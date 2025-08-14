Your email provider may not show this entire article. Also, if you are are reading this on Telegram, or other locations, it may not display the article correctly, and may interfere with the videos. If so, read the original at Liberty Uncensored Substack.

Telegram Main Channel ///// Telegram Meme Channel ///// Twitter ///// Instagram

Hey Freedom Fighters, I am sharing this content that I wrote in 2023, because I am always hearing these words repeated by people that I respect, and it would be nice to simply correct the record, and get us all on the same page, My readership was much smaller when I posted this, so perhaps it’ll go a little further now. I kept most of the article here in it’s original form, but I did make some additions, subtractions, and otherwise changes to make it even better. If you would like to read the original, you can follow link below. Otherwise, enjoy and remember… sharing is caring.

Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel

We have seen and heard the term “Hegelian Dialectic” used to describe the way government manufactures a false crisis and then seemingly miraculously provides the only solution, for which the ignorant population then congratulates themselves for having such a magnificent government that is so capable at handling affairs for them. While the “Problem, Reaction, Solution” process truly and simply does describe this behavior, it does not reflect accurately the fullness of the Hegelian Dialectic.

The Hegelian Dialectic was created by Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel, a philosopher of the later 18th and early 19th century. It is a formula for discourse aimed at producing a chain of ever increasingly productive solutions over time. Dialectics is a process of coming to better, ultimate, or universal truth through the use of contradictory statements or ideas.

“Hegel’s dialectics” refers to the particular dialectical method of argument employed by the 19th Century German philosopher, G.W.F. Hegel (see entry on Hegel), which, like other “dialectical” methods, relies on a contradictory process between opposing sides. Whereas Plato’s “opposing sides” were people (Socrates and his interlocutors), however, what the “opposing sides” are in Hegel’s work depends on the subject matter he discusses. In his work on logic, for instance, the “opposing sides” are different definitions of logical concepts that are opposed to one another. In the Phenomenology of Spirit, which presents Hegel’s epistemology or philosophy of knowledge, the “opposing sides” are different definitions of consciousness and of the object that consciousness is aware of or claims to know. As in Plato’s dialogues, a contradictory process between “opposing sides” in Hegel’s dialectics leads to a linear evolution or development from less sophisticated definitions or views to more sophisticated ones later. The dialectical process thus constitutes Hegel’s method for arguing against the earlier, less sophisticated definitions or views and for the more sophisticated ones later. Hegel regarded this dialectical method or “speculative mode of cognition” (PR §10) as the hallmark of his philosophy and used the same method in the Phenomenology of Spirit [PhG], as well as in all of the mature works he published later—the entire Encyclopaedia of Philosophical Sciences (including, as its first part, the “Lesser Logic” or the Encyclopaedia Logic [EL]), the Science of Logic [SL], and the Philosophy of Right [PR]. -Hegel’s Dialectics 2016; 2020, Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy

Hegel Phenomenology Of Spirit 32.4MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Before Hegel, the longstanding dialectic of choice was Plato’s Dialectic. Plato’s process was presented by an active dialogue between two parties, in which one side would present a definition or view on a subject (Thesis), and the other party would challenge it (Antithesis). Through a gradual refining of the logic of the propositions and challenges, a greater truth would be discovered in Thesis or Antithesis.

The problem that Hegel confronted in his time was primarily Reductio ad Absurdum. This is when there can be no definitive conclusion in the course of the dialogue. It is a stalemate of ideas, where no objective progression can occur because the statements are diametrically opposed or otherwise contrarian.

Hegel then formed a solution to this deadlock. He proposed a new dialectic in which:

1. Each level within the progression of the dialogue is regarded and valued within new determinations.

2. Each contradiction or moment of “stalemate” within the dialogue is synthesized to form the new determinations.

3. The “opposing sides” of the argument were not parties/people like Plato’s Dialectic, but rather between material of the subject matter.

Thanks for reading! Sharing is Caring! Share

The process becomes far more agile in various ways due to these changes. Rather than arguing back and forth and perhaps finding no balance between the contrary points, Hegelian Dialectic allows for the amalgamation of the functional parts of both points. His Dialectic allowed for the Aufhebung or sublation, wherein the synthesis developments were always elevating the paradigm of thought to the next level, and maintaining the construction that brought it about.



Example:

Initial Argument/Statement: “We need to reduce the population because there are 8 billion people on the planet, and the amount of arable land is shrinking due to ever increasing development of the arable zones along with desertification from water infrastructure projects.”

Challenge: “There is enough food production and drinkable water available on this planet to feed twice the current population, so we need have no concern for the growing population.”

Synthesis: “If we do not decrease desertification and the development of arable land, we may face a time when the population can no longer provide for itself, but if desertification and development ceased, we would have enough resources to increase our population by at least double.”

Or

Example:

Initial Argument/Statement: “A word to the wise is sufficient.”

