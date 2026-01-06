Your email provider may not show this entire article. Also, if you are are reading this on Telegram, or other locations, it may not display the article correctly, and may interfere with the videos. If so, read the original at Liberty Uncensored Substack.

If you’re just following, you’re only seeing a fraction of what I write. Hit Subscribe (free) and it’ll come straight to your inbox. Take our Survey.

Telegram Main Channel ///// Telegram Meme Channel ///// Telegram Movie Channel Twitter ///// Instagram ///// Signal

FREEDOM ISNT FREE, IT REQUIRES VIGILANCE

At some point the sleeping lions will wake up. All the deceits we have borne as whole nations and races will be fully stripped and made naked for all to bear witness. One step at a time.

You can see this and other movies at my Telegram Movie Channel.

Freedom is a duty.

You are the only one that can act upon that duty.

Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act

LUNP Issues: December—January—February—March—April—May—June—July

You can TIP ME with $1, (Tip me $2), (Tip me $3), etc. with further value exchanges as well. Right now you can use BUYMEACOFFEE to tip a couple bucks for this article you appreciated and Get MR Zine. You can also support with CashApp, PayPal, or Crypto.

If you’re just following, you’re only seeing a fraction of what I write. Hit Subscribe (free) and it’ll come straight to your inbox. Take our Survey.

Telegram Main Channel ///// Telegram Meme Channel ///// Telegram Movie Channel Twitter ///// Instagram ///// Signal ///// Email Me