Your email provider may not show this entire article. Also, if you are are reading this on Telegram, or other locations, it may not display the article correctly, and may interfere with the videos. If so, read the original at Liberty Uncensored Substack.

If you’re just following, you’re only seeing a fraction of what I write. Hit Subscribe (free) and it’ll come straight to your inbox. Take our Survey.

Telegram Main Channel ///// Telegram Meme Channel ///// Telegram Movie Channel Twitter ///// Instagram ///// Signal

FREEDOM ISNT FREE, IT REQUIRES VIGILANCE

Fellow Freedom Fighters,

I want to take a moment to level with you about what this publication costs me and what keeps it alive. Firstly, I will say that I have enjoyed writing and producing content, and organizing and encouraging our physical newspaper authors to add their writings here as well. And I would like to reassure you before we dive in that free articles will continue. I’m not pulling away from the readers who rely on these words.

Please engage with the polls and surveys as they inform me as to how to enhance this work for the benefit of readers.

It took me a while to write this article because I’ve been shuffling around many things, and part of that shuffle was deciding how I wanted to deal my Substack problem. It boils down to this. I have far too much that I would like to write about, I don’t have the time to write about it because I do not have a hundred clones, and I don’t have the financial freedom to spend my time writing more than I have been.

Since starting, I’ve put in more than 1200 hours of interviewing, writing, and editing, and countless more hours of research and preparation. That’s not a pastime. That’s a full workload. The average 40hr/week job results in 1900 annual hours, and around $70,000. Yet in total, I’ve earned just $2,105 from this Substack, over 2.5 years. That’s not per month. That’s total.

To put that in context, a single feature in a national magazine often pays $2,000–$4,000 while mid-tier outlets still pay $500–$1,500 for one good article. Trade publications often pay $300–$600 for a short assignment. Even entry-level unspecialized publication writers earn $.10/word ($15-40/hr) $31k-$83k annually)

In other words: I have earned less from 2.5 years of work here than many similarly skilled freelance journalists and staff journalists do from one or two assignments elsewhere.

Consider for a moment, that the content provided here is completely censored by those same publications that can issue pay to writers. What do they write about? How covid jabs and mandates saved the world. How Trump is going to rescue us or alternatively how he will destroy us. Statists and parasites fund those journalists and the editors who screen out anything that even resembles the shadow of what Liberty Uncensored stands for and provides. There are no sell-outs or hacks here and no corporate paychecks for this content.

It is readers like you that keep independent media, especially the most direct and honest media, like Liberty Uncensored, alive.

Here’s where things stand right now on Liberty Uncensored:

26 paid subscribers (6 comped) 2,187 free subscribers 4,142 total followers Followers 4,135; Free Subs 2,183; Paid Subs 25

That’s thousands of people reading, but only about .5-1% contributing financially. Without ads or backing, that small group of paid supporters is literally what keeps this project alive. Their subscriptions help cover basic needs — rent, gas, food on the table, and the hours to do this work.

I deeply appreciate everyone who has chosen to support Liberty Uncensored. Producing the quality content you deserve requires significant time and resources, and sustaining this work while supporting my family remains a challenge. Your support makes it possible to maintain and grow this publication at the standard I aim for.

Shoutout to Liberty Uncensored Paid Supporters

Founding Members:

Jason

Paid Subscribers:

Ladnar; Etienne de la Boetie2; Carolyn Ward; Allan; Linden; Robert Campbell; Dick Wolff; Robert Goossens; David H; Maciej; Curt; Joy L Russell; Charles Foster Kane; Ellen Mendel; Kathleen Nathan; Party of 1; kolotoc; TheRafter; tim4rlc; joe t; titus2525; BobbyB; Darren Wright; Christine Grace; Jeffrey Bryant

Nerding out for a moment. You can skip to summary of this small section a few paragraphs down if you don’t care for analytics.

Some odd statistical features of this Substack, is that the data shows our emails are being opened by a lot of people, but there is a large amount of people who’ve become free subs that don’t engage at all. They subscribe, then ignore, don’t open emails, don’t check the app, don’t do anything. Substack shows the open rate at just over 19% currently, which is extremely low for Substack. There aren’t a lot of data analytics built into Substack, so I spent many hours building out formulas in excel, just trying to get clear on what everything actually shows, because lots of people are opening the emails, and 19% doesn’t make any sense.

