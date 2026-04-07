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Cinématographe - Κινηματογράφος (Kinematográphos)

The word defines the medium before any image is ever shown. Cinématographe comes from the Greek roots κίνημα, movement, and γράφειν, to write or record. The meaning is direct. Κινηματογράφος - the recording of motion. Movement recorded through time. That is the foundation. The mechanism is built upon the capture of a moment.

“When images are presented rapidly… the affections of sense are continuous, and motion appears where there is none.”

-Aristotle

*The animated Burnt City Bowl (5000 BC). Spinning the Bowl makes the wild goat leap and eat the leaves.

Predating cinema was the known illusion that makes capture possible. Perception carries continuity where none exists. The image does not need to move. The mind supplies the motion, and the eye retains images briefly after they disappear. (Opticks, Newton, 1730) When images are presented rapidly, the brain merges them into continuous motion.

Nineteenth century ingenuity proved it in practice. The thaumatrope combined two images into one through rotation. The phenakistoscope used sequential drawings to simulate motion. The zoetrope extended the same idea into continuous loops. Each device demonstrated the same rule. Motion can be constructed from still images if the sequence is controlled.

*Quick Note: This is a fantastic website with a wealth of information regarding cinematography through the ages. http://www.precinemahistory.net/index.html

Photography introduced real motion into that system. In 1878, Eadweard Muybridge arranged multiple cameras to capture a horse in motion. The resulting sequence showed each phase of movement. When viewed rapidly, the horse appeared to run again. This established that motion could be broken apart and reconstructed. Étienne-Jules Marey extended this through chronophotography, capturing successive phases within a single system. Movement became something that could be analyzed, segmented, and reassembled.

By the 1890s, the elements were in place. Recording. Sequencing. Projection.

In 1895, Auguste Lumière and Louis Lumière introduced the Cinématographe. The machine recorded, developed, and projected motion. Early films such as L’Arrivée d’un train en gare de La Ciotat presented everyday events. Archival accounts preserved by the Cinémathèque Française describe audiences reacting to the oncoming train as you might expect people who’ve never seen moving pictures. The response confirms how the image was processed. It was not treated as representation of an event, but an event itself.

That reaction established the authority of the medium. The viewer receives the image as if it corresponds directly to reality.

The camera operates within a fixed condition. It records only what is placed inside the frame. Everything outside the frame is removed as a condition of capture itself. The visible portion becomes the total field of reference. The viewer is not aware of what has been excluded. The image appears complete while remaining partial.

Sergei Eisenstein formalized the practice of using arrangement to introduce direction in Film Form and The Film Sense. His work demonstrates that meaning is produced between images, just as the predominance of the architecture of a novel is built in between the sentences. In Battleship Potemkin, the sequence of shots generates emotional and ideological conclusions not contained in any single frame.

“Because the sensory input is often incomplete or ambiguous, the visual system employs processes such as completion and prediction to construct a stable and continuous representation of the environment. These processes allow us to perceive whole objects even when parts are missing and to experience continuity across changes in viewpoint or interruptions in the visual input.” - Palmer, Vision Science

The Kuleshov effect shows the same principle. A neutral face followed by different images produces different interpretations. The sequence determines the meaning. The face followed by the image of war might produce an impression the face was sad or angry, while a bundle of playful puppies might make it appear joyful or content.

A shot directs attention, then a cut shifts that attention. A sequence establishes relation between the various components. The viewer experiences the result as understanding. The structure remains unobserved, the hidden hand, while the meaning is impressed. The image retains the authority of reality while operating as a constructed system.

Georges Méliès demonstrated that the image does not require a real event at all. Films such as A Trip to the Moon present scenes that are staged, edited, and fabricated. The moving image now operates in two modes. It records what exists and it presents what does not. Both are received through the same perceptual process.

That is the full range of the medium, though the structure expands through sound. In 1926 the first feature-length film to utilize the Vitaphone sound-on-disc sound system with a synchronized musical score and sound effects came to theatres. Don Juan, an American romantic adventure film. It had no spoken dialogue. In 1927, The Jazz Singer introduced synchronized dialogue. The image now carried voice, tone, and rhythm simultaneously. The sensory input is increased. The response becomes more immediate. The viewer receives visual and auditory signals at once, reinforcing the interpretation.



