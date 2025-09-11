Liberty Uncensored Newspaper

Sep 11

Have not read all the links yet but wanted to share what I 'know' about 9/11 which is that Bush and his lackies in the middle east planned this from the gate and perhaps even earlier. There were no shortages of arabs willing to murder americans and get rewarded with 73 virgins (talk about lies - wow!) and an american prez who wanted a war in the Middle East over oil (like Vietnam) so, with demolition crews and a plan, they murdered over 3000 people, and deliberately destroyed three buildings, two of which were filled with office workers. The third and most interesting was because it was located blocks away from the Towers, had no debris anywhere near it, no plane crashed into it, yet it went down in the same exact manner as the twin towers. What I've heard is that this particular building housed all the FBI and CIA databases. hmmm.... I have a DVD recording scientists from differing disciplines sharing their observations and conclusions including the fact that not ONE building code had been changed following this deliberate act. BTW, they met in Canada to discuss their findings.

Sep 11

Sorry but I must share my misgivings with CODEX 9/11...

Decoding "CODEX 9/11"

A great wake up call for normies, but lacking in research diligence for seasoned researchers. A great opportunity wasted.

Article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/decoding-codex-911

