FREEDOM ISNT FREE, IT REQUIRES VIGILANCE

Men whisper. A group gathers. A plan emerges. The world changes.

Forget the past and you will be inept and incapable of building the future. But, if you study history, deeply and voraciously, you will know the patterns that rule humanity. You will have the keys to the way forward. You will know how and when to Gather, Organize, Strategize, and Act.

This is the pattern. This is the way.

To gain some perspective of the situation today, you can start here.

Content of this Article

Gather Movie - Fahrenheit 451

Organize

Strategize Movie - Braveheart

Act

“GOSA” Shortform Template for Today

Conclusion

Gather

Gathering is the act of coming together to hear each other, and to give context to the common grievances experienced by all. To share information and understanding. To weave the web that connects everyone to a mutual cause.

To gather requires only the call. The welcome is everything. Someone opens the conversation to the community, initiating the forum. They may have to get the engines warm by describing why they are gathering, expressing what everyone present is feeling or experiencing through their own lens. From there, others will feel called to speak up about their experiences along the same lines.

Gatherings develop into regularity, to offer up encouragement and solutions. They quickly become places for cross-education, where adults and children are taught forbidden history, where literature is developed to spread the word, such as in pamphlets and banned books. Songs and stories are shared to maintain or develop the cultural memory. Faith is concretized within the group.

People begin to wear certain identifiable colors and symbols showing their inclusion in the groups and signal to other members of the group. Members of the groups begin to serve each others interests, to protect each other when in need. They hide the persecuted amongst themselves and provide internal structures to support the group as a whole.

The group becomes more synchronic by the day, further motivating each other through their stories and mutual support. They begin to form a independent group identity, distinct from the wider society and/or the government, or an external entity.

Colonial-era Tavern Scene by Frank Moss Bennett; where forbidden ideas were born amongst the populace, fueled by pamphlets and books like Thomas Paine’s Common Sense

In the 1760, and earlier in fact, the American Colonials were meeting in taverns, print shops and churches to speak on revolution in whispers that grew in volume with every passing day and each new violation by the British Parliament. The idea of distinct Nations forming, separate from British yoke was not a new idea, but it was an idea that was taking root in the minds and hearts of the common man and woman by the time Sam Adams Pamphlets were floating around and Tom Paine published Common Sense. When people got hold of that great book, they grew into Patriots, and the dream of an American Union became a unavoidable certainty.

When the Bolshevik Revolution threw Russia into the blender, and Lenin began purging all liberty, Christianity and white genetics from the land, he also ensured that the state monopolized control of all media. Independent press was outlawed. Then came Stalin in 1924, deepening the censorship and the genocidal madness to its apex. In ‘36 he began the Great Purge, which resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths, millions of enslaved in Gulags, and rampant paranoia in the general populace. The terror of everyday life was based on whether you were perceived as an enemy of Stalinism. True or not didn’t matter. Information was restricted to the State, and violators were exposed to the most brutal outcomes. Owning or sharing a banned book or media of any type would get you a one way trip to the Gulag, if you weren’t just shot.

Because works could not be printed by regular publishing houses, the people had to hand copy secretly held manuscripts or memorize and orally convey them to others. This was practiced in the Gulags, where they produced coded alphabets, “invisible inks,” and memory chains to keep texts alive. When Stalin died in 1953, the censorship did not die with him. In 1956, Samizdat was first coined, mockingly, by Nikolai Glazkov in response to the “Gozizdat”, Gosudarstvennoe Izdatel’stvo, the State Publishing House. It meant Self-Published. From the mid-1950’s all the way to the collapse of the USSR, the proliferation of Samizdat only ever increased, showing that people would harness whatever means possible to circumvent the oppression of the state. The literature that was distributed invariably told the story of the nefarious state and the liberating soul of freedom. It created a culture of rebellion itself that kept the flames alive for a population of millions.

In another instance of the power of Gathering was in 1291, where representatives from three Alpine Cantons came together at Rütli Meadow above Lake Lucerne, in modern day Switzerland, to form an allegiance in opposition of the expanding Habsburgs of Austria. The Habsburgs, of the Holy Roman Empire, already had control of the Cantons in fact, and used bailiffs (Vögte) to enforce their laws, and collect taxes. The Cantons were otherwise composed of the same governance structure they had used for many years, which was essentially local self-rule. The Landsgemeinde was composed of free men who made decisions democratically by raising hands. It was outside of the standard of the day in the greater region, which was Feudal rule.

When these representatives of Uri, Schwyz, and Unterwalden Cantons met at Rütli, they swore oaths of mutual defense against foreign rule. These were peasant freemen who gathered together and built a Federal Charter. They effectively initiated a domino effect, where Canton after Canton joined the Eidgenossenschaft (Swiss Confederacy). They built a quasi-Republic in Feudal Europe in opposition to the dominant military power of the time. The Rütli Pact of 1291 framed the course Switzerland would take over the next several hundred years. All because some folks decided to Gather.

In South Africa, in the 1830’s, the Afrikaner Boer’s Gathered together to determine their future in response to the threat of British rule. They had been increasingly imposed upon for taxes and to abide by English law, which was a result of the British taking control of the Cape in 1806. The many free families gathered together in laagers (circled wagons) to work out how they would liberate themselves from foreign rule. By the mid-1840’s, at least 10,000 Boer’s decided to make a “Great Trek” to the north-east interior in search of a homeland and liberty from the British. They made oaths of loyalty to uphold their way of life and to oppose foreign rule. These were a people opposed to the expanding empires of Europe at a time of immense expansionism. They stood against massive opposition, and yet did not waver in their commitment. This all began in the laagers, the gatherings of free folk.

In Ireland in the 1700’s and 1800’s, men gathered to speak of revolution by candlelight in barns and taverns, in basements and even in open fields. Ireland was colonized by Britain since the 1100’s, and as such was well do for a revolution and independence by 1800. Despite the time of occupation and control by a foreign nation, and despite the endless efforts to reign in the Irish people, the culture of Ireland remained true to its heritage to an extraordinary degree. I many ways, the fight never ceased, but lived on in the histories and new atrocities that each successive generation would encounter. By the 1700’s the passing of knowledge had become systematized to a degree. People passed literature and posters and encrypted messages between one another to spread messages of resistance and to further their education. Primarily, these regarded nationalism and republicanism. A treasonous offense in British ruled Ireland.

Secret societies formed to structurally move the revolution forward. Semi-autonomous cells, in a distributed network, would operate in different localities to minimize the threat of exposure and capture. The United Irishmen society was composed of intellectual leadership and merchants in the major cities, while the Whiteboys, Ribbonmen, and Molly Maguires were composed of rural farming communities. The latter fought a guerilla war and enforcing their own laws, while the the former leaned into political and intellectual discourse to influence the disposition of the Character of Ireland. Oaths were sworn, loyalty was demanded, and the communities created and enforced their own parallel laws and systems. They gathered, and held Ireland together for centuries, whispering the truth and assassinating the guilty foreigner.

Organize

When enough momentum has developed organically, the groups begin to locally organize more effectively. Secret societies develop, wherein the members bind each other to the common principles and mission of the group. Social clubs or fraternities, by any other name, form with specific agreed upon missions statements and rules.

Secret and public assemblies form to defy their common enemy. They solidify internal coherence and efforts to sustain themselves without external influence. If faith based, they create underground churches. If secular, they gather regardless if it forbidden to do so. Labor unions may form. Newsletters and internally shared documents and information is shared widely.

If the oppressive forces have not reached the point of overt suppression of the ability to question authority publicly, towns and communities might begin to present their resistance publicly. They might ignore decrees, laws and statues. Local governance may veer away from the external authority and either subtly or overtly begin to manage their affairs, dismissing the mandates of the latter.

Parallel schools, media outlets, and civic institutions may develop to manage the affairs of the local population. This may go unnoticed for a period if done successively, and without publicity. If done properly, a local community may make significant progress toward their ultimate liberation in this phase, by preparing the way.

The members of the local society begin to make oaths of loyalty to their community rather than the external entities. They bind themselves in duty to the wellbeing of their people despite the risks. They pledge themselves in fealty to this cause.

If the composition of the society in question is more decentralized or distributed, such that a society within the larger society develops in many localities, it would behoove them to form quasi-autonomous cells. These cells may be beholden to a central, but difficult for outside authorities to discern, internal authority. Alternately, they may be bound only by a “manifesto” or constitution that serves as the authority over the people who swear to it. Local cells would form their own hierarchies to fulfill the obligations of membership or citizenship in the new society.

The more structured the society becomes, however it is formed and executed, the more successful it will be, as people will always function more successfully when they know exactly where they stand within any organization. The less sure they are of their role and position, their duties and liberties, the less they will be able to function smoothly within the organization.

Throughout this developmental process, the people will be shifting about relatively quickly, to shape themselves for success. Leaders will rise up organically by their deeds, their wisdom and experience, and their successes, as well as their failures.

The United Irishmen at an underground meeting where revolutionary planning and solidarity were nurtured under threat.

In the 1770’s American colonists were operating Committees of Correspondence, which ensures that information flowed regarding the activities of British, and of resistance efforts opposing them. More than just information, these Committees organized and coordinated boycotts and other direct actions against the Brits amongst a slew of other activates. Taverns to Townhalls all became Committee hubs. Samuel Adams and other firebrands worked hard to ensure that every colony had operating committees. It was NOT by accident, but the firm conviction of a small sector of the population that brought about the ultimate result of the revolution.

Interestingly, Committees were elected and appointed by town meetings and colonial assemblies, meaning that they were recognized and legitimized, despite being outside of British law. These Committees represent the escalation of whispers to the conduct of those who mean to do something about their grievances. They organize and begin to work together to defy their common oppressor oppressor.

In the 1600’s the Scottish peoples were confronted with the British Stuart Monarchy’s imposition of the Episcopal, Bishop-led religion. The Scots were Presbyterian, believing that no Bishop or other mediator should exist between Jesus and themselves. To bend their faith to accept the Bishop of England was to commit sacrilege and betrayal of Christ. They chose to form Covenants, like the National Covenant in 1638, where peasant to priest, noble and commoner alike were bound by oaths on the Bible to stay true to the Nation and the religion of Scotland.

