Here's a list of parasites to choose from.

Whatever name appears most in comments on this will be next for the Parasite showcase.

We already did Henry Kissinger, check it out here:

Pick a name and throw it in the comments!

David Rockefeller (Chairman, Chief Exec., Chase Manhattan Corp. Founding Bilderberger, CFR, and TC);

Alexander Haig (Former NATO Commander, Former U.S. Sec. of State);

Allen Dulles (Dir. CIA, Chairman Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, CFR);

Laurence "Larry" Fink (Bilderberger, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock, Director, CFR);

Zbigniew Brzezinski (Former National Security Advisor, Founder of Trilateral Commission, Member CFR and Bilderberg, Professor Johns Hopkins SAIS);

Cyrus Vance (Former Sec, State and Former Dep. SecDef.);

Paul Volcker (Fromer FED Chairman);

Richard N. Haass (Bilderberger, Pres., CFR);

Paul Wolfowitz (Former Pres., World Bank and Dep. SecDef and Dean of Johns Hopkins SAIS);

Peter D. Sutherland (Bilderberger, Founding Director General of WTO);

George H.W. Bush (Former President, USA, Former Ambassador to the UN, Former Dir. CIA, Member CFR and TC and Bohemian Club);

Bill Clinton (Bilderberger, Former President, USA and Governor, Arkansas, Member, TC);

Hillary Clinton (Bilderberger, Former First Lady);

Richard “Dick” Cheney (Former SecDef and VP, USA, Director, CFR, Member, TC, Chairman and CEO, Halliburton, and member Board of Advisors, Jewish Institute for National Security of America);

Jeffrey E. Epstein (Child Sex Slavery Mogul, Member TC);

Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands (Daughter of Bilderberg Founder, Prince Bernhard);

Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands (Founding Bilderberger);

Queen Sofia of Spain (Bilderberger);

Christine Lagarde (Bilderberger, Pres. ECB);

Klaus Schwab (Steering Committee, Bilderberg, Exec. Chairman, WEF);

Angela Merkel (Bilderberger, Chancellor, Germany);

Józef Retinger (Founder, European Movement and Bilderberg Group);

Jose Manuel Durão Barroso (Steering Committee, Bilderberg, Former Pres., Euro. Commission, CEO, GAVI);

Kenneth Clark (Bilderberger, Former Chancellor of the Exchequer);

Denis Healey (Founding Bilderberger, Former Chancellor of the Exchequer);

John Kerr (Steering Committee, Bilderberg, Former Ambassador to the EU, Chairman of Centre for European Reform, Exec. Committee, TC);

Margaret Thatcher (Former PM); Tony Blair (Former PM);

David Cameron (Former PM);

Timothy Geithner (Bilderberger, Former Treasury Secretary, CFR and TC Member);

Jared Cohen (Bilderberger, CEO, Jigsaw, TC and CFR Member);

Jared Kuschner (Bilderberger, Senior Advisor to Pres.);

David H. Patreaus (Bilderberger, 4th Dir., CIA, Chairman KKR Global Institute, CFR and TC Member);

Robert Rubin (Bilderberger, Co-chair CFR);

John Hickenlooper (Bilderberger, Former Gov., Colorado);

Jaap de Hoop Scheffer (Bilderberger, Former Secretary General, NATO);

Keith B. Alexander (Bilderberger, Commander, US Cyber Command, Dir., NSA);

Philip M. Breedlove (Bilderberger, Former Supreme Allied Commander Europe);

Emmanuel Macron (Pre., France);

Paul Warburg (CFR);

Ruth Bader Ginsberg (CFR, US Supreme Court Justice);

Frank McKenna (Bilderberger, Premier, New Brunswick, Dep. Chair, TD Bank of England);

Mark Carney (Bilderberger, Gov., Bank of England);

Henri de Castries (Steering Committee, Bilderberg, CEO, AXA);

Jean-Claude Trichet (Bilderberger, Former Pres., ECB);

Paul M. Achleitner (Treasurer Foundation, Bilderberg, Deutsche Bank);

Ana Botin (Bilderberger, Exec. Chairman, Banco Santander);

Baron Edmond de Rothschild (Bilderberger, Rothschild Family Banking);

Jorma Ollila (Bilderberger, Chairman, Royal-Dutch Shell);

Josef Ackerman (Bilderberger, CEO, Deutsche Bank);

Werner Baumann (Bilderberger, Chairman, Bayer);

Joe Kaiser (Bilderberger, CEO, Siemens);

