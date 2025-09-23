Your email provider may not show this entire article. Also, if you are are reading this on Telegram, or other locations, it may not display the article correctly, and may interfere with the videos. If so, read the original at Liberty Uncensored Substack.

Fellow Freedom Fighters,

It is another fine day on planet Earth for creating beauty amidst the chaos. For those that don’t know me yet, I am a fountain of ideation. Every single day of my life, I am being hit with ideas that could reshape the world.

Today one of those ideas that seemed to pierce my skull like a barbed broadhead arrow, was that of creating a organization that had as its sole purpose, the identification of terrorists and terrorist organizations, and providing the public with as much data as possible on those people and groups. Further, what if people could vote on judgement passed on these terrorists. If everyone voted that a warrant for arrest be issued, the group could lay one… even if its unenforceable in the de facto governments. Or, they could decide that the death penalty is more suitable for the crimes, and that be issued. Or they could decide that a named party is innocent and free them from obligations. The people decide.

Now, I would say that there are certainly some groups that are terrorists which are also recognized by governments, generally, like MS13, Gran Grif, Tren de Aragua, Abu Nidal, LTTE…

BUT, we would include the truly megalithic terrorist organizations of the world—the governments and international organizations that rule the world, themselves. We would include lists of the individual people who actively lead these groups and all of their thugs.

It wouldn’t be too hard, as these figures and organizations are quite public for the most part. Their deeds are often quite public as well, though anyone who commits to outing them is often found to have committed suicide or disappeared, imprisoned, or experienced “died suddenly.” A great example of this is what’s happening to AfD party members in North Rhine Westphalia (NRW), Germany today.

To start us off, here is a list I got started a while back while researching and writing my second book, Unveiling A Better World: Deconstructing the Veracity of the American Fable. See if you can expand upon this list in the comments, and provide information and links for people to discover more, if possible.

*Doubles may exist, its a long list

*If you’re a Paid Subscriber, you can ask me to do a deep dive or a short piece on anything you like, but there are many examples below of what I could write on.

Individuals:

Henry Kissinger (Former U.S. Sec. of State & National Security Advisor, Bilderberger, CFR, and TC);

David Rockefeller (Chairman, Chief Exec., Chase Manhattan Corp. Founding Bilderberger, CFR, and TC);

Alexander Haig (Former NATO Commander, Former U.S. Sec. of State);

Allen Dulles (Dir. CIA, Chairman Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, CFR);

Laurence "Larry" Fink (Bilderberger, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock, Director, CFR);

Zbigniew Brzezinski (Former National Security Advisor, Founder of Trilateral Commission, Member CFR and Bilderberg, Professor Johns Hopkins SAIS);

Cyrus Vance (Former Sec, State and Former Dep. SecDef.);

Paul Volcker (Fromer FED Chairman);

Richard N. Haass (Bilderberger, Pres., CFR);

Paul Wolfowitz (Former Pres., World Bank and Dep. SecDef and Dean of Johns Hopkins SAIS);

Peter D. Sutherland (Bilderberger, Founding Director General of WTO);

George H.W. Bush (Former President, USA, Former Ambassador to the UN, Former Dir. CIA, Member CFR and TC and Bohemian Club);

Bill Clinton (Bilderberger, Former President, USA and Governor, Arkansas, Member, TC);

Hillary Clinton (Bilderberger, Former First Lady);

Richard “Dick” Cheney (Former SecDef and VP, USA, Director, CFR, Member, TC, Chairman and CEO, Halliburton, and member Board of Advisors, Jewish Institute for National Security of America);

Jeffrey E. Epstein (Child Sex Slavery Mogul, Member TC);

Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands (Daughter of Bilderberg Founder, Prince Bernhard);

Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands (Founding Bilderberger);

Queen Sofia of Spain (Bilderberger);

Christine Lagarde (Bilderberger, Pres. ECB);

Klaus Schwab (Steering Committee, Bilderberg, Exec. Chairman, WEF);

Angela Merkel (Bilderberger, Chancellor, Germany);

Józef Retinger (Founder, European Movement and Bilderberg Group);

Jose Manuel Durão Barroso (Steering Committee, Bilderberg, Former Pres., Euro. Commission, CEO, GAVI);

Kenneth Clark (Bilderberger, Former Chancellor of the Exchequer);

Denis Healey (Founding Bilderberger, Former Chancellor of the Exchequer);

John Kerr (Steering Committee, Bilderberg, Former Ambassador to the EU, Chairman of Centre for European Reform, Exec. Committee, TC);

Margaret Thatcher (Former PM); Tony Blair (Former PM);

David Cameron (Former PM);

Timothy Geithner (Bilderberger, Former Treasury Secretary, CFR and TC Member);

Jared Cohen (Bilderberger, CEO, Jigsaw, TC and CFR Member);

Jared Kuschner (Bilderberger, Senior Advisor to Pres.);

David H. Patreaus (Bilderberger, 4th Dir., CIA, Chairman KKR Global Institute, CFR and TC Member);

Robert Rubin (Bilderberger, Co-chair CFR);

John Hickenlooper (Bilderberger, Former Gov., Colorado);

Jaap de Hoop Scheffer (Bilderberger, Former Secretary General, NATO);

Keith B. Alexander (Bilderberger, Commander, US Cyber Command, Dir., NSA);

Philip M. Breedlove (Bilderberger, Former Supreme Allied Commander Europe);

Emmanuel Macron (Pre., France);

Paul Warburg (CFR);

Ruth Bader Ginsberg (CFR, US Supreme Court Justice);

Frank McKenna (Bilderberger, Premier, New Brunswick, Dep. Chair, TD Bank of England);

Mark Carney (Bilderberger, Gov., Bank of England);

Henri de Castries (Steering Committee, Bilderberg, CEO, AXA);

Jean-Claude Trichet (Bilderberger, Former Pres., ECB);

Paul M. Achleitner (Treasurer Foundation, Bilderberg, Deutsche Bank);

Ana Botin (Bilderberger, Exec. Chairman, Banco Santander);

Baron Edmond de Rothschild (Bilderberger, Rothschild Family Banking);

Jorma Ollila (Bilderberger, Chairman, Royal-Dutch Shell);

Josef Ackerman (Bilderberger, CEO, Deutsche Bank);

Werner Baumann (Bilderberger, Chairman, Bayer);

Joe Kaiser (Bilderberger, CEO, Siemens);

Klaus Kleinfeld (Bilderberger, CEO, Alcoa);

Jurgen E. Schrempp (Bilderberger, Former CEO, DaimlerChrysler);

Peter Andreas Thiel (Steering Committee, Bilderberg, Founder PayPal and Palantir Technologies);

Etienne Davignon (Chairman, Steering Committee, Bilderberger, Former VP, Euro. Commission);

