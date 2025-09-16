This post is quite long with lots of videos, images, and links. Your email provider may not show the entire article. Also, if you are are reading this on Telegram, or other locations, it may not display the article correctly, and may interfere with the videos. If so, read the original at www.libertyuncensored.substack.com. Find a list of downloadable books regarding this topic at the bottom of this article.

Moses and the Torah Shebeal Peh

FREEDOM ISNT FREE, IT REQUIRES VIGILANCE

Welcome Freedom Fighters to Liberty Uncensored as we investigate and explore another topic of considerable contestation and conflict.

THIS IS A VERY LONG ARTICLE. USE IT AS A RESOURCE AND SHARE THIS CONTENT. EXPAND UPON IT. CHALLENGE IT.

Liberty Uncensored has always been about more than reporting some dry news current events or conducting self-serving pedagogical exercises. Rather our interests and motives are in equipping people with knowledge, context, and tools to think critically for themselves in an age where propaganda, censorship, and willful ignorance exert hegemonic presence.

With that said, let us now dive into todays very controversial topic.

Before we begin with topic at hand in this article, it is important that everyone is aware of the Dunning-Kruger Effect. This is the overestimating of ones skills or knowledge. We must accept that which we do not know, despite our level of education, our collected knowledge, our research and writing skills, our religious convictions, or even our experiences which are exceptionally limited.

The creator of this video is obviously a statist and vaxxer, making definitive comments regarding such, and thus is a victim of the Dunning-Kruger Effect that he is educating people on. That said, he does do a pretty good job describing this phenomenon.

It is important to recognize firstly, that I accept fully that I may have made mistakes in this article, in facts laid out, and in trusting sources that prove later to be of a biased manipulative nature. We are limited in the exploration of historical truth to the analysis of evidence that is corroborated by secondary and tertiary evidence existing without conflicts of interest, and even better, without contemporaneous knowledge of each other's existence. There is often found evidence that relies on context which is limited by the indoctrination of mythos and histories of the world that have never been true, and thus not based on any scientific approach, but rather a control approach. This means that many people are cognitively biased, are retarded by Dunning-Kruger, and will be unable or unwilling to perceive the boundaries of their intellect, their knowledge, and their judgement.

Bear in mind that everything in this article is subject to the challenge of further study, more intensive research, and of course counter-claims to validity. If you have proofs for how that which is expressed here is incorrect, I urge you to share those things, as all proper research and study is borne by the integrity to remain open to being wrong.

To fully appreciate this content, it is important that you take the time to delve into the many links provided to go deeper into this rabbit hole. No matter if you are a veteran of this topic of research or this is the first time you will explore it, there is something for you here. Take a breathe… here we go.

Judaism

It is impossible today to produce any criticism of Judaism without receiving some form of assault, whether minor, such as that of usually nonsensical gaslighting, claims of antisemitism, or some reference to the victim status of Jews as a whole, or major, such as character defamation, legal assaults, or worse.

While there is a growing “antisemitic” feeling generally speaking, there is little that I have found that elucidates the reason why more than that of the writings of the Elders of the Nation of Judea. Despite proofs and evidences to the fact that there is a very obvious cabal of predominantly Judaic people controlling the world, there is little movement on the issue.

Up until recently, I admit that my knowledge of this topic was relatively limited. I held the opinion that the globalism agenda was composed of parasites of many races across the globe, all working to create a slave population, and were obstinately working toward a great democide of humanity, a one world government, and a ubiquitous collectivized global citizenry. While I still see this agenda at work, I can now recognize with some degree of certainty that it is a principally Judaic agenda that has slowly emplaced itself into all the various governments and social domains of the world.

Before I continue, I would like to make a disclaimer here. I hold no ill will toward any individual on this planet who lives their life in a virtuous and principled manner. One who commits no evil upon another, deserves no enmity from me. The average man or woman conducting their affairs as best as they can, doing whatever is within their power to cultivate a beautiful, harmonious, abundant life for themselves, their families, their tribe, or their nation.

To counterpoint this is to say, there is no room for a slackening of vigilance, to be at the mercy of those who do live within the realm of evil conduct. Even ignorance cannot excuse vile action. Genocide can only be committed when large numbers of people willingly adhere to the directives of psychopaths. Police, soldiers, politicians, bureaucrats, and those who would sell out their friends, family, community, or even strangers to those vile actors are just as culpable for the outcome.

It all comes down to the individual. The character of the individual determines how they deserve to be treated by others. A murderer and rapist has cast their stones. They deserve an equitable response to their deeds. One who has killed to defend his family, his community, or his nation is not deserving of the same response.

Let’s get on with it.

Before you continue here, I would highly recommend watching the 10-part documentary “Europa: The Last Battle”. I think it provides some very good basis for this article. I have been showing this documentary in prior articles, which you can see here, or you can go to the Europa Website and watch there.

Firstly, as usual here at Liberty Uncensored, we should find adequate definitions.

What is a Jew?

The word Jew is derived from the name Judah, the fourth son of Jacob, son of Isaac, son of Abraham. Judea is similarly derived from Judah. While the 12 tribes of Israel included Judah’s eleven brothers, the lineage of David, and thus supposedly Jeschua Hanotsri - Jesus the Nazarene, was of Judah.

Thus, a Jew is one who is of the line of Judah.

The word "Jew" is a corrupted form of the word Judah. It is a reference to two of the 12 tribes of Israel, Judah and Benjamin, and does not even appear in the Bible until II Kings 16:6 and then again in 25:25 and II Chronicles 32:18.

The word Jew would not have been known to Judah, David, or to Jesus. They may have been known as, amongst other names, and if of the other tribes, Yehudim, or to the Greeks, Ioudaios, meaning the Judeans, Hebrews, or Israelites. Amongst the tribes of Israel were further divisions. Northern Israelites being known as Samaritans after rebellion against Rehoboam (David’s grandson/Judah’s lineage) and the Southern Israelites, yet loyal to the lineage of Judah, being the Yehudah, in the land of Judea. Much about these names is contested.

Before they were Jews, and before they were Hebrews, there were just a few nomadic peoples that walked into Egypt, calling themselves the Benei Yisrael (“children of Israel”), after their ancestor, Jacob’s birth name. Their host, the Egyptians, likely called them Habiru or Apiru, such as they were rootless wanderers/nomads.

“The Hebrews, as is well known, came to Egypt as a single nomadic family, numbering no more than 70 souls, and only became a people in Egypt. During a period of approximately 400 years, which they spent in that country, they multiplied to almost two million, among whom 6,000 warrior men were counted when they left that kingdom. During this long stay, they lived separated from the Egyptians, separated both by the place of their own habitation, which they occupied, and by their nomadic status, which made them an abomination to all the natives of the country and excluded them from any participation in the civil rights of the Egyptians. They governed themselves in a nomadic manner, the head of the household governing the family, the chieftain the tribes, and thus constituted a state within a state, which, through its prodigious growth, finally aroused the concern of the kings.” - David Gosselin

Genealogy Map from Noah to Moses, with birth/death dates and locations, High Res, click image

There were many distinctions between Jews, including the differences between Pharisees and Sadducees, and more. Many different sects existed with varying perspectives on what was called the Torah, or Talmudic Law. Many Prophets, Elders, and Rabbi through time had interpreted this Law in new ways, always claiming their interpretation superior. This led to many different schools of thought of what was the proper way to behave as an Jew.

But we must understand before continuing, that Israelites were semitic peoples that lived under the Law of Moses, thus Christianity. Only after the death of Yeshua (Jesus) did the religion and practices of Judaism form and solidify as a distinct religion or practice, law. Only after 70 AD, after Roman Emperor Titus burned the second temple, and Israelites/Jews were dispersed to the ends of the Earth since, did Judaism birth itself into the world.

Arch of Titus, quadriga chariot, procession including Titus, Nike, and Roma.

Arch of Titus, depicting Romans carrying the spoils of war, including the Jewish Menorah.

“The spoils in general were borne in promiscuous heaps; but conspicuous above all stood those captured in the temple at Jerusalem. These consisted of a golden table, many talents in weight, and a lampstand, likewise made of gold, but constructed on a different pattern than those which we use in ordinary life. Affixed to a pedestal was a central shaft, from which there extended slender branches, arranged trident-fashion, a wrought lamp being attached to the extremity of each branch, of these there were seven, indicating the honor paid to that number among the Jews. After these, and last of all the spoils, was carried a copy of the Jewish Law. They followed a large party carrying images of victory, all made of ivory and gold. Behind them drove Vespasian, followed by Titus; while Domitian rode beside them, in magnificent apparel and mounted on a steed that was in itself a sight.” Josephus, The Jewish War VII: 148-153

Today the heirs of the Pharisees are discerned not by racial or ethnic criteria but by a supremacist ideology. Judaism is a cabal of thought, not a cabal of race. The famous statement in the book of Matthew about Christ's blood being on the children of the Jews has long since expired, for where today is there a racially pure "Jew" descended from the people of that era? But for a minuscule remnant, contemporary "Jews" are mostly mamzerim, of mixed race. A large segment of so called Israeli "Jews" today are North African Sephardic people who are genetically indistinguishable from their Arab neighbors, while the overwhelming majority of "Jews" in America are actually descendants of converts from the Khazar tribe of Eastern Europe…

“Judaism is not really a religion at all, but merely the union of a multitude of people who, since they belong to a particular tribe, have formed themselves into a common being in purely political terms.” - Immanuel Kant

The Torah or Talmudic Law is the essential ingredient in determining what it means to be a proper Jew. “Judaism has as its law, not Yahweh, but the Jewish people, whose self-worship is at the core of the Talmud.” - Hoffman

Talmud

What is the Torah/Talmudic Law?

