“Kov Seti” by Joachim Luetke

What is life? Is it the outermost expression of existence, being that which is experienced by sense alone. Or is it expressed by the totality of experience. Can we remove our physical connection to this world and yet be still ourselves? Where value in our existence derived? Is any of this objective or are these only subjective realizations?

Everything we see in the media informs us that we are moving into some super technological future. Star Trek is a great example of the portrayal of a moralistic (lipstick) technocracy (pig). Blade runner, Aliens, Star Wars, Marvel movies… the indoctrination is everywhere. Soon to be in the smart city, chipped, tracked, and controlled for the greater good. A perfect utopia of sedation and apathy, walk don't run, trees make messes of leaves on theground, so let's plant synrhetic look-a-likes, oh and doncha know they also clean the air.

Here is a good primer reading list for an understanding of the technocratic world evoling right now:

Technocracy In Ameri 295KB ∙ EPUB file Download Download

Technology Vs Humanity The Coming Clash Between Man And Machine 1.42MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Technocracy The Hard Road To World Order Patrick Wood 1.29MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Cyborg Theology By Scott A 2.22MB ∙ EPUB file Download Download

Technocracy Rising The Trojan Horse Of Global Transformation Patrick 1.93MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Technological Slavery The Collected W 2.97MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Ted Kaczynskis Industrial Society And Its Future The Graphic Novel 78.6MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

In the Ransom trilogy, also called the Cosmic Trilogy or the Space Trilogy, By C.S. Lewis, a story unfolds in which the devil, by any other name, has infiltrated the intellectual class and has implanted the idea, and the conviction that all life on the planet requires sanitization. What C.S. Lewis describes artistically in his novels, is exactly what is occurring in real time today.

Out of the Silent Planet

Lewis, C 508KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Voyage to Venus

Lewis, C 405KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

That Hideous Strength

Lewis, C 345KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Everything that has meaning in life, whether it be unique social constructs or distinct cultural identities, or the literal life that constructs the world we live in and are made up of, i.e. microorganisms, are being destroyed. Roundup and tilling destroying the soil, and marxism and wokeism destroying culture. That's not uber descriptive, just an example…

I've had people tell me how excited they are for Elon Musk to further bionics and how they want to have artifical implant eyes and other features to enhance themselves into cyborgs. “Dude, it would so cool to have x-ray vision, or be able to hear things a mile away”. The idiocracy is unbelievable and yet totally real. The existence of people so dumb as to desire a neurolink implant is mind-boggling…

Here is a chopped up clip of the movie UPGRADE. Parallels… STEM to NeuroLink?

In seeking bliss and immortality humans are in fact trying to upgrade themselves into gods. Not just because these are divine qualities, but because in order to overcome old age and misery humans will first have to acquire godlike control of their own biological substratum. If we ever have the power to engineer death and pain out of our system, that same power will probably be sufficient to engineer our system in almost any manner we like, and manipulate our organs, emotions and intelligence in myriad ways. You could buy for yourself the strength of Hercules, the sensuality of Aphrodite, the wisdom of Athena or the madness of Dionysus if that is what you are into. Up till now increasing human power relied mainly on upgrading our external tools. In the future it may rely more on upgrading the human body and mind, or on merging directly with our tools. The upgrading of humans into gods may follow any of three paths: biological engineering, cyborg engineering and the engineering of non-organic beings. -Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow by Yuval Noah Harari

Humanity is tearing itself apart from nature and thus life, committing species suicide. Instead of humility and acceptance of the natural form and God's creation, the great hubris of man is shining forth as a great scalpel, cutting apart the body to pretend God. Whether transgenderism or vaccination, chips or CBDCs, going paperless or climate change… all roads lead to the agenda for a techocratic future, controlled by an oligarchical class of psychopathic slave masters, that want to sanitize all contrary thought and opposition.

Not a single person of sane mind would cut apart any part of their body to become something contrary to what they are at birth. That is a definitive example of insanity. No sane person would believe themselves to be equal to the God of all creation. That is beyond ridiculous. No man can create creation. All of creation is an infinitely and unfathomably complex organism. And yet, the notion exists that the small and hyperegoistic man can be God because he can divert water, make grand structures, and perhaps even clone himself. Perhaps he can tinker with life so successfully that he produces abominations of the natural form and calls his creations the result of his godly power… even though the essence of every single atom in existence is yet beyond his ability to transform into anything but atoms. He thinks his tinkering successes absolve him from the shame of unimaginable conceit.

Today we are seeing the advancement of AI, robotics, self-assembling nanotechnology, and so much more. These things appear to be fulfilling the agenda of a technocratic future, wherein the general populace is sanitized, either by technological submission or death, and the “superior” classes, otherwise known as deranged parasites, are living free from the oppression of the mob.

Oh yes, did I not mention Smart Cities. Well, here ya go:

It seems apparent that 99% of the population is ignorant to anything at all, and of the 1% that has any amount of brain cells to rub together, there is a very small number that recognize that action is the only necessity to prevent the utter devastation of humanity that is occurring right now… not in 2030, not tomorrow… RIGHT FUCKING NOW!

And yet, we adventurous spirits who honor the violence of direct action are faced with the enormity of ignorance by our peers before we even get to the point of confronting the real enemy.

As such, the agenda will move forward apace, and the masses will be murdered and defeated and conquered evermore by attrition. The land will go dry, while automated AI robots with advanced targeting and extremely effective weapons systems will roam the desert that will be the earth, eliminating any excess threats (free people) that manage to secure themselves for a time. The progeny of the mob of humanity will be mutant slaves. The legacy of humanity will be locked away in vaults held by parasitical class curators, who decide what history will be made available to the survivors of humanity in generations to come. The totality of our existence will be to serve the every wish of this most evil and vile class.

And it will be all of our faults and a deserved outcome of the destitute landscape of character left in us. Nobility bereft. Honor abandoned. Courage forgotten. Men no more.

My greatest enemy is the slave, not the slaver.

The slaver may be killed at any time, and only survives by the submission of the enslaved.

“Better to live a slave than to die trying to be free…”

NEVER!

DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR!

NOBLE ACTION FOR HUMANITY, FOR GOODNESS, FOR GOD!

NEVER GIVE UP, NEVER SURRENDER!

VICTORY OR DEATH!

CONSTANCY, DEDICATION, ACCOUNTABILITY, FORTITUDE, INTEGRITY, AND VIOLENCE OF ACTION BE MY GUIDE, FOR I SHALL RETURN IN HONOR OR BE FOREVER REMEMBERED BY MY DEEDS FOR WHICH I AM DEAD!

IT IS BETTER TO DIE IN RIGHTEOUS ACTION THAN TO LIVE LONG AND DIE IN MY BED, HAVING NOT DONE WHAT I MIGHT!

Freedom is a duty.

You are the only one that can act upon that duty.

Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act

Here's a list of technocratic movies that have been inculcating the future in your brain:

THX 1138

Blade Runner

The Matrix

Gattaca

Children of Men

Metropolis

Elysium

Minority Report

I, Robot

Snowpiercer

The Circle

Ghost in the Shell

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Upgrade

Divergent

Ready Player One

Transcendence

Dark City

RoboCop

Annihilation

The Adjustment Bureau

Black Mirror (TV Series)

Free Guy

The Stepford Wives

In Time

The Machine

A Scanner Darkly

Dredd

The Platform

Nineteen Eighty-Four

Automata

Ex Machina

Total Recall

The Surrogates

Altered Carbon (TV Series)

Surrogates

The Nines

Hardware

Transcendence

Robocop (2014)

The Hunger Games

Mad Max: Fury Road

Alita: Battle Angel

Chappie

12 Monkeys

The Zero Theorem

Limitless

The Terminator

Dark Fate

I Am Mother

The Signal

Annihilation

Virtuosity

Timecop

Corpse Bride

The Prestige

Ready Player Two

The Thirteenth Floor

Sphere

The Giver

The Last Man on Earth

Solaris

The Time Machine (2002)

The Adjustment Bureau

Tron

Tron: Legacy

The Infinite Man

The Discovery

Coherence

The Day the Earth Stood Still

The Mist

Transcendence

Zardoz

A Brave New World

Total Recall (2012)

The 5th Wave

The Fifth Element

AI: Artificial Intelligence

Self/less

The Host

Watchmen

Ender's Game

Passengers

Oblivion

Mortal Engines

Cloud Atlas

The Time Traveler's Wife

Predestination

The Island

The Matrix Resurrections

The Invisible Man (2020)

Upgrade (2018)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

Minority Report

Screamers

The Boat That Rocked

The Congress

Remember Me

The Belko Experiment

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty

Got any others?

Freedom is a duty.

You are the only one that can act upon that duty.

Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act

How to Win in Court

