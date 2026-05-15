Response to Corbett on the Great Replacement

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The Great Replacement, Racism, Nationalism, and Natural Law

Every passing day, I grow further displeased and further separated from the “freedom” community that I’ve been a part of for many years. There are so many things I could point out, but ultimately, it is just that the thought leaders restrict their minds and their words to the concretized framing of the limited hangout that is their narrow worldview. It’s the same factionism I see everywhere else.

Real investigation starts at “I do not know what I do not know.” To approach a topic without bias such that you can see it like a child. Innocent of predetermined judgment.

I never fit into any particular camp because I am constantly challenging my own thoughts on what is legitimate. I stand for what is true, not for what I think is true, and as such, my perspective is constantly reshaping itself to new information, rather than forcing the information into the shapes I need it to be in to fit my own bias.

I beg for people to prove me wrong, to stand up, debate, and to do so with clear thoughts and simple truths. Very few people have I met that do this with integrity, good faith, and without having to cast shadows on that which they’ve decided before the conversation even begins.

Corbett did this video on the great replacement, admitted to the reality of the assault on national homogeneity of all the unique cultures and races of the world, but then shifts the focus away to technocratic designs, while saying everybody just be multicultural and accept that humans are humans.

1 in 4 or 5 (20-25%) of Swedish women have been raped by African and Muslim immigrants by the time they become adults in their own nation.

There was a time not too long ago that I did not have that information, and thus, my perspective wasn’t shaped by that information. The day that I confirmed its validity, the shape of my thoughts, and how I must approach the world with this new information shifted.

When I learned that the total white population of the world, in the broadest sense of “white,” had been reduced to 6-8% of the global population from over 30% in the last 100-200 years... my mind shifted to respond to these new facts.

Libertarianism I have always found to be retarded. But every single day, I am further disgusted by the way it is made to appear a solution when it is just the same tool of control as every other mainstream political ideology.

Voluntaryism is a hyper-individualistic ideology. When it is practiced by an individual in their own decision-making, it is wonderful, and I support it completely. But the voluntaryist ideology DOES NOT function at the societal level. It is by its nature antithetical to collectivism, which is inherently what a society is. A collection of individuals who operate together for the wellbeing of the aggregate, which feeds the wellbeing of the individual.

By pigeonholing people into a camp like voluntaryism or libertarianism, the social constructs are eliminated that bind people together. Instead, everyone is seeking their individual success beyond all consideration of the aggregate. That is the natural state of any hyper-individualist ideology. To think and work for one’s own wellbeing and success.

Collectivism in the form of Marxism and its derivatives is only a smokescreen for the creation of a unified control apparatus which stands above and apart from the artificially equalized egalitarian masses. It is just slavery through impregnated subjective moralities and ever-increasingly distant authority structures. Thus, it is “collective self-imposed slavery.”

Collectivism, as it is when historically most appropriate and accurate and successful and naturally applied, is that which is seen in tribal systems. There are many ways that has appeared, but ultimately, we can call these, Nationalistic.

Serving ones unique culturally, genetically, linguistically and otherwise alike people, within a specific geographic territory. That is Nationalism. It is impossible to be multicultural and have a singular nation, as a nation requires non-dissimilarity of the represented peoples of a state, whether that state be patriarchal or matriarchal, authoritarian or egalitarian.

Whatever the nation itself constructs for its state apparatus and political structure, it maintains its nationhood by securing itself from erosion of its homogeneity in all the terms above. It must be culturally, genetically, linguistically, territorially, and in pretty much every other way, similar.

Libertarians are retards who focus on their individual right to be as selfish and independent of tribal responsibility as possible. Voluntaryists may have great intentions and even want to cultivate nationalistic homogeneity, but the mechanism they promote does not work to produce that. It works to produce hyper-individualism. Voluntaryism is applicable even to the extent that small groups of highly capable, moral, and noble people might find it operable between themselves. But that does not account for what happens at the edge of their society with other societies not of the same practices. Thus, it quickly falls apart in the face of those who will NEVER bend their wills to cooperative consenting structures. And the ideals of voluntaryism require the practitioner to be mostly higher intelligence philosophically minded people. When the vast majority of the global population is under 90 IQ, and have been generationally solidifying practices of parasitism and horrendous treatment of themselves and others, it becomes a factor of improbability so high that these people will be able to live in the voluntaryist way, that to even propose it’s potential for legitimate manufacture is to declare one’s willful ignorance.

Nations must be exclusive unto themselves. Internationalism is destroying white nations foremost because of the numerical disadvantage, as much as the focus of the agenda is explicitly to eliminate the white people as racially and nationally distinct peoples from the planet.

It is not a matter of superficial “racism”, but of the biological imperative to protect oneself, one’s family, one’s heritage, and one’s future. Human beings are immortalized through procreation, and in their progeny, they live forever. People scream and cry about the eradication of species of rhinos and Amazonian trees, but the erasure of an entire humanoid species, particularly, the one predominantly responsible for the construction of the world as we know it, is completely disregarded in the midst of its decline.

Love of ones own kind, one’s kin, has been perverted to now be representative of hatred for what is other.

Every single day is a lesson in just how indoctrinated and stupefied the world has become. How deeply we have embraced hell on earth for the sake of performative moralizing. How apathetic and unforgiving we have become of our greatest failures.

Just imagine. These words...

“We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children because the beauty of the White Aryan woman must not perish from the earth.”

...these words of admiration, love and respect for the biological requirement to preserve what it is our duty to preserve under the most sacred natural Law, have been so successful made to automatically produce a revulsion amongst millions and millions of the very people it professes love for.

How unimaginably retarded must a person be to be opposed to such language and intent.

It is not hatred. It is love.

The hatred that is being expressed by those who feel this love is a response, a natural development, to the fact that to present this love to the world openly is to be attacked on all sides. Family, friends, neighbors, strangers, the law, the entire social order has been intentionally molded to harbor intense, unjustified, vitriolic venomous loathing for that fair skinned man or woman who feels love for their own kind.

In the face of such a tyrannical force, what could anyone expect, but for at least an equal hatred to develop in opposition.

The way forward is normalization of the natural expression of racial prejudice. To favor one’s own family and kin over the family and kin of others. And interestingly enough, this is not an extreme extrapolation from the voluntaryist ideal. To serve oneself, is to serve the extension that one is, as in the family, the tribe, the nation, and only after this, serving the other nations of the world. To look inward to one’s own people and secure their wellbeing. That is the natural expression of voluntaryism when the individual identity becomes tribally oriented, rather than superficially cut off from nationhood.

I have been many places in the world and I have known many types of people from many nations. I’ve never seen any people besides whites take collective positions to sacrifice their own kind for the sake of other kinds.

When I was in Afghanistan, I learned about Pashtunwali. It is the core of the spiritual and cultural life of the Pashtun people. It is represented by concentric circles. In the core is God. In the second ring is family (tribe), and in the outer ring is strangers (everyone else). The Pashtun man does not randomly hate those in the outer ring, but nor does he serve their interests, especially not over those of his own people. He treats fairly with the outer ring, and dedicates his life in service to the welfare of those in the inner ring, while remaining connected to his creator only in himself. That is Nationalism.

I recently had an American Native tell me he was a racist Nationalist. He wanted no interbreeding outside of his tribe. He wanted to secure his borders from all others, including other native tribes. He said this proudly, defiantly. I applauded him. He has the right to secure that for his people, and to defend it, if he can.

We all have this right... but rights come with duties. The duty to ensure it’s survival, it’s continuity, and it’s preservation.

Being a white man, to say the same thing is to create instant enemies on every front. But this mentality is shifting piece by piece.

If we let any of the factions currently existent to perpetuate in power or attain authority, we will crumble. They are all flawed. From voluntaryism, libertarianism, the budding lackluster National Socialism efforts, the Duopolistic system, the various and ranging components of the current political spectrum... they are all part of the same hypocrisy. They are built without solutions to the complete picture. And none of them resolve the great replacement, the technocratic envelopment, nor the multifarious complimentary, conflagratory, incipient, intransigent, and largely novel problems facing us down today.

We need to understand the totality of the problem, the big picture, then map the solution with care and detail. When everyone is divided by petty disagreements, we get nowhere. And most everything people disagree on is petty ultimately, when compared to the simple truths about real experience of life. We are born, we live, we die. While alive, we struggle to create a better world, for ourselves, and if we aren’t totally depraved, for our people. We must sacrifice our biased ideas of utopia for the realistic and achievable goals accomplishable in a lifetime. Real ventures and outcomes we can defend. This is the pragmatic perspective of the responsible free man.

Aim for the stars, but if you rise even to the top of a small hill, you have succeeded. We must aim for the ideal, and work on putting one foot in front of the other.

Every day is an opportunity. We must not waste it.

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