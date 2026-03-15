Movie Night - The God’s Must Be Crazy (1980)
S.A. film
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The God’s Must Be Crazy (1980)
Strips civilization bare with humor and clarity. A Coke bottle falls from the sky into the hands of a tribe untouched by modernity, and suddenly envy, conflict, and disorder appear where once there was harmony. The film is a parable of how so-called “progress” corrupts innocence and enslaves man to wants he never needed. It is both comedy and warning: technology and modern society promise convenience, but they often deliver bondage. True freedom lies in simplicity, self-sufficiency, and refusing the poison of manufactured desires. Technology may be a boon to humanity, but the way we use it proves our maturity or immaturity.
Freedom is a duty.
You are the only one that can act upon that duty.
Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act
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While I highly suggest operating entirely out of courtrooms, I also highly suggest getting familiar with courtroom operations and how to understand what is happening. How to Win in Court is one of the best resources I have found to understand court procedure and tactics.
After this, I suggest familiarizing yourself with People’s Awareness Coalition.
One of my favorite movies. I was 17 when it came out. Watched it many times..