Challenge This Argument: Division is the Core of Our Failure
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Challenge This Argument: Division is the Core of Our Failure
Freedom movements do not fail because they are outnumbered.
They fail because they are divided.
Small but unified groups have repeatedly reshaped history, while large but fragmented movements fade into irrelevance.
The question is uncomfortable but necessary.
Is unity actually possible among modern freedom movements, or are ideological divisions too deep to overcome?
Comment with:
historical examples
personal observations
arguments for or against large-scale unity
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While I highly suggest operating entirely out of courtrooms, I also highly suggest getting familiar with courtroom operations and how to understand what is happening. How to Win in Court is one of the best resources I have found to understand court procedure and tactics.
After this, I suggest familiarizing yourself with People’s Awareness Coalition.
The liberty community in New Hampshire is divided in part because its members still believe that if only they were in power, they'd be able to achieve liberty in their lifetime. They fight for control of social media accounts so they can post "based" and "edgy" memes, while simultaneously recruiting ethnonationalists. For them, there is no principle except for the pursuit power and glory.