up every day!

- Twitter Takeover, Truth Social, Rumble