“The Talmud gets its name from the word Lamud - taught, and means The Teaching. By metonymy it is taken to mean the book which contains the Teaching, which is called Talmud, that is, the doctrinal book which alone fully expounds and explains all the knowledge and teaching of the Jewish people. As to the origin of the Talmud, the Rabbis regard Moses as its first author. They hold that, besides the written law which Moses received from God on Mount Sinai on tables of stone, which is called Torah Schebiktab, he also received interpretations of it, or the oral law, which is called Torah Shebeal Peh. They say that this is the reason why Moses remained so long on the mountain, as God could have given him the written law in one day. Moses is said to have transmitted this oral law to Joshua; Joshua in turn to the seventy Elders; the Elders to the Prophets, and the Prophets to the Great Synagogue. It is held that it was later transmitted successively to certain Rabbis until it was no longer possible to retain it orally. Whatever may be said about this story of the Rabbis, it is sufficiently known to us that before the birth of Christ, schools existed in Palestine in which sacred literature was taught. The commentaries of the Doctors of the law were noted down on charts and lists as an aid to memory, and these, when collected together, formed the beginnings of the Jewish Talmud.”

Rabbi Neusner further notes that "rabbinic literature took shape during the nascent and formative age of Christianity." He calls Christianity: " ... a challenge that had to be met, for Christianity appealed to the same authoritative writings, the Hebrew scriptures of ancient Israel, that this Judaism formulated in its way.'' Notice the delineation Neusner makes between the ancient Hebrew scriptures and the rabbinic literature. They are quite patently not the same! The former is the ancient root of Christianity. The latter, formulated after Christ's incarnation and crucifixion, is the modern root of Judaism.

In the 3rd Century AD a man named Rabbi Jehuda collected all of the oral law into a book he called the Sepher Mischnaioth, or Mischnah. This was accepted as the official code of the law by both Babylonian and Jerusalem Jews. As time went on, opinions and disputes and commentaries on the Mischnah were collected in an expansion of the Talmud, called the Gemarah. Further splits in decisions and opinions led to more additions, including the “Tosephoth, the marginal notes of Rabbi Ascher, the Piske Tosephoth and the Perusch Hamischnaioth of Maimonide”.

Rabbi Neusner admits that: "The Mishnah certainly is the first document of rabbinic Judaism. Formally, it stands at the center of the system, since the principal subsequent rabbinic documents, the Talmuds, lay themselves out as if they were exegees of Mishnah…”… In a cryptic passage from a book of the Jewish Kabbalah (Tikkunei Zohar 1:27b), buried within a double-entendre, is a reference to the Mishnah actually being "the burial place of Moses."

The entire Talmud was a vast and difficult study, so it was determined that a more concise book was needed.

“Joseph Karo, a Rabbi of Palestine (born 1488, died 1577), supplied this need by his celebrated commentary on the Arbaa Turim, which he called Schulchan Arukh - the Prepared Table. Since, however, the customs of oriental Jews differed greatly from those of western Jews, even the Schulchan Arukh, of Joseph Karo did not suffice for Jews everywhere. And for this reason Rabbi Mosche Isserles wrote a commentary on the Schulchan Arukh, entitled Darkhe Mosche, the Way of Moses, which received the same acceptance in the West as the work of Joseph Karo in the East. At the present time, the Schulchan Arukh is regarded as the obligatory Law Code of the Jews, and they use it principally in their studies.”

Fundamentally, the Talmud is, for the Talmudic Yehudim, the ultimate and most sacred document. It is the ancient oral law, supposedly dictated by Moses to the Elders of the Israelites, and conveyed, adapted, and altered through millennia either orally or through the written word, as a continuation of the original Torah Shebeal Peh given to Moses. In this fashion, the Torah in practice is a codified law that is altered by the opinions of the Learned Elders of the Yehudim over time.

When we disuse of what we are told about the Talmud by third parties and look directly into the language within, we see clearly into the mind of the Jewish community. It is enlightening and imperative for non-Jews, i.e. 98.8% of the population of the world, to examine these excerpts from the central and greatest Judaic Law book that is taught to Jews as fundamental codes by which to live by. It is for every man and woman who does examine this language to determine the nature of these things for themselves and to form their own opinions therefrom. Here I have provided but a small portion of the potential excerpts that may be of interest.

“The peoples of the world are like baskets in which you put straw and manure. They have only one soul, like animals.” - Midrash shir hashirim “You Jews are called men, but the nations of the world are not called men, but cattle.” - tractate Bäba mezia “The Jews are called men because their souls come from God, but the soul of the gentiles comes from the spirit, and that is why they are called pigs.” - Ialkut Rubeni “The Goyim (non-Jews) are only a human form so that the Jews do not have to be served by animals.” - Scheneluchoth habberith A non-Jew who studies the Talmud or a Jew teaches the Talmud to a non-Jew is liable to be put to death. - (Paraphrased) Sanhedrin 59a and Chaggiga 13a Christians (minim) and others who reject the Talmud will go to hell and be punished there for all generations. - Rosh Hashanah 17a. To heal his flesh a Jew should take dust that lies within the shadow of an outdoor toilet, mix with honey and eat it. - Gittin 69a. States that Adam had sexual intercourse with all the animals in the Garden of Eden. - Yebamoth 63a. Whosoever disobeys the rabbis deserves death and will be punished by being boiled in hot excrement in hell. - Erubin 21b. The Rabbis taught: "On coming from a privy (outdoor toilet) a man should not have sexual intercourse until he has waited long enough to walk half a mile, because the demon of the privy is with him for that time; if he does, his children will be epileptic." - Gittin 70a. To heal the disease of pleurisy ("catarrh") a Jew should "take the excrement of a white dog and knead it with balsam, but if he can possibly avoid it he should not eat the dog's excrement as it loosens the limbs." - Gittin 69b. It is forbidden for dogs, women or palm trees to pass between two men, nor may others walk between dogs, women or palm trees. Special dangers are involved if the women are menstruating or sitting at a crossroads. - Pesahim 111a. "If two women sit at a crossroads, one on this side and the other on the other side, and they face one another, they are certainly witches." - Pesahim 111a “Accordingly, if we see an idolator (gentile) being swept away or drowning in the river, we should not help him. If we see that his life is in danger, we should not save him.” - Moises Maimonides “Rambam”, a supreme sage, considered the greatest codifier and philosopher in Jewish history. “It is a mitzvah [religious duty], however, to eradicate Jewish traitors, minim, and apikorsim, and to cause them to descend to the pit of destruction, since they cause difficulty to the Jews and sway the people away from God, as did Jesus of Nazareth and his students, and Tzadok, Baithos, and their students. May the name of the wicked rot.” - Maimonides, Mishnah Torah, (Chapter 10), p. 184 According to the most important Kabbalistic text, the Zohar, Jesus is a "dog" who resides amid filth and vermin: "From the side of idolatry Shabbethaj (Saturn) is called Lilith, mixed dung, on account of the filth mixed from all kinds of dirt and worms, into which they throw dead dogs and dead asses, the sons of Esau and Ishmael, and there Jesus and Mohammed, who are dead dogs, are buried among them." The Zohar III. 282a.

Judaism is the product of a "small, ambitious, and homogenous group of pseudo-priests ... " The Talmud, beginning with the Mishnah, is the chief Scripture of the religion of Judaism. The great, Pharisaic "sages of blessed memory" decree this themselves in the Talmud. From the Talmud, Shabbat 15c and Baba Metzia 33A, comes the three propositions of the revered, Gentile-hating Rabbi Shimon ben Yohai, one of the most honored of all Jewish "sages" whose supposed burial site in the Israeli state is the scene of a huge, annual mass pilgrimage. Yohai wrote: A. "He who occupies himself with Scripture gains merit that is no merit. B. "He who occupies himself with Mishnah gains merit for which people receive a reward. C. "He who occupies himself with Talmud--there is no source of merit greater than this." What part of the preceding unimpeachable statement from the supreme holy book of Judaism do Gentiles and Christians not understand?

The human sense of community turns away in horror from the depravity of an attitude that elevates such provisions to religious law. In recognizing God, humanity seeks to elevate itself to the morality of the redeemed from all evil; the teachings of Yahweh draw the sublime into the common. And yet the Jew calls loudest for toleration, understanding, equal rights and brotherly fellowship. But who has raised his head against mankind with malice and contempt from the beginning of time (at least as long as he himself has been reckoning back) but the Jew? - Rudolf John Gorsleben

Interestingly, the Talmudic Law model is what we find occurring in our current so-called Republic under God, the Union of the Several States, the united States of America.

