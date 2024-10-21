FREEDOM ISNT FREE, IT REQUIRES VIGILANCE
I'll let the documentary speak for itself. Let me know what you think of this censored film. Agree? Disagree?
https://us.europathelastbattle.net/index.html
Freedom is a duty.
You are the only one that can act upon that duty.
Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act
While I highly suggest operating entirely our of courtrooms, I also highly suggest getting familiar with courtroom operations and how to understand what is happening. How to Win in Court is one of the best resources I have found to understand court procedure and tactics.
After this, I suggest familiarizing yourself with www.livingsovereign.org and https://home.pacinlaw.us.
Liberty Uncensored is a free, community-driven, freedom-oriented newsprint.
Blessings!
I literally can't spare the 5$ to support embarrassingly (vax stroke victim) but thank you so much for spreading this important work. <3
Socialism/communism/democracy/democratic socialism/anarcho-communism and on and on are all retarding forces.
I am an Anarchist, which is one who does not believe in authority by force.
There is a difference between ideal and reality.
If everyone isn't practicing anarchy, anarchists are doomed to suffer Authoritarianism, just like the rest of the population.
My ideal vs what I would accept as the current highest possible form of human cohesion into nations is respected moat closely to monarchy.
Anyone that expects a group of people to be less tyrannical than a single person is lost. The tyranny of the majority is harder to conquer than a monarchical leader.
Everyone things Liberty is being able to make choices, but it is determine upon the spectrum of possible choice.
What do you have to choose from?
It's easy to idealize, hard to implement the ideal.