Jacob Wallenberg (Bilderberger, Chairman, Investor AB, V. Chair and Treasurer, WEF, Member, TC);

Marcus Wallenberg, Jr. (Steering Committee, Bilderberg, CEO, Stockholm Enskilda Bank);

Daniel Vasella (Bilderberger, Chairman, Novartis);

Sam Altman (Bilderberger, President, Y-Combinator);

Jeff Bezos (Bilderberger, Founder and CEO, Amazon);

Bill Gates (Bilderberger, Chairman, Microsoft);

Louis V. Gerstner, Jr. (Bilderberger, Former CEO, IBM);

Donald E. Graham (Bilderberger, CEO and Chairman, The Washington Post Company);

Reid Hoffman (Bilderberger, Co-Founder and Exec. Chairman, LinkedIn);

Chris Hughes (Bilderberger, Co-Founder, Facebook);

Alex Carp (Bilderberger, CEO, Palantir Technologies);

Henry Kravis (Bilderberger, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman and Co-CEO, KKR);

Satya Nadella (Bilderberger, CEO, Microsoft);

Eric Schmidt (Bilderberger, Exec. Chairman, Alphabet);

Peter Mansbridge (Bilderberger, Anchor of The National, CBC);

Conrad Black (Bilderberger, Media conglomerate owner);

Zanny Minton Beddoes (Bilderberger, Editor-in-Chief, The Economist);

Richard John Micklethwait (Bilderberger, Editor-in-Chief, Bloomberg News);

Charles Rose (Bilderberger, Host and Exec. Producer, Charlie Rose Talk Show);

George Stephanopoulos (Bilderberger, ABC News Chief, Washington Correspondent);

Rupert Murdoch (Bilderberger, Founder, Chairman and CEO of News Corp and Fox News, Member, CFR).

Mukesh D. Ambani (Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries)

Marc Benioff (Chair and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Salesforce);

Peter Brabeck-Letmathe (Vice-Chairman of the Board of Trustees, World Economic Forum);

Thomas Buberl (Chief Executive Officer, AXA);

Mark Carney (United Nations Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance, United Nations);

Laurence D. Fink (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, BlackRock);

Chrystia Freeland (Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Office of the Deputy Prime Minister of Canada);

Orit Gadiesh (Chairman, Bain & Company);

Kristalina Georgieva (Managing Director, International Monetary Fund (IMF));

Fabiola Gianotti (Director-General, European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN);

Al Gore (Vice-President of the United States (1993-2001); Chairman and Co-Founder, Generation Investment Management LLP);

Herman Gref (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, Sberbank);

André Hoffmann (Chairman, Massellaz);

Paula Ingabire (Minister of Information Communication Technology and Innovation, Ministry of Information Communication Technology and Innovation of Rwanda);

Christine Lagarde (President, European Central Bank);

Yo-Yo Ma (Cellist);

Peter Maurer (President, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC));

Luis Alberto Moreno (Managing Director, Allen & Company);

Patrice Motsepe (Founder and Executive Chairman, African Rainbow Minerals);

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (Director-General, World Trade Organization (WTO));

H.M. Queen Rania Al Abdullah of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan (Queen of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Office of Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah);

L. Rafael Reif (President, Massachusetts Institute of Technology);

David M. Rubenstein (Co-Founder and Co-Chairman, Carlyle);

Mark Schneider (Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé);

Klaus Schwab (Founder and Executive Chairman, World Economic Forum);

Tharman Shanmugaratnam (Senior Minister, Government of Singapore);

Jim Hagemann Snabe (Chairman, Siemens);

Julie Sweet (Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Accenture);

Feike Sybesma (Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Royal Philips);

Heizo Takenaka (Professor Emeritus, Keio University);

Zhu Min (Chairman, National Institute of Financial Research).

Organizations:

United Nations (UN)

WHO (World Health Organization)

FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization)

UNESCO (Education, Science, and Culture)

ILO (International Labour Organization)

IMF (International Monetary Fund)

World Bank Group

World Trade Organization (WTO)

International Criminal Court (ICC) (under Rome Statute, independent from UN)

International Court of Justice (ICJ) (UN principal judicial organ)

International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) – quasi-governmental, Geneva Conventions guardian (unique hybrid status).

European Union (EU) – supranational, most integrated IGO in the world.

Council of Europe (CoE)

Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE)

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)

African Union (AU)

Organization of American States (OAS)

Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)

League of Arab States (Arab League)

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC)

Pacific Islands Forum (PIF)

Caribbean Community (CARICOM)

Central American Integration System (SICA)

Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)

Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)

OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development)

APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation)

MERCOSUR (Southern Common Market)

Andean Community (CAN)

ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States)

SADC (Southern African Development Community)

COMESA (Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa)

African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)

Central European Free Trade Agreement (CEFTA)

International Monetary Fund (IMF)

European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)

African Development Bank (AfDB)

Asian Development Bank (ADB)

Inter-American Development Bank (IDB)

Islamic Development Bank (IsDB)

New Development Bank (NDB, BRICS Bank)

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB)

Interpol (International Criminal Police Organization)

Europol (European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation)

Eurojust (EU judicial cooperation)

International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS)

Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA)

UNHCR (Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees)

UNRWA (Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East)

UNEP (United Nations Environment Programme)

UNODC (Office on Drugs and Crime)

UNDP (Development Programme)

UNFPA (Population Fund)

Benelux Union (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg) – early model for EU.

Baltic Assembly / Baltic Council of Ministers – Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia coordination.

Visegrád Group (V4) – Poland, Hungary, Czechia, Slovakia.

Nordic Council / Nordic Council of Ministers – Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Iceland, Finland.

Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) – economic/political bloc.

Arab Maghreb Union (UMA) – North African states (though inactive).

Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) – Horn of Africa.

G5 Sahel – counterterrorism/security alliance (Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, Niger).

East African Community (EAC) – integration project in East Africa.

West African Monetary and Economic Union (UEMOA / WAEMU) – Francophone bloc.

Mano River Union (MRU) – Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Côte d’Ivoire.

Community of Portuguese Language Countries (CPLP) – Lusophone cooperation.

Bank for International Settlements (BIS) – central banks’ “bank.”

West African Development Bank (BOAD)

Caribbean Development Bank (CDB)

Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB)

OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID)

Nordic Investment Bank (NIB)

Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB)

Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals (MICT) – successor to ICTY/ICTR.

Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL)

African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR)

ECOWAS Court of Justice

Court of Justice of the Andean Community

Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ)

World Customs Organization (WCO) – sets customs rules worldwide.

International Seabed Authority (ISA) – regulates seabed mineral exploitation.

International Whaling Commission (IWC)

International Coffee Organization (ICO)

International Cocoa Organization (ICCO)

International Sugar Organization (ISO)

International Grains Council (IGC)

International Rubber Study Group (IRSG)

International Olive Council (IOC)

International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC)

Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) – forum of parliaments, oldest IGO (1889).

World Tourism Organization (UNWTO)

International Hydrographic Organization (IHO)

International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI)

World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH, formerly OIE)

Bilderberg Group – annual private meeting of political, financial, and media elites (since 1954).

Trilateral Commission – Rockefeller-founded (1973) forum linking elites of North America, Europe, Asia.

Club of Rome – think tank (1968) on global problems; famous for Limits to Growth.

World Economic Forum (WEF, Davos) – global corporate–political elite meeting in Switzerland.

Le Cercle – secretive transatlantic network of politicians, intelligence, financiers.

Pilgrims Society – Anglo-American elite society fostering U.S.–UK establishment ties.

Bohemian Grove – California retreat of business, political, and media figures, known for secrecy.

Mont Pelerin Society – intellectual club (1947) promoting free-market economic policies.

Tavistock Institute of Human Relations (UK) – psychology and social behavior research, linked to social engineering studies.

RAND Corporation (U.S.) – major think tank in defense, nuclear strategy, and technology.

Hudson Institute (U.S.) – policy think tank on global strategy and economics.

Hoover Institution (Stanford, U.S.) – influential conservative/libertarian policy institute.

SAIS (Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, U.S.) – leading school for international relations, security, economics.

Harvard Kennedy School (U.S.) – trains global leaders and public officials.

Georgetown University – Walsh School of Foreign Service (U.S.) – top pipeline into U.S. foreign service & intelligence.

Sciences Po (Paris, France) – elite French political science & diplomacy school.

Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies (IHEID, Geneva, Switzerland) – focused on diplomacy and international law.

London School of Economics (LSE, UK) – internationally renowned in politics and economics.

Council on Foreign Relations (CFR, U.S.) – premier U.S. foreign policy think tank (Foreign Affairs journal).

Chatham House (Royal Institute of International Affairs, UK) – British equivalent of CFR.

Atlantic Council (U.S.) – Washington think tank tied to NATO and security issues.

Brookings Institution (U.S.) – centrist/global policy research center.

Carnegie Endowment for International Peace – international network of policy institutes.

International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS, UK) – defense/security think tank, publishes The Military Balance.

German Marshall Fund (GMF, U.S./Europe) – promotes transatlantic cooperation.

East-West Institute (EWI) – Cold War–era forum for dialogue between blocs.

Chicago Council on Global Affairs (U.S.) – regional hub for global policy discussions.

Asia Society (U.S.) – Rockefeller-founded forum on Asia–U.S. relations.

International Crisis Group (ICG) – conflict analysis and resolution think tank.

Aspen Institute (U.S.) – leadership forum and think tank shaping global policy and business.

Ditchley Foundation (UK) – private conferences connecting U.S.–UK–European elites on strategy.

Fabian Society (UK) – socialist intellectual society, key influence on Labour Party and social policy.

Royal Society of International Affairs (Chatham House, UK) – cornerstone for UK foreign policy debates.

Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs (U.S.) – focus on global ethics, peace, and U.S. role.

Rockefeller Foundation (U.S.) – philanthropy deeply tied to health, agriculture, social engineering.

Ford Foundation (U.S.) – major philanthropic influence in global governance, academia, activism.

Open Society Foundations (Soros, global) – funds democracy, rights, governance worldwide.

Heritage Foundation (U.S.) – conservative policy institute influencing U.S. politics since 1973.

Cato Institute (U.S.) – libertarian think tank promoting free markets, limited government.

Manhattan Institute (U.S.) – market-oriented think tank with influence on urban and economic policy.

Urban Institute (U.S.) – social and economic policy research hub.

Stimson Center (U.S.) – think tank on international security, arms control, conflict resolution.

Wilson Center (Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, U.S.) – bridges academia and policy.

Lowy Institute (Australia) – leading think tank for Asia-Pacific strategy and global policy.

Bruegel (Belgium) – EU-focused economics and governance think tank.

European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) – pan-European foreign policy forum.

Institut français des relations internationales (IFRI, France) – premier French global policy think tank.

Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (Germany) – CDU-linked foundation promoting democracy abroad.

Friedrich Ebert Stiftung (Germany) – SPD-linked foundation shaping social democracy worldwide.

Bertelsmann Stiftung (Germany) – corporate-backed think tank focused on governance and economics.

Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS, U.S.) – top Washington think tank on defense and geopolitics.

National Bureau of Asian Research (NBR, U.S.) – research hub on Asia-Pacific affairs.

Jamestown Foundation (U.S.) – publishes intelligence-focused analysis on Eurasia, China, terrorism.

Clingendael Institute (Netherlands Institute of International Relations) – Dutch think tank on diplomacy and strategy.

Carnegie Moscow Center (Russia, until 2022 closure) – Russian branch of Carnegie Endowment.

Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO, Russia) – elite training ground for Russian diplomats.

Shanghai Institutes for International Studies (SIIS, China) – major Chinese foreign policy think tank.

China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations (CICIR) – intelligence-linked Chinese global strategy institute.

Tsinghua University – School of Public Policy and Management (China) – key hub for CCP international training.

Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences (Vatican) – Vatican’s global advisory body on politics and economics.

Council for National Policy (CNP, U.S.) – secretive conservative-Christian network shaping U.S. politics.

Center for a New American Security (CNAS, U.S.) – influential defense and security think tank.

United States Institute of Peace (USIP, U.S.) – government-backed peacebuilding and conflict resolution center.

German Council on Foreign Relations (DGAP, Germany) – foreign policy think tank, akin to CFR.

Centre for European Policy Studies (CEPS, Brussels) – EU-wide think tank on governance and economics.

Institut Montaigne (France) – business-backed think tank on economic and political reform.

Global Marshall Plan Initiative (Europe) – policy project on global development and sustainability.

Club de Madrid (Spain) – association of former heads of state promoting democracy worldwide.

InterAction Council – network of former world leaders focused on peace and governance.

World Federalist Movement – advocacy group for global governance and international law.

Club of Madrid – forum of ex-presidents and PMs promoting democratic leadership globally.

Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs – Nobel-winning network on disarmament and security.

International Peace Institute (IPI, New York) – UN-linked policy forum on global peace and governance.

Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) – regional political dialogue forum.

Organization of Friends of the United Nations (Friends of UN) – informal lobby and advocacy group around UN issues.

Aspen España / Aspen Italia / Aspen Germany – European branches of Aspen Institute, elite forums.

Council of Councils (CFR project) – global network of foreign policy think tanks.

Transatlantic Policy Network (TPN) – U.S.–EU business and political dialogue forum.

European Round Table of Industrialists (ERT) – lobby group of top European CEOs influencing EU policy.

Business Roundtable (U.S.) – corporate CEOs shaping economic and policy directions.

