Live with Corey King on Voluntaryism and Nationalism

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Links:
De Jure Nationality Correction; LB Bork’s Blog; Expatriation in Unity; HK Trust Authority; Join the conversation on Discord.
Thanks for coming on Dave and Dutch and thanks to everyone else for listening and watching. Be sure to share.
You can find out more about Voluntaryism at www.voluntaryist.com
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While I highly suggest operating entirely out of courtrooms, I also highly suggest getting familiar with courtroom operations and how to understand what is happening. How to Win in Court is one of the best resources I have found to understand court procedure and tactics.
After this, I suggest familiarizing yourself with People’s Awareness Coalition.