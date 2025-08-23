Your email provider may not show this entire article. Also, if you are are reading this on Telegram, or other locations, it may not display the article correctly, and may interfere with the videos. If so, read the original at Liberty Uncensored Substack.

Telegram Main Channel ///// Telegram Meme Channel ///// Twitter ///// Instagram

I wrote a relatively detailed analysis of the market as it was in the beginning of 2024, which you can read below. Keep in mind, everything has just gotten much worse since then. Also bear in mind that some of my thoughts have changed on various topics. The data is strong in this article though and the core of my position remains the same. Spending power is gone, boomers are delusional, yet make up the largest base of owners/employers, and innumerable social issues prevent the correct changes to be made to fix the issue.

It isn't impossible for a 30 year old to own their own home today, but it certainly is more improbable than not. 7% probable in fact. So, out of every 100 30-year-olds, there are only 7 owning their own home. There are roughly 4.6 million 30-year-olds in the union today. Only 322,000 of them own a home. In 1913, 25% of 30-year-olds owned a home (lots of factors not described here). By 1950, that was closer to half. Closely maintained numbers until 1972, when gold was separated from the dollar.

Something certainly is wrong with that.

Become a Paid subscriber if you appreciate this work I do. I have walked my talk and lived as a free man for many years now to show the world by example what we might do. It is the Subscribers here on Substack that put food on my family's table. Thank you for all of your support!

Freedom is a duty.

You are the only one that can act upon that duty.

Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act

Subscription not your thing? Say thanks with Crypto, CashApp, PayPal, or you can BUYMEACOFFEE!

Bitcoin (BTC):

bc1ql27mfkau9wtlu6ve86hhgf6j4zhwn5rll93q6l

Monero (XMR):

42PzHEU4D2d56pNojaWHTxCeph3XRfpm9PTcamtmz9iULuUe8YnXA1mQAPUJuX1HEtWscp9KMxBp9FsY9yhDSFLDE8aqK2A

Ripple (XRP):

rnuKKCbmSdW4eW3Xs818YLHKLXFVHkPRFW

Leave a comment

You can Support Liberty Uncensored and receive this Zine on Microwave Radiation. Click the Image Below!

A detailed yet concise Zine on Microwave Radiation. In this Zine, I expose the agenda to expand this man made technology to every corner of the earth, the physical harm from it, and the players behind it. I provide citations and evidence to the facts provided and sources for further research. I also offer solutions that can be accessed by people today. I have made this Zine to be the most accessible tool for enlightening any reader to the dangers and solutions to this, the most pervasive and dangerous disease causing agent in the world.

Share Liberty Uncensored Newspaper

While I highly suggest operating entirely our of courtrooms, I also highly suggest getting familiar with courtroom operations and how to understand what is happening. How to Win in Court is one of the best resources I have found to understand court procedure and tactics.

After this, I suggest familiarizing yourself with www.livingsovereign.org and https://home.pacinlaw.us.

If you aren’t using Presearch yet, it’s time to start. Get off Google and Bing, and use a search engine that serves your best interests and pays you Crypto for using it.

We need your help to bring it to the next level!

Blessings!

Liberty Uncensored Substack

Telegram Main Channel ///// Telegram Meme Channel

Twitter ///// Instagram ///// Odysee

Email Me