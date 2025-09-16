Liberty Uncensored Newspaper

Liberty Uncensored Newspaper

BatYAH
1d

Great thorough compendium, thanks for publishing it; I have just one point:

The Torah, summarized in the ten commands and written in the Pentateuch (first five books of the Old Testament), is not The Talmud which is only an anthology of sayings, customs, traditions, and misinterpretations of The Torah compiled by rabbis which together jewish lore has termed "the orally received law".

The Talmud only addresses The Torah to misread, twist, and subordinate it to the misinterpretations, sayings, traditions, and customs of the rabbis writers.

In other words, The Torah is Biblical whereas The Talmud is not. The Pharisees advocated (oral) customs and tradition (i.e. which once written became The Talmud) above The Torah, the rabbis writers of The Talmud supersede The Torah with it, and modern practicing jews obey The Talmud and not The Torah.

The Messiah chided the religious authorities of His day about the oral traditions and flaunted many, often, while always keeping The Torah. And when Paul waxes against "the law" in his Epistles he's writing against the oral traditions not against The Torah.

It appears thar most nominal Christians (i.e. those who read the bible in small, out of context, chunks without cultivating the habit of diligently studying Scripture) find this clear distinction difficult to grasp.

Although today's jewish religious authorities relish nothing more than having as many goys as possible continue perpetrating the fallacy that The Torah = The Talmud but as demonstrated by history and Scripture nothing is further from the truth.

Therefore it is of the outmost importance that the distinction between Torah (not oral, found in the Bible) and Talmud (oral, promoted by Pharisees and eventually written by rabbis) be thoroughly understood and the clear delineations maintained in our minds.