“Sexuality in orthodox Judaism is mediated by thousands of regulations, because Talmud is the essence of the bureaucratic mentality, a fact that emerges as America and Britain abandon Christian-Israel's Biblically-inspired Anglo-Saxon jurisprudence and Common Law and embrace the Talmudic law of Big Brother bureaucracy. The American system of jurisprudence has degenerated from courts that ruled according to God's law, to courts that make the law through judicial interpretation and case law (precedent). The latter is entirely Talmudic and reflects the subversion of our nation: "The growth of Talmudic Law, in all its aspects, was for the most part, the work of judicial interpretation rather than of formal legislation... The judge served in effect as a creator of law and not only as its interpreter..."

The united States of America was founded on Christian Law, which derived much of its structure from the Common Law, which in turn was developed from an intermingling with ancient Germanic principles and virtues and practices. In the Common Law, and Constitutional Law, there is no room for interpretation of the fact of the Law. Such a thing is beyond the scope of the authority and obligation that the government and its agents possess. The only cause of the existence of our guaranteed Republican form of government is to protect the Rights of the sovereign, who, in this union, is the totality of the body of the people. When the judges and politicians use their positions to dictate new “laws” that strip down the Rights of the people and convert them into privileges, the nature of the system we have is altered into Communism and authoritarianism. The practice of using judicial opinion to determine the Law is fundamentally antithetical to the Common/Constitutional Law.

Maimonides ruled that it is a Jewish court -- or a court appointed by Jewish authority --that enforces obedience and passes judgment on Gentiles, as well as promulgating legislation by court order for that purpose. Maimonides further decreed that any non-Jewish nation "not subject to our jurisdiction., (tahaht yadeinu) will be the target of Jewish holy war. These courts are to be convened allegedly under the "Noahide Laws" (proscriptions against idolatry supposedly based on the covenant with Noah). The U.S. presidents and Congress urged the adoption of the "Noahide" Laws as interpreted by Chabad-Lubavitch Grand Rabbi Schneerson. Under the Talmud's counterfeit Noahide Laws, the worship of Jesus is forbidden under penalty of death, since such worship of Christ is condemned by Judaism as idolatry. Meanwhile various forms of incest are permitted under the Talmudic understanding of the Noahide code. Furthermore, all non-Jews would have the legal status of ger toshau (resident alien), even in their own land; as for example in occupied Palestine where newly arrived Khazars from Russia have an automatic right to housing and citizenship, while two million Palestinian refugees who either fled or were expelled by the Israelis, are forbidden the right of return. Resident alien status has been clearly delineated in scholarly articles in leading Jewish publications. For example, Hebrew University Professor Mordechai Nisan, basing his exposition on Maimonides, stated that a non-Jew permitted to reside in a land ruled by Jewish law "must accept paying a tax and suffering the humiliation of servitude." If Gentiles refuse to live a life of inferiority, then this signals their rebellion and the unavoidable necessity of Jewish warfare against their very presence

One of the most revered Judaic leaders herein has declared that any nation not subject to Rabbinical servitude is a target for holy war by the Jews. This alone ought to be enough to enrage the 98.8% of the world that is not Jewish, but if that were not enough, the depravity is further elucidated by the notion that these Jewish “protectorates” would enforce a resident alien status of the people who compose the indigenous body of the various nations. The outright indignity is enough, is it not, to cause one to feel disinclined toward the Jewish enterprise.

When we consider the evangelization of the religions of Christianity and Islam to the wider world, we see the destruction of diverse cultures and their unique and personal faiths, mostly in Natural and Polytheistic Gods. But this conquering was done with apparent brutality. It was forthright and bold in its coerciveness, proudly brandishing its bloody sword to cut down anything that disturbed its own ideology. It is obvious. There was no attempt to hide it. The Crusades proved this for both of these Abrahamic Religions, let alone the submission of Northern Africa, all of Europe, the Americas, Asia and into Polynesia, and Australia.

But what about the last leg of the Abrahamic Religions? What about Judaism?

Well, Judaism doesn’t evangelize. Rather, it dominates, and forces submission by covert deracination and manipulation. It is an exclusive and privileged thing to be of the “Chosen People” of Judea's God… Yahweh, maybe… Baal/Moloch, practically, definitely… self-worship, without doubt. Even the intermarriage between Jews and other races is not considered beneficial or righteous. The mechanisms for which Judaism is able to achieve its unique form of domination are borne of financial, political and social systems.

"According to Jewish belief, the Jewish People constitutes a species of their its own...i.e., a special, separate act of Creation by the Almighty. 'The thought of creating the Jewish People preceded every other thought' of the Almighty when creating the Universe according to the teaching of Rabbi Samuel bar Isaac."

"A Jew, by the fact that he belongs to the chosen people and is circumcised, possesses so great a dignity that no one, not even an angel, can share equality with him. In fact, he is considered almost the equal of God."

Here it is necessary to reflect on the fact that Judaism does not in any manner entail the worship of Yahweh, the God of the Bible. Judaism's god is the Jewish people themselves as embodied in their rabbis. Judaism is worship of Jewish blood in the person of the rabbi. The Jewish "race" itself is rendered god by this means.

Kabbala

Regarding the Kabbalistic side of Judaism:

Judaism is the religion of the Pharisees and the patrimony of Babylon, from whence the Talmudic and Kabbalistic traditions of Judaism ultimately derive. Orthodox Judaism's other major sacred book, the Kabbalah, is filled with astrological teachings, fortune-telling, gematria, necromancy and demonology. The Kabbalah is a collection of books of black magic and rank superstition. It is the other Jewish wing of the oral tradition of the elders, claiming, like the Talmud, to be part of a secret teaching given to Moses at Sinai. "Kabbalists claimed that their tradition had originally been given to Moses at Sinai ... Many oral traditions were reworked in the Zohar ... The influence of Kabbalah on exoteric Judaism was widespread, presenting Jews with a powerful set of mystical symbols ... influencing halakah and giving magical practices respectability as elements of practical Kabbalah." Barry W. Holtz, director of research at the Jewish Theological Seminary of America writes: " ... in our century, scholarly researchers have made clear the centrality of Kabbalah to the whole of Jewish religious consciousness. " The Kabbalah teaches that the presence of the divine (Shekhinah) in the world is exclusively due to the existence of the Jewish people. The oral traditions of the elders decree that the lifelong study of rabbinic tradition is not only a way to get closer to God, it is a way to become God. According to the Talmud, God himself is a student of the rabbis' tradition -- "he studies the Talmud three times a day." Kabbalah scholar Y esiah Tish bi quotes Rabbi Hayim Vital, the chief codifier of Rabbi Luria, who wrote in his book, Gates of Holiness: "The Emanating Power, blessed be his name, wanted there to be some people on this low earth that would embody the four divine emanations. These people are the Jews, chosen to join together the four divine worlds here below." Tishbi went on to further quote Vital's work in underscoring the Kabbalistic teaching of Isaac Luria that non-Jews are Satanic: "Souls of non-Jews come entirely from the female part of the Satanic sphere. For this reason souls of non-Jews are called evil ... " One of the most common and popular manifestations of Kabbalistic practice is the placing of curses and the use of good luck charms and other magical amulets--all by rabbis-practices which are an abomination to the God of Israel. The Israeli national talisman is the hexagram which is called the "star" of David and is supposed to be the ancient symbol of Israel. However, such an occult symbol is nowhere mentioned in the Bible. It was "bequeathed" to Jewish leaders in the 14th century by the Hermeticist, King Charles IV of Bohemia and formally adopted as "the Star of David" in 1898 at the Second Zionist Congress in Switzerland. The original source of the symbol is androgynous, representing Adam Kadmon, the personification of the union of the male and female forces in one body. Kabbalistic doctrine brought the hexagram into Jewish tradition (a fact given official recognition by the Bohemian king). Like the Talmud, the Kabbalah supersedes, nullifies and ultimately replaces the Bible. Prof. Fine: " ... the reader must become accustomed to regarding biblical language in a kabbalistically symbolic way. The Kabbalists taught that the Torah ... is a vast body of symbols ... The simple meaning of biblical language recedes into the background as symbolic discourse assumes control. The true meaning of Scripture becomes manifest only when it is read with the proper (sefirotic) code. "Thus the Torah must not be read on the simple or obvious level of meaning; it must be read with the knowledge of a kabbalist who possesses the hermeneutical keys with which to unlock its inner truths."

The idea that there is a distinction between the mystical Judaism (Kabbala) and the mainline Judaism (Talmudicism) is without basis in reality. The two have been intermarried from their origin, because they are tools of the same ideology. They are the tools of control. Kabbalistic Judaism is simply the application of a “practical magical” aspect of Judaism. Symbolism and arcane and twisted ritualism. This permeates many of the practices, both public and private, in the lives of Jews.

Zionism

Zionism is one of the mechanisms used by the Nation of Judea on its path of global domination.

What is Zionism?

ZION: late Old English Sion, from Greek Seon, from Hebrew Tsiyon, name of a Canaanite hill fortress in Jerusalem captured by David and called in the Bible "City of David." It became the center of Jewish life and worship.

ZIONISM(n.) 1896, "movement for forming (later supporting) a Jewish national state in Palestine," from German Zionismus (from Zion + Latin-derived suffix -ismus; see -ism); the German word is first attested 1886 in "Selbstemancipation," by "Matthias Acher" (pseudonym of Nathan Birnbaum (1864-1937)).

The World Zionist Organization, established by Theodor Herzl in 1897, declared that the aim of Zionism was to establish “a national home for the Jewish people secured by public law.”

