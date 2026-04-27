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Corey King Live with Aodhan MacMhaolain

Asatru Folk Assembly, Religion, Nationalism and Unity
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Hrafn King and Aodhan MacMhaolain
Apr 27, 2026

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The Enchiridion
The Transmission of Fire
We have all heard Gustav Mahler’s quote “Tradition is not the hoarding of ashes, but the preservation of fire,” but is this even important in the modern era of machines and mass migration? What is tradition, and why should we preserve it? And, when preserved, what should we do with it? This article is a written version of a presentation that for…
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18 days ago · 22 likes · 3 comments · Aodhan MacMhaolain
Seòl nan Sinnsearan
The Last Pagan Kings of Ireland and Scotland
In the creation of the heroic identity of the hero it is in a sense ultimately more important to be killed than to kill, which is why the character of an heroic tradition may be charted as faithfully in the traditions of the deaths of its heroes as in the endless concatenation of their battles and exploits…
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6 months ago · 18 likes · 4 comments · Aodhan MacMhaolain

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