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Corey King Live with The Thule Society



Today I chatted with the President of The Thule Society. We discussed a wide range of topics from Esoteric Hitlerism to modern economics and the importance of collective homogeneity and hyperlocalism in commerce and focus.

We will certainly have to have further conversations in the future.

Links:

De Jure Nationality Correction Law Channel: Join us 2:30 Every Saturday (Telegram or here on Substack)

LB Bork’s Blog

Expatriation in Unity

HK Trust Authority: Get your membership and learn about Trusts, PMAs, Status Correction, Private Banking, and get real Construction of these systems.

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While I highly suggest operating entirely out of courtrooms, I also highly suggest getting familiar with courtroom operations and how to understand what is happening. How to Win in Court is one of the best resources I have found to understand court procedure and tactics. After this, I suggest familiarizing yourself with People’s Awareness Coalition. We need your help to bring it to the next level! Blessings!

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.