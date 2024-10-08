Here's a list of parasites to choose from.
Whatever name appears most in comments on this will be next for the Parasite showcase.
We already did Henry Kissinger, check it out here:
Pick a name and throw it in the comments!
David Rockefeller (Chairman, Chief Exec., Chase Manhattan Corp. Founding Bilderberger, CFR, and TC);
Alexander Haig (Former NATO Commander, Former U.S. Sec. of State);
Allen Dulles (Dir. CIA, Chairman Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, CFR);
Laurence "Larry" Fink (Bilderberger, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock, Director, CFR);
Zbigniew Brzezinski (Former National Security Advisor, Founder of Trilateral Commission, Member CFR and Bilderberg, Professor Johns Hopkins SAIS);
Cyrus Vance (Former Sec, State and Former Dep. SecDef.);
Paul Volcker (Fromer FED Chairman);
Richard N. Haass (Bilderberger, Pres., CFR);
Paul Wolfowitz (Former Pres., World Bank and Dep. SecDef and Dean of Johns Hopkins SAIS);
Peter D. Sutherland (Bilderberger, Founding Director General of WTO);
George H.W. Bush (Former President, USA, Former Ambassador to the UN, Former Dir. CIA, Member CFR and TC and Bohemian Club);
Bill Clinton (Bilderberger, Former President, USA and Governor, Arkansas, Member, TC);
Hillary Clinton (Bilderberger, Former First Lady);
Richard “Dick” Cheney (Former SecDef and VP, USA, Director, CFR, Member, TC, Chairman and CEO, Halliburton, and member Board of Advisors, Jewish Institute for National Security of America);
Jeffrey E. Epstein (Child Sex Slavery Mogul, Member TC);
Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands (Daughter of Bilderberg Founder, Prince Bernhard);
Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands (Founding Bilderberger);
Queen Sofia of Spain (Bilderberger);
Christine Lagarde (Bilderberger, Pres. ECB);
Klaus Schwab (Steering Committee, Bilderberg, Exec. Chairman, WEF);
Angela Merkel (Bilderberger, Chancellor, Germany);
Józef Retinger (Founder, European Movement and Bilderberg Group);
Jose Manuel Durão Barroso (Steering Committee, Bilderberg, Former Pres., Euro. Commission, CEO, GAVI);
Kenneth Clark (Bilderberger, Former Chancellor of the Exchequer);
Denis Healey (Founding Bilderberger, Former Chancellor of the Exchequer);
John Kerr (Steering Committee, Bilderberg, Former Ambassador to the EU, Chairman of Centre for European Reform, Exec. Committee, TC);
Margaret Thatcher (Former PM); Tony Blair (Former PM);
David Cameron (Former PM);
Timothy Geithner (Bilderberger, Former Treasury Secretary, CFR and TC Member);
Jared Cohen (Bilderberger, CEO, Jigsaw, TC and CFR Member);
Jared Kuschner (Bilderberger, Senior Advisor to Pres.);
David H. Patreaus (Bilderberger, 4th Dir., CIA, Chairman KKR Global Institute, CFR and TC Member);
Robert Rubin (Bilderberger, Co-chair CFR);
John Hickenlooper (Bilderberger, Former Gov., Colorado);
Jaap de Hoop Scheffer (Bilderberger, Former Secretary General, NATO);
Keith B. Alexander (Bilderberger, Commander, US Cyber Command, Dir., NSA);
Philip M. Breedlove (Bilderberger, Former Supreme Allied Commander Europe);
Emmanuel Macron (Pre., France);
Paul Warburg (CFR);
Ruth Bader Ginsberg (CFR, US Supreme Court Justice);
Frank McKenna (Bilderberger, Premier, New Brunswick, Dep. Chair, TD Bank of England);
Mark Carney (Bilderberger, Gov., Bank of England);
Henri de Castries (Steering Committee, Bilderberg, CEO, AXA);
Jean-Claude Trichet (Bilderberger, Former Pres., ECB);
Paul M. Achleitner (Treasurer Foundation, Bilderberg, Deutsche Bank);
Ana Botin (Bilderberger, Exec. Chairman, Banco Santander);
Baron Edmond de Rothschild (Bilderberger, Rothschild Family Banking);
Jorma Ollila (Bilderberger, Chairman, Royal-Dutch Shell);
Josef Ackerman (Bilderberger, CEO, Deutsche Bank);
Werner Baumann (Bilderberger, Chairman, Bayer);
Joe Kaiser (Bilderberger, CEO, Siemens);
Klaus Kleinfeld (Bilderberger, CEO, Alcoa);
Jurgen E. Schrempp (Bilderberger, Former CEO, DaimlerChrysler);
Peter Andreas Thiel (Steering Committee, Bilderberg, Founder PayPal and Palantir Technologies);
Etienne Davignon (Chairman, Steering Committee, Bilderberger, Former VP, Euro. Commission);
