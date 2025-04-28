FREEDOM ISNT FREE, IT REQUIRES VIGILANCE

OBVIOUS TRUTH 1 - GOVERNMENT

Governments always have and always will exist. What form these governments take is the largest factor correlating to the Liberty of the individuals of any nation.

Democratic, Republican, Oligarchical, Hereditary Monarchist, Marxist…. On and on and on…. Forms of government all come down to one very simple distinct quality that determines whether they are a tyranny or not. That is, if one can exit their jurisdiction at will, or not. Whatever the form of government, the quality that makes them unviable as a source of common freedom is their level of control over the lives of the people.

Any government that exists at the voluntary behest of those it serves is one that is in essence practicing Voluntaryism. Any government that does not serve the interests of those it claims to serve is a tyranny.

But, when the distinction is made, that anyone at any time, excluding willfully and voluntarily entered contractual relationships, may exit freely that governments authority and domain of influence, then that government cannot be considered a tyranny.

Should government as an institution be dissolved? It will never happen, or at least not while humanity is still as unenlightened as it is today. Thus, a beneficent government is always the best hope, in which one may enter or exit at will.

This is in line with free market Capitalism, as various governments then compete for the people of the world, making them have to continually offer ever increasingly beneficial services and incentives to the people.

OBVIOUS TRUTH 2 - HEALTH

What is still is dead. What is movement is alive.

All illness is a result of stress fundamentally. It is expressed in innumerable ways, but ultimately is the wearing down of the system. A 100% stress free existence is impossible I would argue in this realm we occupy, but the elimination of as much stress as possible leads to longevity and health that those with more stress will never achieve.

Sound and light are ultimate expressions of movement, which designs and creates physicality.

Cymatics is the observation of the plastic nature of all existence

But let's just look at the examples most obvious.

A man who exercises or otherwise simply operates at a high level of motion and develops their body to resist stress factors is by far healthier than a man with a stagnant or lethargic lifestyle.

Water than flows in its natural patterns, i.e. spinning, tumbling, rapid acceleration and deceleration, is far healthier than water that stagnates in a water tower or other system.

At the very root of existence is the vibratory nature of the smallest particles. The electromagnetic nature of the universe describes the boundaries for which matter is motivated, thus moving, and thus creating reality as we experience it.

OBVIOUS TRUTH 3 - GUNS DONT KILL PEOPLE

Logical fallacies abound amongst the unthinking mob. Objective and permanent truths mean little compared to subjective and temporary feelings. What is popular today is more real to the plebeians than what is unalterable.

The idea that an apparent and experiential truth can be denied and it's antithesis accepted is a component of postmodernism, the modern day Trojan horse, carrying insanity into the minds of man.

Such insanity can be seen in the idea that guns kill people, and thus eliminating guns will eliminate the killing, despite the fact that people have been killing each other with everything's from swords to rocks for millenia before guns ever came on the scene.

OBVIOUS TRUTH 4 - RELIGION AND SCIENCE

While many consider these things to be in opposition to one another, the fact is that organized religion has been the catalyst for scientific progress since it's origin.

For a couple centuries now, there has been a widening of the gap between these things, but it seems that this has only been in perception of the general public.

Catholicism and the rest have been behind very many of the so called scientific advancements that we today declare to be purely secular.

In fact, it is unlikely that much has occurred outside of the preview and consent of the Catholic church amongst the other religions.

But what is religion and what is science?

We can see that respect for the sacred is fundamentally what religion implies. Each individual alive has a religion of their own. Even those who profess atheism or lambast religion find their religion in doing so.

Organized religion is religion of a collective. It need not have any particular formula except for collective ideology and practice for the purpose of respecting that which is held sacred.

So what do the organized religions like Catholicism hold sacred and how do they show respect for such.

As we can see from the above, even religion is a science, in that it is in knowing, in certitude and in the use of the intellect to distinguish between various things. To discriminate one thing from another to better know one from the other.

Thus a science can be made by the observation of even the smallest facts of life. The ultimate distinguishing factor though is in the integrity of the conclusion from that observation.

One does not practice science by falaifying ones own conclusions. Thus by concluding upon a topic despite facts or presentations of admissible evidence of the contrary or a more probable alternative, one is not practicing science, but negating it, and neither are they practicing religion, which is founded in what might be termed fundamentally as goodness, or integrity, and finally, truth.

What is are your convictions and how do you determine their validity?

These things are answered by religion and science.

OBVIOUS TRUTH 5 - PURPOSE OF LIFE

At the nucleus of life is the biological imperative. The need to exist. And as human life is restricted in time by a natural decaying of the flesh, it is necessary to fulfill the imperative through reproduction.

Before any other considerations, this is the one that must be fulfilled.

Beyond this, our greatest purpose in life is quite obvious, wouldn't you agree?

SUCCESS

Without success, what is life worth? What is the value of an unsuccessful life?

Every man and woman and child alive has aspirations. Their goals and dreams dance in their minds, fire their blood and drive them to do deeds otherwise that would go left uninnvestigated.

All of lifes great sweetness derives it's nectar from the achievements of those who dare to accomplish what they dream.

These dreams are not the obligations of life, nor the dreary daily tasks that make our lives move forward. Everyone must eat, sleep, shit and everything else that keeps us alive. These are the obligations.

Besides the biological needs and our success, there exist the layers of purpose that array themselves over the years of our lives, that determine the semi-permanent status of our lives. Minor and major goals to accomplish that give a dynamic flavor, unique and special to each.

It is the duty of man to fulfill all of these layers of purpose.

What are some other obvious truths… not so obvious to so many?

Freedom is a duty.

You are the only one that can act upon that duty.

Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act