The first form of Zionism is that of the Labor Zionists, who endeavored to create a national socialist system, in the “homeland”. The official prospects were limited to land west of the Jordan, but Herzl openly stated that Israel would extend from the Euphrates to the Nile.

The second wave of Zionism, the Revisionist movement led by Vladimir Jabotinsky, a militant movement, openly declaring its interests in settling (conquering) land east of the Jordan as well. Before “Israeli Independence” the Revisionist organizations included the Betar youth movement and the ETZEL (National Military Organization). After “Independence” these organizations merged into the Herut (Freedom) Party. This became the largest rightist Israeli party in the 1970’s under the name of the Likud Party, which has dominated Israeli politics for most of that time, and to whom Benajamin Netanyahu, the current longstanding Israeli Prime Minister is a part of.

Theodor Herzl ,Chaim Weizmann, Moses Hess, Ze'ev Jabotinsky, Nahum Goldmann, Max Nordau

Benjamin Netanyahu, real name Benjamin Mileikowsky, Israeli Prime Minister

In the article Are 95% of Jews Really Zionists?, the author Arielle Angel describes the false assumption that 95% of Jews are Zionists or pro-Zionism. The funny part to this article is that, when fulfilling her message, she utilizes several polls taken by Jewish organizations that polled hundreds to thousands of Jews with variable margins of error, with the outcome being anywhere above 88% positive polls indicating pro-Zionistic results. While 95% may be accurate in one of the polls, 97% is shown in another, while 88% in another. Let us use the lowest of these, 88%, in an exercise in logic.

There exist today roughly 15 million Jews. About 7.5 million in Israel, 6.5 in the united States, and a million dispersed in other places around the world. These numbers are challenged by the Jewish Virtual Library, but I tend to lean away from their analysis. Either way it doesn’t make a huge difference in outcome.

So, 15 million Jews. If 88% of these 15 million consider themselves Zionist or pro-Zionism, that adds up to 13,200,000 Jews. Over 13 million of these people support Zionism despite countless acts of despicable behavior. That is not a small matter. That is a nation of people in support of the vile actions of their government, even if not all the people in support of all the actions. It is a pill, but it needs to swallowed.

Jesus

Let's return to names and their meanings for a moment. The popular conviction today that Christianity ought to support Israel and Jews is an odd one considering the history of the two faiths. They are distinctly in opposition to one another. While Jeschua Hanotsri, Jesus of Nazerene, (Nazareth in Galilea) was supposedly of the line of David, and thus a proper Jew/Judean/Judah’s Lineage, he was and is considered to be a false messiah by Jews. This lineage is not proven but rather insisted in some New Testament Gospels, specifically those of Mathew and Luke. The Apostle Paul also affirms this lineage. Since it is established that the Jews believed that the Messiah would only come from their bloodline, it is a rather sensible conclusion that it be assumed by the Jews that Jeschua was not actually of this lineage as they consider him to be a false messiah. If Jesus was of the line of Judah, there would be no logical sense for their vitriol and violence toward him, and their claims of falseness. If not this, then they would see him as a traitor to their blood. This may be even closer to the mark in the end considering just how much hatred Jews harbor toward the man.

Jews themselves were responsible for his death. But for the proper Christian, Jesus Christ was the literal son of God, the embodiment of God in the flesh, who washed the sins of man away with his blood sacrifice. This means that Jews are the definitive antithesis of Christians. A Christian bases their faith on the fact that Jesus was the absolute incarnation of God, while the Jewish faith places Jeschua in the category of the worst kind of man, a false God.

The contempt that Jews hold for Jeschua can be found in the Talmud, wherein he is not identified as Jeschua, but as Jeschu.

Since the word Jeschua means "Savior," the name Jesus rarely occurs in the Jewish books. It is almost always abbreviated to Jeschu, which is maliciously taken as if it were composed of the initial letters of the three words Immach SCHemo Vezikro - "May his name and memory be blotted out." 2. In the Talmud Christ is called Otho Isch - "That man," i.e. the one who is known to all. In the tract Abhodah Zarah, 6a, we read: "He is called a Christian who follows the false teachings of that man, who taught them to celebrate the feast on the first day of the Sabbath, that is, to worship on the first day after the Sabbath" 3. Elsewhere he is simply called Peloni - "A Certain One." In Chagigah, 4b, we read: "Mary...the mother of a certain one, of whom it is related in Schabbath..." 4. Out of contempt, Jesus is also called Naggar bar naggar - "the carpenter son of a carpenter", also Ben charsch etaim - "the son of a wood worker." 5. He is also called Talui - "The one who was hanged." Rabbi Samuel, the son of Mair, in the Hilch. Akum of Maimonides, refers to the fact that it was forbidden to take part in the Christian feats of Christmas and Easter because they were celebrated on account of him who was hanged. And Rabbi Aben Ezra, in a commentary on Genes. also calls him Talui, whose image the Emperor Constantine reproduced on his banner. "...in the days of Constantine, who made a change of religion and placed the figure of the one who was hanged on his banner.”



This contempt can be found in the customs and practices of Jews, such as to never bow ones head in the presence of a cross, or even to spit in the sight of a cross. It can be found in multitudinous examples of gross violations, genocides, and in the common expression of Jews without limit. If you have watched the documentary posted above, Europa, you see the greatest example of proof, being that of the Communist/Zionist/Judaic war on Christian nations, wherein millions were coerced into wars on behalf of Jewish malfeasance on a global scale. It can be seen in the practice of usury, by which not only Christian, but all other religions and peoples were conquered and are today enslaved.

"One of the finest things ever done by the mob was the Crucifixion of Christ. Intellectually it was a splendid gesture. But trust the mob to bungle the job. If I'd had charge of executing Christ, I'd have handled it differently. You see, what I'd have done was had him shipped to Rome and fed him to the lions. They could never have made a savior out of mincement!"

Historical Norm

The history of the Jewish peoples is riddled with customs and practices that led to their expulsion from nations ruled by other faiths. Most prominent and telling, is their many expulsions from Christian nations, explicitly resulting from their being antithetical to Christian values. While the list of expulsions involves 109 Nations, the actual number of expulsions known to us is over 1000, from Nations, from territories of Nations, from regions, and from counties and municipalities of all types.

Here’s just a few notable examples of Jewish expulsions:

139 B.C. – Rome Jews Expelled by Gnaeus Cornelius Hispanus for attempting to corrupt Romans into religious cults, cheating people out of money (E. Mary Smallwood, ‘The Jews Under Roman Rule: From Pompey To Diocletian’, p. 128;

70 A.D. – Jerusalem Jews Expelled/massacred by Emperor Titus for rising in revolt; Josephus gives the figure of 1,100,000 deaths and 97,000 prisoners taken to Rome for Titus’ triumph (E. Mary Smallwood, ‘The Jews Under Roman Rule: From Pompey To Diocletian’, p. 293-330).

132-135 A.D. – Palestine Jews Expelled/massacred (hundreds of thousands) under Emperor Hadrian after Bar Cochba Revolt (E. Mary Smallwood, ‘The Jews Under Roman Rule: From Pompey To Diocletian’, p. 439-466).

251-252 A.D. – Gaul Jews self-deport after being given choice of Baptism or Death by Merovingian kings (Solomon Katz, ‘The Jews In The Visigothic And Frankish Kingdoms Of Spain And Gaul’, p. 22).

400-410 A.D. – Tella, Byzantine Empire Jews slaughtered after a Jewish attempt to betray a city to the Persians is discovered during Roman-Perisan War; Jews actually dug a tunnel starting in their synagogue under the city walls which the Persians used to breach the city of Tella, near Edessa (James Parkes, ‘The Conflict Of The Church and The Synagogue’, p. 257-258).

602-610 A.D. – Mesopotamia Jews partially expelled for plotting a great massacre of Christians and destruction of churches; the plot was betrayed; Christians fell upon the Jews instead and killed many (James Parkes, ‘The Conflict of The Church and The Synagogue’, p. 259)

820 A.D. – Lyon, France Jews Expelled/Killed by Saint Agobard for owning/selling Christian slaves (Bernard S. Bachrach, ‘Early Medieval Jewish Policy in Western Europe’, p. 98-102).

1113 A.D. – Syracuse, Italy Jews Expelled after crucifying a ram in mockery of Christ

1189-1190 A.D. – Burry St. Edmunds, England Jews Expelled by William the Scaristan for Ritual Murder

1278 A.D. – Small Towns in England Jews Expelled for Coin-Clipping (Zefira Entin Rokeah, ‘Medieval English Jews and Royal Officials: Entries of Jewish Interest in the English Memoranda Rolls, 1266-1293’)

1287 A.D. – Bacharach, Germany Jews Expelled after major pogroms for ritual murder (Bell and Burnett, ‘Jews, Judaism, and The Reformation In Sixteenth Century Germany’, p. 34).

1451 A.D. – Messina, Italy Jews Expelled for excesses in banking, trade, brokerage, moneylending (C. Roth, ‘The History of the Jews of Italy, p. 250).

1492 A.D. – Spain Jews Expelled by King Ferdinand II of Aragon and Queen Isabella I of Castile (Philip Broadhead/Chris Cook, ‘The Routledge Companion to Early Modern Europe, 1493-1763)

1529 A.D. – Posen, Germany Jews Expelled/self-deport/30 burned at the stake for ritual murder (Bell and Burnett, ‘Jews, Judaism, and The Reformation in Sixteenth Century Germany’, p. 436).

