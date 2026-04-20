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Corey King Live on Patriotism and Allegiance with LB Bork

THE ONLY REMEDY IN LAW TO OUR COLLECTIVE SLAVERY!
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Hrafn King and The Jurist
Apr 20, 2026

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Links:

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Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act

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While I highly suggest operating entirely out of courtrooms, I also highly suggest getting familiar with courtroom operations and how to understand what is happening. How to Win in Court is one of the best resources I have found to understand court procedure and tactics.

After this, I suggest familiarizing yourself with People’s Awareness Coalition.

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Blessings!

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