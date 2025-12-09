Your email provider may not show this entire article. Also, if you are are reading this on Telegram, or other locations, it may not display the article correctly, and may interfere with the videos. If so, read the original at Liberty Uncensored Substack.

If you’re just following, you’re only seeing a fraction of what I write. Hit Subscribe (free) and it’ll come straight to your inbox. Take our Survey.

Telegram Main Channel ///// Telegram Meme Channel ///// Telegram Movie Channel Twitter ///// Instagram ///// Signal

FREEDOM ISNT FREE, IT REQUIRES VIGILANCE

Book 1

Out of the Silent Planet

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Cambridge philologist Dr. Elwin Ransom (who Lewis based on his friend J.R.R. Tolkien, who was a world-leading philologist) is kidnapped and taken to Mars (Malacandra) by two contemporary technocrats seeking to exploit the planet. What they find instead is a world with a functioning moral hierarchy, rational species, and a spiritual order Earth has long forgotten. Humanity is revealed to be “bent”, a fallen outlier in a cosmos otherwise aligned with its Creator.

Lewis’ descriptions of Space and Martian Planet make the book a worthy read on their own. Add to that the depth of the reasonings within the pages, and you get a seriously undervalued book. I am not a Christian, but when I read through this book, and the following, I see a spirituality that transcends just Christianity, but touches upon faith, natural and divine interconnectivity, and the mysterious beyond. The unnamed creator, by which all cultures have designated a name and style to suit their own race.

This book is an indictment of elitist arrogance, scientistic hubris, and the diseased assumption that material power is the summit of civilization.

Book 2

Perelandra

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Ransom is sent to Venus, a lush, fresh and unspoiled world, to confront a moral crisis: a new Eve, on a new planet facing a new temptation, and the possibility of repeating the fall of man in Eden, or choosing better. It is a theological battle dressed up in mythic language. Ransom contends not only with a demonic adversary but with the weight of his responsibility to safeguard innocence even when that requires decisive action and violence.

Again, beyind the Christian mythos, lies an inherant understanding of this story. It is far older than Christianity, just as temptation itself is far older, even to the origin of man. The battle waged is moral. It is a fight against the voices that drag us into despair, destruction, and the undoing of the world and of righteousness and truth.

Bottom line…

Virtue is not passive. Goodness must defend itself at all costs.

Book 3

That Hideous Strength

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

The final volume returns to Earth. Lewis reveals what “scientism” looks like when it becomes a religion. A bureaucratic-technocratic organization, N.I.C.E., attempts to “liberate” humanity from nature, flesh, family, and the past. It does this under the guise of “sanitization.”

Prophetic and exceptionally accurate today. Bureaucrats spouting hollow “progress,” experts promoting abstraction over human reality, and a governing ideology that loathes organic community, tradition, gender, marriage, and limits. We have become the very thing that we were warned about in books like this one.

The managerial elite justifying power not by wisdom or moral authority but by credentialism. “Experts” override organic communities, local traditions, and the human scale. In N.I.C.E., the technocrats claim that monitoring, manipulating, and “improving” people is for the greater good. This mirrors our world, where mass data collection and forced vaccination and molestation at airports is justified by “safety,” “health,” or “equality.” The true aim of totalitarian technocracy is not merely control, but escape from nature itself. Transhumanism, genderblending, algorithmic governance, and the disdain for human limits. Managerialism cloaking domination in euphemisms like progress, efficiency, modernization, and reform.

The real aim is to sever humanity from its past, its families, and its metaphysical and mythological foundations. Evil rarely marches under a flag. It sits in a conference room, drafting policy. Surveillance states are built by administrators, not stormtroopers.

We have ingored the writings of this master, and like Orwell and so many others. We have entered the final stage of our collapse as a species…

Unless, here at the end we discover what we have been mistakenly done, and arise like titans and cast off the parasites bleeding us dry, burn the thought-forms that are binding us in caves of ignorance, and step into our great potential. The Gods watch and wait for the legacy of man to reveal itself. Ransom is a prefect example of the potential of mankind to rise to the occasion, to face the enemy directly, and to do what is right, to the very end.

What It All Means

Lewis never set out to compete with the pulp science-fiction of his age. He wasn’t interested in laser-guns or starship schematics. He cared about legacy and that which is far more permanent. He cared about the moral order of the universe, the texture of Good and Evil, and the question of whether Man still has a spine and balls.

