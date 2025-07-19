FREEDOM ISNT FREE, IT REQUIRES VIGILANCE

In 1865, everyone became 14th Amendment citizens. Slavery didn't end, it was extended to all people, in a different format. Read "The Red Amendment" for detailed analysis of this situation.

The Union of sovereign States remained under the organic constitution/Articles of Confederation/League of Friendship until the right to secession and self-determination was forcefully removed in the "Civil War" which was technically a war between nations.

After the War, 13, 14, and 15th amendments secured the indebtedness and subjugation of the people to the new federal system, which is subdivided into States, counties, municipalities.

Everything is a part of the Communist Federal System, including the smallest subdivision, the individual. If you reap any benefit (voting, benefits, IDs, taxation, etc) or have any contract with the federal system, or subdivision thereof, you are not protected by the constitution.

You are, rather, under Roman Civil Law, and Talmudic Law, which is why government officials have qualified immunity, have no burden by oath or action to protect and serve the people, and regularly disregard the peoples wellbeing or actively aggress upon it.

The only way to access the law, your god given rights, and be able to engage in what this group is wanting to do, without recourse at any future moment, is to expatriate from the federal system, no longer be in rebellion to the republican government of the union, and come again under the common law expressed through the Constitution.

By doing such, taxation, and legislative laws, and pretty much every issue people face today, will disappear, because they can only limit you when you are a privileged corporate citizen, not when you are a free man under the republican government, which affirms the ancient common law, and has no authority to disrupt the people.

Things freeman can do without recourse:

Never pay income taxes

Never have IDs from government

Children cannot be taken

Free speech is unlimitable

Form militias

Disregard legislative laws (not constitutional)(laws only meant for government agents)

Carry whatever arms he desires anywhere he desires (except private establishments/homes that have their own rules for entry)

Defend life, liberty, property with whatever is necessary

If you are interested in learning about this more and learning how to expatriate from people who've actually done it, you can reach out.

I will be writing much more detailed accounts of this in the future. Stay tuned.

Freedom is a duty.

You are the only one that can act upon that duty.

Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act

How to Win in Court

While I highly suggest operating entirely our of courtrooms, I also highly suggest getting familiar with courtroom operations and how to understand what is happening. How to Win in Court is one of the best resources I have found to understand court procedure and tactics.

After this, I suggest familiarizing yourself with www.livingsovereign.org and https://home.pacinlaw.us.

