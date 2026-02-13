Your email provider may not show this entire article. Also, if you are are reading this on Telegram, or other locations, it may not display the article correctly, and may interfere with the videos. If so, read the original at Liberty Uncensored Substack.

Or, in Old Irish: Forógra an Duine Nádúrtha

Old Breton: Diskleriadur an Den Naturiel

Old English: Swegung Þæs Gecyndlican Mannes

Middle Welsh: Datganiad y Dyn Naturiol

Old Norse: Yfirlýsing hins Náttúrlega Manns / Lýsing um Náttúr-Mann

Old High German: Kundunga des Natūrlihen Mannes

Gothic: Mêrjan Þis Naþuralis Mannis

Old Saxon: Kundunga thes Gicundlīkon Mannes

Old Frisian: Kundinge fan tha Nātūrlika Man

Old French: La Déclaracion de l’Omme Naturel

Old Catalan: La Declaració de l’Home Natural

Old Spanish: La Declaración del Hombre Natural

Old Italian: Il Manifesto dell’Uomo Naturale

We utilize Roman standards and ways so overtly and regularly in almost everything, and while Rome certainly was a significant force on this planet, I want to shed a light on the fact that the Germanic, Celtic, and Nordic people were rather stronger in the long haul.

Let’s honor them by recognizing the language that we speak today is far more influenced by Germanics than it was by Rome, in everything but the language of the law and business.

This article I am writing to deconstruct the underlying basis for the decisions people are making in this era. To analyze that, and to provide a simple solution to the decision making process collectively from the perspective of a declaration of a natural man.

Before I begin, I have to cover three points that will prepare the reader for what follows.

Firstly, I have expressed in numerous articles many of the conditions and interesting psychological phenomena that plagues humanity, and acts as our own worst enemy. We are hackable creatures, and we have been hacked, with relative ease. To be able to relate to much of the content I produce, a man must have discovered the hacker, and purged their system, or at least began the debugging. I try to relate the information in as digestible a manner as possible, but I am verbose and tend toward paraphrastic expression. My other side on the other hand is direct, confrontational and carries an axe around for the chopping of heads. I’m not sure I balance these well, but I try.

Secondly, intelligence matters. People who are unintelligent refuse to accept any standards of intelligence measuring, but this is just doing themselves injustice. Don’t assume the crown unless you can bear the weight righteously. That is regarding anything in this world we share. If you cannot hold your own in a respectful discussion with someone who opposes your viewpoint, it is likely you are deficient in intelligence relative to that opponent. It works both ways. The unintelligent attack the person. The intelligent attack the idea. The weak of mind need to recognize their place in the intellectual spectrum. Just as the weak of body must. Just as the weak of courage, or dignity, or anything else. Knowing our place in the world is extremely important to being able to live optimally. Some are born with intellectual brilliance, others with simple goodness. Recognize your gifts from birth and work with the tools you have. When in the presence of a more intelligent man, shut the fuck up and listen. I have spent much of my life in silence in the effort to understand. The idiot will speak without understanding, while the most intelligent, when they do speak, breathe life into the dead. Emulate them. Speak life into those around you that are dead, hacked, and enslaved. Let the emulation roll downhill from the highest order of intelligence to the lowest.

Thirdly, my work on Substack and elsewhere is a continually evolving manifestus, “manifesto”, a declaration of war against the agents of maleficence and malignancy that adapts to confront the issue in whatever way presents itself that may overcome the challenges and reach the utlimate goal. We wake up the masses with every word, every video, every meme, every bit of content we can produce and flood the world with. But that process is difficult, as the realm of ideas is dominated by the hackers of humanity. They have a nigh iron grip on the greatest masses of the population. And without the means to reach to the masses, the real movements are governed and reduced to niche corners of the internet and world. You who see this content are the only ones who can advance this content. Your involvement is what makes this take off. You inaction means that I will be left to confront the censorship from a position of nullified strength. Please, support with even the simplest of all actions… a like. Without your support, this will not even reach the entire email list… because my words are the weapon the enemy fears the most.

Nut up or shut up!

Manifesto of the Natural Man

The modern world of Men is the deranged and twisted imaginings of the most unnatural beings amongst us, turned into our collective reality. To any man who spends time in nature, not a just a day hike, but really lives within nature, they know the disease of what is called civilization today.

