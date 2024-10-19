FREEDOM ISNT FREE, IT REQUIRES VIGILANCE

I'll let the documentary speak for itself. Let me know what you think of this censored film. Agree? Disagree?

https://us.europathelastbattle.net/index.html

Liberty Uncensored Subscription only $5.

There is much more to come. Show how much you value Liberty Uncensored, and become a Subscriber, for only $5.

Your subscription makes it possible to dedicate more time to writing and conducting interviews. The more Subscribers, the better the content.

Only $30 for annual subscription, half the monthly rate.

Infinite Blesaings!

Refer your Friends for Comped Subscription

1 Month Comp per Referral!

Freedom is a duty.

You are the only one that can act upon that duty.

Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act

If you are ready, let's do it together. We can start at https://t.me/libertyuncensored

See More on Liberty Uncensored Telegram Channel.

Email- info@libertyuncensorednp.com

Twitter- https://twitter.com/LibertyUNP

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/libertyuncensorednp/

Tiktoc- https://www.tiktok.com/@libertyuncensored

Share and Refer! Thanks and Infinite Blessings!

Share

Share Liberty Uncensored Newspaper

Refer a friend

Give a gift subscription

Donate Subscriptions

https://cash.app/$knight101390

https://paypal.me/haji4IJah



Monero:

42PzHEU4D2d56pNojaWHTxCeph3XRfpm9PTcamtmz9iULuUe8YnXA1mQAPUJuX1HEtWscp9KMxBp9FsY9yhDSFLDE8aqK2A

Bitcoin:

bc1qpdslrac8uz99eerkf3f36v336vppux92qflp3a

How to Win in Court

While I highly suggest operating entirely our of courtrooms, I also highly suggest getting familiar with courtroom operations and how to understand what is happening. How to Win in Court is one of the best resources I have found to understand court procedure and tactics.

After this, I suggest familiarizing yourself with www.livingsovereign.org and https://home.pacinlaw.us.

If you aren’t using Presearch yet, it’s time to start. Get off Google and Bing, and use a search engine that serves your best interests and pays you Crypto for using it.

Liberty Uncensored is a free, community-driven, freedom-oriented newsprint.

We need your help to bring it to the next level!

Blessings!

www.libertyuncensorednp.com

Email- info@libertyuncensorednp.com

Odysee- https://odysee.com/@libertyuncensored:b

Telegram- https://t.me/libertyuncensored

Twitter- https://twitter.com/LibertyUNP

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/libertyuncensorednp/