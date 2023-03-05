Microwave Radiation Warfare
The Fundamentals of Harm from and Solutions to Man-Made EMR
Here is the Release of my Free Zine on Microwave Radiation. This information is built on years of research and study into the real effects of microwave radiation. This document is detailed and concise, interactive with links you can follow to learn everything you could possibly want to about Microwave Radiation.
Make sure to download this Interactive PDF…
