Eugenics: Beneficent Order or Evil Manipulation of Nature?

eugenics(n.)

“doctrine of progress in evolution of the human race, race-culture,” 1883, coined (along with adjective eugenic) by English scientist Francis Galton (1822-1911) on analogy of ethics, physics, etc. from Greek eugenēs “well-born, of good stock, of noble race,” from eu- “good” (see eu-) + genos “birth” (from PIE root *gene- “give birth, beget”).

dysgenics(n.)

“study of the factors producing genetic deterioration, also loosely, “the carrying on of the species by the worst members,” 1906, from dys- + ending from eugenics. Hence dysgenic “having or causing a detrimental effect on the race” (1909).

There is a serious and fundamental question that needs to be answered before we continue. Is eugenics a despised practice because of its connection to racial distinction?

As I said in the Tuesday Thesis, the pracitce itself is not a straightforward repugnancy in a universal morality, as morality isn’t objective, and eugenics can be conducted beneficently. The boundaries exist in the cross-sections of these variables. What is being done and how is what is being done being perceived by the people its being done to and by?

Also, I reiterate, that to understand and appreciate my content you need to have more than a couple brain cells rubbing together. Intelligence is not the ability to regurgitate textbooks, but rather the ability hold many competing ideas at one time, without being compelled by any of them to surrender ones faculties. You must be able to stand back from the idea that you are correct, and explore the realms of potential of what may be more right. If you find yourself incapable of doing this, you know that you have work to do before you can claim anything other than subservience.

The totality of the human condition comes down to what the individual accepts. If the individual accepts the circumstance they exist within at any given moment, they remain within that circumstance. If they do not accept, they challenge the circumstance to change, one way or another. The Law gives us this as a truth in the form of tacit consent. To tacitly agree to the condition laid upon you, is to refuse to challenge it. If you find yourself born into slavery, to whom does responsibility of your condition fall greater, yourself or your slaver? The no-account, weak-spined individual will, of course, say it is to the slaver. This is the answer of the true slave, who requires Laws to manage their behavior, and who will never understand their ignobility. The noble man recognizes his responsibility, and doesn’t wait around for permission. He claws the eyes from his slavers skull at the first opportunity and reconquers himself. He is never tacitly agreeing, even if he appears so. He is active and vigilant. He guards his freedom and that of his people as the most prized possession in existence.

Are you the Free Man or the Slave?