Studios like MGM, Warner Bros, Paramount, Fox, and RKO control production and distribution of almost all film. This highly monopolized industry, almost from its very origin, created standards and rules that narrowed the scope and styles of output. Genres emerged as people migrated organically to the types of films they most preferred, that reflected their own interests, values, or spoke to their worldview. The repetition of themes established familiarity that the viewer expect across different films. The mechanism of perception control is now operating population wide. The selection determined the subject. The sequence determined the meaning within. THe repetition determined the normalization of the object observed.

https://archive.org/details/motionpictureher1461unse/page/540/mode/2up

During World War II, the United States Office of War Information issued the Government Information Manual for the Motion Picture Industry. The document outlined expectations for aligning film with national objectives. This meant redefining what was acceptable content for mass consumption. In Germany, film production operated under Joseph Goebbels, who defined cinema as a tool for shaping perception. In the Soviet Union, Vladimir Lenin identified cinema as the most effective medium for influencing the population. The medium applied to guiding interpretation at mass scale. The recognition of the power, the raw authority of the cinema, is as direct a affirmation of its inherent quality. The construciton of reality, by the implantation of content through the most digestable medium known to man.

Production selects what is captured, editing determines how it is arranged, and distribution determines what is seen. Each stage reduces the field of available reality. The viewer encounters the final result without access to these stages and the sequence appears complete, the content consumed.

Research in visual processing, such as Vision Science: Photons to Phenomenology, demonstrates how contrast and motion guide attention. Auditory processing research, including The Auditory Brain, shows how sound establishes emotional context prior to conscious evaluation. These inputs operate immediately. The response forms before any analysis and the viewer interprets within a prepared framework.

“Long before your mind has had a chance to reflect on it, your auditory system will already have analyzed the sound… and extracted useful information about what caused it and where it occurred.” - Schnupp, Auditory Neuroscience

You do not see images, rather meaning imposed on images. The same is true of sound. Sound waves do not describe what you hear. You hear objects. You hear events. Long before you are aware of it, the brain has already analyzed the signal and decided what caused it. Cinema feeds the eye the way sound feeds the ear. Fragments in. Reality out. Often, sound reinforces the cinema, or vice versa.

Jan Schnupp, Israel Nelken, Andrew J King Auditory Neuroscience 4.86MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Vision Science Photons To Phenomenology Palmer, Stephen E Mit Press 54.7MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

“The image formed on the retina does not uniquely specify the objects and events in the world that produced it. Many different physical situations can give rise to the same retinal image. Because of this, the visual system must go beyond the information given and infer the most likely state of the world that caused the image. In this sense, vision is an inverse problem: the brain must reconstruct the external world from incomplete and ambiguous data.” - Palmer, Vision Science

Where cinema began as an expereince to be had in limited doses, in public, by way of a theater, the television extended this structure into continuous exposure. The moving image entered the home to operate on a daily cycle. News adopted the visual structure of film while presenting content as factual reporting. Selection, sequence, and emphasis remain constant. Edward Bernays amongst a slew of other profiteers of the cinema-generated media empire not only used the medium themselves for their purposes, but educated others, including the wide public on how media systems filter and shape information prior to delivery. The viewer experiences the result as reality effortlessly delivered on a silver platter.

Below is: Are We Amusing Ourselves to Death?, Part I by The Open Mind. I don’t agree with everything said within, but some insightful moments exist regarding the nature of cinema, especially regards its shift into television and the ever increasing demands of entertainment. The fact that presidents are being asked to give their policy positions in 30 second soundbites while the the previous presidential races involved speechmaking and debates lasting many hours, often with one side orating for an hour or two, and the other responding in kind.

