Welcome Freedom Fighters! Are you ready to Get Active?

Hit Subscribe to get more access to content. Visit the Members Library. Take Survey.

///// Main Channel ///// Media Channel ///// Movie Channel ///// Law Channel /////

Honestly folk, if you are still ever surprised by the passing events of the world as it is, you are blind. Of course Israel v Iran was coming. Of course the US would be there being acting the hammer. Of course this scanrio will be used to further the Jew World Order/Globalist agenda. Of course there will be no response from the masses. and of course our freedoms will be resticted further. Of course our economy will be further punished. Of course the world at large will hate the US even more than it already does.

You do not have to be a genius to see these things. You simply have to be honest. In the world today, this quality might be more rare.

Most of the heavy hitting conspiracy theorists that I know are so tired of being correct, fighting for market share of attention, and being ignored and disregarded. Most of these types tell me that it’s better to just give up on the masses of slaves…

I do not agree.

It is not the fault of the mob. The mob is simply doing what the mob has always done, following orders, adhering to the authority of the day, and questioning only how to affect their small personal world with mundane choices. They accept the terms of their existence and seek not to poke holes in their settled worldview, no matter the daily cost. No matter the enslavement. No matter the suffering. They are the mob, the herd.

It is not enough to be on the soapbox, demanding the world hear you. This makes no real change. This can energize some people, but rhetoric alone is nothing without a plan, without organization. Real results, demands real action.

Everybody has their minds bent toward israel and iran, and mostly have forgotten about anything domestic. The little arguments people have about every single fucking thing under the sun now dominates the town halls and strips any ability to think clearly.

THERE IS ONLY 1 REASON TO CARE ABOUT THE MIDDLE EAST.

HOW DOES IT AFFECT MY NATION?

To that extent and no further. No single nation is the police of the world. No conglomerate is such. Nations are sovereign. They are responsible for themselves. Israel is obviously the enemy of the Nations of the union as well as every other Nation on the planet. Iran and all other muslim nations are obviously the enemy of the white nations soecifically, but also all the nations on the planet.

WHO CARES IF THEY WIPE EACH OTHER OFF THE PLANET?

What does that war have to do with you and what you can do with your life? Is your opinion going to change the outcome? No! You are a slave in your own country! You have no vote, no say, no control. Nothing you do will affect that situation, unless you get on a fucking plane and fly over there and get involved physically. Your social media opinions are meaningless garbage, whether you have 5 or 5 million followers.

If you have 5 million followers you are part of the agenda anyway. Real people arent allowed that. Real solutions arent allowed.

So, the logic follows…

If you have no ability to affect any real change, why are you giving your attention to it?

If you really want to change the world, change yourself, then change your direct environment. Change your community.

If you aren’t a leader, charismatic, skillful and intelligent, bold and responsible, than find someone who is and empower them with your support.

FUCK ALL POLITICIANS IN THIS COMMUNIST UNITED STATES AND ANYWHERE ON THIS PLANET CONTROLLED BY ZOG MACHINE!

Break free.

Not hard.

Simply give your energy to anything local.

Don’t disreagrd knoweldge, but don’t get attached to feeding the monkey.

Take control of your MIND!

Take control of your LIFE!

Honestly I care more about Iran by far than that of Israel. But if Israel is wiped off the map forever, we would still have to contend with the Iranians, because they are muslim. Muslims are literally in a constant state of war with ALL non-muslims. Now we are letting these people into our communities on stupid performative morality.

I try to provide solutions to the world, things that can actually make a real impact, but because what I say requires more than a couple braincells, very few people care. THe probability of outcome for what we are all facing is not looking good for humanity in general, and even worse for white people everywhere. We are fucked, and its getting worse by the fucking day.

Cowards and willful slaves do nothing and deserve death for such.

Free Men are vigilant, take action in every way possible, and for such are rewarded with victory or death, both a worthy legacy for their progeny.

WHEN?

Now

get involved

Freedom is a duty.

You are the only one that can act upon that duty.

Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act

LUNP Issues: December—January—February—March—April—May—June—July

You can TIP ME with $1, (Tip me $2), (Tip me $3), etc. with further value exchanges as well. Right now you can use BUYMEACOFFEE to tip a couple bucks for this article you appreciated and Get MR Zine. You can also support with CashApp, PayPal, or Crypto.

If you’re just following, you’re only seeing a fraction of what I write. Hit Subscribe to get more access to content. Take Survey.

///// Main Channel ///// Media Channel ///// Movie Channel ///// Law Channel /////