Challenge: “Talk is cheap.”

Synthesis: “Wise men heed, yet actions will always speak louder than words.”

As you can see from the real-world example, and the conceptual/proverbial example, there is the original argument (Thesis), a challenge that stands opposite/contrary (Antithesis), and the Hegelian synthesis (Synthesis). Neither of the arguments are invalidated, but rather enjoin to produce a truth that maintains the independent truths within each, while removing the ingredient of finality from both, and stands above either previous argument as the highest truth.



This is where the Hegelian Dialectic holds its true power. It allows for the continuous stream of ever-increasing logical progression that does not land on a single argument that finalizes the dialogue. It is a perpetual discussion, carried through time. It does not break when confronted with stalemates. It is flexible and provides for actionable progress.

Everyone everywhere is using dialectics to communicate. When you argue with a lover, or discuss the meaning of life with a friend, or analyze geopolitical events, you will use dialectics to find answers and truth.

This brings us to the point. How do we get from Hegelian Dialectic as is described here, to the way it is used by people today to describe the “Problem, Reaction, Solution” process used by government to manipulate populations, police to manipulate and abuse people, and other authoritarians to oppress who they might?

The blending of the terms here seems to have been a construct of David Icke’s as far as the internet record shows me. Hegelian dialectic has been enjoined to “Problem, Reaction, Solution”, which both dishonors the reality of Hegel’s innovation, and it misleads people into believing that the intent of this dialectic was as simple as manipulations by government.

Both are independently true, but they are not equal. The Dialectic is applicable to wide array of interactions, whereas the “Problem, Reaction, Solution” refers only to a particular kind of interaction.

“Problem, Reaction, Solution” is the process of:

1. Government (usually) manufactures a crisis with the intent to trigger mass panic and fear.

2. The panicking and fearing population demands the government take action to protect or provide for them.

3. The predesigned solution is provided to the people, and through regulations on any independent solution making, it is the exclusive and authority-driven answer to the problem.

This is a very real and very active method of control being employed by all governments, monopoly corporations, and even your friendly neighborhood narcissist. The narcissist finds a way to conduct this same operation on its unwilling victims through a much more subtle process, but it has the same effect. Government is usually bold in its deceptions and cares little for the smaller, more critical and intelligent population that thinks, questions, and demands justice.

Leave a comment

Points of Conflation

In the particular rhetorical or conspiratorial context that it is often used in, the Hegelian Dialectic can be conflated with PRS. Both involve a three-stage process culminating in a new status quo, rely on the idea that conflict or crisis precipitates change, and both can be framed as a means to an end in political evolution.

However, in proper academic terms, Hegel’s dialectic is descriptive, explaining how history unfolds. PRS is prescriptive or manipulative, alleging that actors create crises to achieve goals.

The overlap occurs when someone interprets historical events through a conspiratorial lens, treating what might be seen in Hegelian terms (e.g., wars, revolutions, technological disruptions) as deliberately engineered PRS cycles. Epistemologically, Hegelian dialectics are a tool for interpretation, whereas PRS claims require empirical proof of orchestration. Conflating the two can lead to interpreting all political change as engineered rather than emergent as a result of confirmation bias. One must take each potential event as its own case for determining its relativity to PRS, rather than Hegelian dialectic. Using Hegelian dialectic as a synonym for PRS misrepresents Hegel’s actual philosophy and turns an analytical method into a conspiracy shorthand.

I do not paywall my articles, which means I can only be compensated for this work when you, my reader, become a Paid subscriber because you appreciate this work I do. I have walked my talk and lived as a free man for many years now to show the world by example what we might do. It is the Subscribers here on Substack that put food on my family's table. Thank you for all of your support!

Subscription not your thing? Say thanks with Crypto or Buy Me A Coffee Bitcoin (BTC): bc1ql27mfkau9wtlu6ve86hhgf6j4zhwn5rll93q6l Monero (XMR): 42PzHEU4D2d56pNojaWHTxCeph3XRfpm9PTcamtmz9iULuUe8YnXA1mQAPUJuX1HEtWscp9KMxBp9FsY9yhDSFLDE8aqK2A Ripple (XRP): rnuKKCbmSdW4eW3Xs818YLHKLXFVHkPRFW

Here are a couple “Problem, Reaction, Solution” events that have occurred in past years:

1. 9/11 – On this day, the United States government conducted a false flag, demolishing the twin towers and building 7, while making it appear as if planes flown by Islamic extremists brought down the steel frame buildings due to fire weakening the steel columns. No evidence has ever been shown proving this, and more than that, mountains of evidence have been submitted showing that the entire event was a staged event and that the towers were demolished using nano-thermitic explosions after the core columns were cut in the basement level. The government used this false flag to generate a profitable war, establish military bases in countries and regions that posed great economic and geopolitical advantages over countries that were interested in exiting the central banking global monopoly, and indoctrinate another generation or two into the militarized/police state culture that the globalist agenda 2030 describes.