Covenanters raised militias and fought in numerous wars against Britain. They also fought guerilla wars throughout the late 18th century. After their major defeat in 1679 at Bothwell Bridge, the Covenanters continued to operate underground, persisting in their resistance against the religious oppression of their not-so-neighborly southern neighbor.

Between 1808 and 1814 throughout Spain, villagers organized themselves into small guerilla bands to fight Napoleon Bonaparte’s occupation. They viewed the emplacement of Napoleon’s brother on the throne as sacrilege and rather than a centralized resistance effort that could be crushed by Napoleon’s experienced armies, they rather organized for maximum effect. Invisible except in small forays and skirmishes, attacking supply lines and disrupting major efforts to consolidate power in Spain.

Continuing the history of the Boer Commandos, we find ourselves in the late 1800’s. In opposition to the ceaseless advancements of the British to wrangle the entirety of the African south, the Boer Republics of Transvaal and the Orange Free State formed semi-autonomous commando militias. They were uniformly mounted units and were individually self-sustained with arms and provisions. Commandants were men respected by the local militia unit, and not necessarily professional military men. They fought a guerilla war, living off the land as they travelled throughout the veld. The women and children of these fighters were often imprisoned in concentration camps when the Brits came across them.

The Boers were happy to live on their lands without British involvement in their lives. The British in return were interested in obtaining those lands and the gold and diamonds that were known to be profuse there. The Boers resisted the greatest military in the world for decades with farmers on horses, all because they had taken the chance, Gathered and Organized at the right time.

The Althing in Iceland was formed in 930AD. A free assembly which endured despite foreign control. Despite Norwegian and Danish control at different times the Icelanders would gather every summer at Þingvellir (Thingvellir) to decide for themselves the law of Iceland. The law that they respected and adhered to. Rather than rising in arms, the Icelanders chose to resist through perseverance and the adhesion to their own cultural and law customs. They maintained the organization of their ancestors.

Strategize

At this point, the organization or society is fully formed. It operates with relative ease of operation and its gears are greased. It has fully developed Standard Operating Procedures, a strong and well understood hierarchy, and a well-established mission for which the members have organized.

At this point, they are seeing their Membership increasing at a good pace and have places for each new member to drop into immediately. They have leadership councils or subordinate cells or hierarchies that operate within their fields without unnecessary oversight, creating plausible deniability for the various sub-structures and independently authorized partitions of the society.

There is another way to build the structure, such as having a single leader, captain of the ship, who bears the full weight and responsibility for decisions made. If this is the case, there needs to be a structured and readily available way to transition power to new leadership, if anything happens to the current captain, to prevent any down time for external forces to penetrate. All of this is defined in the new constitution or charter.

One more key aspect that needs to be well-founded at this stage is autonomy of the group from external resources. Particularly, a financial freedom needs to exist that does not lean its full weight on the entity the group has formed to oppose or alter. It can do this in many ways, but the easiest (in my opinion) is by utilizing the model of Trusts. 3-Part ownership removes the ability for enemies to exploit individuals or the group itself by stripping away their funds or assets, as the group nor the members retain outright ownership of the same. As such, no entity can claim what they cannot find. A private Trust cannot be found, unless surrendered. No foreign (FDIC, etc.) banks, and no 3rd party, government or private international finance management or involvement. Everything internal to the group.

It is at this point that strategies conceived of in the organization phase can be implemented. These include at the most superficial level…

Mockery of tyranny. Through satire and ridicule, the group may call into light for the general populace and for their members, the nature of the opposing entity. They can speak to very serious issues and lay out their claims, grievances and arguments within the joke, making it easily digestible and viral. When the mockery is unable to be censored, it makes it clear that the enemy, often large and domineering governments, is far from omnipotent. They can’t even stop people from mocking them.

This powerful psychological tool develops a sense of “them”. “They” are the ones worthy of ridicule, not me… not “us”. The more inclusive of the target population the mockery is meant to speak for, the more the people will unconsciously and consciously migrate into that self-identification. When the enemy is using their own divide and conquer tactics to create infighting between the people whom they oppress, it is paramount that the propaganda of the new society dissolves this posture with inclusivity. A shared and common experience of oppression unites the people. This will make their efforts to grow and assume a position of strength much more certain.

Another stratagem employed will be in refusal. Refusal is a more passive form of resistance that can have immense effect. The enemy will usually never exercise extreme forms of suppression out of the gate. They will ramp up based on the efforts of any resistance. So it is not wise to sprint when one can blend in with a walking crowd.

Refuse to follow unlawful orders. Whether this be from police stalking the public roadways to extort the people, or demanding you show them your papers, or being bodily searched at the airport. Refusal in the public eye shows others that it is reasonable to do so. It brings to light the abnormal and undignified nature of abused authority. Even more effective is when soldiers and officers refuse to enforce the unjust orders of their superiors. It stands as a testament to the strength of innumerable people throughout history, that so many have refused to commit atrocities or to oppress others, even when the result is their own punishment, and even death.

