Liberty Uncensored Live on the Unification of Freedom Fighters

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This weeks articles:





Freedom is a duty.

You are the only one that can act upon that duty.

Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act

LUNP Issues: December—January—February—March—April—May—June—July

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While I highly suggest operating entirely out of courtrooms, I also highly suggest getting familiar with courtroom operations and how to understand what is happening. How to Win in Court is one of the best resources I have found to understand court procedure and tactics.

After this, I suggest familiarizing yourself with People’s Awareness Coalition.

We need your help to bring it to the next level!

Blessings!