2. Coronavirus Pandemic – You may recall this one, as some ignoramuses are still wearing masks while driving alone in their cars in your neighborhood. This false flag lasted for years and is still in play. Incredibly, this manufactured problem was global. It is helping to usher in CBDC’s, 5G internet of Things, microchipping the population, national ID cards, travel passports, and has served as one the greatest examples in living memory of the complete idiocracy that we live within. Factual information and data were ignored, the mob mentality ruled, the fallacy of bi-party congress, check-and-balance government, and ethics in politics was revealed clear as day, and the degenerative “civilized” world was shown to be largely incompetent slaves. And slavery is on its way, chains clanking, and militarized police girded for battle, as the vast majority of the population has been injected with genetic altering mRNA that will undoubtedly be converting them into the mutants that France has begun legislation to protect in the same way western nations protect defamation against the “new Khazars”.

So, the “Problem, Reaction, Solution” does not really fit into Hegelian Dialectic does it. Its not a dialogue or argument, even conceptually. It is an event, leading to a reactive event, leading to a preformed conclusion. If it was Hegelian, there would be some kind of thesis, which would be countered with an antithesis, then the two events would meld to form a solution that contained both of the arguments.

Could we make the argument here that the presentation of the “Problem” is the thesis, and the “Reaction” is the Antithesis, and the “Solution” is the Synthesis? Well, lets take a look at the 9/11 example above. The government designed a crisis, which they executed, presenting the population with a proposal to take action against the scapegoat. “Problem”. The people, in their terror over the “terrorists” and egged on with the propaganda of the government controlled media, clamored for war. There was an incredible wave of patriotic bullshit that spread like wildfire throughout the country. “Reaction”. Using this energy and support, the government then instituted a “War on Terror”, which turned out to be as successful as the “War on Drugs”, that is, not successful at all. At least not so in the way that was proposed to the people. The governments’ goals were actually very efficiently met. The “Solution” was the perpetual war on terror that has dragged the American people and the world into ever more inane levels of destitution of virtue and principle, and gave the impetus and motivation for the creation and implementation of domestic draconian, Constitutionally repugnant legislative laws. Thus, the construct of the Hegelian Dialectic here would more likely be that the government made a statement (False Flag), the people answered with fear and confusion (luckily the government already had suggestions for where to direct their attention), and the solution was to produce a war on those scapegoats.

Well, that still doesn’t really fit the Hegelian Dialectic. That’s just a linear progression of thoughts and doesn’t really describe the dialogue required for the process. It does not amalgamate two contrary concepts or arguments to create the (Synthesis) that then derives the next level of dialogue.

So, my conclusion is that the “Problem, Reaction, Solution” model is not equal to the Hegelian Dialectic. Do you agree? Start a conversation in the chat or on our Telegram to see if we cant use the Dialectic to come to some higher truths on this topic or another.



Remember to stay vigilant Freedom Fighters. The time is now, and now is only time we will ever have.

Freedom is a duty.

You are the only one that can act upon that duty.

Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act

Subscription not your thing? Say thanks with Crypto, CashApp, PayPal, or you can BUYMEACOFFEE!

Bitcoin (BTC):

bc1ql27mfkau9wtlu6ve86hhgf6j4zhwn5rll93q6l

Monero (XMR):

42PzHEU4D2d56pNojaWHTxCeph3XRfpm9PTcamtmz9iULuUe8YnXA1mQAPUJuX1HEtWscp9KMxBp9FsY9yhDSFLDE8aqK2A

Ripple (XRP):

rnuKKCbmSdW4eW3Xs818YLHKLXFVHkPRFW

Leave a comment

You can Support Liberty Uncensored and receive this Zine on Microwave Radiation. Click the Image Below!

A detailed yet concise Zine on Microwave Radiation. In this Zine, I expose the agenda to expand this man made technology to every corner of the earth, the physical harm from it, and the players behind it. I provide citations and evidence to the facts provided and sources for further research. I also offer solutions that can be accessed by people today. I have made this Zine to be the most accessible tool for enlightening any reader to the dangers and solutions to this, the most pervasive and dangerous disease causing agent in the world.

Share Liberty Uncensored Newspaper

While I highly suggest operating entirely our of courtrooms, I also highly suggest getting familiar with courtroom operations and how to understand what is happening. How to Win in Court is one of the best resources I have found to understand court procedure and tactics.

After this, I suggest familiarizing yourself with www.livingsovereign.org and

https://home.pacinlaw.us

.

If you aren’t using Presearch yet, it’s time to start. Get off Google and Bing, and use a search engine that serves your best interests and pays you Crypto for using it.

We need your help to bring it to the next level!

Blessings!

Liberty Uncensored Substack

Telegram Main Channel ///// Telegram Meme Channel

Twitter ///// Instagram ///// Odysee

Email Me