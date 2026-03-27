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This week, I’ve asked Megan Leigh Abernathy to give her input into this topic. Here is what she had to say:

“It’s common, when looking at the historical record, to frame Abrahamic religions as either spiritual systems or political projects. Historically, however, they become something more consequential: systems that scale into civilizational power.

Their defining feature is not belief alone, but structural orientation. They are not content to remain embedded within a particular people or place. They carry an internal logic that extends beyond locality, asserting metaphysical claims that apply across cultures and therefore authorize expansion.

That orientation has direct implications for political order.

A religious system that understands itself as one path among many can coexist within a plural environment. A system that claims exclusive and universal truth, however, tends to reorganize institutions around that claim. This is not simply a matter of doctrine, but of social function.

As Jan Assmann observed, the introduction of a sharp distinction between true and false religion, often called the “Mosaic distinction,” creates not only meaning and identity, but also the conditions for conflict and exclusion. Once truth is framed as singular and universal, competing traditions are no longer parallel expressions of the sacred, but errors to be corrected.

The transformation of Christianity within the Roman Empire makes this dynamic visible. What begins as a marginal movement becomes, by the fourth century, entangled with imperial authority, shaping law, defining orthodoxy, and restructuring sacred space. Religion, at that point, no longer operates alongside culture. It begins to define it.

Yet belief systems do not take root solely because they are imposed. They resonate because they align with underlying moral intuitions and social needs. People are drawn to frameworks that provide coherence, identity, and moral clarity, especially in periods of instability. This helps explain how universalizing religions extend beyond their point of origin.

The limits of this process can be seen in the brief reign of Julian the Apostate (361–363 CE), who attempted to revive traditional polytheism after Christianity had already gained significant ground. His effort was institutional as much as theological, yet it failed to take lasting hold. By that point, the religious landscape had already been reshaped at a deeper level, socially, psychologically, and structurally.

This suggests that religion operates simultaneously at both the personal and political level. It is not merely believed. It organizes.

In contrast, many pre-Abrahamic traditions were embedded within specific cultural and geographic contexts. They did not require universal conversion because they did not presume a single binding path for all humanity. Religious identity was often intertwined with land, ancestry, and local practice, allowing for plurality without necessitating uniformity.

What emerges is a pattern in how universalizing religious systems behave once they align with power, and why. Once a system is able to speak simultaneously to institutional authority and individual moral intuition, it does not remain confined to belief. It becomes a framework through which entire civilizations understand themselves.

And it is precisely at that point that the tension with indigenous traditions becomes unavoidable.

A system that claims universal authority cannot remain one tradition among many. It must reinterpret, subordinate, or displace what came before it. This process does not always appear as immediate destruction, but often as absorption, translation, and gradual erasure.

So the question is whether locally embedded, polytheistic traditions rooted in land and ancestry can remain intact under a system that claims universal authority.

The historical record suggests they rarely do.”