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Racism and Spirituality

I was five, perhaps. My earliest memories of experiencing racial hatred. I remember it clearly…

In a class of brown and black kids, I was light haired, light skinned, blue eyed and innocent of mind and the world. I naturally migrated toward the one other kid in my class who wasn't negro, a Latino girl. In recalling the events and ambiance of this period later in life, I realized that the pervasive presence of the foreign was always intransigently settled upon me, and that I was never at ease in that environment. Why was that?

It was due to otherness. The behaviors of the black schoolmates wasn't alike to my own. It seemed bullish, brutish and unrefined, though if you'd asked me to describe it then, I might have just said, “mean”. The cultural divide was as obvious to me then, even though I didn't have the language to describe it adequately, as it is now. It was experienced but not fully understood. Rather, my instinct was to avoid it. I recall the constant bickering and the need to beat their chests, even at that young age. This behavior was foreign to me, but it was natural for them.

Obviously in a reflection of their household life, these classmates were openly disgusted with white skin. They expressed this with vitriol, defaming and confronting to the degree that one might expect from the most untamed and ruthless child. While it cannot compare to the kind of racial hatred that has time and experience behind it, it was yet there. I was a white boy in what might as well have been the Congo.

I did not hate the black kids. I didn't harbor ill will toward them. I think I didn't really understand them, and as such I wasn't overly influenced by their behavior. That gap in understanding their behavior might have ultimately been a protection of my mind and spirit. I harbored no ill will toward any peoples of any type. But I remembered this behavior of the blacks the rest of my life.

During this same period of my life, in which my family lived in the center of the inner city ghetto, I remember many things of note. Firstly, everyone was black. Every once in a while, there was an Indian, like at the corner store where we would buy moon pies, or a white, like at the post office… but in our apartment building, and in our block, and out my window, and generally everywhere one might look, everyone was black.

Our mother forbade us to leave our apartment without her. Gangbangers were in the hallways and stairwells. Gunshots rang out at night regularly. When we had a car, the car would often be damaged in some new fashion during the night when left in the parking garage. If we brought groceries home, we would have to bring everything in at once, or risk it being taken in the few minutes it would be left unwatched. We had white friends, but they lived 15 minutes away by bicycle.

The moment we left the inner ghetto, the world changed. The environment was clean, the people were mostly white, there wasn't loud rap music everywhere, no gunshots, no loiterers… just quiet, or kids playing outside, or people bicycling place to place, or other benign activities that are easily taken for granted. My mother made an extra effort to ensure we were able to be in these other environments as often as possible.

Then the day came when we moved. I was 8 or 9 then. We moved less than an hour away, but to me it was like moving to a different planet. A nice house with a massive plot of land. Most everyone was white. The school was nice, my friends were relatable, and, best of all, I could safely bike everywhere by myself. I was able to go pick up something from the store, or visit friends, or go to school… all by myself.

We were only at that place for a year before moving again. We pushed further north, crossed into a different state, and found ourselves landed in a small quiet town, right on a lake, surrounded by almost 100% white people. At 10, my world had shifted drastically. I could safely go anywhere. At 12 or 13 I would ride my bike for an hour to a different town to visit friends. I would walk my dog for 3 or 4 hours, sometimes longer around the lake. We were boating, swimming, biking, fishing, and every other normal thing… without wealth, but simply because the environment was suitable to it.

From that point on we simply periodically moved within that same area.

A short summary of the years following my reaching adulthood would be appropriate here. I was in large part cleansed of my ghetto beginnings, by the purifying quality of the later environs of my youth. In doing so, I had forgotten much of what I should never have. In my military days, I participated in a somewhat multicultural environment, but for the most part it was homogenous. Perhaps 1 in 40 of us were black, 1 in 20 Mexican, and less Asian. Shortly after leaving the military, I experienced something only describable as a spiritual awakening. I traveled without money, without a car, or other assets at all, mostly simply walking from place to place. My motivations were simple and I was untethered from the world of human machinations. For a couple years I did this, in this way. Then I began to reenter the world. But my travels did not stop. I went to many countries and experienced them in ways most natives even do not. I gained many insights from these travels… but to the point of this article, I gained a most significant understanding. Racism is everywhere.

It is easy to assume the world knows everything that you do, or reflects the same understandings. I have been victim of this grand mistake many times. I have assumed that others simply knew things because I knew them.

For those who are white and haven't had the experience of living within the black dominant communities, and haven't traveled extensively, and haven't seen what I have seen, I write this article for you.

I have defined racism in other articles, and I have given more technical reasoning in other articles. Here I want you to understand the very basic logic that supports the natural inclination that is racism, because without this, I believe that not only is the global white population doomed to extinction, but humanity as a whole is doomed to degradation, shame, and slavery.

Racism at its core is the natural instinct of the sane man to preference his family over others. It is the expression of the biological imperative in a very fundamental form. Every living creature favors it's own children over the children of others. The eagle doesn't make a nest for another eagles eggs, let alone the eggs of other species of bird, and even less so of snakes or fish. These all must keep to their own kind, not only out of an obvious natural sense, but out of the imperative ingrained in the base code of life itself. For all creatures who live and die, the only form of immortality and perpetuation is through their progeny.

In the hierarchy of this natural favoritism, we can make some obvious assessments.

Firstly, it is the self, the individual, that must ensure it's own survival. If it does not, it cannot perpetuate itself through procreation. It must survive at least up to the point of replicating itself through its progeny.

Secondly, when the individual has fulfilled its biological imperative, including ensuring the survival of its progeny to maturity, then it's survival becomes significantly less important in this hierarchy.

Thirdly, the significance of the individuals survival relates to many factors related to their race, their tribe, their family. If, out of 100 women in a tribe capable of bearing children, 10% do not bear children, but 90% bear 3 or more children, the 10 women who do not bear any children are not necessarily of importance to the tribe, and thus their individual survival is of less significance. If you flip the percentages, the 10 women bearing children would have significantly higher necessity to survive and to mate with the best representatives of the tribe, and produce many offspring.

Fourthly, the development of unique races, unique tribal genetic boundaries, is not without edge variability, where mixtures exist, but these have been restrained by predominantly homogenous mating practices, which formed the core and continuity of genetically non-dissimilar nations throughout human history. The variance between groups is in some cases so significant as to be incompatible for healthy interbreeding, in the same fashion that breeding too close to oneself produces a genetically weaker child. The goldilocks zone can colloquially be said to be within one's tribal genetic pool, but not within the same family tree derived from common grandparents (1st cousins) or great-grandparents (2nd cousins). Beyond second cousins, the rate of autosomal recessive disorders, congenital diseases is roughly equal to the rate in the general population of ones tribe/race. The opposite is outbreeding, carrying extreme risks in that uncounted generations of genetic adaptation (gene complexes) are broken and incompletely passed on, introducing fitness costs in fertility, immune regulation, development, and adaptation to place. The product is a weaker child both of the parents. The goldilocks zone is where the most successful mating and procreation occurs. This begins at 3rd cousins (2 shared ancestors/4 generations back/16 total ancestors) and extends to roughly the general population of a nation which might be 15th cousins (2 shared ancestors/16 generations back/65,536 total ancestors) or much, much deeper.

Interbreeding between races, or miscegenation, has been limited throughout history to very small percentages of populations. The more metropolitan a society is, the more interbreeding occurs. The more metropolitan the world has become through the industrialized and globalized society, the more it has become miscegenated. The survival instinct that protected genetically similar groups from outbreeding didn't demand justification, but rather naturally defended itself by isolation, tradition, religion, culture, geography, and distance. Now, the reduction of the perceived importance of national identity and homogeneity has led to levels of miscegenation unknown to history.

The obvious fact that this miscegenation is occurring under the direct influence and coercion of the JUDAIC/JESUIT/ILLUMINATI/MASONIC/DEATH CULT/WHATEVER blood enemy of all nations of the world… doesn't seem to matter to the average person just yet. They are in conscious denial or ignorance of the fact that Israel Cohen, Richard Von Kalergi, and Richard Cloward and Frances Fox Piven have explicitly described the methods by which the racial degradation of the white nations will occur. They are unaware and perhaps willfully ignorant, because of discomfort from the topic, of the fact that the collective population of the white nations has been reduced from 1/3rd (33%) of the world population in the 1800's, to at most 1/14th (~7%). That is a drastic depopulation relative to world population. The rate of miscegenation between white women and negroes or other non-whites doubled from 1990 to 2010, and has shown similar increases that would indicate growing interbreeding.