The advent of digital systems intensified the process. Content is filtered, ranked, and delivered through algorithmic systems. Visibility is determined by criteria that are not disclosed, or at minimum not made clear. Sequence is adjusted continuously and the viewer receives a selected stream rather than a complete field. The structure of presentation changes in real time. With artificial intelligence, like OpenAI and DeepMind generated images, voices, and motion, we are seeing “reality” without any originating event. The capture is compeltely outside of human experience and thrusted into controlled environment, curated to output narrow bands of content. The output is processed through the same perceptual pathways as recorded material and the response remains consistent. Thus, the viewer may consciously recognize that the AI content is completely fake, but the content will still shape the architecture of their worldview, their habits, their experience of life.

The distinction between recorded and constructed no longer affects perception. The mechanism remains unchanged across every stage. Movements, images, and sequencing are recorded or generated and the viewer interprets the result as reality.

The progression:

Ancient optical observation

Mechanical illusion devices

Photographic motion capture

Cinematic projection

Narrative construction

Sound integration

Industrial production

Broadcast distribution

Digital filtering

Synthetic generation

The originating principle has not changed. Cinema is the writing of movement.

The cinematographs appearance in the world gave man the ability to record reality as much as it gave a small number of men the ability to define it for everyone else. Film, television, news, digital platforms, and generated media operate through the same process. Selection defines what appears. Structure defines how it is interpreted. Delivery defines who receives it. The viewer only consumes.

Who determines selection, structure, and delivery across these systems?

FILTH! is a documentary film that explores the battle for the cultural soul of America. When Eastern European jews began migrating in the 1880s, they quickly dominated smut peddling, book publishing, and the Hollywood film industry. They would eventually erode all obscenity laws, as well as bring subversive cultural revolutions to tear apart the moral fabric of the west.

If you have come this far, know that Thursday another article, for Paid Subs, Members, will be detailing this topic far more in its effects on the mind and behaviors of society. How the system is leveraged against the masses. How the global one world government conspiracy has been propelled forward by the use of cinema. The technology behind subliminal messaging and mind-control. It’s gonna be interesting.

Just for the record, I love cinema. I am fascinated by the ability of man to develop an artform that mimics reality so closely, and which can challenge and manipulate our senses, memory, perception, and worldview. I see cinema as a tool, just like anything else. You put a shovel in the hand of a good man, you might get a well. You put a shovel in the hands of a psychopath, and you might lose your head. We have allowed the entire industry of media to be owned and operated by the worst psychopaths, the jewish cabal, which has done everything in its extensive power to reduce us to mindless slaves, by wielding this massively dangerous tool.

Recently, I started a publication called 1488 Things which shows off the world of cinema produced during NSDAP era Germany. The nature of these films are altogether more wholesome, and generally exposed the anti-european and perverted qualities of the previous Weimar era, and the American cinema in particular… which were all owned and operated by Jews. You can see deeply into the mind of a people by observing them observing, or by observing what they observed.

There are some folks that find it impossible to seperate themselves from what they observe. You will notice that they become very much reflective in their character to that which they are observing. They will watch a film, then take on various qualities of the characters, or some emotional state based on the ambiance of the film. These people represent the most impressionable, and most susceptable to suggestion. If you are a master manipulator, a Bernaysian disciple, you could leverage control over them with ease, should you have access to major media. This is the problem in a nutshell.

The flip side are those who have a more concretized understanding of themselves, not based off of ignorance but through real self-reflection. The more self-awareness one has, the less likely they will be convinced they are something they are not. These are the types that may see a thousand moving pictures and never believe what they are seeing is reality. They have a deeper sense of reality that cannot be shaken by projected images.

There are many ways to describe the difference between these two types, but it is very easily spotted in this regard…

Do they regurgitate the news, whatever the source of that news?

Do they capitulate their intellectual kingdoms to rather fleeting conditions?

Are they able to answer how they came to believe what they believe from an original position?



Example:

Your friend gets the Covid “vaccine” because he saw his governor get it on the screen.

He harasses you to get the vaccine to, because the TV said that he should.

If you ask him about the vaccines safety, he says that the governor said it was safe and he saw him get the vaccine on live television.



He does not question whether what he saw was simply for show. He does not think it possible that the governor was injected with vitamin C, rather than the vaccine. He does not think it possible that what he saw could be anything other than reality.



The screen is reality for him.

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