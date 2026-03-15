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Q&A 3-14-26 De Jure Nationality Status Correction
In this video I answer a series of questions posed by people in the Telegram Law Channel, and then live questions.
I apologize for the poor video quality. I had some technical issues, but the audio should be nice and clear.
Make sure to catch up to where we are in this discussion by visiting the links below.
Expatriation and Secession: The Right to Exit and Build both Individually and Collectively within the Law
Freedom is a duty.
You are the only one that can act upon that duty.
Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act
LUNP Issues: December—January—February—March—April—May—June—July
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While I highly suggest operating entirely out of courtrooms, I also highly suggest getting familiar with courtroom operations and how to understand what is happening. How to Win in Court is one of the best resources I have found to understand court procedure and tactics.
After this, I suggest familiarizing yourself with People’s Awareness Coalition.