What it comes down to is the fact that there are people who only use the Substack App, then there is other people who only use emails, but don’t open the emails at all. These combined creates an outcome of false reporting of activity, but still drags the “30-day Open Rate” (how many emails were opened vs received within 30 days) down. Because there is no bridge for calculating the activity between both the app and those using emails, or both… there is very little confidence in the actual numbers provided. But, the outcome is that, with 2,187 subs, and perhaps 700 of them using the app and not opening emails, my “30-day Open Rate” suffers, by as much as a third. Thus, it’s more likely my actual open rate is closer to 30%.

Why does any of this matter?

Substack has algorithms that decide when a publication gets pushed to new readers in the Recommendations feed, to Notes, and cross-promos or when to throttle it. The higher the “30-day Open Rate”, the more they open up that publication for more exposure and vice-versa. So, the more app users I get, and the more free subs I get that don’t open emails, the more this publication gets removed from the spotlight.

In a niche publication, with under 5,000 subscribers, the best spot for the algorithm is between 35-50%. At over 10,000 subs, the best place is around 20-25%. The average for all Substacks is 25-30%. Right now, we’re at 19%, which the Substack algorithm interprets as “do not pass go, do not show new readers.” This throttles us just like a shadowban or censor might, though its an algorithm deciding, based on faulty premises. Other false positives like auto email opens in apple can disrupt the algorithm as well, which decides what gets viewed and what doesn’t.

Summary

This Substack is enjoying an average, or even above average reach for Substack, but less than average exposure within Substack. The numbers are down from algorithmic throttling, which is a downward spiral, as it inherently limits further exposure internal to Substack. Roughly 1300 of ~2200 subs here are not opening email, 700 or so are from app users it seems. That leaves 600 subs of Liberty Uncensored that, by their subscription status, are reducing the algorithm that helps the publication get exposure. Oxymoronic is what is seems to me. The more people sub, the more the rate is depressed.

So, the only way that Liberty Uncensored can rise in the algorithm is to either cull the 600 that are bringing it from 30% opens to 20%, or those who are heavily engaged (opening 80% or more of all emails/posts), which is between 600 and 700 people, need to share the content, comment, like it, etc. to boost it past the perceived ceiling. The third path is to somehow generate quite a lot more subs that engage in 60% or more of the content to balance out the 600 that are not engaging.

If you are following me here, growth is based significantly on open rates. If I’m going to leave this Substack open to as many folks that want to Sub as possible, the whole thing will be algorithmically censored. If I remove folks, I’m censoring them from this information. It’s ridiculous.

My Solution… Fuck it!

I’m going to keep writing and creating content and sending this lead downfield, hoping and believing that people who appreciate this work will help it get where it’s going.

*This nerd out took 6 hrs of analysis, formulas, and head banging against nearby objects.

In every article I write there exists an opportunity for you to help Liberty Uncensored beat the algorithm.

Hit the “Like” Button 🧡. This tells me that you are there, and it tells Substack that the content is worthy for more visibility.

Leave a Comment or Reply to others. This generates conversations around the content that can develop into tightening the focus of the work and building something here together.

Restack the Posts that resonate deeper. Don’t sit on the sidelines. Become part of the team to get this info passed censors and into the places it otherwise wouldn’t reach. The content goes further and the conversation gets deeper.

Recommend Liberty Uncensored. I’m a big fan of cross-promotion, and Substack builds it right in. Let’s promote each other.

Get in on the Notes. The Notes we post are, in my opinion, higher value than most of what I see commonly. Some are simply funny memes, but many are posted to invite discussion to develop what we might write further on. But our visibility is throttled, so the more you hit like or comment on them, the more the Notes start to work to tell us the direction readers want.

I’d love to know you’re thoughts on Liberty Uncensored. You can take a survey here.

Let’s get back to where we were…

To fully realize the potential of this publication, just a modest increase in paid support would make a meaningful impact. Adding 50-100 more paid subscribers would cover some monthly expenses, while 100+ additional supporters would match the income from a single well-paid freelance feature. If even a fraction of our free readers chose to subscribe, it would make this work fully sustainable, allowing for deeper research, higher-quality content, and more consistent publishing.

50 more paid subs would cover my monthly grocery bill.

100 or more paid subs would equal what one well-paid feature earns.

1000 or more paid subs and the Physical Newspaper comes to life again!

If just 5-6% of free readers (Substack average) went paid, this could become far more sustainable.

Until that time comes I will be shifting more of my work, insights, and in-depth pieces behind a paid subscription wall. The degree to which I can keep publishing free content will depend directly on how many of you choose to step forward and support this work with a paid subscription. (See here for details). Every paid sub is a vote of confidence that this work matters enough to keep alive.

I am testing integrations of more options to support financially. This includes being able to TIP ME with $1, (Tip me $2), (Tip me $3), etc. with further value exchanges as well. Right now you can use the BUYMEACOFFEE buttons to tip a couple bucks from an article you liked and receive my Microwave Radiation Warfare Zine. You can also support with CashApp, PayPal, or Crypto. So if you don’t have the means to give $8, you can still show support.

A few pages from Microwave Radiation Warfare Zine: A detailed yet concise Zine on Microwave Radiation. In this Zine, I expose the agenda to expand this man made technology to every corner of the earth, the physical harm from it, and the players behind it. I provide citations and evidence to the facts provided and sources for further research. I also offer solutions that can be accessed by people today. I have made this Zine to be the most accessible tool for enlightening any reader to the dangers and solutions to this, the most pervasive and dangerous disease causing agent in the world.

Corey King

Let’s take a moment to look at what Liberty Uncensored is all about.

In October of 2022, in the height of the covidiot apocalypse, I decided it was high time to start a newspaper to bypass the online censorship and hit people right at their homes with uncensorable truth. Within a month, I had a partner, a team of writers including Ernest Hancock, Etienne de la Boetie2, Kenny Palurintano, and Dave Scotese, and a few advertisers, like Geopolitics & Empire.

We published our first edition of Liberty Uncensored; The Freedom Papers on December 1st that year. Ultimately, we published 8 issues over 8 months, and distributed roughly 20,000 copies door-to-door, to grassroots distributors across the country, and to newspaper stands in several states. We went from zero to on fire pretty rapidly. But that fire was maintained only by cash out of me and my partners pocket, as we could not get enough support from the freedom community (the only folks we allowed) in advertising to make the paper sustain itself. Not even close.

LUNP Issues: December, January, February, March, April, May, June, July

Liberty Uncensored Newspaper Issues 1-8

At month 8, we were burned out. The project had eaten 10’s of thousands of dollars, thousands of hours from a group no larger than 15, that already did more than their shares worth in this world, and most importantly, had physically drained us. Particularly me. I gave a LOT of energy to this project, as I do every time a really great idea pops into my head.

We needed more of everything.

Needed more revenue, more people in the office, more access generally, and more than anything, we just needed folks to see the vision with us and get involved.

On March 1st, 2023, Liberty Uncensored created a Substack and posted our first Article. We considered it a way to send our newspaper in digital form a little bit further, share fresh articles from our writers in between issues, and to promote the idea of localized and distributed independent tangible media. Uncensorable media.

We were so right. Not just about Substack, but about the paper. Free to the public, paid by advertisers… the people loved it. 20,000 issues served and not a single negative email EVER and during the height of Covid nonsense and delivering (not exclusively) in liberal communities in Colorado, Oregon, and other places. We had the right idea, but we did not have the right backing.

It all comes down to the financing of any project. It’s the reason globalist financiers have taken control of the entire world. They gained the capital through nefarious behavior, lent the capital to monarchs at interest that could never be paid, and forgave the debts for transfer of authority to mint the nations money. To become the money itself. They now fund or throttle the funding of the world…

Well, for our little spark to turn into a flame, the only way was grassroots funding. Even our advertisers were grassroots, small and independent from corporate attachments and obligations. But even with prices for ads as low as $50 to hit thousands (3,000-5000) we could not recruit the money from the pool we were working within.

We thought about many options for changing our model, but everything seemed to come with a large period of time in which we would have to carry the project, perhaps for years, before profits manifested. We didn’t have the capital for that. No bank or angel would finance it, and nor would we allow (most of) them to do so if they dared.

But now, we have the opportunity to grassroots fund a paper again. If half our subs here became monthly subs, we could launch our paper again, and distribute it out to the world of dead eyed slaves. Perhaps wake them up to the land of the living. We don’t even need half of all the subs here to do this.

If 32 folks became Founding Members at the full rate, we could guarantee an annual physical newsletter, and a quarterly digital newsletter. If, in addition to this, we had 250 monthly paid subs ($8/month), or 500 Annual Subs ($50/Year) we could deliver a physical newspaper to them all, every 3 months. If, in addition to this, we had 4 advertisers at $500 rates in the newspaper, we could double our production.

Thus, with 4 advertisers, 250-500 baseline supporters, and 32 critical supporters we could have Liberty Uncensored smashing through enemy lines again, and giving hell to the enemy. We could grow a grassroots newspaper that can eventually be delivered by paper boys door to door in every liberal enclave, every MAGA patriots doorstep, and every newspaper stand in the uSA. The next plandemic wouldn’t stand a chance at censoring us.

“But everyone is digital now!” (imagine a whining little bitch)

This is not true. People crave real words, real thoughts, real action, and real tangible media to hold in their real hands to read about it in. Every single market/psych analysis will lead to the same conclusion… people love physical media.