Valdai Discussion Club (Russia) – Kremlin-linked forum for foreign experts, academics, and journalists.

Rhodes Forum (Dialogue of Civilizations, Greece/Russia) – international dialogue platform funded by Russian and European elites.

Council for Inclusive Capitalism with the Vatican – business–finance–Vatican partnership on “ethical capitalism.”

Club of Isles – alleged network of European aristocracy, linked to financial dynasties.

Institute for Policy Studies (U.S.) – progressive think tank with influence on activism and social movements.

Brookings Doha Center (Qatar) – Middle East branch of Brookings Institution, influential on Gulf policy.

King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies (Saudi Arabia) – Saudi policy institute.

Middle East Institute (MEI, U.S.) – Washington-based think tank on MENA affairs.

Carnegie Middle East Center (Beirut, Lebanon) – regional hub of Carnegie Endowment.

Royal United Services Institute (RUSI, UK) – defense and security think tank (oldest in the world, 1831).

Centre for European Reform (CER, UK) – British think tank on EU and transatlantic policy.

Friends of Europe (Brussels) – EU think tank promoting integration and global dialogue.

European Policy Centre (EPC, Brussels) – pan-European research and lobbying group.

Lisbon Council (Brussels) – think tank on innovation, digital economy, EU reform.

World Policy Institute (U.S.) – foreign affairs institute, merged into The New School.

Institute of World Politics (U.S.) – graduate school focused on statecraft and intelligence.

Center for Global Development (CGD, U.S.) – development economics and global poverty think tank.

Overseas Development Institute (ODI, UK) – major British think tank on development aid.

South Centre (Geneva, Switzerland) – intergovernmental organization of Global South states for cooperation.

BRICS Think Tank Council – network of policy institutes from BRICS nations.

BRICS Academic Forum – intellectual wing of BRICS summits.

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Forum (SCO Forum) – policy wing of the SCO alliance.

ASEAN Institutes of Strategic and International Studies (ASEAN-ISIS) – regional policy network in Southeast Asia.

Pacific Economic Cooperation Council (PECC) – track-two diplomacy forum across Asia-Pacific.

Council of the Americas (U.S.) – Rockefeller-backed group promoting free trade and hemispheric integration.

Americas Society (U.S.) – cultural and policy affiliate of Council of the Americas.

Inter-American Dialogue (U.S.) – Washington-based think tank on Latin America.

Wilson Quarterly Circle (U.S.) – elite discussion platform linked to Wilson Center.

East Asia Institute (South Korea) – policy think tank on Korean and Asia-Pacific affairs.

Institute for National Strategic Studies (INSS, Israel) – top Israeli think tank on defense and security.

Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies (Israel) – Israeli think tank with defense orientation.

Turkish Economic and Social Studies Foundation (TESEV, Turkey) – liberal think tank shaping policy in Turkey.

Qatar Foundation (QF) – Gulf philanthropic–educational network with global influence.

Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) – Gulf policy, science, and funding body.

Abu Dhabi Dialogue (UAE-led) – policy forum on labor migration in Asia and Gulf.

World Social Forum (WSF) – leftist/globalist counterweight to Davos (WEF).

Progressive International – transnational activist/policy network linking global left movements.

World Affairs Council of America (WACA, U.S.) – nationwide civic network on international affairs.

Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO) – global business elite network of young executives.

World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD, Geneva) – corporate sustainability lobby group.

International Chamber of Commerce (ICC, Paris) – global business and trade lobby.

World Energy Council (WEC, London) – network of governments and corporations in energy policy.

World Petroleum Council (WPC) – oil industry’s global forum.

International Air Transport Association (IATA, Geneva) – airline industry’s global governance body.

International Association of Insurance Supervisors (IAIS) – global standards-setting body for insurance.

Financial Stability Board (FSB, Basel) – coordinates global financial regulation.

Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (Basel, Switzerland) – central bankers’ global coordination hub.

Bank for International Settlements (BIS, Basel) – “central bank of central banks.”

Trento Festival of Economics (Italy) – major elite economics gathering.

Ambrosetti Forum (Italy) – “Italian Davos,” elite economic and political conference at Lake Como.

Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE, U.S.) – major global economics think tank.

National Endowment for Democracy (NED, U.S.) – U.S.-funded body promoting democracy worldwide.

International Republican Institute (IRI, U.S.) – partisan arm of U.S. foreign democracy promotion.

National Democratic Institute (NDI, U.S.) – Democratic Party–linked democracy promotion body.

Freedom House (U.S.) – advocacy group measuring democracy and political freedom worldwide.

Geneva Centre for Security Policy (GCSP, Switzerland) – training hub for international security leaders.

Geneva Academy of International Humanitarian Law and Human Rights (Switzerland) – elite human rights training school.

Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI, Sweden) – leading global think tank on arms and conflict.

Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO, Norway) – major conflict resolution think tank.

Danish Institute for International Studies (DIIS) – Denmark’s top foreign policy think tank.

Finnish Institute of International Affairs (FIIA) – Finland’s leading policy research body.

Skull & Bones (Yale University, U.S.) – secretive fraternity producing U.S. political, banking, and intelligence elites.

Scroll and Key (Yale, U.S.) – another Yale secret society, rival to Skull & Bones, with deep establishment links.

Book and Snake (Yale, U.S.) – lesser-known, but influential Yale society with financial and political reach.

Wolf’s Head (Yale, U.S.) – secret Yale senior society, ties into American elite circles.

Bohemian Club (U.S.) – San Francisco gentlemen’s club controlling Bohemian Grove retreat.

Round Table Groups (UK & Dominions) – Cecil Rhodes–inspired secret networks fostering Anglo-Saxon world order.

Milner’s Kindergarten (UK) – network of British imperial administrators tied to Round Table strategy.

Chatham House Round Table Movement (early 20th c.) – morphing of Rhodes’ vision into British policy forums.

Order of Skull & Key (Harvard, U.S.) – elite Harvard club tied to political dynasties.

Porcellian Club (Harvard, U.S.) – most exclusive Harvard final club, long lineage of U.S. elite.

Fly Club (Harvard, U.S.) – another elite Harvard final club, old boys’ network.

Scroll and Key (Yale) – closed membership, ties to U.S. intelligence and finance.

The Order of St. John (Knights of Malta, Catholic) – chivalric order with global humanitarian presence and diplomatic recognition.

Sovereign Military Order of Malta (SMOM) – Catholic knightly order with its own sovereignty and diplomatic corps.

Opus Dei (Catholic, Vatican-linked) – powerful lay Catholic order influencing politics, finance, education.

Jesuit Order (Society of Jesus) – not secret, but historically central in diplomacy, education, and political strategy.

Order of the Garter (UK) – Britain’s highest chivalric order, closely tied to monarchy and establishment.

Order of the Thistle (Scotland, UK) – elite Scottish chivalric order tied to monarchy.

Order of the Golden Fleece (Austria/Spain) – one of Europe’s oldest knightly orders, with dynastic-political clout.

Freemasons (global) – vast fraternal order with layers of influence in politics, law, and business.

Scottish Rite (Freemasonry branch) – high-degree Masonic order with elite membership.

York Rite (Freemasonry branch) – alternative Masonic track, with secretive rituals and power links.

Shriners (Ancient Arabic Order of Nobles of the Mystic Shrine) – Masonic-linked fraternity with philanthropic and elite connections.

B’nai B’rith (global Jewish fraternal order) – influential international network with deep political reach.

Rotary International – global elite civic club fostering international connections.

Lions Clubs International – business/civic network with worldwide influence.

Kiwanis International – elite service organization with local-global ties.

Odd Fellows (IOOF) – old fraternal order with political and charitable influence.

Rosicrucians (AMORC, etc.) – mystical fraternity with intellectual and cultural influence.

Theosophical Society – occult–philosophical movement influencing politics, spirituality, and early UN circles.

Fabian Colonial Bureau (UK) – covert Fabian Society offshoot influencing decolonization and Commonwealth policy.

Lucis Trust (formerly Lucifer Publishing, U.S./UK) – esoteric UN-affiliated NGO shaping spiritual-globalist discourse.

Tavern Club (Boston, U.S.) – secretive New England elite society.

Century Association (New York, U.S.) – private club of intellectual, political, and financial elites.

Cosmos Club (Washington, D.C.) – elite club for scholars, scientists, and policy figures.

Alfalfa Club (Washington, D.C.) – annual elite gathering of politicians, financiers, and media magnates.

Grill Club (London, UK) – private elite networking club for top journalists and politicians.

White’s (London, UK) – Britain’s oldest gentlemen’s club, historically political elite.

Brooks’s (London, UK) – Whig-aligned gentlemen’s club, political network.

Reform Club (London, UK) – liberal gentlemen’s club with historical influence.

Pratt House Group (U.S.) – elite network around CFR headquarters in New York.

The Family / Fellowship Foundation (U.S.) – secretive Christian political network in Washington (behind National Prayer Breakfast).

Le Siècle (France) – exclusive Parisian club of political, business, and media elites.

Cercle de l’Union Interalliée (France) – Paris elite club linking European aristocracy and politicians.

Cercle Gaulois (Belgium) – private Belgian cultural-political elite club.

Council of Nine (New Age/occult) – esoteric channeling network influencing certain elite circles.

Priory of Sion (claimed French esoteric order) – semi-mythical, but often tied to elite intrigue narratives.

House of Rothschild (Europe) – banking dynasty with centuries of influence in finance, diplomacy, and philanthropy.

Rockefeller Family (U.S.) – oil-to-finance dynasty, creators of foundations, think tanks, and global institutions.

Morgan Family (U.S.) – J.P. Morgan banking dynasty, cornerstone of Wall Street and U.S. Federal Reserve influence.

Warburg Family (Germany/U.S.) – banking dynasty, influential in U.S. Federal Reserve creation and global finance.

Lazard Frères Banking House (France/U.S.) – long-standing private banking powerhouse linked to elites.

House of Agnelli (Italy) – Fiat dynasty, central to Italian industry and European elite circles.

House of Medici (Italy, historical) – Renaissance banking dynasty, early template for finance–politics power fusion.

House of Bourbon (France/Spain) – European royal dynasty with lingering political and financial reach.

House of Habsburg (Austria) – aristocratic dynasty maintaining quiet influence through Catholic, aristocratic, and diplomatic networks.

House of Windsor (UK monarchy) – British royal family, ceremonial yet deeply enmeshed in finance and diplomacy.

House of Saud (Saudi Arabia) – ruling family of Saudi Arabia, central to global oil and Islamic finance.

Al Nahyan Family (UAE, Abu Dhabi) – ruling dynasty of Abu Dhabi, central in Gulf politics and finance.

Al Maktoum Family (UAE, Dubai) – Dubai ruling family, global finance and development players.

Al Thani Family (Qatar) – ruling dynasty of Qatar, heavy influence in media (Al Jazeera) and global investment.

House of Orange-Nassau (Netherlands) – Dutch royal dynasty with long financial and institutional ties.

House of Grimaldi (Monaco) – dynastic rulers of Monaco, tied to finance, tax havens, and European aristocracy.

House of Savoy (Italy) – royal family with historical and cultural-political legacy.

House of Liechtenstein – tiny state’s ruling dynasty, but one of the wealthiest families in Europe.

House of Murat (France) – Napoleonic dynasty with financial–aristocratic ties.

Pritzker Family (U.S.) – hotel/real estate dynasty, major Democratic donors, university and policy backers.

Bush Family (U.S.) – U.S. political dynasty, links to oil, finance, CIA, and presidency.

Kennedy Family (U.S.) – iconic U.S. political dynasty, tied into finance, law, and governance.

Clinton Family (U.S.) – modern U.S. dynasty with foundation/global policy influence.

Carnegie Family (U.S.) – steel magnates turned philanthropists, foundation-driven legacy.

Vanderbilt Family (U.S.) – historical U.S. transport and finance dynasty.

Astor Family (U.S./UK) – transatlantic real estate and finance dynasty, deeply tied to British establishment.

DuPont Family (U.S.) – chemical dynasty, politically influential through industry and philanthropy.

Ford Family (U.S.) – auto dynasty, tied to industry, philanthropy, and global markets.

House of Mitsubishi (Japan) – zaibatsu (industrial family), central to Japan’s modern economy.

House of Mitsui (Japan) – major Japanese financial-industrial family network.

House of Sumitomo (Japan) – another pillar of Japanese zaibatsu, deep ties to global trade.

Li Family (Hong Kong) – Li Ka-shing dynasty, immense wealth in Asia-Pacific finance and trade.

Lee Family (Singapore) – political dynasty shaping Singapore’s development and global role.

Hyundai Chung Family (South Korea) – South Korean chaebol dynasty with deep political ties.

Samsung Lee Family (South Korea) – global electronics and finance dynasty.

Oppenheimer Family (South Africa) – diamond mining dynasty (De Beers), massive African financial influence.

Safra Family (Brazil/Lebanon/Switzerland) – international banking dynasty, influential in private finance.

Slim Family (Mexico) – Carlos Slim, telecom magnate, one of the wealthiest men in the world.

Noriega Family (Panama) – political dynasty linked to Latin American power structures.

Pinochet Family (Chile) – military-political dynasty with enduring networks.

House of Murdoch (Australia/US/UK) – Rupert Murdoch media dynasty, shaping global opinion.

House of Bertelsmann (Germany) – family/media conglomerate with massive publishing and broadcasting influence.

Quandt Family (Germany) – BMW industrial dynasty, tied to German politics and finance.

Krupp Family (Germany) – steel/arms industrial dynasty, historically crucial in German power.

Thyssen Family (Germany) – steel and banking family with European industrial reach.

Schroder Family (Germany/UK) – transatlantic banking dynasty.

Perón Family (Argentina) – political dynasty shaping Argentina’s 20th-century trajectory.

Kirchner Family (Argentina) – recent Argentine ruling dynasty with lasting networks.

Ne Win Family (Myanmar) – military dynasty shaping Burmese politics.

Park Family (South Korea) – Park Chung-hee dynasty, influential in Korean politics.

Kim Dynasty (North Korea) – totalitarian ruling dynasty controlling the DPRK.

City of London Corporation (UK) – semi-sovereign entity governing London’s financial district with ancient privileges.

Worshipful Livery Companies (UK) – historic guilds of the City of London, still wielding soft influence in finance, trade, and law.

Guildhall (London) – ceremonial and functional hub of the City of London Corporation’s governance.

Mercers’ Company (UK) – oldest and most influential livery company, historically tied to banking and trade dynasties.

Rothschild & Co (France/UK/Switzerland) – private bank of the Rothschild dynasty.

Pictet Group (Switzerland) – Geneva-based private banking house managing dynastic and sovereign wealth.

Lombard Odier (Switzerland) – another major Geneva private bank with centuries of elite clientele.

Julius Baer (Switzerland) – Zürich-based private bank serving wealthy families worldwide.

Mirabaud Group (Switzerland) – old Geneva private bank tied to aristocratic finance networks.

Banque Edmond de Rothschild (Switzerland/Luxembourg) – Rothschild family banking arm managing global assets.

Union Bancaire Privée (Switzerland) – private Geneva wealth manager for global elites.

Banca della Svizzera Italiana (Switzerland) – Lugano-based private bank catering to discreet cross-border finance.

Compagnie Financière Edmond de Rothschild (Luxembourg) – Luxembourg wealth management arm.

Compagnie Financière Richemont (Switzerland) – luxury holding tied to South African Rupert family wealth.

Council on Foreign Bondholders (UK, historical) – City of London body representing British creditors to foreign nations.

Committee of 300 (alleged) – purported global financial–political council linking dynasties and banks.

Group of Thirty (G30) – influential global council of central bankers, financiers, and academics.

Institute of International Finance (IIF, Washington D.C.) – global banking association shaping financial regulation.

International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA, New York) – governs global derivatives contracts and standards.

Bank Policy Institute (BPI, U.S.) – lobbying arm of the biggest U.S. banks.

European Banking Federation (EBF, Brussels) – umbrella association for EU banking giants.

World Federation of Exchanges (WFE, London) – global association of stock exchanges.

International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO, Madrid) – securities regulators’ global standard-setting body.

International Council of Securities Associations (ICSA, London) – links securities and investment associations worldwide.

Institute of International Bankers (IIB, U.S.) – represents foreign banks in U.S. regulatory space.

Basel Institute on Governance (Switzerland) – think tank connected to global financial crime prevention and compliance.

Financial Action Task Force (FATF, Paris) – intergovernmental anti–money laundering and counterterrorist financing body.

Egmont Group of Financial Intelligence Units (global) – secretive intelligence-sharing body of financial investigators.

Clearstream (Luxembourg) – international clearing house for securities, crucial in shadow banking.

Euroclear (Belgium) – European clearing system controlling cross-border securities settlement.

Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC, U.S.) – backbone of U.S. financial settlement.

Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT, Belgium) – global payments messaging system.

CLS Group (London/New York) – system for settling foreign exchange trades, central to currency markets.

International Capital Market Association (ICMA, Switzerland) – standards body for global debt markets.

London Bullion Market Association (LBMA, UK) – sets gold trading standards worldwide.

London Metal Exchange (LME, UK) – global hub for metals trading.

Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME Group, U.S.) – dominant derivatives and commodities marketplace.

World Gold Council (WGC, London) – industry association steering global gold policy and trade.

Silver Institute (Washington D.C.) – global silver industry association.

Platinum Guild International (PGI, London) – platinum marketing and policy body.

International Energy Agency (IEA, Paris) – coordinates energy security policies for OECD nations.

International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA, Abu Dhabi) – intergovernmental body shaping renewable energy policy.

World Nuclear Association (London) – promotes nuclear power industry globally.

International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM, London) – mining industry governance and sustainability body.

OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID, Vienna) – financial arm of OPEC states.

G7/G20 Finance Tracks – informal but powerful coordination platforms of finance ministers and central bankers.

Paris Club (France) – informal grouping of creditor nations negotiating sovereign debt restructuring.

London Club (UK) – parallel to Paris Club, but for private commercial banks and sovereign debt.

Institute of Actuaries (UK) – professional elite body for actuarial science shaping financial policy.

Society of Actuaries (U.S.) – American counterpart, influential in insurance and pensions governance.

International Association of Investment Bankers (IAIB) – global association of elite investment bankers.

Private Equity Growth Capital Council (U.S.) – lobbying group for private equity titans.

Hedge Fund Standards Board (UK) – sets voluntary governance codes for hedge funds.

Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA, London) – hedge fund and alternative asset lobbying group.

Managed Funds Association (MFA, U.S.) – hedge fund and private fund policy body.

Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (U.S.) – information hub on sovereign funds’ strategies.

Norwegian Government Pension Fund Global (Norway) – largest sovereign wealth fund in the world.

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA, UAE) – one of the most powerful sovereign funds globally.

Qatar Investment Authority (QIA, Qatar) – sovereign wealth fund with major Western holdings.

Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA, Kuwait) – one of the world’s oldest sovereign funds.

Singapore Government Investment Corporation (GIC) – global investment arm of Singapore.

Temasek Holdings (Singapore) – state-owned investment company, one of Asia’s largest.

China Investment Corporation (CIC, China) – China’s sovereign wealth fund, key in Belt & Road.

SAFE Investment Company (China) – foreign exchange reserves manager for China.

Public Investment Fund (PIF, Saudi Arabia) – Saudi sovereign wealth vehicle driving global mega-deals.

National Wealth Fund (Russia) – sovereign wealth fund used in Moscow’s global financial strategy.

Sun Valley Conference (U.S.) – annual invitation-only gathering of global media, tech, and financial moguls hosted by Allen & Company.

Milken Institute Global Conference (U.S.) – elite policy and finance forum organized by financier Michael Milken.

World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos (Switzerland) – private retreat-style networking for world leaders, executives, and billionaires.

Boao Forum for Asia (China) – Asia’s version of Davos, convening political and business elites.

Ambrosetti Forum (Italy, Villa d’Este) – elite European economic and geopolitical conference.

Conférence de Montréal (Canada) – high-level gathering of global finance and policy leaders.

Doha Forum (Qatar) – convenes world leaders, financiers, and academics on governance and security.

Salzburg Global Seminar (Austria) – transnational leadership program drawing policy, cultural, and financial elites.

Renaissance Weekend (U.S.) – exclusive networking retreat for wealthy, influential families and rising leaders.

Aspen Ideas Festival (U.S.) – hosted by Aspen Institute, gathering intellectuals, executives, and policymakers.

Aspen Security Forum (U.S.) – specialized high-level retreat for intelligence, military, and corporate leaders.

Concordia Summit (U.S.) – private-public networking body convening elites around UN meetings.

Trilateral Commission Regional Meetings (Asia, Europe, North America) – closed-door sessions of political and economic elites.

Valdai Discussion Club (Russia) – Kremlin-backed policy retreat for international intellectuals and strategists.

Yalta European Strategy (YES, Ukraine) – elite forum on European integration and geopolitics.

Munich Security Conference (Germany) – world’s top closed security and defense policy gathering.

Shangri-La Dialogue (Singapore) – Asia’s premier defense and security summit.

Raisina Dialogue (India) – elite geopolitical forum hosted in New Delhi.

Peterson Institute Roundtables (U.S.) – private economic policy forums with finance ministers, bankers, and CEOs.

Chatham House Members’ Events (UK) – elite-only sessions beyond public policy papers.

Carnegie International Nuclear Policy Conference (U.S.) – specialized elite policy retreat on nuclear strategy.

Brookings Doha Center Dialogues (Qatar) – regional extension of Brookings elite policy forums.

Atlantic Dialogues (Morocco) – convenes global elites around Africa–Atlantic integration.

Bretton Woods Committee (U.S.) – private circle of financiers, central bankers, and officials guarding IMF/World Bank orthodoxy.

Institute for New Economic Thinking (INET, global) – sponsored by George Soros, high-level economic policy network.

International Economic Forum of the Americas (Canada, U.S., France) – elite summit series.

Fortune Global Forum (rotating, by Fortune magazine) – convenes top CEOs and financiers globally.

Financial Times Global Boardroom (UK) – elite conference series for corporate governance and finance.

World Policy Conference (France) – annual high-level meeting on global governance and security.

Global Philanthropy Forum (U.S.) – billionaire foundation retreat for coordinated influence.

Skoll World Forum (UK) – global gathering of elite “social entrepreneurs” backed by eBay billionaire Jeff Skoll.

Clinton Global Initiative (U.S.) – convenes political, corporate, and NGO elites around philanthropy.

Bloomberg New Economy Forum (Singapore/U.S.) – elite forum for global finance and tech leaders.

Council of Councils (CFR initiative) – global roundtable of top foreign policy think tanks.

Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum (UAE) – convenes leaders on energy geopolitics.

World Affairs Council Annual Conferences (U.S. cities) – regional elite gatherings under a global affairs umbrella.

Global Leadership Foundation (Switzerland) – network of former heads of state and senior policymakers.

Club de Madrid (Spain) – group of former world leaders influencing governance debates.

Global Economic Symposium (Germany) – high-level retreat of economists, policymakers, and executives.

Mont Pelerin Society (global) – network of free-market economists and thinkers, influential in neoliberal policy.

Acton Institute Retreats (U.S./Italy) – elite Catholic–liberal economic forums shaping policy.

Pontifical Academies (Vatican) – private circles of experts advising the papacy on science, social policy, and finance.

Lucis Trust (U.S./UK) – esoteric network with UN ties, influential in spiritual–political crossover.

World Business Council for Sustainable Development (Switzerland) – CEO-led global sustainability policy club.

Business Roundtable (U.S.) – powerful corporate lobby of CEOs shaping U.S. and global economic policy.

Council of the Americas (U.S.) – Rockefeller-founded network shaping Western Hemisphere affairs.

Americas Society (U.S.) – sister organization to Council of the Americas, elite policy circle.

Pacific Economic Cooperation Council (PECC, Asia-Pacific) – non-governmental network shaping Asia-Pacific trade policy.

Pacific Basin Economic Council (PBEC, Hong Kong) – exclusive CEO-led Asia-Pacific policy forum.

Global Forum on Migration and Development (rotating) – elite multilateral migration governance circle.

Royal Society (UK) – world’s oldest scientific academy, historically tied to empire, science, and governance.

American Philosophical Society (U.S.) – founded by Benjamin Franklin, gathering of elite scientists and statesmen.

American Academy of Arts and Sciences (U.S.) – scholarly and policy elite circle.

Pontifical Academy of Sciences (Vatican) – closed scientific advisory body to the Pope.

Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences (Vatican) – elite circle advising Vatican policy on economy and society.

Académie des Sciences Morales et Politiques (France) – influential intellectual body within the Institut de France.

Institut de France (France) – umbrella institution housing elite academies of sciences, humanities, and arts.

Prussian Academy of Sciences (historical, Germany) – once a powerhouse of European intellectual networks.

Leopoldina (Germany) – national academy of sciences with international reach.

Accademia dei Lincei (Italy) – one of Europe’s oldest scientific academies, Galileo was a member.

Accademia della Crusca (Italy) – language and cultural academy shaping Italian identity.

Max Planck Society (Germany) – elite scientific research organization with global influence.

Fraunhofer Society (Germany) – applied science powerhouse, tightly linked to industry and defense.

Santa Fe Institute (U.S.) – interdisciplinary think tank on complexity science, drawing finance and tech elites.

Institute for Advanced Study (Princeton, U.S.) – cloistered hub for elite intellectuals (Einstein, Oppenheimer, etc.).

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (U.S.) – genetics and biotech powerhouse with controversial eugenics ties.

Salk Institute (U.S.) – elite biosciences institute with billionaire and foundation patrons.

Howard Hughes Medical Institute (U.S.) – one of the world’s richest scientific research foundations.

Wellcome Trust (UK) – massive biomedical foundation shaping global health research.

Pasteur Institute (France) – influential biomedical research center.

Karolinska Institute (Sweden) – prestigious medical academy awarding the Nobel Prize in Medicine.

Royal Institution (UK) – historical hub of scientific lectures, experiments, and elite patronage.

Royal Geographical Society (UK) – tied to exploration, empire, and cartography of colonies.

American Geographical Society (U.S.) – counterpart in exploration and geopolitical mapping.

Explorers Club (U.S.) – exclusive society of explorers, scientists, and adventurers.

Royal Asiatic Society (UK) – academic society tied to colonial knowledge of Asia.

American Oriental Society (U.S.) – early U.S. scholarly body studying Asia and the Near East.

Egypt Exploration Society (UK) – archaeological group with strong imperial ties.

Oriental Institute (U.S., University of Chicago) – major academic hub of archaeology and Near Eastern studies.

Warburg Institute (UK) – influential center of cultural and intellectual history, tied to Renaissance and esotericism.

Aga Khan Development Network (Switzerland) – combines philanthropy, culture, and elite networks in the Muslim world.

CERN (Switzerland) – not just physics but a global scientific–diplomatic hub.

Brookhaven National Laboratory (U.S.) – elite nuclear research center with global influence.

Los Alamos National Laboratory (U.S.) – birthplace of the atomic bomb, ongoing elite science hub.

Sandia National Laboratories (U.S.) – defense science hub.

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (U.S.) – key nuclear and defense research hub.

Fermilab (U.S.) – particle physics laboratory with global scientific connections.

Skunk Works (U.S., Lockheed Martin) – legendary aerospace think tank for secretive defense projects.

RAND Corporation (U.S.) – defense think tank blending military, science, and policy elites.

Hudson Institute (U.S.) – elite think tank with futuristic and defense policy roots.

Battelle Memorial Institute (U.S.) – private applied science powerhouse with government contracts.

Royal Institute of International Affairs’ Research Circles (UK) – closed thematic research clubs inside Chatham House.

German Council on Foreign Relations (DGAP, Germany) – foreign policy elite network.

Institut français des relations internationales (IFRI, France) – France’s premier foreign policy institute.

Carnegie Moscow Center (Russia) – influential in shaping Russian policy debates before being shut down.

Carnegie–Tsinghua Center (China) – U.S.–China elite policy forum.

East–West Center (Hawaii, U.S.) – Asia-Pacific intellectual and diplomatic networking hub.

Asia Society (U.S.) – Rockefeller-founded elite network on Asian culture, business, and diplomacy.

Japan Foundation (Japan) – cultural diplomacy organization advancing Japanese influence.

Goethe-Institut (Germany) – global cultural diplomacy institute for German language and culture.

British Council (UK) – soft power and cultural diplomacy network.

Alliance Française (France) – global cultural diplomacy network promoting French language.

Russkiy Mir Foundation (Russia) – cultural diplomacy foundation advancing Russian influence.

Confucius Institutes (China) – global cultural institutes advancing Chinese soft power.

Instituto Cervantes (Spain) – cultural diplomacy promoting Spanish language and culture.

Instituto Camões (Portugal) – Portuguese cultural diplomacy body.

Sorbonne Université International Circles (France) – high-prestige intellectual gatherings.

Harvard Kennedy School Belfer Center (U.S.) – elite policy and science–security crossover hub.

MIT Media Lab (U.S.) – experimental science hub tied to tech billionaires and defense funding.

Stanford Hoover Institution (U.S.) – powerful academic think tank with global elite ties.

Yale Jackson School of Global Affairs (U.S.) – elite academic hub for foreign policy training.

Oxford Martin School (UK) – high-level research on global risks and governance.

Cambridge Centre for the Study of Existential Risk (UK) – elite-focused research on future threats.

Future of Humanity Institute (Oxford, UK) – influential intellectual hub tied to AI and long-term strategy.

Club of Rome’s Parallel Research Circles (global) – intellectual satellites of the original Club of Rome.

International Astronomical Union (global) – elite scientific governance of astronomy.

International Union of Pure and Applied Physics (IUPAP) – elite network of physicists.

International Mathematical Union (IMU) – governing body of global elite mathematics.

Academia Sinica (Taiwan) – prestigious research academy influencing East Asian intellectual policy.

Chinese Academy of Sciences (China) – national academy with global influence.

Russian Academy of Sciences (Russia) – deeply tied to Russian state policy and global science.

Indian Council of World Affairs (India) – elite foreign policy institute in New Delhi.

Observer Research Foundation (India) – India’s influential think tank with global reach.

Pilgrims Society (UK/U.S., 1902) – Anglo-American elite dining club linking financiers, diplomats, and royalty.

Royal United Services Institute (RUSI, UK, 1831) – Britain’s oldest defense and security think tank with international influence.

German Council on Foreign Relations (DGAP, 1955) – German equivalent of CFR, shaping foreign policy analysis.

Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs (U.S., 1914) – nonprofit promoting global ethical debates and elite networking.

Trilateral Commission (1973) – elite policy forum connecting leaders from North America, Europe, and Asia.

Trilateral Institute (various spin-offs) – regional think tanks modeled after the main Trilateral Commission.

Institute for Policy Studies (U.S., 1963) – Washington think tank influential on progressive and international policy.

Council for the Development of Social Science Research in Africa (CODESRIA, 1973) – pan-African research network.

Institute of International Finance (IIF, 1983) – global association of financial institutions influencing economic policy.

International Crisis Group (1995) – NGO providing policy recommendations on global conflicts.

Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments (CSBA, U.S.) – military think tank shaping defense futures.

Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI, Sweden, 1966) – global authority on arms trade and security policy.

Center for European Policy Studies (CEPS, Brussels, 1983) – EU-focused think tank with broad influence.

Clingendael Institute (Netherlands, 1983) – Netherlands Institute of International Relations, policy-oriented.

Institut Français des Relations Internationales (IFRI, France, 1979) – French foreign policy think tank, highly regarded.

Konrad Adenauer Foundation (Germany, 1955) – CDU-aligned foundation with global political projects.

Friedrich Ebert Foundation (Germany, 1925) – SPD-aligned foundation, major player in international democracy projects.

Friedrich Naumann Foundation (Germany, 1958) – liberal-aligned foundation with global policy influence.

Hanns Seidel Foundation (Germany, 1967) – CSU-aligned, active worldwide in development and policy.

Heinrich Böll Foundation (Germany, 1997) – Green Party-aligned, active in global ecological and political policy.

East–West Center (Hawaii, 1960) – U.S.-funded international research and education hub linking Asia and America.

Monetary Authority of Singapore – International Advisory Panel – high-level financial advisory group with global influence.

International Law Association (1873) – shaping international legal development across countries.

InterAction Council (1983) – forum of former heads of state and government discussing global issues.

World Economic Forum Global Shapers Community (2011) – youth offshoot of WEF, cultivating next-generation leaders.

Club of Madrid (2001) – international forum of former heads of state focusing on democracy and governance.

Global Marshall Plan Initiative (Germany, 2003) – international advocacy for sustainable globalization.

World Business Council for Sustainable Development (1995) – CEO-led group shaping international sustainability policy.

Bilderberg Steering Committee (sub-group) – not the meeting itself, but its continuing inner organizational body.

Transatlantic Policy Network (TPN, 1992) – connects U.S. and European parliamentarians, corporations, and think tanks.

Global Commission on Drug Policy (2011) – former heads of state and intellectuals pushing reform of drug laws.

Aspen Italia / Aspen España / Aspen France (regional Aspen Institutes) – national branches of Aspen Institute with localized elite influence.