Refusal can extend into general refusal by sectors of a population. This can appear as strikes, boycotts, or simply non-cooperative stands. If a large populace, say an entire city, or a large swath of the population of a nation, generally, decided it would not pay taxes… not quietly. Not under the guise of participating and being a good slave, but rather as a publicly defiant act of refusal… The outcome would likely be that the government would “crack down” and show itself to be what it really is; a tyranny and oppressor. This would encourage others to separate themselves from its authority. The more enforcement and the stronger the enforcement, the more people will recoil from it, and choose to disengage.

Refusing to register. Registration leads to genocide. It’s a very obvious and overtly proven pattern. When the population refuses to register, it shows that they understand this pattern and they are already set to prevent further denigration of their personal liberty.

A new society that refuses to register, if it is well composed and strengthened by numbers, makes a very clear statement to the general public and to the oppressors that something serious is happening. It may lead to a vociferous and fierce response.

It is at this point that we also enter the realm of preparation for more extreme future outcomes. Read the Articles below first to get into this conversation a whole lot deeper:

In strategizing, the new society builds the roadmap for all contingencies. Look to the past, build for the future.

There are many layers to building a functioning defensive/offensive operation for an independent society facing a larger, surrounding, and dug in enemy. A core function within that is the distinctions between the front line (Combat), the second line (reserve), the Rear (Strategic Base), the Home Guard, the Home Front, and the Intelligence and Special Forces. Knowing that each is operating functionally leaves the others to do their work. A combat soldier can work efficiently at the task at hand when he knows that his family is being protected by the Home Guard. Supplies run efficiently to the front when the comms are operating efficiently between the Front, the Reserves and the HQ. The civilians continue to operate functionally and happily when they are uninhibited from producing enough resources to survive and live relatively normal lives during the struggle. Everyone knows their role.

Some of the fundamentally important actions for preparation are the building of information networks, the collection and preservation of arms and the combat and otherwise training of the people as a whole, and mapping out the terrain within ones sphere of influence.

Firstly, in building information networks, a society must develop them according to the constraints of their circumstance. If there is a surveillance system of great proportion, like in the uSA or the UK today, the people must consider advanced tech options like ETSI’s “Covercrypt” Standard (TS 104 015) or the SSH NQX 3.1 Platform, and air-gapping, meta-data protection and Zero-trust secure enclaves. But this is not 100% necessary, even in the technocratic state of today. Rather than trying to bypass electronic interference, a society can work to sabotage electronic systems to negate the efficacy of the tech-based surveillance state. They also can utilize time-tested and trustworthy tactics in the low to no tech arena. This includes things like ciphers built from specific books or other documents, dead-drops and live-drops, and so many other things. Fundamentally, the core of all information security lies in strict OPSEC (Operational Security).

To secure the information network, for whatever the future holds, the strategy of the new society must consider the smuggling and jailbreaking of radio systems and the creation of underground information dissemination that can circumvent physical denial by oppressive forces.

The preservation of arms and training ensures that whatever circumstances develop, access to the means to defend themselves or to conduct a revolution are always accessible. This is done through anonymous friend-to-friend gifts and distributed caching. Anyone in the society may gift a firearm to another member, who gifts it to another, who gifts it to another, etc. Eventually, someone receives the firearm who is a secretly designated quartermaster. They process that firearm into a cache that is secret to all but at most a few people who are backup quartermasters to him for that site. Many quartermasters, all with their own designated site, means that there is no singular person with the knowledge of all the locations, and thus they cannot be coerced into giving away the information that could result in the forced disarmament and pacification of the whole group.

Conducting regular training could be as minimal as range days, where groups go to a range to keep up with their firearm competence, or as involved as conducted full scale OPFOR exercises in the deep woods. This builds confidence and exposes flaws. This can also be done in urban environments with the right framing… paintball tournaments that are actually training exercises for real combat.

When the moments arrive for conducting either a benign activity, such as a protest, or a violent affair, whatever that may be, it is important to conduct these according to the outcome desired. Use recognized holidays or important events of the enemy as foci. Leverage propaganda to match your efforts. Make every preparation.

Boers Circling the Wagons during the Great Trek

Before a single shot was fired in the American Revolution, the preparations for action were already made. Besides the fact that the population was well armed and many were skilled in guerilla warfare, and had a large amount of men who were ready, willing and able, they also had the structure by which to effectively commit to a resistance. Before war, the colonists used every means at their disposal to resolve the issues they had with the Brits. When appeals fell on deaf ears, they boycotted. These boycotts bound together the towns, counties and colonies in resistance, at a time when the people were fiercely local-minded, and not given to concerns the “continent”. The Committees of Correspondence organized that resistance. In 1774, the First Continental Congress made the boycott official.

The Declaration of Independence was signed in 1776 by the delegates of the 13 colonies. In doing so, they gave formal notice to Britain that they would no longer abide by the British edicts, and that they were in every way distinct from British rule. This deepened the bonds between the colonies that were forged during the petitioning phase, and created a unified feeling that had not existed before this. They all had a foe in common. The Declaration did one other thing… it called for recognition and allyship from the nations of the world that would support the new union of States. Nothing was done without extremely careful strategic planning by a core group of leaders of this movement.

The parallel government of the Continental Congress served as a proto-government that the new nations could emulate and drop into, while the committees served as strategic hubs, cells that could rapidly distribute news, propaganda, and orders when the time came for action. The inclusion of the many colonies, not excluding a single, was a signifier to the world that this was not just a rebellious group, but a condition felt across colonial America.

In Scotland, starting in the 1290’s, an organized resistance formed against the new English overlord, Edward I, who had made claim to Scotland after the death of the Scottish King. William Wallace rallied the common Scotsman and conducted guerilla warfare against garrisons throughout Scotland. The Scots were united by the extreme conditions Edward imposed upon them, including high taxation and requisitions.

When Wallace was executed in 1305, Robert the Bruce took up the banner and united Scotland’s nobles and various clans to fight a total war campaign. He denied the English needed resources and drained their fighting capacity with raids and highly mobile tactics while simultaneously appealing to the Pope and to other nations to support their cause. The English were distracted with conflicts with France and despite having a much larger and more professional military were unable to maintain a constant war in the north.

Despite the vary independent nature of the Scottish clans, they united under both Wallace and Bruce to fight their common enemy. In 1306, Bruce was crowned king of Scotland. The fractured guerilla uprising grew into a unified nation fighting for independence due to the unyielding nature of the few leaders and their fame. In the Declaration of Arbroath, a document written by Scottish nobles to Pope John XXII, they declared that a Kings legitimacy depended upon his defense of the freedom of the people, that if he failed in that duty he would be removed by the people, and that ultimate sovereignty resided in the people. This was one of the first expressions of popular sovereignty in the western world, and it was a development not of random chance, but of organized resistance and careful planning.

In the 1560’s in the Low Countries, the Dutch provinces resisted the the Catholic rule of Philip II of Spain who wielded total control. The provincial leaders and merchants, as well as the individual towns organized a guerilla war against the Spanish. The local militias initially operated independently, but under the leadership of those like William of Orange, the movement for independence became a national effort. He formed alliances between the various provinces to bring a coordinated war effort to bear. They used privateers to apply constant pressure on Spanish ships and flooded territories using their inland waterways to reduce access and the ability of the Spanish to control various regions. The independent provinces became part of a national identity, not under a formal declaration, but in the unity of purpose and shared conflict.

The Irish War of Independence lasted between 1919 and 1921. As presented before, the Irish had endured a millennium of occupation from the overwhelmingly militarily superior British. While uprisings and revolts and actions uncountable occurred throughout the centuries, the Irish War of Independence gave rise to new operating strategies that proved highly successful, and resulted in the Anglo-Irish Treaty, which established the Irish Free State and laid the foundations for full independence.

Michael Collins stood out as a leader of the IRA (Irish Republican Army) that was formed after the 1919 declaration of the Irish Republic by the Dáil. His strategy involved highly organized intelligence networks, extremely well targeted assassination, sabotage, and the use of local knowledge of the social and physical terrain to destabilize the slow responding occupying forces. He leveraged the psychological terror of targeted assassinations very skillfully, ensuring that the British were never able to adequately insulate their leadership from the Irish and never knew who would be next. Just like the many other examples listed herein, the Irish were not distinct as a national identity but in the loosest terms, but they did organize when the time came to fight the common enemy. This unity of purpose amongst otherwise disparate peoples is a key instrument of any successful resistance effort to a centralized authority, as it works against one of their greatest tools… divide and conquer.

Act!

Now we come to it. The crux of the entire thing. The tables been set, the players warmed up, and the pieces are all laid out. The time has come to take decisive action. Does this mean blowing up bridges in the night? Well, it could. But it isn’t only bombs at midnight.

The first action is passive as well. It is in presence. A proper resistance force, a society opposed to the government, will, in its bearing present itself as motivated by peace, justice and righteousness, and justified not because it cannot get bloody, but because it chooses peaceful efforts first. It also presents itself as having the ability to defend itself. It shows its teeth, but does not yet bite. Just like the snake may coil and rattle to tell an invader to beware, the resistance exudes strength, a unified front, and a highly resourced and well-formed condition.

As Ted said, “Speak softly and carry a big stick; you will go far.”

When conditions develop further in the direction of overt aggression, such as Waco or Bundy type incidents or Standing Rock in 2016, or what we are seeing today with the distributed assault on white people, generally, through subtle and overt means.

The resistant people will be prepared, organized and trained for response. The next moves may be, and ought to be, multi-pronged assaults. Political attacks in the form of suits at law, petitions for redress, or demands for secession and/or recognition. Simultaneously, the other appendages of the society also take action. Initially, the most aggressive responses/assaults should be denied by the political arm. They should be “random” acts of passionate resistance done by non-affiliated or non-politically sanctioned groups. Unless, that is, there is enough backing from the outset that the political arm can defend the actions and set the tone of overt warfare potential if they are not received properly.

The guerillas or the army, whatever it may be, will at this point likely be engaging in an escalating conflict. As such, they will be conducting sabotage missions against the oppositions infrastructure. This should be done carefully, so as to not create enmity from the friendly and neutral populations reliant on those things. Always and in all ways, your opponent needs to be seen as the aggressor, the enemy, and your forces, the liberator, the moral defense of innocent and peaceful people. Shouldn’t be hard, because it’ll be true.