Another short rant:

Legacy newspaper and media in general is vanishing. In 2005, there were ~8,900 Newspapers. Today that’s closer to 6,000. Legacy media is being bought up by investment firms that reduce and attempt to streamline the business by reducing staff, and thus reducing quality, if not the diversity of thought, as it all runs through controlled editorial processes anyway.

These media closures are felt by the communities that are served. While there is some small degree of replacement into digital media sources after local closures, the fact is that there is a hole developing, not because people prefer digital news, but because they prefer to not read legacy “controlled” propaganda/media.

Digital-only media is on the rise, but with some important caveats. It is due to generational shifts, where the cyborg youth has no memory of a time before getting all their information from a screen. It is also due to very few taking the reigns of producing tangible media to replace the old bloated news companies.

The internet is easily and obviously censored. People are shadow-banned, google and every other common search engine redirects or simply limits the exposure of anything they don’t want people to see. Sites are taken down daily. Social media is a joke…

So, the question becomes, how do we resolve growing censorship and manipulation online and bring the truth to people who have no idea that alternatives exist to what they’ve been indoctrinated into believing?

Physical Newsprint made by local communities, and niche communities, that deliver stories their people want to or need to know. A local county, city or town paper can get advertising quite easily, and grow itself into something truly worthwhile, if it maintains proper management to prevent legal disputes and nefarious takeovers, among other intentional roadblocks.

A physical paper that is not local, has multiple contingencies for government/corporate hostility making it a distributed technology, is not bound to unconstitutional rules and is provided freely to the public, and privately to subscribers… well that is something we can really work with.

That is what Liberty Uncensored Newspaper is, or can be, once we get the support for operating.

What people do not love is physical media controlled by gatekeeping psycho editors being ruled by globalist parasites. They don’t love the fact that they know they’re being fed bullshit and that they have no choice but to swallow it or parse through it for hidden gems. People want to read a book that moves them, but Barnes and Noble has gone woke and thus retarded and gay. People want real talk on the radio, but its either NPR or Christian channel lambasting Harry Potter as satanic influence on the youth (is it?). There is no middle. There is no talk that isn’t biased along the red/blue duopolistic divide and conquer lines.

The people want real magazines and newspapers, and only the very few are picking up on this. Everyone is so eager on these online places, but is missing the real potential of the power of paper.

If you can share that dream with us, then become a Founding Member, or a Paid Member, or send a TIP, (Tip me $2), (Tip me $3) (BUYMEACOFFEE) this way to get us by while we work toward bigger missions and visions. Just a follower, hanging out… become a free sub to get more content. Not following, and just came across this content, hit the sub button, get to know the content here… its diverse, but always solution oriented… and let’s make something great together.

I want this publication to live, breathe, and continue to grow. I want it to remain a resource for everyone, not just for a gated few. But in its current state, the balance is unsustainable for a 100% free ecosystem.

So here’s my ask: if you’ve been reading for free and find this work has informed you, challenged you, or given you something worth your time, please consider upgrading to paid today. $8/month or $50/year may not seem like much, but it makes all the difference on my side of the screen. Every person who steps forward shifts the weight, making it possible to keep this publication thriving and accessible.

Become a paid subscriber

If you already are a paid subscriber: you are the foundation keeping this going. Thank you. Truly. As a current paid subscriber your rate will never change, as long as you keep your subscription active. That’s my promise to you.

With gratitude and resolve,

Corey King, Owner and Editor-In-Chief Liberty Uncensored Newspaper

Say thanks with Crypto

Bitcoin (BTC): bc1ql27mfkau9wtlu6ve86hhgf6j4zhwn5rll93q6l

Monero (XMR): 42PzHEU4D2d56pNojaWHTxCeph3XRfpm9PTcamtmz9iULuUe8YnXA1mQAPUJuX1HEtWscp9KMxBp9FsY9yhDSFLDE8aqK2A

Ripple (XRP): rnuKKCbmSdW4eW3Xs818YLHKLXFVHkPRFW

Freedom is a duty.

You are the only one that can act upon that duty.

Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act

While I highly suggest operating entirely our of courtrooms, I also highly suggest getting familiar with courtroom operations and how to understand what is happening. How to Win in Court is one of the best resources I have found to understand court procedure and tactics.

After this, I suggest familiarizing yourself with The American Union, The Colorado Republic and People's Awareness Coalition.

If you aren’t using Presearch yet, it’s time to start. Get off Google and Bing, and use a search engine that serves your best interests and pays you Crypto for using it.

We need your help to bring it to the next level!

Blessings!