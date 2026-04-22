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Corey King Live with Rob Rundo

Getting Active Like Your Race Depends On It!
Hrafn King's avatar
Will2Rise's avatar
Hrafn King and Will2Rise
Apr 22, 2026

Welcome Freedom Fighters! Are you ready to Get Active?

Hit Subscribe to get more access to content. Visit the Members Library. Take Survey.

///// Main Channel ///// Media Channel ///// Movie Channel ///// Law Channel /////

Start Here

Start Here

Feb 26
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Links:

Learn the Law with us at De Jure Nationality Correction Law Channel: Join us 2:30 Every Saturday (Telegram or here on Substack); LB Bork’s Blog; Expatriation in Unity.

Get your membership and learn about Trusts, PMAs, Status Correction, Private Banking, and get real Construction of these systems with HK Trust Authority.

Join the conversation on Discord

Support and Learn about Active Clubs and WILL2RISE.

W2R Crew
Addressing Misconceptions: Active Clubs Training for a Race War
The media-intelligence-activist-complex would have you believe that the purpose of Active Clubs is to train for some kind of apocalyptic race war. The problem with this theory is that you don’t prepare for a modern war by training in unarmed combat, any idiot can decipher that, so why are our detractors making fools of themselves in terms of logic? Is i…
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a month ago · 58 likes · Will2Rise

Origin story — Back in ‘17, Rise Above Movement dropped the first reel RAM, the original active club, the ones who birthed 3.0 activism for the whole English-speaking world. Before this video, there was nothing like it coming from the US scene. This was the reason why the FBI came crashing down on RAM because they pioneered the use of fitness, MMA, with graffiti and activism in one sleek styled video. Go looking: you won’t find anything earlier in the Anglosphere that even touches this.

No Face Nate - WAKEUP

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-2:58
W2R Crew
The Difference Between the American nationalist scene and the European Fascist counter culture
Some personal observations from both sides of the Atlantic…
Read more
3 months ago · 108 likes · 23 comments · Will2Rise

Freedom is a duty.

You are the only one that can act upon that duty.

Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act

You can TIP ME with $1, (Tip me $2), (Tip me $3), etc. with further value exchanges as well. Right now you can use BUYMEACOFFEE to tip a couple bucks for this article you appreciated and Get MR Zine. You can also support with CashApp, PayPal, or Crypto.

If you’re just following, you’re only seeing a fraction of what I write. Hit Subscribe to get more access to content. Take Survey.

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Feb 26
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Members Library

Hrafn King
·
Feb 26
Members Library

This is the Members Library, where you will find indexed the archive available to paid subs on Liberty Uncensored, categorized for your easy access. Use it well!

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///// Main Channel ///// Media Channel ///// Movie Channel ///// Law Channel /////

While I highly suggest operating entirely out of courtrooms, I also highly suggest getting familiar with courtroom operations and how to understand what is happening. How to Win in Court is one of the best resources I have found to understand court procedure and tactics.

After this, I suggest familiarizing yourself with People’s Awareness Coalition.

We need your help to bring it to the next level!

Blessings!

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