Assassination will be another facet of this stage. It will need to be defended against, and it will need to be promoted to the general public as well as a dedicated mission of special units sent out into enemy territory to disrupt their operations. Assassination isn’t just for political figureheads, and often isn’t really effective in that alone. Assassination can target the bureaucracy, such that those who keep the enemy’s gears greased are hesitant to show up to work for fear of assassination. Number crunchers at financial institutions, low to high tier attendants and secretaries, and unreplaceable people within their hierarchies.

Full scale open warfare is the stage in which all attempts at communicating have failed, and all other options are closed. This is when the resistance, or new society, calls for an general uprising, a revolution. They appeal to the future and refer to the past. They urge the people to join their cause and they must also fight the populace that chooses to support the oppressive government, the loyalists.

It is also in this stage that Secession or autonomy is usually declared. It may have already occurred as well, but it is in this stage that the full action is developed. The new nation has its own identity, its own financial system created, its own flag, and it appeals to the nations of the world for support and recognition. Some nations would certainly recognize the new State, as they oppose the former, and would leverage any excuse to hurt it. That is to the immediate advantage of the new Nation, but may have long-term detrimental effects if not carefully weighed and negotiated.

John Trumbull’s "The Death of General Warren at the Battle of Bunker’s Hill, June 17, 1775" (1786)

The build up to revolution in the colonies did not occur as portrayed in the high school history books. Tea being dumped into the Boston Harbor was not the spark, but a blip. It was a symbolic gesture to the Brits. The real spark of revolution was hit when the British attempted to disarm colonists and prevent them from being able to defend themselves.

“The actual trigger for the War of Independence was the British attempt to prevent war by disarming the Americans. After first confiscating all the privately held guns in Boston, and confiscating all the gunpowder stored in Boston’s powderhouses, the British attempted to seize guns, cannon and powder in the rural areas around Boston. The troops sent to do this met with initial success, easily defeating the militia forces they encountered. However, the British attempt to make an orderly withdrawal to Boston turned into disaster, as they had to fight almost every foot of the way. The Americans laid siege to Boston… fortified Breeds and Bunker hills… Each attack (by the British) was beaten off until the Americans ran out of ammunition.”243 In the next 7 years of war, out of all British deaths and casualties, an eighth of all officer deaths and a sixth of wounds occurred at Bunker Hill.” - Corey King, Unveiling A Better World: Deconstructing the Veracity of the American Fable, 2022

The farmers and the tradesmen arose with furious energy to defend what was theirs. The Boston battles set the tone for the war unleashed upon the American Colonists. The professional military of the overextended British Empire still made life very difficult for the colonists, but the result of their enterprise was ultimately major defeat. It goes to show that when a population rises up with a serious will against government and its goons, the people will win. The Americans fought both guerilla warfare and in traditional formations in the field. By leveraging their knowedlge of the terrain and the local communities, they were able to move in and out of combat, disrupt supply lines, distract and sabotage, all while maintaining the moral justness of their cause.

The Soviet Union Fell in 1991, but it didn’t occur by accident. The incredibly low standard of living, the generations of oppression, slavery and murder, and the repression of free will all culminated in a defiance that surpassed fear of reprisal. The people resisted their oppressors passively to great effect. They participated in work slowdowns, absenteeism, and participation refusals. Pressures from Georgia and the Baltic States and the other appendages petitioning for sovereignty and independence distracted and drew out the state apparatus. The people boycotted, demonstrated, conducted mass strikes and otherwise dragged power away from the state. The movement was fueled by localization and the stripping away of central authority.

In 1314, Robert the Bruce led roughly 7,000 united Scots against Edward II’s roughly 25,000 soldiers at Bannockburn. The Scots, though heavily outnumbered, utilized knowledge of the terrain to maximize their effectiveness. Bruce chose marshy ground that made the English heavy cavalry nearly useless and used bottlenecks with archers on the flanks to capitalize on the immobility of the English foot soldiers. Ultimately, the Battle of Bannockburn was the turning point of the war for Scottish independence. It was a nigh perfect example of how an force with inferior numbers and military professionalism could defeat a much larger force. The application of the right strategy is key.

The Battle of Vienna in 1683 describes very much the same thing. The Ottomans had laid siege to Vienna, the last bastion of defense for central Europe. It was a force perhaps half their size that rallied under King Jan Sobieski to challenge their advance into Europe. The Christian coalition forces under Jan hit the Ottomans from many directions and in perfect timing with the Vienna defenders. They waiting for Ottomans to stretch too thing, and drove a 20,000 man cavalry charge into the Ottoman core. They routed the Ottoman army and turned the tide of the expansionism of the Ottoman empire.

Shortform Template for Today’s Resistance

Much of the below items I will be discussing and teaching in great detail in later articles. For now, we can just review the structure.

This is a 5 part system.

