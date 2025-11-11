Your email provider may not show this entire article. Also, if you are are reading this on Telegram, or other locations, it may not display the article correctly, and may interfere with the videos. If so, read the original at Liberty Uncensored Substack.

FREEDOM ISNT FREE, IT REQUIRES VIGILANCE

Hrafninn flýgur (When the Raven Flies) 1984

An Irish boy watches his family get slaughtered by Viking raiders. Years later, he returns to set the scales right. Gunnlaugsson’s Iceland amounts to stone, wind, and moral silence. Every act of vengeance feels earned, because it was. Justice delivered by the one to whom justice is owed. No democratic or 3rd party interference.

When the Raven Flies is personal, bloody, and unlicensed. It reminds us that real order doesn’t come from uniforms or courts but from men who still know right from wrong when it costs them something. This is what happens when a man decides that if no one else will guard the fire, he damn well will.

It’s a warning and a challenge.

Keep your conscience sharper than your sword, because sooner or later every age needs its avenger.

At what point does power lose legitimacy and become corruption?

Is vengeance immoral when justice has been buried?

What modern “chieftains” would the raven be circling today?

Freedom is remembering the difference between a ruler and a thief.



In a world consumed by the ideas of tolerance, peace, and nonviolence, it is profoundly important to remember that intolerance, war, and violence are the ONLY solution when you have tried and failed everything else. We have tried everything else. Only the most violent must arise now. Narrow the focus, harden the spirit, and march to battle.

Anything else is cowardice at this point.

Freedom is a duty.

You are the only one that can act upon that duty.

Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act

