Liberty Uncensored Podcast
Judaism - My Analysis to Date
Judaism - My Analysis to Date

A Reading
Liberty Uncensored Newspaper
Sep 27, 2025
Your email provider may not show this entire article. Also, if you are are reading this on Telegram, or other locations, it may not display the article correctly, and may interfere with the videos. If so, read the original at Liberty Uncensored Substack.

FREEDOM ISNT FREE, IT REQUIRES VIGILANCE

This is the audio reading of the Article I wrote recently by the same name. If you want the full experience, make sure you visit the article below and go through all of the content, read all 80+ books provided, and go down every linked rabbithole. Then you may be prepared to face the truth I speak on here.

JUDAISM

Liberty Uncensored Newspaper
·
Sep 16
JUDAISM

FREEDOM ISNT FREE, IT REQUIRES VIGILANCE

Welcome Freedom Fighters to Liberty Uncensored as we investigate and explore another topic of considerable contestation and conflict.

Liberty Uncensored has always been about more than reporting some dry news current events or conducting self-serving pedagogical exercises. Rather our interests and motives are in equipping people with knowledge, context, and tools to think critically for themselves in an age where propaganda, censorship, and willful ignorance exert hegemonic presence.

With that said, let us now dive into todays very controversial topic.

It is impossible today to produce any criticism of Judaism without receiving some form of assault, whether minor, such as that of usually nonsensical gaslighting, claims of antisemitism, or some reference to the victim status of Jews as a whole, or major, such as character defamation, legal assaults, or worse.

While there is a growing “antisemitic” feeling generally speaking, there is little that I have found that elucidates the reason why more than that of the writings of the Elders of the Nation of Judea. Despite proofs and evidences to the fact that there is a very obvious cabal of predominantly Judaic people controlling the world, there is little movement on the issue.

Freedom is a duty.

You are the only one that can act upon that duty.

Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act

Blessings!