Refuse, Rescind and Exit - The Foundation The first step to joining the Resistance. This cannot be skipped or bypassed. Without the refusal of participation, everything done next is the action of the slave, not the free man. Refusal includes refusing to contract in any way with the government or private globalist institutions. Make no further contracts. Do not get the REAL ID or any ID. Do not get licenses for business, for hunting and fishing, or driving. Never shake hands with the government. Refuse all government benefits. Refuse to participate all all government functions, except as a belligerent. Rescind all current and past contracts made. Send testimony in affidavits to all agencies that you have contracted with in the past. Rescind them by stripping away their authority through acknowledgement by tacit agreement that the contracts were illegitimate from the start as violations of the willful acceptance of contracts under Contract/Common Law. Having given notice is the proof needed to be separated in Law. Exit. Leave the jurisdiction of the federal de facto government and by default in that, the subdivisions (the de facto states, counties, and municipalities), through expatriation. Expatriate and strip away all vestiges of contractual obligation to the corporate state. Expatriation does not mean leaving the union. It means only, that you exit the jurisdiction of that federal entity, and automatically revert to the Constitutional Jurisdiction of the Union of the Several States under the States Republican Constitutions. All legislative manipulations of the Law are immediately nullified and you may once again live within the Law of the Land. Gather Nothing happens to those who wait for perfection to begin. Let it be rough on the edges. Just do it. Post flyers for local meetups or create online meetups. You can post meetings around topics tangential to the main theme of your efforts to organize a local resistance, like an Unjected meetups/mixers. Create a schedule, and generate a regular activity that folks can do together that supports the goal of educating each other, supporting open communication, and living a healthy lifestyle. Encourage friends and family to participate. Keep it as tight and within a trust network as possible as you go deeper. Keep expanding the call. Organize Build Stage. You’ve gathered, you’ve determined who the leaders are. You gather with those leaders now, or as a whole group as it may be, and get a structure built. What is that structure? The secret society. Fundamentally, it is the secret society by any other name that has existed for millennia and has allowed movements to rise, nations to be born, and revolutions to be conducted. The secret society may go by the name of a “Social Club”, “Fraternity”, or any other name, but is founded in simple set of factors. It must have… a Charter “Bylaws”, by which the members align to the mission statement and rules of the society. investment by members into the society of some kind, whether by Dues, by time or labor, or some other contribution. This harnesses the memberships involvement and qualifies the society as being of value. the capacity to harness the energy of the group to accomplish the mission statement. This may require significant efforts from the leaders of the society. Integration of Trusts create separations between members of the society, the society itself and the assets held within the society. A Trust Web/Family Bank will provide protections from suits at law and economic attacks from any foreign (non-member affiliated) entity, including the government and the globalist institutions. Strategize Within the bounds of the capabilities of the society that has been built, action planning must be conducted. What will the group do to fulfill its mission? Form layers of actionable items that can be accessed and implemented by individuals and conduct group actions lead by the society leadership. Delegation. Skill, merit and trust are the tests of captaincy. Develop a way for the people most skilled in particular areas to become leaders in those areas. Decentralize tasks, even if the leadership is not decentralized. If it is decentralized leadership, ensure that there are protections against subversion of the various cells. If the society is a distributed model, ensure the message and intent of the group and the technical details of the actions are very clear and unable to be misinterpreted. Understand the forces that may be opposed to your mission. Create OPSEC (Operational Security) SOP’s (Standard Operating Procedures). Gain support and momentum apace with the conditions and circumstance. Do not overextend your society and do not allow the same to become lazy or unmotivated. Collaborate with other societies. Form alliances and conduct mutually beneficial actions. Don’t make an island of your society. Rather, an archipelago. If the society has chapters developed or developing in many areas, have collective actions regularly scheduled for all of the cells to come together. In essence, you are building a new parallel government. You must consider what that will entail. People require certain things from their governments and the more you can offer to them, whether they be predominantly ideologically, financially, or otherwise inclined. They must recognize the authority of the new government and see the potential to replace the current model in their own lives. Provide educational resources Ensure all Members of the society are educated in the why’s and how’s of the new system. This will include how to conduct a resistance effort. The more they know, the more they can act independently for the good of the society. Food Security Hungry people will not support you unless you provide food and water. Its as simple as that. Do not let them grow hungry. Physical safety There is the frontline, then there is everybody else. This is an important distinction. Only a fraction of the Society will fight on the front lines. Everybody else will seek to find a better life under the new system. If you cannot provide security for them to do so, your efforts will die. Religious consideration People practice religion. Make sure they have the freedom to do so within the context of your group. The Church by any name is a foundation from which the spirit of the resistance can be fed. In times of dire circumstance, the faith of an individual or group can hold them through. Law What is the Law of the new society? I would hope that the reader of this message recognize the ancient Common Law, wherein men are free and participate freely in the society, protected by the group, and supportive of the group. The Law needs to be clear, transparent and provide a means of enhancing the lives of the general populace. The more respect the Law shows to the people, the more the people shall respect it. The right people that is. Those inclined toward your system. Act You have reached an operational level in which members know exactly what roles they have and what jobs they must perform. There is strong organization, such that broader communities are supportive of the mission and the actions of the society. Finances and assets are secured. A significant amount of recruits are joining the society by the day. The enemy is aware of you. It is likely they have been from the start. You actively counter the subversive tactics used to defame your society, but you remember that it is in both an online and somewhat transparent expression and a local in-person expression of the society that will win that battle. The more the common man and woman supports your society, the harder it is for the parasites to effectively strike at the image. The progression of the tactics of the enemy always result in these last two. Assassination and outright violent conflict/war. Be prepared long before it comes to this. Know how to protect leaders, and to prevent subversive elements to control levers of power. Remain steadfast. You have done everything possible to prevent the resistance effort from encouraging this response. You have petitioned for remedy of grievance while preparing for war. Everything from safehouses to combat operations, supply lines to underground railroads, PR and propaganda campaigns to foreign relations. You have prepared and strategized for these. You have nothing to do now but give your greatest effort. Continue to escalate according to the necessities of the circumstance. If outright warfare is underway… Control the centers of power. Take the legislative buildings, the headquarters of the law enforcers, the media centers, the power stations, the water stations, the manufacturing facilities and distribution hubs. IF these cannot be taken outright, use whatever means at your disposal to remove them from the fight. Sabotage that which will not make an enemy of the local populace. Develop support systems for that same local populace. Protect them from the fight. Unless you have absorbed modern military means, you are undoubtedly fighting a guerilla war against great odds. This does not mean you cannot succeed. It means that you must ensure that your strategy fully embraces the nature of your fight and your capability to fight it. The more your enemy destroys that which it declares to be protecting, simply to prevent your secession, the more the populace will support your efforts. The vying factions will make themselves known. Loyalists to the enemy will be more dangerous than the main force of the enemy. These people know the local terrain, they spy and sabotage your efforts. Be prepared for this. Other factions that compete with your own will exist. You may be fighting multiple fronts at once. This cannot always be resolved by appealing to the need to unify against a common enemy. The deeper the conflict is, or in other words, the more drastic or escalated, the more you will have to confront difficult decisions. This is where SOP’s shine. Remain as morally upright as you can, but remember that war cannot always be won by moral decisions made in disregard of the situation. SOP’s will draw the line, and the behavior of the fighters and the leadership are fundamentally tied to the outcome. Small victories, regularly won, count for far more than might be thought initially. The victories build upon one another to create a picture in the minds of the population that the enemy is not omniscient and omnipotent. It shows their limitations. Reward victories, adjust from losses. You may not, and most likely will not, succeed in fulfilling the totality of your aims. You may lose blood and soil all for the ability to move the pieces around the board, and remake the playing field for more advantageous results in the future. This is not a loss. This is a victory. You must be unyielding in the march to the goal. At times that may be bloody and other times it may be solely conducted in courts and legislatures. At each point, you can leverage your position to fulfill the minor or major points on the agenda. Make use of every moment, every obstacle, and every opening in the enemies armor. Be an unstoppable force.

