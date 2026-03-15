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The God’s Must Be Crazy (1980)

Strips civilization bare with humor and clarity. A Coke bottle falls from the sky into the hands of a tribe untouched by modernity, and suddenly envy, conflict, and disorder appear where once there was harmony. The film is a parable of how so-called “progress” corrupts innocence and enslaves man to wants he never needed. It is both comedy and warning: technology and modern society promise convenience, but they often deliver bondage. True freedom lies in simplicity, self-sufficiency, and refusing the poison of manufactured desires. Technology may be a boon to humanity, but the way we use it proves our maturity or immaturity.

Freedom is a duty.

You are the only one that can act upon that duty.

Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act

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