1829 A.D. – Hamah, Syria Jews Expelled for Ritual Murder of Muslim girl (Sir Richard Francis Burton, ‘The Jew, The Gypsy, and El Islam’, 1898).

1848 A.D. – Paris, France Jews partially expelled for aiding/financing revolution (Priscilla Robertson, ‘Revolutions of 1848: A Social History’, p. 72).

1937 A.D. – Milan, Italy Mussolini issues decree prohibiting Jewish immigration/ordering Jews to evacuate within 6 months (C. Roth, ‘The History of the Jews of Italy’, p. 527).

1938-1945 A.D. – Germany, Jews Expelled.

1948 A.D. – Iraq, Jews Expelled by Prime Minister Nuri as-Said (Orit Bashkin, ‘New Babylonians: A History of Jews in Modern Iraq’, 2012, p. 277).

1959 A.D. – Cuba, Jews Expelled/forced into exile.

The question must be asked, how does this same tribe of people get expelled from hundreds of nations, thousands of times, across millennia, if they aren't doing anything to provoke that response. Have people simply hated Jews for no reason for millennia? Has the rest of the world been simply racist and prejudicial against the Jews this whole time with no cause? Today, the word antisemitism is used to gaslight the entire world into a false shame. The vast majority of people wouldn't care any more or less for the Jews than any other nation of people, but for the extreme and never-ending propaganda and social manipulation that is laid upon them by the media and government and now by social norms.

What was the cause of the intense revulsion Nations around the world had for Jews, but especially the Christian nations? It's quite simple when you let go of cognitive dissonance and closed mindedness and social anxiety… inhumanity.

Anyone who is not sufficiently informed about the position of the Jew in the history of mankind (and most people are) must soon try to make up for this deficiency, otherwise he will fall hopelessly behind and will understand his time just as little as he understood the past and will have no influence on the shaping of our future. He should look for everything that his personal literature and his personal press do not offer him, he should step out of the ring of world silence surrounding the concerns of Judaism and listen to where people of understanding pronounce the otherwise forbidden name of Judah. Let those books and the press tell him about things he did not know before.

Now I will enter into a more specific series of points that elucidate upon various attributes of the Jewish population, as recorded throughout known history.

Usury/Greed/Envy

The Jew Konrad Sittenfeld (Alberti), “Gesellschaft”, 1889 in No. 12: “No one can deny that Judaism participates in an outstanding way in the swamping and corruption of all conditions. One characteristic of the Jews the persistent endeavor to produce values without the expenditure of labor, that is, since this is an impossibility: the swindle, the corruption, the effort to create artificial values through stock market maneuvers, false news with the help of the press and In similar ways, to appropriate them and then, in exchange for real values created by labor, to shift them from themselves to others, in whose hands they melt away, like Helen in Faust’s arms. The representatives of the corruption of the stock exchange, press, theater, who seek to enrich themselves without work, are therefore Jews.”

It seems to me to be a dark joke that the non-Jew must first argue with the Jew about whether the Jew has the right to live and live at the expense of the non-Jew. The Jew has as much right to the blood of mankind as mistletoe has to the marrow of the tree, as tubercle has to the lung, as cancer has to the liver, as the louse has to the dog, as the cuckoo has to the foreign nest. Is it of any use for the sick person to argue with the fever that shakes him as to what right it has to threaten his life? If the sick person is still strong enough, he will drive out the illness, but he will not enter into a protracted argument with it. Thus mankind will shake off the Jew, however painful the cure may be, according to the words of Christ: If a limb offends you, pluck it out. If such an opinion should appear presumptuous to one or the other, it must be replied that the nature of Judaism has no example in the world, and that exceptional entities can only be combated with exceptional measures. German and Frenchman, Frenchman and Englishman, Englishman and Russian can be enemies, can fight and get along; but the English, the French, the Russian, the German Jew will the enemy of all four, however he poses and disguises himself. These things, which fall more into the realm of factual politics, we can easily remain silent about here, because the stones are already talking about them. The Jew as a ration among other peoples sits in the flesh of mankind like the spear in the body, like the bullet in the joint, like the fist on the eye. That is the core of the whole question, that the Jew is an exception, that he is outside the human order, which demands that, according to the eternal law of life, as the individual man upon himself, so every nation stands upon itself and bears its own responsibility. But this realization is already thousands of years old; the greatest men of all times have already expressed it, and it only shows the depravity of Judaism, its deviousness and at the same time also the instructiveness of the ill-advised and misguided peoples, if even today, after so much evil experience, the Jew still wields the scourge of world usury, licentiousness, the lie of life and hate wars over mankind. Not that the non-Jews are the perfection on earth, or that without the Jews no water would be muddied for themselves and others; but does not the individual, after long oppression, feel as light as a bird, ready and able to begin a new life with all good will and happy intentions? Thus mankind, redeemed from Judaism, would also find the way to its salvation and to inner and outer peace more easily and quickly, both internally and externally.

This fundamental question lies at the core of the issue that we see in regards to Jews, not only presently, but throughout history.

Is the Jew superior to the rest of mankind, and thus justified to live parasitically off of the innumerable distinct populations of the Earth?

For anyone alive who is not a Jew, the answer seems readily apparent. NO!, resoundingly and obviously. No individual Jew is superior to any individual of any other race, nor is the body of the Jews superior to the body of any of the various races that exist on the planet. They are, to any casual observer, of, at minimum, equal stature to any other group. To a more intensive observer, and especially to one of an unbiased mind, the Jews are as a whole a more deleterious body of people to the welfare and wellbeing of mankind than potentially any other group of people the world as ever seen in recorded history.

But, you say, that is an opinion. It is not based in facts, or substantiated in any other way, and thus, I must be an anti-semite, or racist, or in some other way predisposed to this belief.

If that statement arrives to your mind at this point in this article, you may want to reread from the beginning and pay careful attention to what is read.

But if you have read carefully to this point, and still remain unconvinced of my above statement, then what comes next is specifically for you. It comes as a warning as much as an evidenced position of healthy introspection and outward investigation. This is what ought to be sought by any person with the integrity to pursue truth beyond the confines of comfort.

"Thou knowest how numerous this tribe is, how united and how powerful in the assemblies. I will plead in a low voice so that only the judges may hear, for instigators are not lacking to stir up the crowd against me, and against all the best citizens. To scorn, in the interest of the Republic, this multitude of Jews so often turbulent in the assemblies shows a singular strength of mind. The money is in the Treasury; they do not accuse us of theft; they seek to stir up hatreds..."

Where there is capital in profusion, there lies indebtedness to some group of Jews. This can’t be overstated, and is proven throughout the historical record as being a maxim, so common as to have been known to all the common peoples of the world throughout the last 2 millennium, at least, and only forgotten in this past century as a result of the utter dominance of Jewish media control.

"We will have a world government whether you like it or not. The only question is whether that government will be achieved by conquest or consent."

- Jewish Banker Paul Warburg, February 17, 1950, as he testified before the U.S. Senate

Psychopathy/Sociopathy/Parasitism

But it is rare for someone to publicly declare himself an opponent of Judaism. I can already hear the objection that Judaism is not a party, but a religious community. Well, clever Jews have disabused those of the notion that Judaism is a party and even more than that. Judaism is even a party of a very special and powerful kind, a party whose teachings are rooted in a thousand years of experience, whose population never actually decreases or increases, because it always remains equal to the number of Jewish people on earth. Judaism is a party above all and in all parties, and as such is almost unassailable. In all parties, from the right wing of the conservatives to the Spartacists and anarchists, Jews are at the forefront and leading. The aim of this tactic, which the individual Jew need not always be aware of, but rather springs from a racial, instinctive policy, is to have everything in hand, to give all phenomena the interpretation, all movements the direction serve the interests of the Jews for salvation, at least to their detriment. And it would only be a logical consequence of the Jewish way of fighting if the Jew to try to make himself the leader of anti-­Semitism at a given moment, if all other means of blasphemy, suppression, the buying up of dangerous newspapers, books and persons were to fail.



The Judenschast, the Jews as a mass, as a national unit find a stake in the flesh of humanity. One should not be deceived by individual experiences; the characteristics of a race are distributed to the individual in such small doses that they often do not seem to have any immediate effect. This Jewish nation, this people, which differs from all others in its living conditions, in that it needs the other peoples on earth as hosts for its nourishment and for the preservation of its existence – there has never been a Jewish national state, not even in Palestine, and the Bible itself and science deny this claim with clear determination – this Jewish people is thus hostile to all the life of the peoples, to the constructive life of mankind. Without itself working in the true meaning of the word that is, creating value through the labor of the head or the hand, uncreative from time immemorial, and instead destroying and corroding society, race, custom and law everywhere, it is destined to feed on the lifeblood of the settled peoples of the earth. Thus Judaism unites all peoples who must defend themselves against it, if they do not wish to perish, against itself as an object of a common cause. Multiplied, Judaism will return this hatred in an eternal succession of generations. Deprived of all divine creativity, incapable of all value-creating work, because it has never been able to sink its own roots into the womb of the mother earth, it is a burden to itself and, by violating the law and the meaning of life in general through its existence, throws itself against humanity and itself.

What Gorsleben is referring to in these comments, is the fact that it is nigh impossible to find any organized effort anywhere in the world to counter the effects of Judaism, whether in a local or global consideration, without the odd discovery that the effort itself is being carried in some fashion by Jewish leadership. This is not, as he tells us, the effect of the Jews having such a diverse range and inherent excellence that they natural rise to the top of whatever organization they are in, but rather that they are deeply organized as a rootless nation and thus to satisfy their need to direct the course of humanity to their agenda, they leverage their exclusively and communally vast resources to find advantageous placement within these organizations of people. By doing so, they can play all the parties and factions against each other and direct their attentions to anything other than themselves.

"The influence of the Jews at the present time is more noticeable than ever. That they are at the head of European capitalism, we are all aware...In politics many of the Jews are in the front rank...That their excessive wealth, used as it has been, acts as a solvent influence in modern society cannot be questioned...But while on the one hand the Jews are thus beyond dispute the leaders of the plutocracy of Europe...another section of the same race (people) from the leaders of that revolutionary propaganda which is making way against that very capitalist class, representing their own fellow Jews. Jews, more than any other men...are acting as the leaders in the revolutionary movement which I have endeavored to trace."

Further, he clarifies his point when he adds that while individual Jews may not be individually part and parcel to the crime of Judaism, the Nation itself as a racial unit with particular characteristics, historical norms, and a defined collective persona, has made its modus operandi very clear. It is a parasitical entity, as a nation within a nation, serving the interests of its own peripatetic race wherever it might set up shop, and clearly doing anything that may serve those interests, even to the extent of genocide, massive fraud, cultural corrosion or extirpation of the host nation.

"You have not begun to appreciate the real depth of our guilt. We are intruders. We are disturbers. We are subverters. We have taken your natural world, your ideals, your destiny, and played havoc with them. We have been at the bottom not merely of the latest great war but of nearly all your wars, not only of the Russian but of every other major revolution in your history. We have brought discord and confusion and frustration into your personal and public life. We are still doing it. No one can tell how long we shall go on doing it." "The Real Case Against the Jews." by Marcus Ravage, a Jewish Rothschild biographer, 1928

The presence of the Jewish nation within a nation has been the cause of more destruction than any other enterprise on the earth in the last 2000 years at least. The financing of wars between nations not of Judea, by Jews who bankroll both parties, and through usurious lending practices that make them financial gains and political gains through these wars, has been evidenced on countless occasions. The most horrendous examples of this has been seen in the last few hundred years as the consolidation of power has grown more and more in the hands of the Jews.

Evil Customs

A moral will must arise in men, in all mankind, which is determined to take away the human disgrace of Judaism, of this mischievous entity in its body and in its soul. If humanity acquires the moral strength for this deed, then there is no longer any place for the Jewish Idea in the world, neither in us as the spirit of the lowly nor outside us In the appearance of the Jew as the negation that has become form. The Jew stands with his being completely outside the rest of the human world, and the Jew of all times has also distinguished and characterized his people in this way. The thought is too obvious, and it is too well founded in the nature of man, for the Jew not to have tried at all times to reinterpret this exceptional position into a privilege, first for his own justification, then towards others. But the iron mirror of history, whose clear reflection can never be permanently dimmed, proves more clearly with each passing day that the Jewish people is not a chosen people, but an outcast one. Its salvation lies in repentance alone, but in its repentance also lies the salvation of mankind, if it does not want to be handed over to moral decline under Jewish rule and under Jewish corruption, for what good would it do man if he gained the whole world and yet suffered damage to his soul?

Ketubot 11b: "If a grown-up man has intercourse with a little girl, it is nothing, for having intercourse with a girl less than three years old is like putting a finger in the eye." Though the Talmud's permission for the heinous crime of child molestation is virtually unknown among the public and is never mentioned in the establishment media, among Talmud researchers it is notorious. This portion of tractate Ketubot concerns Halakhic definitions of sexual intercourse. In this particular ruling it is stated that copulation with girls below the age of three cannot be considered sexual activity because, although penetration ruptures her hymen, such intercourse is merely "like putting a finger in the eye," since the hymen at this age will eventually regenerate (just as a finger stuck in an eye will cause the eye to water, yet the eye will heal and return to its former state, so the hymen of a girl under three will rupture during intercourse but will heal later). Once her hymen grows back, the little girl is regarded as lawfully still a virgin. Hence the Talmud recognizes no sexual intercourse as having occurred and therefore exacts no penalty for coitus with a female child of less than three years of age.

Do we not see the effects of Judaism within nations foreign to these people yet? Do we not yet see the corollary?

The practitioners of Judaic Law/Talmudic Law are instructed to conduct and permit the most horrendous and evil practices known to man. These practices are always hidden by cunningly developed mechanisms of population control, but cannot, in their fullness, be hidden forever. The Jews migrate to a nation, grow strong with cunning devices of domination, practice their customs with ever more disregard for secrecy, evidence comes out, people become aware, the people arise from their slumber to eradicate the disease, the Jews migrate to new hosts, the people forget their tribulations with time, and the cycle begins anew.

Is it not enough yet, to see the effect that Jewish presence creates within a population, especially as regards the children?

Constant Efforts to Dominate

‘The best way to know the Jew is to study the path which he has taken within the body of other peoples over the course of the centuries.’

Bolshevism is the name of this first serious attempt to transform the secret Jewish world domination into an open one. The attempt stuck in its beginnings, in Russia, the premature zeal of young Jewish strikers in Bavaria, Hungary and the Ruhr area certainly did more harm than good to their cause, and they can therefore be honestly rebuked for their actions even by initiated Jews. But if the Jewish overthrow of the world had succeeded, the Jews of the whole earth would have shared in its blessings; and the means which the Jew has found on way to world domination, loan capital and with it the bondage to interest of the whole world, would not be abolished with the world revolution, but would be monopolized in the hands of the Jews for an infinite succession of generations.

"Lenin, or Oulianov by adoption, originally Zederbaum, a Kalmuck Jew, married a Jewess, and whose children speak Yiddish." "Lenin was born on April 10, 1870 in the vicinity of Odessa, South of Russia, as a son of Ilko Sroul Goldmann, a German Jew, and Sofie Goldmann, a German Jewess. Lenin was circumcised as Hiam Goldmann."

"The danger is now so great that I feel it my duty to call the attention of the British and all other Governments to the fact that if an end is not put to Bolshevism in Russia at once the civilization of the whole world will be threatened. I consider that the immediate suppression of Bolshevism is the greatest issue now before the world, not even excluding the war which is still raging, and unless, as above stated, Bolshevism is nipped in the bud immediately, it is bound to spread in one form or another over Europe and the whole world, as it is organized and worked by Jews who have no nationality, and whose one object is to destroy for their own ends the existing order of things." - U.S. State Dept.

The story of Bolshevism is worthy, like every single component of this article, of lengthy discourse, and endless study, but it inevitably leads us to Judaism every single time, in every single path of study. The synonymity is eye opening, such that there is practically no distinction. The incredible brain washing occurring today to wash away the past, the historical truths that were apparent to the common man not a century ago, appeared utterly successful… until the inevitable outcome of enraged response by the 98.8% of the world that is not “Chosen” by the Talmudic Law.

I know very many people who have grown so discomfited, overwhelmed, or fatigued by the state of the world today, that they throw away the baby with the bathwater, in every instance, rather than investigate the nuances… because, why care? They have declared all forms of authority evil. They believe there is no dignity in the public forum. They say that all government is fraud. They say that no amount of effort in this diseased environment is worthy of their time, because nothing will change. They do not realize, or they do not care, that these are the very thoughts that Judaism would have you thinking. It makes you a good, docile slave. It makes you less than a slave. It makes you into a nothing. You pose no threat. You carry no weight in the conversation. You just become the animal the Talmud describes you as.

The color and texture of the distinct tribal/national existence is an affront to Judaism/Communism/Marxism/Bolshevism/Transhumanism/Globalism etc etc etc…

When we accept these things as facts, we awaken to the potential before us collectively to refine our beliefs, our words, thoughts, and actions. It has happened many times throughout the last 2 millennium and it will happen again, that the parasitism of Judaism will be shed, but now we are facing what was warned before by uncounted individuals; It is now only possible to do this on a global scale, because the Judaic system has furthered its agenda to that degree. Now it is the many sovereign nations of the world that must arise and shed itself of the leach on its back.

What is the leach? JUDAISM and all its proponents, whether they be racially inclined, politically inclined, culturally inclined, or any other way.

What is not the leach? Individual Jews who do not participate in Judaism, Talmudic Law, and Kabbala, Zionism and Communism, Marxism, and Globalism, etc. etc. etc.

Are Lenin, Marx, Stalin, or Trotsky representative of every other Jew? No.

Are they representative of Judaism. Yes

Did a proportionally significant number of Judaic people design and implement Bolshevism leading to at minimum 80 million deaths since… yup.

