FREEDOM ISNT FREE, IT REQUIRES VIGILANCE

Pyotr Wrangel

History provides innumerable examples of heroism shining forth from the moments of greatest tribulations. It is a failure of the education of the youth that the names of these heroes are either disregarded, forgotten, or defamed in the standardized and bastardized state imposed history. Credit is given to false heroes and heroines like Albert Einstein (false genius/thief), Martin Luther King (civil rights defying homogeneity of culture and constitutional/Common Law dominance) or Edward Jenner (father of vaccines) or Margaret Sanger (Planned Parenthood founder and adamant eugenicist, culpable for millions of aborted children, the greatest genocide the world has ever known).

But we can correct this great failure. We can highlight the great people that have lived and often died in their efforts to safeguard the highest virtue of humanity. We can right the wrong, and remember the worthy. We will start with Pyotr.

Pyotr

Pyotr Nikolayevich Wrangel, (Пётр Никола́евич Вра́нгель) often referred to as the "Black Baron," stands as a bastion of virtue amidst chaos, particularly for his steadfast resistance against Bolshevik forces during the Russian Civil War. He was flawed, certainly, as we all are. But his efforts, his motivations, and his results speak for themselves.

Wrangel was born 15 August 1878 in Novoalexandrovsk, Kovno Governorate (now Zarasai, Lithuania). He was born into the noble Wrangel family, which had produced generals and military leadership for Sweden and Russia for generations. He did not himself enter into military service directly though. Rather, he graduated as a mining engineer in 1901, in service to his nation and his Tsar in the effort to modernize Russia.

In the same year, he enrolled in the St. Petersburg Cavalry school, and afterward joined the Life Guards Horse Regiment, of the Imperial Guard. He volunteered and served in Manchuria during the Russo-Japanese War in 1904-1905, where he was able to sharpen his talents in combat operations, showing leadership skill as well as combat proficiency.

After his return, he enrolled, and graduated from the prestigious Nicholas General Staff Academy. By 1912, Wrangel had earned the title of Staff Captain. He also had sired four children with his wife by this time. He was a successful Aristocratic Commander, primed for higher command positions and tested in the field. Even so, he remained a relatively unknown officer in the whole.

Setting the Scene

In the early 20th century, Russia was far behind the Western European nations in industrial progress, constitutional evolution, agricultural efficiency, literacy rates, military capability and technology, as well as in the sciences and in academia in general.

It was in need of change and the Romanov Monarchy under Tsar Nicholas II, was not succeeding all that well in its efforts to make those changes, despite the intention.

Despite all of these impediments, Russia had the ability to field enormous amounts of manpower to tasks. They had the defensibility that no other European nation could claim in Siberia.

While backward compared to the West, Russia’s industrialization was picking up speed before 1914. The empire’s economy was growing rapidly in the two decades before WWI with expanded railways, coal and steel production increases, and St. Petersburg and Moscow beginning to resemble modern industrial cities.

Foreign investment (particularly French loans) poured into Russia, strengthening its military infrastructure. After France was defeated in the Franco-Prussian War in 1871 they formed the Franco-Russian Alliance (1894) to respond to the heavily German leaning imbalance in power in Europe. Bismarck’s Germany had created the Triple Alliance, with Austria-Hungary and Italy by 1882, and France feared the might of the Alliance. Since both Russia and France had disputes and fear of the might of the German, Austro-Hungarian and Italian combined might, they formed their alliance which meant the encirclement of the Triple Alliance.

As an excuse to become involved in the Franco-Russian faction despite selling its citizens on the premise of isolationism, Britain joined the Triple Entente on the premise that Germany was threatening Britain by pushing further in Naval build-up and exploration, as well as their minor colonial exploration.

In reality, the driving forces behind the creation of the Triple Entente was the Jewish influencers of finance in France like Horace Finaly (1871–1945), the managing director of the Banque de Paris et des Pays-Bas (Paribas). Paribas was one of the principal underwriters of Russian state loans that were used to fund the industrialization and militarization of Russia, to prepare for the war that was being planned by the internationalists. Finaly positioned Paribas as both a commercial and geopolitical tool, ensuring that Russian loans had prestige placement on the Paris Bourse.

Émile Ullmann, senior director at Paribas, Acted as a bridge between the Russian Finance Ministry and Parisian investors. Alfred Neymarck was an immensely influential financial journalist, statistician, and publisher of Le Rentier, a widely read investment journal. He promoted Russian bonds aggressively, portraying them as stable, patriotic, and lucrative investments for the French middle class. French “rentiers” (small savers who lived on bond interest) relied on his reports. He effectively acted as a public-relations engine for Russian debt.

The bank underwriters structured the loans, negotiated with Russian finance ministers (notably Sergei Witte), and marketed them through syndicates of Parisian banks while publicists like Neymarck convinced ordinary Frenchmen that Russian bonds were a safe way to secure a modest income. His authority lent credibility to risky foreign issues.

Between the 1880’s and 1914, at least 11 billion Francs were sent to Russia, financing railways, heavy industry, and the military infrastructure that France counted on when the war came. That was roughly half of France’s annual economic output. That would be roughly $13.5 trillion in the US today. The French Jews and Jesuits and the rest of the parasites funded the war machine of Russia to prevent the Germans from growing into a real “superpower.” Incidentally, they killed the Tsar and massacred the Christians they had given all that money to shortly after in the Bolshevik Revolution.