Jacob Wallenberg (Bilderberger, Chairman, Investor AB, V. Chair and Treasurer, WEF, Member, TC);
Marcus Wallenberg, Jr. (Steering Committee, Bilderberg, CEO, Stockholm Enskilda Bank);
Daniel Vasella (Bilderberger, Chairman, Novartis);
Sam Altman (Bilderberger, President, Y-Combinator);
Jeff Bezos (Bilderberger, Founder and CEO, Amazon);
Bill Gates (Bilderberger, Chairman, Microsoft);
Louis V. Gerstner, Jr. (Bilderberger, Former CEO, IBM);
Donald E. Graham (Bilderberger, CEO and Chairman, The Washington Post Company);
Reid Hoffman (Bilderberger, Co-Founder and Exec. Chairman, LinkedIn);
Chris Hughes (Bilderberger, Co-Founder, Facebook);
Alex Carp (Bilderberger, CEO, Palantir Technologies);
Henry Kravis (Bilderberger, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman and Co-CEO, KKR);
Satya Nadella (Bilderberger, CEO, Microsoft);
Eric Schmidt (Bilderberger, Exec. Chairman, Alphabet);
Peter Mansbridge (Bilderberger, Anchor of The National, CBC);
Conrad Black (Bilderberger, Media conglomerate owner);
Zanny Minton Beddoes (Bilderberger, Editor-in-Chief, The Economist);
Richard John Micklethwait (Bilderberger, Editor-in-Chief, Bloomberg News);
Charles Rose (Bilderberger, Host and Exec. Producer, Charlie Rose Talk Show);
George Stephanopoulos (Bilderberger, ABC News Chief, Washington Correspondent);
Rupert Murdoch (Bilderberger, Founder, Chairman and CEO of News Corp and Fox News, Member, CFR).
Mukesh D. Ambani (Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries)
Marc Benioff (Chair and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Salesforce);
Peter Brabeck-Letmathe (Vice-Chairman of the Board of Trustees, World Economic Forum);
Thomas Buberl (Chief Executive Officer, AXA);
Mark Carney (United Nations Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance, United Nations);
Laurence D. Fink (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, BlackRock);
Chrystia Freeland (Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Office of the Deputy Prime Minister of Canada);
Orit Gadiesh (Chairman, Bain & Company);
Kristalina Georgieva (Managing Director, International Monetary Fund (IMF));
Fabiola Gianotti (Director-General, European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN);
Al Gore (Vice-President of the United States (1993-2001); Chairman and Co-Founder, Generation Investment Management LLP);
Herman Gref (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, Sberbank);
André Hoffmann (Chairman, Massellaz);
Paula Ingabire (Minister of Information Communication Technology and Innovation, Ministry of Information Communication Technology and Innovation of Rwanda);
Christine Lagarde (President, European Central Bank);
Yo-Yo Ma (Cellist);
Peter Maurer (President, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC));
Luis Alberto Moreno (Managing Director, Allen & Company);
Patrice Motsepe (Founder and Executive Chairman, African Rainbow Minerals);
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (Director-General, World Trade Organization (WTO));
H.M. Queen Rania Al Abdullah of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan (Queen of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Office of Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah);
L. Rafael Reif (President, Massachusetts Institute of Technology);
David M. Rubenstein (Co-Founder and Co-Chairman, Carlyle);
Mark Schneider (Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé);
Klaus Schwab (Founder and Executive Chairman, World Economic Forum);
Tharman Shanmugaratnam (Senior Minister, Government of Singapore);
Jim Hagemann Snabe (Chairman, Siemens);
Julie Sweet (Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Accenture);
Feike Sybesma (Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Royal Philips);
Heizo Takenaka (Professor Emeritus, Keio University);
Zhu Min (Chairman, National Institute of Financial Research).
May I be so bold as to confess that all of these vile evil individuals are equally utterly loathsome and disgusting
generally speaking, people who are currently active and influential in the control grid are more important to know about than those who are retired, semi-retired or dead