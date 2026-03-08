Movie Night - Der Berg Ruft (1938)
The Mountain Calls
Der Berg Ruft
A mountain drama directed by Luis Trenker about the 1865 race to climb the Matterhorn. It follows the rivalry between Edward Whymper and Jean-Antoine Carrel. Whymper reaches the summit first, but four climbers die on descent. The film explores ambition, honor, and the harsh cost of challenging nature.