Does Judaism deserve to burn?…

"Do not let the forces of evil take over to make this a Christian America." - Senator Howard Metzenbaum, 11/6/86

The rationale for censorship of certain "offensive" passages, or even the gradual phase-out of "obsolete" versions of the New Testament, such as the Douai-Rheims and King James, is the temporal chauvinist appeal to the phantasmagoria that due to the so-called "Holocaust," we have now entered a revolutionary new age, where we are duty-bound to scrutinize every traditional Western thought and action of the past 2,000 years in the light of whether or not these thoughts or actions may have contributed to making the "Holocaust" possible. History, art, politics, culture and language itself are deemed worthy and legitimate solely by the degree to which they represent a panegyric to Judaism. This sense of having entered a new order in relations with Jewish power and ideology has been brought about by the immense influence of the gargantuan, modern infotainment culture and "news" media network.

It is the apparent, obvious, and publicly declared goal of Judaism to conquer all the world under its banner. To conform the external world to the edicts of the Talmud, such that all mankind will subserviate itself to the Jews. This cannot be overstated. It is not some small component of the Talmudic Law, but the principal design. Nothing is more important to a Talmudic Jew than to see the world around them bow in disgrace to their perceived grandiosity and divinity, while they perform acts of the most vile and ignoble nature.

The Track of the Jew Through the Ages by Alfred Rosenberg

1× 0:00 -6:30:54

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Hitler on the Jews, Thomas Dalton (Editor)

1× 0:00 -7:02:05

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

LIES

Of course Ben is gonna have something to say, as the spokesman for the efforts of genocidal maniacs…

In modern times, the hysteria whipped up around the concepts of "anti-semitism" and "The Holocaust," caused frightened and guilt-laden Gentiles and Christians to halt almost all critical inquiry into the thesis that Judaism is synonymous with the Old Testament. To view the thesis with skepticism became another thought-crime, another exercise in heinous "anti-semitism" that would of course, inevitably lead to another "Holocaust." By this impressively effective intimidation device, the hoax that Judaism was the Biblical religion, was validated and given near-universal cachet. In the arcane Talmudic and Kabbalistic psychology (Hester Panim) of Purim, 186a. certain amount of violent persecution is regarded as desirable for maintaining the loyalty of the Jewish people to their duplicitous and corrupt leaders. Without such anti-Jewish violence, the rabbis believe that Jewish people will wander from the rabbinic fold, marry a shiksa ("female abomination," i.e. a Gentile woman} and assimilate Gentile and Christian values, all of which are regarded as calamities. Therefore, where no violent anti-Jewish persecution exists, the rabbis have found it necessary to foment and bankroll it, a fact perhaps unknown by those throughout history, such as Martin Luther, as well as Hitler, among others, who advocated or implemented vigilante, military or other violence against non-criminal and non-combatant Jewish people. By so doing they only strengthened the stranglehold of the Jewish ruling class -- whether Zionist or rabbinic -- over the Jewish people.

The story of the German Holocaust of the Jews is in its death throws. The endless testimonials being disproven from independent research and courts across the world alike. There isn’t a single shred of evidence anywhere that the NSDAP created any program or edict regarding the extermination or mass murder or even extreme maltreatment of Jews at any time during their political authority. The NSDAP was opposed to Judaism, and all of its harmful outcomes to their indigenous population. Of all the major nations in Europe, Germany was alone in having no colonial interests. They had no interest in expanding their borders or going to war with other nations. They very simply wanted to exile Judaism and its practitioners from their sovereign nation as had happened throughout the millennia across all of Europe and North Africa and elsewhere.

In fact, the Germans were more respectful to the welfare of the Jewish population they exiled than so many of their predecessors on that point. Rather than killing Jews, taking back the money stolen from the indigenous people through usury and other evil financial practices, they not only allowed Jews to leave unhindered and unharmed, but they even paid for the transport, dedicating time and resources to fulfill that transport, and they transported them to the very place the Jews were desiring most to go… Palestine.

Looking with a wide lens, the outcome of WW1 and WW2 was the fulfillment of the necessary steps for Judaism to stab its claws deeply into all the corners of the world, form a homebase in the “promised land”, protected by vassal states, and to be a place of harbor to the Judaic practitioners wherever they may need to flee from, when they have been caught red handed in the very things that had been the cause of expulsion for millennia. They created the basis for victory by a multi-pronged attack that at all times distracted and redirected attention away from them, while profiting from the outcomes of the wars and other conflicts between nations incited by their insinuations and camouflaged influence.

DON’T LIKE THESE WORDS - PROVE THEM WRONG

"No gassing took place in any camp on Germany soil." - Nazi-Hunter Simon Wisenthal, in his Books and Bookmen, p. 5

White replacement/white genocide is most assuredly occurring. The fact that people question this, is a result of complete indoctrination and willful ignorance. The idea of globalism, the melting pot, and the universality of humanity is utter garbage. Humanity is not, but in the grossest of terms, homogenous. We are distinct, with various qualities, physical, mental and spiritual in nature.

“Racial differences exist. It's obvious and only the willfully ignorant woke social justice warrior performs mental acrobatics to avoid that truth. They are terrified of what will happen when they exit the bubble of moral superiority they mimetically create within their self-affirming social groups. To speak an uncomfortable truth is sacrilege to a person who has shaped their persona within a narrow ideological framework in which the affirmation of their appearance as moral actually creates a belief that they are moral. Thus, creating self-fulfilling prophecies when, upon receipt of justifying affirmations, their belief in their own morality elevates, but the quality of their morality as experienced by the world is empty, dry, and withered. This structure is weak and eventually implodes upon itself, but is more annoying than chiggers when having to confront these deluded people.” - Liberty Uncensored, In response to racial homogeneity argument.

Moses and the Ten Commandments, the Torah Schebiktab

True Israelites could only be Christians, not followers of Judaism. The followers of Judaism are anti-Biblical; they had to violate the Old Testament in order to reject Jesus, for the "Scriptures testify of me." One need only start with the historic Christian attitude toward sex and the body and contrast it with Judaism’s teaching in these matters, to discover a vast and unbridgeable chasm which is nowadays obstructed and falsified in a frantic effort to appease and placate Jewish power. Augustine, in his Tractatus adversus Judeos declared rabbinic Judaism to be the counterfeit of true Israel. Augustine declared that Judaism was “Israel according to the flesh," carnal Israel. For Christians, the essence of the human being is the soul, for Jews it is the body, hence their worship of their own race as the type of God. Virginity is highly problematic in Judaism where defilement is defined as failure to engage in the sex act. "Anyone who does not copulate it is as if he had spilled blood." The rabbis forbid virginity. On this subject of sexuality alone it is impossible to speak of a "Judeo-Christian” tradition. That Christ and His Gospel are betrayed by those who declare an alleged "Judeo-Christian” tradition, is of no discernible concern to the ministers, popes and pundits thus engaged. They are Jewish Pharisees in all but name, engaged in the standard modern apologetic misinterpretation of Judaism, out of "fear of the Jews'” and a need to ingratiate themselves with the "god of this world."

At no point in time does the Talmudic Law indicate any vital connection to the Christian world. It, in fact, does the opposite. It repudiates, insubstantially, the Law of Moses, the basis for Christianity, and expounds its revulsion to Jesus Christ, the keystone of Christianity. And yet, evangelicalism today, and Christianity generally, simply ignores or is ignorant of this phenomenon, and obsequiates itself to the will of those who despise it in every cell of their being.

Christianity has, to a large extent, been taken over by the religion of Judaism and become a fossil more properly distinguished as Judeo-Churchianity.

Does proper Christianity exist anywhere today? Of course it does. It exists where the people have a profound and tangible faith in Jesus Christ and a healthy mistrust and revulsion to Judaism and a clear and concretized distinction between the two. There is no greater antagonist in Christian terms, than the Jews.

"The Talmud (Babylonian edition) records other sins of 'Jesus the Nazarene.' 1. 'He and his disciples practiced sorcery and black magic, led Jews astray into idolatry, and were sponsored by foreign, gentile powers for the purpose of subverting Jewish worship (Sanhedrin 43a). 2. "He was sexually immoral, worshipped statues of stone (a brick is mentioned), was cut off from the Jewish people for his wickedness, and refused to repent (Sanhedrin 107b; Sotah 47a). 3. "He learned witchcraft in Egypt ... (Shabbos 104b)." (End quote from Chabad-Lubavitch). Gittin 57a says Jesus is in hell, being boiled in "hot excrement." Sanhedrin 43a says Jesus was executed because he practiced sorcery: "It is taught that on the eve of Passover Jesus was hung, and forty days before this the proclamation was made: Jesus is to be stoned to death because he has practiced sorcery and has lured the people to idolatry ... He was an enticer and of such thou shalt not pity or condone."

The greatest critic of Phariseeism was Jesus Christ. His criticism was an act of liberation for those who had "ears to hear." Scripture declares, "Thou shalt call His name Jesus for He shall save His people from their sins" (Matthew 1:21). It is only the enemies of the Jewish people, including the religious heirs of the Pharisaic leadership today, who regard fidelity to Christ's mission as a hateful or an anti-Jewish act. To structure one's life according to the precepts of the Talmud and Kabbalah or its secular variants, Zionism and Communism, to adhere to the man-made traditions, pride and self-worship of Judaism, dooms the adherent to the enmity of God. Like all mankind, Jewish people can choose Christ or anti-Christ, truth or lies, freedom or bondage. Anyone who sincerely wishes to be a true friend to an adherent of Judaism, will do as Jesus did: expose the Pharisaic system and expound the Gospel. Only the enemies of the Jewish people, posing as friends in order to gain favor in the eyes of the world, would encourage people to remain in bondage to the rabbinic system that traps them as surely as it once trapped Paul. Christ testified that "no man cometh unto the Father except by me." Yet men have grown "dull of hearing" (Hebrews 5:11) and to the great drama of Christian salvation prefer instead a bland accommodation with the spirit of the modern age, which holds that a civilization based on the Father can be created by those who have made a religion out of denouncing and rejecting His Son. This delusion, which would be laughable were its consequences not so tragic, has led to the rise of legions of "Judeo-Christians," who equate Judaism's strange gods with authentic Old Testament Israel and who go so far as to claim that it is necessary for Christians to embrace Judaism in order to be justified before God.