Here is a good article, though if you wish to jump into really the functional part, jump to “From Theory to Strategy: The Three Bridges” and dive into the content there. While this article is describing mostly responses to the advent of the digital finance architecture, you can see this is very well laid out and you can extrapolate this kind of strategic planning into other areas.

Conclusion

The topic here is vast and you only have so much time to delegate to this, I know. But if you wish to form a working model for local secession, or local organizing, you must understand the basic principles. Any serious effort to organize a new system will be met with resistance from those who own and operate the current one. The serious man will recognize this, will absorb this, and will respond accordingly.

I could write on this topic for weeks or months and not even break from the fundamentals. That may seem like an obstacle to action, but remember what I said before… Nothing happens to those who wait for perfection to begin. You don’t need to have everything in order to begin gathering. You simply need to come together. That is the ultimate beginning.

I am not speaking here from ignorance folks. I have attempted in multiple venues and at multiple times to organize effectively. Every single time I have success or failure, and I have experienced mostly failure, I have learned lessons that will provide fuel to further efforts. People today are camped in their respective factions, often so deeply that they will ignore outright any contrarian information to what they have been told by their faction leaders. My efforts have failed not because we didn’t have a working model, but because ultimately, we were attempting something that was far more complex from the start than what the average man or woman can accept.

Don’t do this. Organize the complexities at the core when the moment for that comes. Have it ready. But until then, simply begin. Speak the words that others can relate to, build a community from principle and shared values. Expand through strategic implementations but allow it feel organic to the rest of the people. Be imperturbable. The movement leans upon those confident enough to put their necks out. If you have the mettle, than make use of it. The Founding Fathers of the American union had the mettle when they vowed “…we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes, and our sacred Honor.” This was everything. This must be the standard.

Are you willing to die for the cause? Willing to lose all of your earthly possessions? Are you willing to put your sacred honor on the line? More precious a thing cannot be. How we conduct ourselves in this life ripples into eternity. You will die, that is certain. How will those that come after remember you? To Samuel Adams, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, Benjamin Rush, and 52 other men, the cause was worth it. These men were predominantly wealthy landholders. They risked the loss of all of their livelihoods. Charles Carroll of Carrollton was potentially the wealthiest man in the colonies, valued at hundreds of millions. He risked it. John Hancock was part of the gentry. He gave the Brits the middle finger when he signed the Declaration in large letters. As a leader amidst the rebels, he would have been hung and his assets ripped away. Thomas Nelson, Jr., while commanding the Virginia Militia, fired artillery at his own home, where General Cornwallis was holed up at the Battle of Yorktown. The sacrifices made were due more than anything to that last vow"…

“…our sacred Honor.”

Will you pledge your sacred Honor to the cause of Liberty?

Freedom is a duty.

You are the only one that can act upon that duty.

Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act

