Eugenics: Beneficent Order or Evil Manipulation of Nature?

Eugenics has carried different meanings, like so many things do. Some have found it to mean the improvement of ones tribe/Nation/race by pruning and caretaking the genetic lines, while others have considered eugenics to mean the application of “medicine” to improve public health, and lastly, others have considered it the use of state authority to force sterilize sectors of their populations.

Historically, these are all accurate.

In this article, we will be defining eugenics, examining whether there is any value in any practice falling under that definition, and taking a look at various historical exmaples of eugenics in practice. Then we will discuss the role of eugenics in the world of today and tomorrow.

The Purpose of Eugenics

Whatever the intention, the outcome of Eugenics follows a broad and universal goal. It is the willful management of the health and wellbeing of the whole body of a population through direct action and manipulation to produce the highest order of health amongst that body.

The modern world practices eugenics at the private and familial level. Consider mating practices, medical history evaluations, and hereditary disease screening. These are soft eugenics in action. There are more direct eugenics at this level as well, including abortion, contraceptive use, voluntary sterilization, in-vitro fertilization with embryo selection, sperm and egg donor screening, elective embryo discarding based on chromosomal abnormalities, as well as sex (and other factors) outcome selection.

The cumulative choices people make in mating and reproduction act as private eugenics, which determine the future gentic development of their particular line, which affects the totality of the body of the people. In the hyper individualistic society of the United States, these kinds of decisions are seen as Rights. These decisions compete in social moral positions, and at times enter the realm of civil rules.

State Eugenics is the centralized control of the decisions that guide the health and genetic lines and overall wellbeing of the Citizens of that State. State eugenics did not begin in the 2oth century, but some of the most notorious examples of nefarious eugenics programs employed by States occured in the last century. These programs included State mandated rape, forced sterilization, and genetic manipulation through food, vaccines, and other environental pollutants. Again, the modern examples are just that, modern. State eugenics is anything but new.

The Potential Benefit of Eugenics

Like so many other topics, the careful thinker will see that the issue comes down to whether an indvidual or the collective is better able to make these decisions. What is more moral? And if either is superior to the other, are there conditions that invalidate universal superiority?

Let’s assume that the morality of eugenics exercised by either individuals or collectives is accepted. Does the outcome of exercising eugenics programs and activities give value? The question supposes that the ability to decide the best outcome of ones existence is itself in question. There is no ambiguity in the Natural Law in this regard. The natural world demands of every individual creature to make every effort to ensure the existence and continuation of its genetic material. But it also recongizes that there are mechanisms by which orders of creatures may decide to surrdner individual welfare for the success of the collective. Thus, we can only be left with the more or less unfulfilling (for most people) conclusion that the whatever any particular group of humans choose, it is the Natural Right for them to choose. Everyone wants a definitive answer, but in the end, the individual and the collective are both accountable for their choices. That responsibility cannot be exported out.

Thus, there is very apparent potential benefits of eugenics programs. The careful utilization of our individual or collective intellects to acheive greater results willfully than if those things were left to chance. Obviously, if mating were conducted without calculating odds of success with prospective mates, the likelihood of producing a less successful society would increase drastically.

Implication

Ignoring genetic risks to the collective stock of a nation or people may result in greater collective detriments than accepting individual rights as universal despite our inherent interconnectivity. Families ought not ignore genetic risk, and the natural extension of this is that societies should not be indifferent to the collective wellbeing. The State is the guarantor and guardian of that collective wellbeing, but only when constructed and upheld by the will of the nation.

The very bottom of the root of every issue it seems, is the the question of authority. Is the authority to decide and act sustained in the individual or is the authority able to be granted to another or to a representative institution? If it can be granted, otherwise shifting ones own agency outside of oneself, is that authority valid? All of these questions are answered accoring the the agreements man makes with man. The contract itself is what stands beyond the shifting wills of the individual. Thus, the individual is in full control of his agency until he contracts it in part or in full to another. When he does in fact contract it, that contract is enforceable by the simple fact of the existence of the contract itself. A man who cannot be held to his word, his agreements and contracts, is no man at all. As such, the validity of eugenics programs to exist and be active is directly realted to the contracts that a society creates. The promotion of the wellbeing of the nation itself is always positive.

Consequences

The complexity and nuance of the issue can be broken down to the few simple facts.

Man moves through time during his own life, surviving through choice. Man perpetuates himself through procreation, through his progeny, who learn how to conduct themselves from him. Life is precious, and all people strive to create and maintain a world they believe represents that. The social contract is real, and is a living agreement between the people of a Nation first, existing so long as the will of the people upholds it. Eugenics is not inherently evil. Morality is subjective. Natural law exists with or without humanity. As such, eugenics may serve the interests of humanity and simultaneously be immoral with the social contract, or may harm the wellbeing of a people and yet be moral within that society. Or it may function at its highest potential, as a morally accepted instrument of control against dangers to the wellbeing of the current and future population in question and actually succeed in doing so.

This is the entry point into this topic.

Freedom is a duty.

You are the only one that can act upon that duty.

Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act

