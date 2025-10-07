Liberty Uncensored Newspaper

Liberty Uncensored Newspaper

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jordan Nuttall's avatar
Jordan Nuttall
5d

Hello friend, this is my second week on Substack, and I’m trying to connect with more interesting minds, so I thought I’d comment!

I write about history with a philosophical edge, drawing mainly from old books and architectural studies.

Here’s one of my recent pieces on star forts, if you’re curious:

https://open.substack.com/pub/jordannuttall/p/star-forts-and-cymatics?r=4f55i2&utm_medium=ios

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Liberty Uncensored LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture