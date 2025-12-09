Liberty Uncensored Newspaper

James Goodrich
5d

I remember when I was a kid being afraid of monsters, sometimes thinking they were under my bed. I thought if I hung my leg over the side it may be attacked by a the shark like creature that lived there at times.

My father every night would come up to check on the four of us, probably to make sure we weren’t horsing around. I’d ask him to check under my bed to make sure nothing was there. After he looked and said everything was good my mind was at ease and I could sleep.

Years and years later I realize there are monsters all around us. When I go to bed at night I toss and turn, I can’t seem to set my mind at ease, my father’s been gone now for 40 years. I’ll often pick up my phone and read. I’ll read and realize there are people out there fighting these monsters, trying to protect us.

I read great posts by authors fighting these monsters. I read comments great subscribers have written and realize there are so many fighting these threats. People are brilliant, they see these threats and write posts to bring them into the light. Many of us share our fears. Some write solutions, or ways to fight. Others write things we haven’t heard yet, warning us what’s out there. Some of us write uplifting posts trying to give each other hope. Isn’t the written word an amazing power. Before you know it my mind eases and I can go to sleep. It’s incredible when you realize writers can be hero’s too. J.Goodrich

Here's a great song enjoy!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b7k0a5hYnSI

