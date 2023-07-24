The history of conflict is as old as time, but warfare as we consider it to be today is quite new on the grand scale of the timeline of human existence as far as our accepted history tells us today.
Before civilization formed around agricultural conglomeration, humanity was composed entirely of hunter gatherers. Nomadic peoples following sea…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Liberty Uncensored Newspaper to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.