Klaus Kleinfeld (Bilderberger, CEO, Alcoa);

Jurgen E. Schrempp (Bilderberger, Former CEO, DaimlerChrysler);

Peter Andreas Thiel (Steering Committee, Bilderberg, Founder PayPal and Palantir Technologies);

Etienne Davignon (Chairman, Steering Committee, Bilderberger, Former VP, Euro. Commission);

Jacob Wallenberg (Bilderberger, Chairman, Investor AB, V. Chair and Treasurer, WEF, Member, TC);

Marcus Wallenberg, Jr. (Steering Committee, Bilderberg, CEO, Stockholm Enskilda Bank);

Daniel Vasella (Bilderberger, Chairman, Novartis);

Sam Altman (Bilderberger, President, Y-Combinator);

Jeff Bezos (Bilderberger, Founder and CEO, Amazon);

Bill Gates (Bilderberger, Chairman, Microsoft);

Louis V. Gerstner, Jr. (Bilderberger, Former CEO, IBM);

Donald E. Graham (Bilderberger, CEO and Chairman, The Washington Post Company);

Reid Hoffman (Bilderberger, Co-Founder and Exec. Chairman, LinkedIn);

Chris Hughes (Bilderberger, Co-Founder, Facebook);

Alex Carp (Bilderberger, CEO, Palantir Technologies);

Henry Kravis (Bilderberger, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman and Co-CEO, KKR);

Satya Nadella (Bilderberger, CEO, Microsoft);

Eric Schmidt (Bilderberger, Exec. Chairman, Alphabet);

Peter Mansbridge (Bilderberger, Anchor of The National, CBC);

Conrad Black (Bilderberger, Media conglomerate owner);

Zanny Minton Beddoes (Bilderberger, Editor-in-Chief, The Economist);

Richard John Micklethwait (Bilderberger, Editor-in-Chief, Bloomberg News);

Charles Rose (Bilderberger, Host and Exec. Producer, Charlie Rose Talk Show);

George Stephanopoulos (Bilderberger, ABC News Chief, Washington Correspondent);

Rupert Murdoch (Bilderberger, Founder, Chairman and CEO of News Corp and Fox News, Member, CFR).

Mukesh D. Ambani (Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries)

Marc Benioff (Chair and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Salesforce);

Peter Brabeck-Letmathe (Vice-Chairman of the Board of Trustees, World Economic Forum);

Thomas Buberl (Chief Executive Officer, AXA);

Mark Carney (United Nations Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance, United Nations);

Laurence D. Fink (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, BlackRock);

Chrystia Freeland (Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Office of the Deputy Prime Minister of Canada);

Orit Gadiesh (Chairman, Bain & Company);

Kristalina Georgieva (Managing Director, International Monetary Fund (IMF));

Fabiola Gianotti (Director-General, European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN);

Al Gore (Vice-President of the United States (1993-2001); Chairman and Co-Founder, Generation Investment Management LLP);

Herman Gref (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, Sberbank);

André Hoffmann (Chairman, Massellaz);

Paula Ingabire (Minister of Information Communication Technology and Innovation, Ministry of Information Communication Technology and Innovation of Rwanda);

Christine Lagarde (President, European Central Bank);

Yo-Yo Ma (Cellist);

Peter Maurer (President, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC));

Luis Alberto Moreno (Managing Director, Allen & Company);

Patrice Motsepe (Founder and Executive Chairman, African Rainbow Minerals);

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (Director-General, World Trade Organization (WTO));

H.M. Queen Rania Al Abdullah of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan (Queen of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Office of Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah);

L. Rafael Reif (President, Massachusetts Institute of Technology);

David M. Rubenstein (Co-Founder and Co-Chairman, Carlyle);

Mark Schneider (Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé);

Klaus Schwab (Founder and Executive Chairman, World Economic Forum);

Tharman Shanmugaratnam (Senior Minister, Government of Singapore);

Jim Hagemann Snabe (Chairman, Siemens);

Julie Sweet (Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Accenture);

Feike Sybesma (Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Royal Philips);

Heizo Takenaka (Professor Emeritus, Keio University);

Zhu Min (Chairman, National Institute of Financial Research).

Monero:

42PzHEU4D2d56pNojaWHTxCeph3XRfpm9PTcamtmz9iULuUe8YnXA1mQAPUJuX1HEtWscp9KMxBp9FsY9yhDSFLDE8aqK2A

Bitcoin:

bc1qpdslrac8uz99eerkf3f36v336vppux92qflp3a

