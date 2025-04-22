Movie Night and Discussion on Technocracy, Transhumanism, and the Mechanization of Life
Philosophy and Phiosophy of the Sanitization of Life through Artificial Technology
FREEDOM ISNT FREE, IT REQUIRES VIGILANCE
I have dedicated my life to uplifting humanity. If you appreciate what I do, dedicate less than a cup of coffee so I may spend more time doing this work.
Blessings
What is life? Is it the outermost expression of existence, being that which is experienced by sense alone. Or is it expressed by the totality of experience. Can we remove our physical connection to this world and yet be still ourselves? Where value in our existence derived? Is any of this objective or are these only subjective realizations?
Everything we see in the media informs us that we are moving into some super technological future. Star Trek is a great example of the portrayal of a moralistic (lipstick) technocracy (pig). Blade runner, Aliens, Star Wars, Marvel movies… the indoctrination is everywhere. Soon to be in the smart city, chipped, tracked, and controlled for the greater good. A perfect utopia of sedation and apathy, walk don't run, trees make messes of leaves on theground, so let's plant synrhetic look-a-likes, oh and doncha know they also clean the air.
Here is a good primer reading list for an understanding of the technocratic world evoling right now:
In the Ransom trilogy, also called the Cosmic Trilogy or the Space Trilogy, By C.S. Lewis, a story unfolds in which the devil, by any other name, has infiltrated the intellectual class and has implanted the idea, and the conviction that all life on the planet requires sanitization. What C.S. Lewis describes artistically in his novels, is exactly what is occurring in real time today.
Out of the Silent Planet
Voyage to Venus
That Hideous Strength
Everything that has meaning in life, whether it be unique social constructs or distinct cultural identities, or the literal life that constructs the world we live in and are made up of, i.e. microorganisms, are being destroyed. Roundup and tilling destroying the soil, and marxism and wokeism destroying culture. That's not uber descriptive, just an example…
I've had people tell me how excited they are for Elon Musk to further bionics and how they want to have artifical implant eyes and other features to enhance themselves into cyborgs. “Dude, it would so cool to have x-ray vision, or be able to hear things a mile away”. The idiocracy is unbelievable and yet totally real. The existence of people so dumb as to desire a neurolink implant is mind-boggling…
Here is a chopped up clip of the movie UPGRADE. Parallels… STEM to NeuroLink?
In seeking bliss and immortality humans are in fact trying to upgrade themselves into gods. Not just because these are divine qualities, but because in order to overcome old age and misery humans will first have to acquire godlike control of their own biological substratum. If we ever have the power to engineer death and pain out of our system, that same power will probably be sufficient to engineer our system in almost any manner we like, and manipulate our organs, emotions and intelligence in myriad ways. You could buy for yourself the strength of Hercules, the sensuality of Aphrodite, the wisdom of Athena or the madness of Dionysus if that is what you are into. Up till now increasing human power relied mainly on upgrading our external tools. In the future it may rely more on upgrading the human body and mind, or on merging directly with our tools.
The upgrading of humans into gods may follow any of three paths: biological engineering, cyborg engineering and the engineering of non-organic beings.
-Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow by Yuval Noah Harari
Humanity is tearing itself apart from nature and thus life, committing species suicide. Instead of humility and acceptance of the natural form and God's creation, the great hubris of man is shining forth as a great scalpel, cutting apart the body to pretend God. Whether transgenderism or vaccination, chips or CBDCs, going paperless or climate change… all roads lead to the agenda for a techocratic future, controlled by an oligarchical class of psychopathic slave masters, that want to sanitize all contrary thought and opposition.
Not a single person of sane mind would cut apart any part of their body to become something contrary to what they are at birth. That is a definitive example of insanity. No sane person would believe themselves to be equal to the God of all creation. That is beyond ridiculous. No man can create creation. All of creation is an infinitely and unfathomably complex organism. And yet, the notion exists that the small and hyperegoistic man can be God because he can divert water, make grand structures, and perhaps even clone himself. Perhaps he can tinker with life so successfully that he produces abominations of the natural form and calls his creations the result of his godly power… even though the essence of every single atom in existence is yet beyond his ability to transform into anything but atoms. He thinks his tinkering successes absolve him from the shame of unimaginable conceit.
Today we are seeing the advancement of AI, robotics, self-assembling nanotechnology, and so much more. These things appear to be fulfilling the agenda of a technocratic future, wherein the general populace is sanitized, either by technological submission or death, and the “superior” classes, otherwise known as deranged parasites, are living free from the oppression of the mob.
Oh yes, did I not mention Smart Cities. Well, here ya go:
It seems apparent that 99% of the population is ignorant to anything at all, and of the 1% that has any amount of brain cells to rub together, there is a very small number that recognize that action is the only necessity to prevent the utter devastation of humanity that is occurring right now… not in 2030, not tomorrow… RIGHT FUCKING NOW!
And yet, we adventurous spirits who honor the violence of direct action are faced with the enormity of ignorance by our peers before we even get to the point of confronting the real enemy.
As such, the agenda will move forward apace, and the masses will be murdered and defeated and conquered evermore by attrition. The land will go dry, while automated AI robots with advanced targeting and extremely effective weapons systems will roam the desert that will be the earth, eliminating any excess threats (free people) that manage to secure themselves for a time. The progeny of the mob of humanity will be mutant slaves. The legacy of humanity will be locked away in vaults held by parasitical class curators, who decide what history will be made available to the survivors of humanity in generations to come. The totality of our existence will be to serve the every wish of this most evil and vile class.
And it will be all of our faults and a deserved outcome of the destitute landscape of character left in us. Nobility bereft. Honor abandoned. Courage forgotten. Men no more.
My greatest enemy is the slave, not the slaver.
The slaver may be killed at any time, and only survives by the submission of the enslaved.
“Better to live a slave than to die trying to be free…”
NEVER!
DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR!
NOBLE ACTION FOR HUMANITY, FOR GOODNESS, FOR GOD!
NEVER GIVE UP, NEVER SURRENDER!
VICTORY OR DEATH!
CONSTANCY, DEDICATION, ACCOUNTABILITY, FORTITUDE, INTEGRITY, AND VIOLENCE OF ACTION BE MY GUIDE, FOR I SHALL RETURN IN HONOR OR BE FOREVER REMEMBERED BY MY DEEDS FOR WHICH I AM DEAD!
IT IS BETTER TO DIE IN RIGHTEOUS ACTION THAN TO LIVE LONG AND DIE IN MY BED, HAVING NOT DONE WHAT I MIGHT!
Freedom is a duty.
You are the only one that can act upon that duty.
Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act
Here's a list of technocratic movies that have been inculcating the future in your brain:
THX 1138
Blade Runner
The Matrix
Gattaca
Children of Men
Metropolis
Elysium
Minority Report
I, Robot
Snowpiercer
The Circle
Ghost in the Shell
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Upgrade
Divergent
Ready Player One
Transcendence
Dark City
RoboCop
Annihilation
The Adjustment Bureau
Black Mirror (TV Series)
Free Guy
The Stepford Wives
In Time
The Machine
A Scanner Darkly
Dredd
The Platform
Nineteen Eighty-Four
Automata
Ex Machina
Total Recall
The Surrogates
Altered Carbon (TV Series)
Surrogates
The Nines
Hardware
Transcendence
Robocop (2014)
The Hunger Games
Mad Max: Fury Road
Alita: Battle Angel
Chappie
12 Monkeys
The Zero Theorem
Limitless
The Terminator
Dark Fate
I Am Mother
The Signal
Annihilation
Virtuosity
Timecop
Corpse Bride
The Prestige
Ready Player Two
The Thirteenth Floor
Sphere
The Giver
The Last Man on Earth
Solaris
The Time Machine (2002)
The Adjustment Bureau
Tron
Tron: Legacy
The Infinite Man
The Discovery
Coherence
The Day the Earth Stood Still
The Mist
Transcendence
Zardoz
A Brave New World
Total Recall (2012)
The 5th Wave
The Fifth Element
AI: Artificial Intelligence
Self/less
The Host
Watchmen
Ender's Game
Passengers
Oblivion
Mortal Engines
Cloud Atlas
The Time Traveler's Wife
Predestination
The Island
The Matrix Resurrections
The Invisible Man (2020)
Upgrade (2018)
The Manchurian Candidate (2004)
Minority Report
Screamers
The Boat That Rocked
The Congress
Remember Me
The Belko Experiment
The Secret Life of Walter Mitty
Got any others?
If you are ready to upgrade your wardrobe, try out Wide Awake Clothing.
If you have found value in the work we do, please help us out by:
Subscribing for Free or becoming a Paid Sub
Or
By sharing with others
Will you help us to dedicate more time to share the light of Truth and Bold Integrity and Nobility with the world?
Liberty Uncensored Subscription only $5.
There is much more to come. Show how much you value Liberty Uncensored, and become a Subscriber, for only $5.
Your subscription makes it possible to dedicate more time to writing and conducting interviews. The more Subscribers, the better the content.
Only $30 for annual subscription, half the monthly rate.
Infinite Blessings!
Refer your Friends for Comped Subscription
1 Month Comp per Referral!
Freedom is a duty.
You are the only one that can act upon that duty.
Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act
If you are ready, let's do it together. We can start at https://t.me/libertyuncensored
See More on Liberty Uncensored Telegram Channel.
Email- info@libertyuncensorednp.com
Twitter- https://twitter.com/LibertyUNP
Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/libertyuncensorednp/
Tiktoc- https://www.tiktok.com/@libertyuncensored
Share and Refer! Thanks and Infinite Blessings!
https://cash.app/$knight101390
https://paypal.me/haji4IJah
Monero:
42PzHEU4D2d56pNojaWHTxCeph3XRfpm9PTcamtmz9iULuUe8YnXA1mQAPUJuX1HEtWscp9KMxBp9FsY9yhDSFLDE8aqK2A
Bitcoin:
bc1qpdslrac8uz99eerkf3f36v336vppux92qflp3a
While I highly suggest operating entirely our of courtrooms, I also highly suggest getting familiar with courtroom operations and how to understand what is happening. How to Win in Court is one of the best resources I have found to understand court procedure and tactics.
After this, I suggest familiarizing yourself with www.livingsovereign.org and https://home.pacinlaw.us.
If you aren’t using Presearch yet, it’s time to start. Get off Google and Bing, and use a search engine that serves your best interests and pays you Crypto for using it.
Liberty Uncensored is a free, community-driven, freedom-oriented newsprint.
We need your help to bring it to the next level!
Blessings!
Email- info@libertyuncensorednp.com
Odysee- https://odysee.com/@libertyuncensored:b
Telegram- https://t.me/libertyuncensored
Twitter- https://twitter.com/LibertyUNP
Im not following your point. Are you saying that you are slave to a God and thus the advent of technocratic world doesn't matter? If you are speaking of the Abrahamic God, or Chriatian God, it is explicitly laid out in the words of Jesus what God wants, which is antithetical to technocracy.
I really am not understanding what you're saying...
If not for the slavery to a god, I could see myself following and pushing the agenda. Instead, I see several references to a god. And when we see that, its to submit. Who tells you what said god wants? Someone else who is not a god. So it is an ideal to follow another person's viewpoints, not the ones already submitted. Another slave owner, in essence.