Liberty Uncensored

Liberty Uncensored

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Natural Law Warrior's avatar
Natural Law Warrior
4d

Eugenics may be beneficial in theory at least, unfortunately what we are dealing with on planet earth is dysgenics which is engineered destruction. Internal authority is not transferable to outside entites, because this authority came from a higher level of creation than man himself. "Granting" authority to an institution or representative is something we pretend to do so in this matrix construct, which leads to real life consequences. However it is a delusional act (misunderstood as free will choice) and done so out of ignorance as to where authority is derived from and how we can conduct ourselves within the rules of the universe. The law of cause and effect applies pain points which assists us in learning the truth of the natural hierarchy of authority in creation versus the fallacy of institutional games invented by evil entities. We learn universal truth or eventually we will be victims of our own destruction.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Liberty Uncensored · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture