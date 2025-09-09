Liberty Uncensored Newspaper

JC
Sep 10

I truly value all of your work. I´ve been reading your work for a year or two, along with Etienne´s. I´m an American, but escaped to a quaint little town in the mountains of Mexico during the covidiot scam and have since exited the matrix as much as possible. I´m a ´truther´(I don´t love the label, but you know what I mean) and have been waking up to the insanity of this world for about 6 years. I´ve gone down every rabbit hole, and even got lost in a few along the way. Recently I´ve come across a ´bigger picture´idea that has made all of the lies and fake events and hoaxes and contrived systems and organized theft and mandela effects... make perfect sense.

It´s difficult to explain in a couple of sentences, but I´ll try. I think all of the chicanery and evil doings are by design by a larger system that IS this world. I think we live in a fluid reality that is creating our world and ridiculousness with the intention of distracting us from who we really are and from what our real purpose is here in this realm we call Earth.

I know that sounds silly and maybe doesn´t make much sense to you at this moment. The bottom line is... getting caught up in all of the fake events, obvious lies, etc is exactly why all of that crap is happening. It is by design. You are meant to waste your life focusing on all of it. It keeps you distracted from your true self and your real purpose(s) in this lifetime.

I strongly encourage you to check out Matt´s work at Quantum of Conscience on YT. He explains this (his) bigger picture concept better than I ever could. This is not an advertisement for him and his work in any way. This is just one honest and sincere truther encouraging another to expand their thinking and learn about an alternate way of perceiving this wild world we are witnessing degenerate in front of our eyes.

I hope you receive this comment with the love and kindness with which it is written. Julie

