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Cinématographe - Κινηματογράφος (Kinematográphos)

You trust what you see. That is the first mistake.

There is a difference between seeing and being shown, and most people never learn it. Thinking that they are observing reality directly while in fact they consume a version of it that has already been selected, arranged, and presented for them. The moving image carries an authority that few other mediums possess. It feels like proof and admissible reality. Something happened, it was captured, and now you are witnessing it. No argument, no interpretation, just reality as it is. That is the promise the cinematograph made from the beginning. It is a machine of truth, a device that fixes the world in place and allows anyone to look upon it.

That promise is upheld only by omitted truths. Every image is framed, and every frame inherantly excludes more than it includes. What sits outside the shot is removed entirely. What remains is emphasized and becomes dominant. What is repeated becomes memory. The moment a camera is pointed, choice has already been made. And once those images are cut, arranged, and sequenced, the outcome is something totally different than simple observation. Narrative emerges and direction is imposed. Meaning is constructed out of what would otherwise be raw, unstructured experience. Rather like a book can only contain the story within its pages, and uses the inference of the reader to determine what lies between the sentances to fill in the architecture.

If the camera were neutral, none of this would matter. Anyone could film anything and arrive at the same conclusion. But that is not what happens. Two recordings of the same event can produce entirely different interpretations, even opposing ones. Not because reality itself changed, but because the presentation did. The angle, the timing, the sequence, the emphasis, all of it alters what the viewer believes they have seen.

If what you see is always selected, then someone is doing the selecting. And if entire audiences feel the same emotions, draw the same conclusions, and walk away with the same sense of what is right and wrong, that is not coincidence. That is the affect of a hidden hand. The image is captured and shaped with intent.

Film is a filtered window to reality. A shaping force that determines what is visible and thinkable. So, is what you are watching real? And… are you the one seeing, or the one being shown.

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Thomas Edison's first movie studio

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