Your email provider may not show this entire article. Also, if you are are reading this on Telegram, or other locations, it may not display the article correctly, and may interfere with the videos. If so, read the original at Liberty Uncensored Substack.

If you’re just following, you’re only seeing a fraction of what I write. Hit Subscribe (free) and it’ll come straight to your inbox. Take our Survey.

Telegram Main Channel ///// Telegram Meme Channel ///// Telegram Movie Channel

FREEDOM ISNT FREE, IT REQUIRES VIGILANCE

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Join us in future live calls:

De Jure Nationality Status Correction Telegram Channel - https://t.me/+ZiY2E7-0tGQ3OWQx

Bottom Line 739KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Red Amendment by LB Bork - https://redamendment.net/

The Red Amendment was written by LB Bork, I believe in 1999, and it is the most illuminating book I have come across on the issue of Status in Law and what actually was produced in the Amendments passed following the “civil war” otherwise known as The War of Northern Aggression. You can follow and get involved with LB Bork, the man who began the whole movement, here on Substack.

De Jure Nationality Status Correction Telegram Channel - https://t.me/+ZiY2E7-0tGQ3OWQx

Join us in cutting through the nonsense that is distracting people from the clear and direct truth about the law, where we stand in it, and what we can do about it.

We are getting directly to the issue.

And we are providing the solution.

Join, listen, discuss.

Share with anyone who is tired of being a slave.

The only solution is to exit their jurisdiction 100%. No games. Just exit.

When exiting their jurisdiction, you must do it as the Law demands. You must then remain in that status, by never contracting with the de facto again.

This is the baseline and the process in a nutshell.

Expatriation was established by Law as remedy to the de facto takeover. It is not a pie in the sky. It was the relief valve built into the steam engine of International Communism in America.

This is remedy in Law. It bypasses everything else and goes straight for the throat. Either you exit the federal system entirely, or you are in rebellion and thus have no rights, are never considered constitutional republican Natural Man Persons, and are perpetually contracted to the federal communist regime.

Join us in future calls:

De Jure Nationality Status Correction Telegram Channel - https://t.me/+ZiY2E7-0tGQ3OWQx

Join us in cutting through the nonsense that is distracting people from the clear and direct truth about the law, where we stand in it, and what we can do about it.

We are getting directly to the issue.

And we are providing the solution.

Join, listen, discuss.

Share with anyone who is tired of being a slave.

I CHALLENGE THE WORLD TO PROVE THIS WRONG!

Freedom is a duty.

You are the only one that can act upon that duty.

Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act

LUNP Issues: December—January—February—March—April—May—June—July

You can TIP ME with $1, (Tip me $2), (Tip me $3), etc. with further value exchanges as well. Right now you can use BUYMEACOFFEE to tip a couple bucks for this article you appreciated and Get MR Zine. You can also support with CashApp, PayPal, or Crypto.

If you’re just following, you’re only seeing a fraction of what I write. Hit Subscribe (free) and it’ll come straight to your inbox. Take our Survey.

Telegram Main Channel ///// Telegram Meme Channel ///// Telegram Movie Channel Twitter ///// Instagram ///// Signal ///// Email Me