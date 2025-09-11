Your email provider may not show this entire article. Also, if you are are reading this on Telegram, or other locations, it may not display the article correctly, and may interfere with the videos. If so, read the original at Liberty Uncensored Substack.

FREEDOM ISNT FREE, IT REQUIRES VIGILANCE

Fellow Freedom Fighters,

We have arrived at the 24th anniversary of the False Flag that occurred on September 11, 2001, and set the stage for the innumerable violations of humanity by governments that have marked the first quarter century of the new millennium.

The fact that there are people alive today that yet believe that office fires collapsed a steel frame building, or that Osama sent some goons to fly planes into the twin towers, or that any of this wasn’t overtly planned and executed by the globalist cabal… well it goes beyond boggling the mind and enters into the realm of the ridiculous. The clown world. Where sense and reason don’t exist.

But it’s nothing new. Orwell told us few generations back, didn’t he?

“To know and not to know, to be conscious of complete truthfulness while telling carefully constructed lies, to hold simultaneously two opinions which canceled out, knowing them to be contradictory and believing in both of them…” - 1984

If only the masses could become wholly intelligent overnight. They may be intelligent in atomized and narrow ways, but certainly not wholly, or holistically. The mob is in essence a stampede of dumb animals. That is actually an insult to the beasts of the earth actually. If the intrepid few visionaries decide to build a road, even if it will destroy their lives, the people will drive upon that road. They will knowingly execute their progeny for the sake of feeling like they are part of the “right or smart group.”

But, hey, nobody remembers that…

“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” - Santayana, 1905

I don’t have many more words for you folks today. I just wanted to remind you that breaking free from the mob think is fundamental to reaching real answers and understanding the nature of the world. Wisdom is found only after one has spent enough time in introspection and solitude to know the difference between themselves and the exterior world. The novitiate might claim that knowledge, but always from ignorance. Mastery is built by fulfillment of the action without excuses.

Never surrender your mind to the control of what is outside of yourself, no matter what form it takes. Surrender to the infinite that can only be found by turning inward, then, with clear eyes, see this world.

Now, you see…

A friend of mine, Etienne recently sent me this work he put together on the new documentary, CODEX 9-11 by Brad Zerbo. Really fantastic folks. It’s impossible for anyone to refute the false flag status of 9/11. Don’t believe me? Well here’s more…

Never forget folks, that the most evil and vile and wicked people on the planet are not the perpetrators of violence, but those who could stop it and do nothing. These are average people, who choose inaction, willful incompetence and cowardice. This is the greatest weapon of the enemy. Pusillanimous peasants parading, pontificating, pampering preconceived praxis. Ending the world one cognitively paralytic moment to the next.

Do not be this.

Be a hero.

Freedom is a duty.

You are the only one that can act upon that duty.

Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act

