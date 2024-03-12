I suggest if you have not read the prior articles in the Law in the United States series, you go back and do so before diving into this one.
To say that the Constitution or its predecessor, the Articles of Confederation, were or are ambiguous and interpreteable is to show yourself as illiterate, insane or conniving. For anyone with common sense and reas…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Liberty Uncensored Newspaper to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.