Anywho…

Russia, for the Russians, experienced a rapid transition from the 3rd world, to being shot from a barrel into the industrial world. By 1914, the country was, if not a peer technologically, certainly a peer in overall capability with their own, often unique, strengths.

By the time the Black Baron, Pyotr Wrangel came into the picture, the stage had already been set for a world war. He was neither a major player in that agenda, nor was he particularly important to that agenda. He was a pawn. A pawn that ended up carrying enormous weight in the game that played out.

While the Alliances were concretizing their relations, the Ottoman Empire was in collapse. The Russians and the Austro-Hungarians both laid claim to the Slavs there, but Serbia was particularly favorable to Russia and hostile to Austro-Hungarian control. In 1908 Austria annexed Bosnia-Herzegovina. The Serbs, outraged, instigated the Balkan Wars (1912–13), wherein Serbia doubled in size, and grew in confidence and defiance. Austria began to see Serbia as a mortal threat.

On 28 June 1914, Archduke Franz Ferdinand, heir to the Austro-Hungarian throne, and the greatest friend to the Slavs in the nation, was assassinated in Sarajevo by Gavrilo Princip, a Bosnian Serb nationalist tied to secret Serbian groups. The insensible nature of this assassination leads one to feel a level of confidence in thinking that it was a false flag. What else could serve as a spark to ignite a world war, but the death of the heir to the Austro-Hungarian throne, by the very Serbs that he was allowing into Austria just like Brittan is allowing Muslims in today. In whatever the Austro-Hungarian response would be, Kaiser Wilhelm II gave the assurance that Germany would support in any degree of retaliation from other nations.

Austria-Hungary sent a harsh ultimatum Serbia on the 23rd of July 1914, which was denied by the Serbs. On the 28th, Austria Declared War on Serbia and began shelling Belgrade. On the 30th, Russia, as the supposed protector of the Slavs and ally of Serbia, begins mobilizing its army. Germany gave an immediate warning to Russia demanding it stop mobilization, which was ignored.

Refused, Germany declared war on Russia on the 1st of August, and on the 3rd, declared war on France. On the 4th, Britain entered the fray, declaring war on Germany, and Germany engaged the Schlieffen Plan, swinging through Belgium to rapidly knock France out of the picture.

Wrangel, back in Russia, was serving the Reserves as a cavalry captain.

WW1 and Revolution

At the start of WWI, Wrangel was a reserve captain in the cavalry. He quickly changed that status by rejoining active duty in the Imperial Army and serving in the 1st Nerchinsk Regiment of the Transbaikal Cossacks. He was sent to Galicia, in the modern day Ukraine/Poland border, where over 2 million men were fielded to battle between both sides.

In Lemberg (Lviv), Wrangel began to make his name. He led courageous cavalry charges under fire against the Austro-Hungarians, framing his upward career as a bold and intelligent officer.

During the Gorlice–Tarnów Offensive, from May to June of 1915, German forces smashed through Russian lines and forced a massive retreat. The Carpathians became an attritional battle in the mountains, fighting under snow and mud, often with cavalry pressed into dismounted roles. Recognizing that cavalry charges were obsolete where modern firepower could cut swathes out, Wrangel adapted his regiment for raids, reconnaissance, and shock maneuvers in vulnerable areas of the enemy lines. He led his men in forays, slipping through forested terrain, striking supply columns, and vanishing before the enemy could respond.

Due to his successes, Wrangel was given command of a cavalry regiment, far in advance of the normal progression of officer advancement. His training regimen for his troops emphasized strategic flexibility and rigorous exercises. For his frontline valor, he received the St. George’s Sword for Bravery, a rare decoration. His reputation grew from both his exploits and his rewards recognizing his skill.

The Brusilov Offensive in June 1916, where Russia launched its greatest offensive of the war, under General Aleksei Brusilov, had Wrangel and his 1st Transbaikal Cossack Regiment, composed of elite Siberian Cossacks, running shock campaigns that would flood breaks in the enemies lines and cause havoc. These deep penetration raids seized villages, cut communications, and took prisoners, all leading to disfunction within the operations of the Austrians.

While leading a charge to clear enemy machine-gun nests, Wrangel was struck by shrapnel in the leg and side and thrown from his horse. Rather than accept a long recovery from command, he returned to the saddle and the front lines within weeks saying officers must “lead from the front, not from headquarters.” He was one of very few officers respected for enduring the hardships of the field and going through the same conditions as the rest of the men. His reputation grew enormously and he became a symbol of proper leadership. Besides the Order of St. George, he was also rewarded with the Order of St. Vladimir, the Order of St. Anna, and the Order of St. Stanislaus propelling him into the highest circles in the military.

But this was all overshadowed by a tumor growing in the heart of the nation. Not only was the chaos present at the front, but also behind the lines and back home. Russian casualties had reached several million, and the shortages in food and material, along with transportation failures and general hardships for the Russian populace, the momentary success of the Brusilov campaign was waning and the the shine was wearing off of the war effort.

Worker strikes in Petrograd (St. Petersburg) were causing unmitigable deficiencies while the Duma was openly criticizing Tsar Nicholas II’s rule. The army faced growing desertions, insubordination and mutinies. This is the same tactics the Jewish Communist leadership was using and would use in Germany as well.

