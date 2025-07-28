FREEDOM ISNT FREE, IT REQUIRES VIGILANCE

As I have said many times before, Rights are not privileges.

Law is not a creation of man, but rather a recognition by man of the untouchable, unquestionable, absolute, perpetual, unmitigable, superlative rights we have by our very existence. James Madison, one of the founders of the United States of America, was a federalist and completely opposed to the idea of creating a Bill of Rights in addition to the original constitution. Ironically, he was chosen to design the Bill of Rights when it was decided overwhelmingly that there must be a Bill of Rights. Over 200 rights were identified and demanded by the state conventions. It was left to him to configure these into the Bill of Rights. He whittled the list down to 19 for express listing. His proposal was sent to a Committee of Eleven, which deliberated and altered his proposal. The House and Senate debated the committee’s results, and in the end, the Bill of Rights contained 10 Amendments. Because there are innumerable natural rights, and it would be impractical and perhaps impossible to identify all of them, the ninth amendment stated, “The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.” This indicates that there are no limits to rights under God and nature, and that the people may retain and affirm and live within the bounds of all of their enumerated and unenumerated rights, and disregard anything that may interfere with those rights. Law in the United States of America Series - Part 1 Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · May 24, 2023 Law is interpreted in several ways, but there is truly only one law. Law is the natural law, or common law. Common law is founded on common sense. Our God given natural rights are ways in which natural law expresses itself. Common law is older even than the 1688 English Declaration of Rights, which listed some of the rights of man, but listed them as if… Read full story

The freedom to speak is the same as the freedom to think, to act, to live according to ones own prerogative. As free men, we are not bound to the will of some foreign entity, whether that be some other individual or some other government. The limits on one individuals Rights are only where the Rights of another begin.

At no time does our freedom of speech come under the auspices or authority of any government. The government is a slave of the people, the sovereign collectively, of the Republic, the Union of the several States. It is the people themselves that determine the application of the Law. This is such that, if the speech of one individual were to encroach upon the Rights of another, the parties themselves would rectify it between themselves, even if the matter were brought to a court.

An example of this might be defamation. If one person defames another, resulting in some tangible damage, that defamed man may sue the defamer. They would state their cases, and according to admissible evidence, and the judgement of their peers in jury, an outcome would be produced that satisfies the individual case based on Common Law. In this, the only reason this claim had merit is because one individual perceived themselves to be a victim (corpus delicti) of a crime (A trespass on Rights) perpetrated by another individual. Both parties, not finding recourse amongst themselves, bring the matter to the judgement of their peers, as a way to satisfy the claim and reach a remedy.

You can see in this example, that it is not a mandate from a foreign entity (government) that drives the claim, the judgement, or the remedy, but rather the individuals and the community. In this way, the Rights of the people are protected and supported and served by the structure of the court. Of course, this is not what we have today. In today’s world, Rights are unprotected generally, and the interests of the Sovereign (the people of the Republic) are more often than not, left without recourse to the trampling of Rights, more often done not by other free people, but rather by the government itself.

Freedom of Speech is Freedom of Thought. Books are an extension of the freedom to think and communicate our thoughts to others. The idea that we can destroy the thoughts of others is a direct insult and crime against the Rights of the people. A government mandated censure of thought and speech is an ultimate destruction of the freedom of the people. This is why it is enumerated as the first Right in the Bill of Rights. It is fundamental to Freedom itself, to be able to think, and to communicate openly our thoughts. And the freedom to gather, to collaborate in public, to express ourselves as individuals and communities is an extension of that same right.

The Right to Bear Arms is secondly affirmed, in its most logical place, as a unobscurable protection of that first and fundamental Right to thought, speech and action. It is the affirmation that God inherently provided us the means to defend ourselves; our identities, our communities, our livelihood, our minds.

These affirmations enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic are not granted by their penning, but are acknowledged in such, as the penultimate examples of the innumerable Rights we as free men are born with. No Terran force at any time may remove us from these Rights, as they are not privileges that were handed out, and thus able to be taken away, but were written into our existence at conception. We are encoded with these rights in our DNA, the blueprint of all life.

To have any entity, be it an individual or some government, act upon us in such a way that these Rights are violated, is to become the corpus delicti, the victim of a crime, and thus due remedy for this crime.

When government restricts by violence, coercion or physical restriction, the freedom of any individual to be secure in the Right to Free Speech, that government has negated and nullified its sole authority, which is to protect those very Rights. It is the sole cause of its existence. Now, it has made itself the Inimicus/Hostis of the people.

ENEMY. 4. By the term enemy is also understood, a person who is desirous of doing injury to another. The Latins had two terms to signify these two classes of persons; the first, or the public enemy, they called hostis, and the latter, or the private enemy, inimicus.

THOUGHT. The operation of the mind. No one can be punished for his mere thoughts however wicked they may be. Human laws cannot reach them, first, because they are unknown; and, secondly, unless made manifest by some action, they are not injurious to any one; but when they manifest themselves, then the act, which is the consequence, may be punished. Dig. 50 16, 225.

TORT. An injury; a wrong; (q.v.) hence the expression an executor de son tort, of his own wrong. Co. Lit. 158. 2. Torts may be committed with force, as trespasses, which may be an injury to the person, such as assault, battery, imprisonment; to the property in possession; or they may be committed without force. Torts of this nature are to the absolute or relative rights of persons, or to personal property in possession or reversion, or to real property, corporeal or encorporeal, in possession or reversion: these injuries may be either by nonfeasance, malfeasance, or misfeasance. 1 Chit. Pl. 133-4. Vide 1 Fonb. Eq. 4; Bouv. Inst. Index, h.t.; and the article Injury. TORTFEASOR. A wrong-doer, one who does wrong; one who commits a trespass or is guilty of a tort.

TRESPASS torts. An unlawful act committed with violence, ti et armis, to the person, property or relative rights of another. Every felony includes a trespass, in common parlance, such acts are not in general considered as trespasses, yet they subject the offender to an action of trespass after his conviction or acquittal. See civil remedy. 2. There is another kind of trespass, which is committed without force, and is known by the name of trespass on the case. This is not generally known by the name of trespass. See Case. TRESPASS ON THE CASE, practice. The technical name of an action, instituted for the recovery of damages caused by an injury unaccompanied with force, or where the damages sustained are only consequential. See Case, and 3 Bouv. Inst. n. 3482 to 3509.

CASE. 2. An action on the case lies to recover damages for torts not committed with force actual or implied, or having been occasioned by force, where the matter affected was not tangible, or where the injury was not immediate but consequential

As we can see from the above Bouvier’s Revised Sixth Edition, 1856, the act of trespass against the thoughts, such as expression affirmed by the 1st Amendment, is a Tort, a crime against the expressor. If it is a government practice or a legislative law or city ordinance that it violating that Right, it is Null and Void on its face, and may be disregarded as if it did not exist. If an individual or government commits a direct trespass, thus committing a Tort with Violence applied, it is more severe a violation of the Rights of the Man.

“A Law repugnant to the Constitution is void.” Marbury v. Madison (1803)

Here is a pretty good article on the modern “book burning” occurring through social media narrative and thought control. I don’t particularly like the reference to Fascism, but that’s to be expected, as the amount of people that really understand what Fascism is—is an extremely small percentage of the people that use the word to describe, universally, any depraved authoritarianism.

And of course, the idiot in the following article decides when and where censorship is appropriate, gaslights the opposition, and wields his social justice warrior pen with all the sparkling gobbledygook that only the wokest may aspire to.

Its less than interesting, and quite boring at this point, that we discuss this topic as if its novel. This is an age old maxim… the victors set the narrative. The NSDAP burned the Magnus Hirschfield library to eliminate the sexually deviant publications that were being produced through it, and the anti-fascist/anti-Nazi/woke/liberal by any other name today wishes to burn the books and destroy the voice of those they consider to be spreading “hate speech”… cause “silencing hate isn’t censorship. It’s survival”. This complete and utter retard conflates colonialism with “hate speech” in the normal way these people do, without shame or responsibility.

The NSDAP burned the Hirschfield library as part of the eradication of the sexual perversions of the day. This leads us to the question, is there ever a time in which book burning, censorship of any kind, is appropriate?

Well, this was already answered above, right?

Only under the terms of the Republican system in the USA.

