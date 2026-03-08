Welcome Freedom Fighters! Are you ready to Get Active?

Hit Subscribe to get more access to content. Visit the Members Library. Take Survey.

///// Main Channel ///// Media Channel ///// Movie Channel ///// Law Channel /////

Der Berg Ruft

A mountain drama directed by Luis Trenker about the 1865 race to climb the Matterhorn. It follows the rivalry between Edward Whymper and Jean-Antoine Carrel. Whymper reaches the summit first, but four climbers die on descent. The film explores ambition, honor, and the harsh cost of challenging nature.

Freedom is a duty.

You are the only one that can act upon that duty.

Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act

LUNP Issues: December—January—February—March—April—May—June—July

You can TIP ME with $1, (Tip me $2), (Tip me $3), etc. with further value exchanges as well. Right now you can use BUYMEACOFFEE to tip a couple bucks for this article you appreciated and Get MR Zine. You can also support with CashApp, PayPal, or Crypto.

If you’re just following, you’re only seeing a fraction of what I write. Hit Subscribe to get more access to content. Take Survey.

///// Main Channel ///// Media Channel ///// Movie Channel ///// Law Channel /////