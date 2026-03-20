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Challenge This Argument: Division is the Core of Our Failure

Freedom movements do not fail because they are outnumbered.

They fail because they are divided.

Small but unified groups have repeatedly reshaped history, while large but fragmented movements fade into irrelevance.

The question is uncomfortable but necessary.

Is unity actually possible among modern freedom movements, or are ideological divisions too deep to overcome?

Comment with:

historical examples

personal observations

arguments for or against large-scale unity

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