But not every culture has the same values. So, let’s answer this first from the Republican standpoint and then another.

In the States, censorship is without basis in Law, except in the case of a Trespass, a crime. It is not a lawful act to censor information simply because you disagree with the content. The government cannot (even though it does anyway) censor content on social media platforms, or in publications of any type. It cannot prevent people from assembling and expressing their thoughts. That is final.

But, for the National Socialists of Germany 100 years ago, censorship wasn’t considered a violation of the God given Rights of the individual. The individual was considered fundamentally as part of the whole first. The welfare of the whole body of that people came before the individual desires and Rights. When the Hershfield library was burned, even though we may disapprove and have a different idea of individual/communitarian systems and Rights, it was in line with the culture of the people of the day. Ought we to agree, no. Should we try to enforce our opinions on cultures that are not our own… nope. We do not need to police the world. Let’s just stay out of it.

So, bringing it back around… We don’t live in Germany in the 1930’s, where censorship was part and parcel to their way of living, and not a crime. We don’t live in the USSR, where censorship was even more heavily applied, to such extremes that people often were fed so much disinformation that they couldn’t give a fuck about direct censorship. They had to contend with intentional governmental manipulation to obfuscate. Nor do we live in modern day China, where the question of privacy removes any hope for anything but censorship, which isn’t all that different than what Chinas been doing since Mao gained power anyway.

We live in the States, wherein our Constitutions of the various Republics guard against government censorship or even involvement in the question. It really is quite humorous that the very people who want to censor people today call themselves anti-fascists, and cry about book burning, the demand the censorship of their ideological opponents… The age old maxim in application… who wins in the end determines the narrative. Nothing else matters, except to the petty and stupid. As an individual, seek the truth, do what you can if interested to do so, to spread that truth to others. Gather those around you who share your values. Let everyone else pass you by. Grow and strengthen your family, tribe, and nation.

In the end, the only thing that really matters is that you are amidst those that think and see the world similarly to yourself. In the current multiracial globalism that is being pushed on everyone, this is not going to be easy. The multitude of people that do not share values and beliefs will just contend with one another. They will not share a culture and thus will not find peace living amongst each other. There will be an escalation in conflict. When amongst people who share you values, there is a baseline of peaceful coexistence, because the sharing of the values means none of that needs to be worked out in governments, socially, or in the public square.

In the union, people today are pretending that the constitution is negotiable, when it is not. It simply guarantees a republican form of government, affirms various Rights, and limits the governments authority to within very specific boundaries. But, as expressed in another article, since the final days of the “civil war” we have not been a Republic in action… we’ve been a communism, wearing the clothes of a republic. It’s a fraud.

People today believe they can petition the government to do anything, even to assault and commit crimes against the free people the government is supposed to be serving as a slave. And it’s working. Every day the government grows more secure in this position because the people aren’t fighting back against this growing confidence.

The more we import people who do not share the values and interests of the general body of Americans, thus altering the composition of American demographics and thus values, both immediately, and by attrition, as these alternate values will erode away at the foundations of the in-common values of the American System.

Is this to say that the American way is better or worse than the Chinese way? No. Whether I think that or not is immaterial for this argument. It is to say that they are different and the Chinese way is NOT the way things have developed here. They are different cultures with different values. The intentional culture blending in an artificially accelerated fashion as is seen in all European countries at this point is a direct assault upon the Western Common Law, the culture, ways and wellbeing of all the people who have built, maintained and lived here. The transplants and programmed woke retards who endeavor to create the USSA are living within the very system they are trying so hard to extirpate. It is a form of collective suicide, framed in moral superiority and spiritual enlightenment. The communists/Judaists/Jesuits/globalists/plutocrats/technocrats/monopoulists/Death Cultists/etc etc etc are getting closer and closer to their ultimate goal of racial deconstruction and amalgamation, global uniformity, and collective slavery.

We have but one option. To exercise the freedoms we have under God, to gather our forces together, not in preparation for a day, but to take action for TODAY IS THAT DAY!, and to attend to the duties and obligations inherent in our existence, such as procreation.

Get to it Freedom Fighters.

Freedom is a duty.

You are the only one that can act upon that duty.

Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act