"The Jew is not satisfied with de-Christianizing, he Judiazizes, he destroys the Catholic or Protestant faith, he provokes indifference but he imposes his idea of the world of morals and of life upon those whose faith he ruins. He works at his age old task, the annilation of the religion of Christ."

"I do not believe that the primal difference between gentile and Jew is reconcilable. You and we may come to an understanding, never to a reconciliation. There will be irritation between us as long as we are in intimate contact. For nature and constitution and vision divide us from all of you forever."

GAZA TODAY

DEPRAVITY

Judaism therefore presents itself neither as a religion, nor as a race in the true sense, but as the reversal of all that is humanly common, of all spiritual values and moral demands of humanity, elevated to a law. Judaism is the evil that has become a law, the world of negation, Mephistopheles, the fallen angel, the devil ( el Shaddai” means the old god of Judaism, Arabic: shaitan – Satan – shadow – harm), overflowing into the interior of the individual as evil, as the Jew within us. And at no time has the Jew been stronger and more powerful outside in the world than we have been more torn, godless and unholier within ourselves. When man will finally have conquered the Jew within himself, mankind will also have overcome and buried the eternally wandering Ahazver, the restless one!

Conclusion

All these things presented within this article were and are the causes of Jewish expulsions for over 2 millennia from the sovereign nations of the world.

Jews will testify that the multifarious peoples of the world despise them for no justifiable reason, invalidating the people of the world in both their ability to reason and their virtue. But nothing occurs without cause. Nothing that exists does so in a vacuum. Anyone looking to investigate this incredible question is vilified by those very same people who would be held accountable if the truth were to be exposed, and thus the most gargantuan effort is made by these very well financed and positioned peoples to control the narrative and the historical record.

The problem for these people today, is that access to the truth has never been easier. The means to become learned in an extremely short time is available to anyone who has even the most minimal disquiet regarding the story we have been fed since birth.

Today, we are facing a future bereft of dignity, of nobility, and of truth. We are facing the most difficult potential outcomes that humanity as a whole has ever faced. In my opinion, that is more than enough justification to be politically incorrect and to investigate everything that comes before my eyes as a skeptic (never a doubter) . The world is on the brink of disaster, and for many the thought is so uncomfortable and terrifying that to open their eyes and look into it is so utterly terrifying that they will refuse to look even when they are completely engulfed in it. They will choose rather to watch cat videos and sportsball. They will distract themselves until they are bereft of any sense at all.

But that is not you, who have come this far. That is not you, my reader who has entertained the uncomfortable conversation we have had here. Who has opened the links, watched all the videos, and gone down the rabbit hole. You are the one who will make a difference because you care. You give a shit about this world, about your family, your nation, and you care about the future. You see and feel the ignominious nature of the world today. You understand the duty that falls unto you. You have the courage to face these issues without compromising your principles and without justifying the indignities of others, tolerating the villainy of those who perpetrate evil.

For it is by our actions, you and me, that this challenge will resolve, and our children and our world will come to its fullest potential. It is no accident that we are here in this day and age. We have the ability, the courage and the wisdom, to face the recondite predicament before us. Nothing happens to anyone that they are not fit to bear. We are here because we are fit to be here.

As I said in my video at the beginning of this article, EVERYTHING IS PART OF THE AGENDA! Even the hatred being cultivated right now toward the Jews. It is intentional, because it satisfies not only what the professor says in the above video, but because it satisfies the needs of the scapegoat. When we collapse the issue to “the jews”, we effectively exclude those other factions that are not explicitly Jews. The ones not wearing little hats and humping appropriated Roman walls. We ignore the ones that go by other names, like Jesuits. They don’t appear to be practicing Judaism, but they are. They are part of the same Babylonian Death Cult, but operating under a DBA. When we say, “Judaism”, we are beholden to define the practices, the behavior. We must rip apart, and burn down every compartment of the Secret Cult. We must recognize the bigger picture, and not allow ourselves to be misaligned, distracted and ignorant.

“I wish it need not have happened in my time," said Frodo. "So do I," said Gandalf, "and so do all who live to see such times. But that is not for them to decide. All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us.”

And what will you do with the time given to you?

I have dedicated my life to uplifting humanity in whatever ways I can see as the most beneficial use of my time. In the end, this has come down mostly to education. How to live free in a time of near-complete enslavement, of the body and the mind of the vast majority of humanity.

I hear many people say things like, “It’s all happening, just ride the wave and everything that needs to happen will…” I refuse this mentality entirely. Nothing ever happens when people deny their responsibilities. The responsibility to be accountable for ones actions, for ones environment, for ones people. These responsibilities being shirked today amounts to a great failure on the part of humanity.

Evil does not win because it is stronger than good. Evil conquers when it is tolerated. The strength of the people of the earth to overcome the evils that slither in the shadows is beyond all compare. History has shown us that the exposure of evil to public scrutiny is often enough, and when it is not, the people who arise to fend off the evil do so with incomparable force of will. This is because we all inherently know what is right and good. When we find the collective enlightenment to confront that which is not, we overcome.

We must know our enemy for what it is. As Hoffman expressed before, it is not the individual Jew. It is not the biological entity, for there is no such thing as a biological Jew today by any stretch of that meaning. The enemy is Judaism. A synonym or etymological predecessor to communism, satanism, globalism, transhumanism and wokeism. This is the entity that must be confronted, and destroyed. The people that today call themselves Jews are but the vessels and vassals of a ideological form that has been ingrained in them, often for thousands of years, hundreds of generations. But Judaism has also entered into the realms of Christianity, Islam, and every other religion and ideology over that same period, and captured them in its web. Thus, it is this ideology itself that must be extracted, like a poison from the veins of humanity.

Tolerance will not work. It is the source of the infection.

It is the direct confrontation and action of the people of the world, within whatever scope they possess the ability to act, that will be the agent of detoxification and the balm for our wound.

It is not due to the finance of the Jews that Europe has flourished for thousands of years. It certainly has been the case that Europe has flourished in spite of Judaism and the incessant encroachments of Jews for at least 2000 years. Banishment of Judaism is the only way this world will rescue itself from this disease.

An “anti-Semite” used to mean a man who hated Jews. Now it means a man who is hated by Jews. -Joseph Sobran

Salvation from Judaism can only come through the uprising of non-Jewish humanity against the Jew. When we leave him no gap for escape, no opportunity for cunning and no more room for his tentacles, when the knowing eyes of all mankind have placed him and we have forced him between us and the impenetrable wall of our will, only when Jewry no longer has a way out where it could indulge in the law of its race, only then will the Jew let the Jew in himself go, only then will he be able to escape from his own skin and want to become and be nothing other than a hundredth part of the body of humanity, invisible as a whole and for the first time a single entity, a peaceful part of humanity, a cell that builds up like others, no longer a lump of pus, no longer a source of fever that drives peaceful economies into wars through overheating and destructive competition, no longer a corrosive poison in the bloodstream of other races. To put it more simply: the Jewish question is solved at the moment when mankind has come to recognize the essential enmity of Judaism, just as the tree must see its enemy in the mistletoe, which, without roots of its own, sucks the seed of life from its mark and must bring the tree to ruin if a saving hand does not help it. The Jewish question is solved when awake humanity puts its finger on the Jew’s breast and says to him: I have recognized you, do not try to harm me any more, for I know how to prevent it! The Jew, lifted from his sucking places in the body of humanity, would, in order not to lapse into insubstantiality, have to himself up and join himself like links in a chain. And he would also merge into a fruitful totality if he were left no hope of a special existence.

The unintelligent reader and the manipulative and cunning deceiver will use text and material within this article to defame, to twist the truth expressed here into something that works for their agendas and their comfort. But nothing expressed here is of the nature of ignorant violence or undignified behavior.

What I express here is but a fraction of a fraction of a fraction of the available evidence to the point made herein. The solution is in our hands today, right now. Take action today, while peacefully exiting and building is still an option; when preparations can be made, when the fight remains in the space of rhetoric, and when organizing can be done without overt oppression, and remember…

Freedom is a duty.

You are the only one that can act upon that duty.

Gather→Organize→Strategize→Ac

A detailed yet concise Zine on Microwave Radiation. In this Zine, I expose the agenda to expand this man made technology to every corner of the earth, the physical harm from it, and the players behind it. I provide citations and evidence to the facts provided and sources for further research. I also offer solutions that can be accessed by people today. I have made this Zine to be the most accessible tool for enlightening any reader to the dangers and solutions to this, the most pervasive and dangerous disease causing agent in the world.