Practical Idealism The Kalergi Richard Coudenhove Kalergi 460KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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Every single race has the security of its own homeland, its fatherland, without question of racial mixing or minority races being given equality. The negro man may go to Africa, the Asian man man go to Asia, but the white man… no matter where he goes, he has no nation of his own. Everywhere he may go to be exclusively among people of similar culture, language, heritage, customs, and blood is overwhelmed with the presence of foreign peoples.

This is a failure of the white man to defend his homeland from the pernicious war of attrition waged upon him by his most ancient blood enemy.

Does racism imply hatred of the other? No. While hatred could develop in any peoples for any number of reasons, toward entire groups, the core of racialism is not founded upon hatred of other, but upon the natural instinct to care for and love ones own kind and to put ones people before all others.

A lot of the expressions today that people can witness within the white nationalist groups are crass, direct, and pitiless. This is not a culture that developed in a vacuum or due to some inherent evil design. This is a response to an extremely disadvantaged position within an poisonous environment. Everywhere the white man looks, he is confronted with disease, perversion, hate and vitriol, and unacceptable and unmanageable expectations and demands. Adversely positioned within a society that degrades, perverts, subverts and parasitizes what his ancestors constructed, the white man must surrender to his enemy or grow a very thick skin and an iron shell. Still he is bombarded. The assault grows stronger as his defiance becomes concretized. Finally, he is faced with being subjected to real dangers to himself, his relatives, his livelihood, his legacy. Everything that defines him, his ancestors, his family, his values, and his connection to divinity is held hostage by disguised enemies, and more importantly by those he is naturally inclined to protect and serve.

In this environment, what would expect form a sane man but a vicious and volcanic rage. And yet, the white men have reserved themselves, showing the utmost resilience, perseverance, and patience. Those who have stayed the course, have stood as beacons of truth, and have had their lives ripped from them stand as the true patriots of their nations. They have withstood the endless increasingly unfathomable depths of their races’ acquiescence to slavery. They have stood when others crumbled.

Today, we are witness to a racial awakening, but it is attacked on all sides yet. The layers of social design, whether they be political, religious, or otherwise, compete for dominance and attention.

Behind all of these things is the most simple and universal truth.

Identity is written on the skin, and encoded in the genetics. What binds us together is the links nature has given us through our ancestors. Nothing a human being does changes their own genetic heritage. All that they may do is choose what they do with that heritage now that it is within their control.

The genocide that is occurring today, that which is removing the white race from the earth, is being executed not by some foreign force, but by the negligence of the white man to defend himself, his heritage, his land, his women, his children, and his future.

Excuses mean nothing to the honorable man.

Before I was aware of the facts of the unique and ongoing genocide of my entire race, I held a lackadaisical position in regard to this topic. I simply did not know. And I did not know what I did not know.

The day that I became aware of the fact that my people were disappearing, never to return once gone…

I delved into every bit of information I could and I altered my life to adjust to the fact.

I am a deeply devout man. My religion has nothing to do with established religions, but with my observations and experiences directly. I do not join factions and wrap my identity into them to satisfy any incompleteness. I venture into the depths of the experience of life to ascertain answers directly from the infinite god, the unbounded, unextractable, ineffable, and unnamable.

I have never shied away from direct answers to direct questions. A long time ago, I posed a question so profound that I could not frame it into words, but I asked it regardless. The answer I was given was in the form of a clarity of observation. My mind cleared, the world grew bright, the limits of my mind expanded beyond what I thought was possible, and I understood effortlessly what had confounded me a moment before. Since that day, I have been absolutely direct in my observation of life. I do not pull punches, but I navigate intelligently through the medium of life to determine what is true, rather than what is expedient or pleasurable.

TODAY I ASK WHAT I MUST DO TO SECURE THE EXISTENCE OF MY PEOPLE AND A FUTURE FOR WHITE CHILDREN!

It is not a matter of hate for others, but of love for my people.

It is not a matter of being involved in one faction or another, but of simple observation of what is true, and what is false in this world.

It is not a matter of dreams of dominance over the world, but of the rescue of my people from slavery to our ancient foreign blood enemies and the traitors amongst who opened the doors for them.

Whatever your creed, your language, your geographic location, your sex, or your age… If you are descendent from the common ancestry that identifies itself in the architecture of the body, mind and soul of the WHITE MAN, you have a duty to take action to prevent the slavery, genocide, and extinction event currently taking place to your family.

To live righteously, in honor and with nobility, is to know what is right without law, and to exercise that virtue upon the world, to shape it to yourself.

Do what is right.

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