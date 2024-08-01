What Paid Subs Get Starting August 4:

Starting August 4, and every Sunday after, I will be hosting a 45 min live Video Chat, to discuss various topics, but also to answer any questions any paid subs have. Paid subs can offer topics they would like me to do an article on, and once a month I will provide a more in depth piece on whatever that topic is that is chosen. More in depth articles on topics from building Trusts and exiting the system to meditation and mental health techniques and more. Full Interviews with any guests on Liberty Uncensored. Free e-copies of my written works and video updates of any new projects.

Liberty Uncensored Subscription for $1 til August 7.

Get 80% off for 1 year

There is much more to come. Show how much you value Liberty Uncensored, and become a Subscriber, for only $1.

Your subscription makes it possible to dedicate more time to writing and conducting interviews. The more Subscribers, the better the content.

Only $6 for annual subscription, half the monthly rate.

Infinite Blessings!

Refer your Friends for Comped Subscription

1 Month Comp per Referral!

Freedom is a duty.

You are the only one that can act upon that duty.

Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act

If you are ready, let's do it together. We can start at https://t.me/libertyuncensored

Liberty Uncensored Subscription for $1 til August 7.

Get 80% off for 1 year

There is much more to come. Show how much you value Liberty Uncensored, and become a Subscriber, for only $1.

Your subscription makes it possible to dedicate more time to writing and conducting interviews. The more Subscribers, the better the content.

Only $6 for annual subscription, half the monthly rate.

If you’ve received $1 worth from us, subscribe today.

Infinite Blessings!

See More on Liberty Uncensored Telegram Channel.

Email- info@libertyuncensorednp.com

Twitter- https://twitter.com/LibertyUNP

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/libertyuncensorednp/

Tiktoc- https://www.tiktok.com/@libertyuncensored

Send some Love to Liberty Uncensored. We strive to make worthy content for you, our readers, and your support goes a long way. If you can upgrade to a paid subscription, great! Sharing our posts or referring friends are other ways to help get this message of freedom out to as many people as possible. Thanks and Infinite Blessings!

Share

Share Liberty Uncensored Newspaper

Refer a friend

Give a gift subscription

Donate Subscriptions

https://cash.app/$knight101390

https://paypal.me/haji4IJah



Monero:

42PzHEU4D2d56pNojaWHTxCeph3XRfpm9PTcamtmz9iULuUe8YnXA1mQAPUJuX1HEtWscp9KMxBp9FsY9yhDSFLDE8aqK2A

Bitcoin:

bc1qpdslrac8uz99eerkf3f36v336vppux92qflp3a

Freedom is a duty.

You are the only one that can act upon that duty.

Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act

Leave your comments:

Leave a comment

Upgrading to a paid subscription allows Liberty Uncensored to focus more time on our high-quality content production.

If you feel that you have received value from this publication, consider an upgrade.

Upgrade to Paid

How to Win in Court

While I highly suggest operating entirely our of courtrooms, I also highly suggest getting familiar with courtroom operations and how to understand what is happening. How to Win in Court is one of the best resources I have found to understand court procedure and tactics.

After this, I suggest familiarizing yourself with www.livingsovereign.org, https://home.pacinlaw.us, and www.onestupidfuck.com

If you aren’t using Presearch yet, it’s time to start. Get off Google and Bing, and use a search engine that serves your best interests and pays you Crypto for using it.

Refer a friend

Liberty Uncensored is a free, community-driven, freedom-oriented newsprint.

Liberty Uncensored is Free to the World!

But it's not free to run.

CashApp

PayPal

Monero

We need your help to bring it to the next level!

Blessings!

www.libertyuncensorednp.com

Email- info@libertyuncensorednp.com

Linktree- https://linktr.ee/libertyunp

Odysee- https://odysee.com/@libertyuncensored:b

Telegram- https://t.me/libertyuncensored

Twitter- https://twitter.com/LibertyUNP

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/libertyuncensorednp/

Substack- https://www.libertyuncensored.substack.com/