Nothing is more damaging to the soul of man than the modern city. A conglomerated mass of “diversity”, representing the overproduction of convenience, the idolization of comfort, and the uninterrupted encroachment of Judaic ideals and dominance. The belief in the civilized man is the surrender of the believer to that entity that has conquered the world in the most expert use of gaslighting the world has ever seen. We do not live as man ought live. We live as units, as human capital, owned and operated by the cabalistic demons that use Tavistock programming to mass indoctrinate the world to their will.

You think yourself free, because you may move about in your cage. The world beyond is unknown, feared, or disinteresting. You conduct your life within the safe boundaries of your cage, both mentally and physically, for to step out would be to leave the known, the comfortable, the accepted. If the abstract concept does not deliver the result of making you aware of the limitations self-imposed by your tolerance of the hacker, then you may simply look about your world. Count the minutes of your day to find how many were truly yours. Count the moments in a day where you can truly say that you act from an original purpose. What motivates you to do anything at all? What defines your indentification with the actions you take? Ask the most fundamental questions to recieve the most obvious insights that aren’t obvious until you probe them.

The caged animal, the human being, is conditioned by generational indoctrination to believe himself free. No matter his nation of birth, his class within that society, his environment. He believes hiimself free enough. He conducts his life without real concern for the conditions. He will complain, but his his knee will bend. He will break his body or kill for the hacker, but never will he acknowldge he has been hacked, for the sake of his false sense of pride and unshakable devotion to the security of the known.

“The most dangerous man to any government is the man who is able to think things out for himself.” - H. L. Mencken

The modern man will suffer not the outrageous claim that he is a slave. He is too civilized, too peaceful, too comfortable to be a slave. He will die a slave, so long as he may eat, drink, fuck, and appear to himself as moral and justified. He is an animalistic egoist. That is, he is driven by raw, instinctive self-interest, guided more by impulse, survival drives, and immediate gratification than by moral restraint, social obligation, or reflective reasoning. His self-centeredness is not intellectual or philosophical, but primitive and impulse-driven and is regressively ever closer to survival behavior than ethical calculation.

The complexity of the arrangement of the thoughts that construct his worldview are more akin to overloading circuits than to organized and knoweldgeable orchestration of the mind in a controlled environment. The environmental influences drive his emotional state and carry his confused mass of thoughtforms into what appears as psychological dysfunction requiring treatment. That treatment furthers his dysfunction. He has nowhere to run to, or so he thinks. He bears the burden of the confused mind by casting out anything that does not fall within whatever ideological faction appears most moral and just to be a part of. He does not have the ability to navigate the mental minefields, so he surrenders his authority over his own convictions to the authorities within the faction.

“Few men are capable of forming an opinion of their own. Most men follow the opinions of others.” - Plato

The factions themselves are constructed by the hacker. They are built by an amalgam of operatives working for the hacker, and puppets and fools who are maniuplated by the hacker and its minions. The puppets and fools represent the most indoctrinated of the bunch, and they are the most passionate and confident in their position, despite never having organized the system themselves, only regurgitating their indoctrination and exercising their motivations and skills to further the ideology and faction.

“Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.” - Voltaire

The larger a faction grows, and the more it represents a moral and just idea, the more people will fall into its gravity well, so they may abdicate their responsibility, and relieve themselves of having to stand against the world alone. The larger the tribe, the more security it has…

“The individual has always had to struggle to keep from being overwhelmed by the tribe.” - Friedrich Nietzsche

This behavior of the average man produces an increasingly and progressively idiotic society. The unintelligent collectivization under the banners of factions based solely on the outward appearance and rhetoric of that factions most passionate advocates, and the party positions, and the propoganda that explicilty aims to reduce the information conveyed to recruit the least common denominator. At the very tip of the root of this phenomena, is the eternal principle that people follow other people. We are not equal. egalitarianism is doomed to failure. We are not the same. Our individual natures and characters is what gives quality to life, and declares a natural heirarchy by the talents we are born with and the skills we sharpen by our will, along with the qualities that shine through the noble, which is caried in the blood and soul.

After generational degradation we find ourselves in a position of being less aware of ourselves than any other time in history. We have sacrificed our heritage, our ancestry, our collective identity, our land, our personal identity, our freedom, and our future, all on the alter of the malicious Judaic god and his acolytes. All of our history shows the obvious foreign mass growing in our midst, and the efforts to purge and surgically extract the rot. The infection, having become more and more pervasive in the body of our peoples over the last 2000 years, has now become the dominant construct of life. It has supplanted our entire world for an alternate dimension, where our values were turned against us, and our nobility was converted to shameful arrogance. Despite the egregious offense to our collective identity and society, we yet remain in physical and mental disfavor of the normalization or acceptance of the tumor. But the masses do not recognize what has already come to pass. They do not recognize that their ancestors were conquered long ago, and that the modern man is the outcome of that. They are shadows of shadows of their ancestors. The light has faded and is heading for extinction at extremely alarming rates.

