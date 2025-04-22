Liberty Uncensored Newspaper

Liberty Uncensored Newspaper

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Liberty Uncensored Newspaper's avatar
Liberty Uncensored Newspaper
2d

Im not following your point. Are you saying that you are slave to a God and thus the advent of technocratic world doesn't matter? If you are speaking of the Abrahamic God, or Chriatian God, it is explicitly laid out in the words of Jesus what God wants, which is antithetical to technocracy.

I really am not understanding what you're saying...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
J Javage's avatar
J Javage
2d

If not for the slavery to a god, I could see myself following and pushing the agenda. Instead, I see several references to a god. And when we see that, its to submit. Who tells you what said god wants? Someone else who is not a god. So it is an ideal to follow another person's viewpoints, not the ones already submitted. Another slave owner, in essence.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Liberty Uncensored LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture