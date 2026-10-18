Corey King Live on The Foundations of a Free Nation

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While I highly suggest operating entirely out of courtrooms, I also highly suggest getting familiar with courtroom operations and how to understand what is happening. How to Win in Court is one of the best resources I have found to understand court procedure and tactics.
After this, I suggest familiarizing yourself with People’s Awareness Coalition.