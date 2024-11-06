FREEDOM ISNT FREE, IT REQUIRES VIGILANCE

Seems like we ahould.be past this.question, but nope. The idiots abound, wearing masks that can't stop virus transmission alone in their cars, to prevent a virus that has a higher survivability rate than the common cold, and believing that the long patchwork sprays, that expand, filling the skies above them are simply contrails.

Wake up world.



This is for the people that say weather modification is just a conspiracy. Here is all the patents for your conspiracy now do the research and look them up!!



Weather Modification Patents

YEAR - PATENT NUMBER - PATENT NAME

1891 – US462795A – method of producing rain-fall

1914 – US1103490A – rain maker (balloon images)

1917 – US1225521A – protection from poisonous gas in warfare

1920 – US1338343A – process and apparatus for the production of intense artificial clouds, fogs, or mists

1924 – US1512783A – composition for dispelling fogs

1927 – US1619183A – process of producing smoke clouds from moving aircraft

1928 – US1665267A – process of producing artificial fogs

1932 – US1892132A – atomizing attachment for airplane engine exhausts

1933 – US1928963A – electrical system and method (for spraying chemtrails)

1934 – US1957075A – airplane spray equipment

1936 – US2045865A – skywriting apparatus

1936 – US2052626A – method of dispelling fog (mit)

1937 – US2068987A – process of dissipating fog

1939 – US2160900A – method for vapor clearing

1941 – US2232728A – method and composition for dispelling vapors

1941 – US2257360A – desensitized pentaerythritol tetranitrate explosive

1946 – US2395827A – airplane spray unit (us. dept. of agriculture)

1946 – US2409201A – smoke-producing mixture

1949 – US2476171A – smoke screen generator

1949 – US2480967A – aerial discharge device

1950 – US2527230A – method of crystal formation and precipitation

1951 – US2550324A – process for controlling weather

1951 – US2570867A – method of crystal formation and precipitation (general electric)

1952 – US2582678A – material disseminating apparatus for aeroplanes

1952 – US2591988A – production of tio2 pigments (DuPont)

1952 – US2614083A – metal chloride screening smoke mixture

1953 – US2633455A – smoke generator

1954 – US2688069A – steam generator

1955 – US2721495A – method and apparatus for detecting minute crystal forming particles suspended in a gaseous atmosphere (general electric)

1956 – US2730402A – controllable dispersal device

1957 – US2801322A – decomposition chamber for monopropellant fuel

1958 – US2835530A – process for the condensation of atmospheric humidity and dissolution of fog

1959 – US2881335A – generation of electrical fields (haarp – for re-charging clouds!)

1959 – US2903188A – control of tropical cyclone formation

1959 – US2908442A – method for dispersing natural atmospheric fogs and clouds

1960 – US2962450A – fog dispelling composition (see references)

1960 – US2963975A – cloud seeding carbon dioxide bullet

1961 – US2986360A – aerial insecticide dusting device

1962 – US3044911A – propellant system

1962 – US3056556A – method of artificially influencing the weather

1964 – US3120459A – composite incendiary powder containing metal coated oxidizing salts

1964 – US3126155A – silver iodide cloud seeding generator (main commercial ingredient)

1964 – US3127107A – generation of ice-nucleating crystals

1964 – US3131131A – electrostatic mixing in microbial conversions

1965 – US3174150A – self-focusing antenna system (haarp)

1966 – US3257801A – pyrotechnic composition comprising solid oxidizer, boron and aluminium additive and binder

1966 – US3234357A – electrically heated smoke producing device

1966 – US3274035A – metallic composition for production of hygroscopic smoke

1967 – US3300721A – means for communication through a layer of ionized gases (haarp)

1967 – US3313487A – cloud seeding apparatus

1967 – US3338476A – a heating device for use with aerosol containers

1968 – US3410489A – automatically adjustable airfoil spray system with pump

1969 – US3429507A – rainmaker

1969 – US3430533A – aircraft dispenser pod having self-sealing ejection tubes

1969 – US3432208A – fluidized particle dispenser (us air force)

1969 – US3437502A – titanium dioxide pigment coated with silica and aluminium (DuPont)

1969 – US3441214A – method and apparatus for seeding clouds

2001 -US20030085296A1 - Hurricane and tornado control device



Want more patents, check out my book, Unveiling A Better World: Deconstructing the Veracity of the American Fable.

Liberty Uncensored Subscription only $5.

There is much more to come. Show how much you value Liberty Uncensored, and become a Subscriber, for only $5.

Your subscription makes it possible to dedicate more time to writing and conducting interviews. The more Subscribers, the better the content.

Only $30 for annual subscription, half the monthly rate.

Infinite Blesaings!

Refer your Friends for Comped Subscription

1 Month Comp per Referral!

Freedom is a duty.

You are the only one that can act upon that duty.

Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act

If you are ready, let's do it together. We can start at https://t.me/libertyuncensored

See More on Liberty Uncensored Telegram Channel.

Email- info@libertyuncensorednp.com

Twitter- https://twitter.com/LibertyUNP

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/libertyuncensorednp/

Tiktoc- https://www.tiktok.com/@libertyuncensored

Share and Refer! Thanks and Infinite Blessings!

Share

Share Liberty Uncensored Newspaper

Refer a friend

Give a gift subscription

Donate Subscriptions

https://cash.app/$knight101390

https://paypal.me/haji4IJah



Monero:

42PzHEU4D2d56pNojaWHTxCeph3XRfpm9PTcamtmz9iULuUe8YnXA1mQAPUJuX1HEtWscp9KMxBp9FsY9yhDSFLDE8aqK2A

Bitcoin:

bc1qpdslrac8uz99eerkf3f36v336vppux92qflp3a

How to Win in Court

While I highly suggest operating entirely our of courtrooms, I also highly suggest getting familiar with courtroom operations and how to understand what is happening. How to Win in Court is one of the best resources I have found to understand court procedure and tactics.

After this, I suggest familiarizing yourself with www.livingsovereign.org and https://home.pacinlaw.us.

If you aren’t using Presearch yet, it’s time to start. Get off Google and Bing, and use a search engine that serves your best interests and pays you Crypto for using it.

Liberty Uncensored is a free, community-driven, freedom-oriented newsprint.

We need your help to bring it to the next level!

Blessings!

www.libertyuncensorednp.com

Email- info@libertyuncensorednp.com

Odysee- https://odysee.com/@libertyuncensored:b

Telegram- https://t.me/libertyuncensored

Twitter- https://twitter.com/LibertyUNP

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/libertyuncensorednp/