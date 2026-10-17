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Corey King Live on NSDAP, Program and Principles, Solutions to Modern Conditions, and a Reading.

Hrafn King's avatar
Hrafn King

Welcome Freedom Fighters! Are you ready to Get Active?

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https://libertyuncensored.substack.com/p/start-here

More Links:

De Jure Nationality Correction Law Channel ///// LB Bork’s Blog ///// Expatriation in Unity ///// HK Trust Authority

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Check out Right Girl Right below for the original article.

Right-Girl-Right👑's Substack
Understanding the Nationalsozialistiche Deutsche Arbeiterpartei
Most people, I hope, know that ‘Nazi’ is a slang shorthand for the National Socialists of Hitler’s Germany (Nationalsozialisten in German, hence the ‘z’). It was coined by his opponents, along the lines of an earlier term, ‘Sozi,’ that was applied to the Social Democrats (Sozialdemokraten). Hitler himself apparently never used the term ‘Nazi,’ and other…
Read more
8 days ago · 25 likes · 15 comments · Right-Girl-Right👑

And don’t waste any more time.
JOIN THE NATIONALIST PARTY: www.tnp-usa.com

Come talk with us on discord:
https://discord.gg/nEJFB95qCt

Freedom is a duty.

You are the only one that can act upon that duty.

Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act

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///// Main Channel ///// Media Channel ///// Movie Channel ///// Law Channel /////

While I highly suggest operating entirely out of courtrooms, I also highly suggest getting familiar with courtroom operations and how to understand what is happening. How to Win in Court is one of the best resources I have found to understand court procedure and tactics.

After this, I suggest familiarizing yourself with People’s Awareness Coalition.

We need your help to bring it to the next level!

Blessings!

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