The greatest threat to Man today, is not the tumor, but the lack of motivation and will to even attempt to cut themselves open to extract it. The victory of the enemy comes because they are so openly and utterly bold, that the average man cannot comrehend the audacity. The average man may tell 1000 lies in his lifetime that affect his life, and never have the moral ineptitude or depravity to make a lie that affects 1000 others lives. The lack of a moral conscience, individually or collectively, can lead to justification for the type of lies that defy the limits of conceptualizing their import for the average man. The only group of people that have had the hubris to codify the use of this kind of lie into their most sacred documents and law, is the followers of the Judaic god.

“The great masses of the people will more easily fall victims to a big lie than to a small one.” - Adolf Hitler

One of the greatest qualities represented in our ancestors was that of being honest and forthright. To let the truth shine between us like the sun, whether it burns or energizes. The noble character was the man who would stand his ground against the whole world if the world was wrong. He who stood in the truth would die for that truth. He would not bend the knee. This quality made him Noble.

The modern man is not Noble. He may have flashes of nobility, shine through in his actions, leaving the mark of his blood memory upon the earth once more, but in sacrificing himself, his tribe, his blood, family, freedom and future to the enemy, he has lost all the grace of his forebears. His mind and will weakened by comfort. His integrity weakened by constant manipulation and perversion of what was true at his conception. His body weakened by immobility until atrophy takes his wasted life. His honor a forgotten concept, though once it held more importance than living. The modern man is ineffectual, broken upon the whipping post of constant subversive and dishonorable assaults upon him and his people for millenia.

The modern man in NOT the Natural Man.

The natural man is animalistic, sure. But he is the wild animal. No cages. No boundaries for which he cannot cross. The natural man is the man who knows the patterns of life and truth through observation, contemplation and meditation. THe natural man knows himself to know the world, and knows with clarity the distinction between the two. His identity is not constructed by the will of the hacker or submissive to the unknown. He walks with confidence born of experience rather than arrogant attempts to conform nature to his own mental acrobatics. He sees the world as it is, and may apply his will to it, to shape events, but never to alter the fundamental construction of the universe. His humility does not weaken him, but strengthens, as he recognizes his place in the world and does not seek to depreciate the world because of his own limitations. Nor does he work against himself by refusing the strengths granted to him by nature. By knowing himself intimately, he knows others. He learns from those superior to himself, and teaches those inferior. He recongizes the heirarchy of nature for what it is.

The natural man is a boon to his tribe. He works for their benefit. He does not seek unjust war, but is prepared to die for righteousness and the wellbeing and survival of his people. He knows that he is but a part of the larger organism. He does not pervert and frame his identity around notions that are false on their face. Rather he judges by the obvious truths gained by experience the nature of his being compared to the world. Thus he may distinguish his culture, his tribe, and his self from other cultures, tribes and individuals. He does not seek to destroy other cultures based on benign differences, but rather stands as a guardian of his own to prevent assimilation into meaninglessness and corruption. He knows that his mind is reflective of his environment, and is determined to hold the environment in good order, that of natures order.

The sage and wise man understands that life is constantly in transition, and that history is but a captured fragments of an infinite and undying undulation of the present perception. The only constant is the awareness of the life we bear within us. Our history is our present. How we capture that history determines our present. How we act determines our future. The natural man acts in honor to ensure the future remembers what honor is. He accepts death before dishonor because he is stripped of self-importance. He is the culmination of the entire pantheon of ancestors that lived and died for him to come into existence. His honor is bound to this. His actions may resolve the dishonor residing in his blood and tribe. But inaction does not enter his mind. The natural man is aware and active.

By his awareness, he is morally sound. He needs no law, but the law of nature. He organically finds balance in his tribe and in the world and he applies himself to the preservation of the morals of his people, giving no homage to external forces. There is no universal dominion among men. There is only the dominion of the body one belongs to that live, procreate, and belong to each other, be it a tribe of 100 or 100 million. The natural man recognizes the homogenous order, and is alert to the heterogenous chaos. He does not fear change, but nor does he advocate self-destruction. He does not further cultural suicide, or the erasure of his own heritage. His honors the past, and works in the present in his highest integrity.

He in the natural man. Noble, Honorable, Humble, and Honest.

Freedom is a duty.

You are the only one that can act upon that duty.

Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act