His Space Trilogy is one of the most overlooked masterpieces of 20th-century fiction. It doesn’t flatter modern and self-comforting ignorant sensibilities. It demands something from the reader. And because of that, it endures, even if too quietly.

Out of the Silent Planet (1938), Perelandra (1943), and That Hideous Strength (1945) all tell the tale of the natural order of this universe. Lewis used science fiction to confront the oldest truths. The spiritual emptiness of a materialist worldview. The nobility of hierarchies rightly ordered. The reality of objective Good and Evil. The consequences of pride and self-aggrandisement disguised as progress.

This series was, and is, exposure therapy for a culture gone soft. The timing is interesting in that, what Lewis describes is very much relateable to what Germany was doing contemporaneously.

National Socialism recognized the soullessness of liberal modernity and the sterility of hyper-individualism and took the boldest of action to eradicate the toxic element. While Lewis wrote of a hierarchical cosmos ordered by spiritual authority, National Socialism created a hierarchy in terms of non-individualized spiritual duty to ones family and nation. The more successful one was at serving the body of the people, the more authority was granted. Both rejected egalitarianism as an organizing principle and saw it as a poison.

Lewis’ heroes act out of responsibility and duty, not self-fulfillment or individualism. National Socialism centered duty to community and nation. Both oppose the hedonistic atomization of modern liberalism. Lewis detested the managerial and rootless bureaucrat-intellectual technocrat class as much as the National Socialists stripped it of its teeth. Both saw a problem in abstract, deracinated “experts.”

Lewis may not have been a national socialist, but in many ways, he would have found a very assimilatable crowd among the NSDAP. They wouldnt agree on everything. But they would agree upon enough.

Lewis provided us with heroes who actually bear responsibility. Ransom fulfills his calling by bearing the weight of his duty to the end. He is not a chosen one. He is a scholar thrust into a role he did not ask for. He becomes great because he chooses duty over comfort. A rare and noble quality both in fiction and in our own generation and perhaps for the last several generations.

The trilogy indicts the worship of bureaucratic “experts”. That Hideous Strength is the spine of the trilogy, wherein Lewis sees the modern technocratic religion in its infancy and calls it a totalitarian project wrapped in the language of compassion and efficiency.

He exposes scientism as a replacement religion to all the older faiths. He sees the managerial state as a priesthood that works toward the abolition of man through “improvement” and the sterilization of nature, sex, rootedness, and tradition due to hate.

Lewis’ cosmology is rigorously traditional. He restores an older understanding of the cosmos in which moral reality is woven into the fabric of creation. Angels (eldila), planetary intelligences (Oyéresu), and the spiritual architecture of the solar system are reminders of what the medieval world and before took for granted.

There is no nihilism, no false despair, no morally ambiguous villains. These stories demand moral courage of the reader, to stare directly into the corruption, temptation, and creeping influence of evil disguised as progress. It exposes the globalist, judaic, technocratic empire at a time before the internet made comunicaiton and knowledge so easily graspable.

Lewis saw the modern world more clearly than most people living in it today.

The trilogy is a warning against a civilization that hands its soul to technocrats, rejects natural law, and forgets the sacred. It is also a call to personal and real responsibility, the kind men used to bear without complaint.

Man is not the measure of all things. But he is accountable for his choices.

The Space Trilogy is great because it refuses to bow to the fads (or fags), but rather speaks directly to old truths, and the common sense of eons. It reminds us that freedom, order, courage, hierarchy, and truth are the pillars of any society that hopes to remain human.

Stay true.

Be Blessed.

Freedom is a duty.

You are the only one that can act upon that duty.

Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act

LUNP Issues: December—January—February—March—April—May—June—July

You can TIP ME with $1, (Tip me $2), (Tip me $3), etc. with further value exchanges as well. Right now you can use BUYMEACOFFEE to tip a couple bucks for this article you appreciated and Get MR Zine. You can also support with CashApp, PayPal, or Crypto.

If you’re just following, you’re only seeing a fraction of what I write. Hit Subscribe (free) and it’ll come straight to your inbox. Take our Survey.

Telegram Main Channel ///// Telegram Meme Channel ///// Telegram Movie Channel Twitter ///// Instagram ///// Signal ///// Email Me