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Rights, Enforcement, and the Burden of a Free People

The American Militia – The Minuteman

A right that cannot be enforced is not a right. Whether it is written into charters, repeated in courts, or invoked in public speech, without a structure capable of defending and enforcing it, it remains a claim rather than a reality.

Rights are treated as permanent features of political life, as if their existence guarantees their preservation. This is the product of a lazy mind and a negligent populace. Rights endure only where there exists a capacity to uphold them against resistance. Ones Rights, just like ones freedom, are bound to the ability to defend them.

Law, by itself, does not sustain a free society. Courts do not act independently of power, and declarations do not compel obedience on their own. There must exist a definite character and collective will that sustains an environemtn of liberty and protects the individual freedom. A people may continue to speak of liberty long after its death.

Our ancestors did not separate rights from their enforcement. They understood that to claim liberty was to assume responsibility for maintaining it. These ideas were not constructed from ambiguities or postmodern mental acrobatics, but through extremely well established philosphical and law traditions and evolution. They were not consumed by the morality of the principle, because enforcement was a structural necessity. A right implied a corresponding burden, and citizenship implied participation in the preservation of the community. The individual was not positioned as a passive beneficiary of a system maintained by others. A parasite to live off the blood and sweat of his neighbors. He was part of the system itself, bound to it by obligation just as intimately as by blood.

The modern world creates a false hollywood-esque imaginary world that ignores the pragmatic. It suggests that rights can be secured without effort, as if everyone deserves the universe at their feet simply due to the fact that they exist. The fool who lives according to this blind arrogance stands apart from the mechanisms that preserve his freedom. He relies on structures that operate at a distance, trusting that they will continue to function without interruption or distortion. He is weak, relying on the world to fulfill his vacuous character. He is a dependent, a child. He is a slave.

When the responsibility for enforcement is removed from the people, it does not disappear. It transfers to those who would exercise that responsiblity for their own aims, which may or may not remain aligned with the broader population. Over time, this transfer robs the people of even the notion of responsibility for their own lives. The language of liberty may remain, but the corruption of the lexicon allows for anything but the proper action to take place, let alone the proper knowledge to exist. The people surrender their rights by the very act of forgetting how to secure them.

The people become managed. A managed population may enjoy periods of order and may be governed under the appearance of law, but it does not hold the same position within the structure that sustains that order. The mechanisms of enforcement exist outside of it, administered rather than embodied. Free people, on the other hand, retain their freedom by the exercise of it. The burden of maintaining freedom is distributed, understood, expected, and demanded. It is taught generationally to ensure the survival of the people.

The modern man is weak. He has forgotten his duty and responsibility. He has relinquished his role as defender of the Nation. He has ignored the obvious injustices that would have made his ancestors fly into immediate battle. He is the ignorant comfortable coward.

Alternatively, a society in which the people themselves are not cowards, and who are accustomed to maintaining the conditions of their own freedom develops resilience. It does not rely on the continuity of institutions or the reliability of distant authority. It retains within itself the capacity to respond when those structures fail to do their duty.

The assumption that freedom can be preserved without cost is the communist belief in getting everything you havent earned. Reap what others have sown.

Organized governance and structured defense are necessary components of any stable society. The primary defense must always be against the internal decomposition of the character of the Nation. No matter the external enemy, the strength of a people may withstand it, if they have cultivated a Nation unburdened by cowardice and other internal rot.

What we see today in white nations, is the result of the attritional coup d'état of centuries, and further millenia, of assaults of every type by the greatest blood enemy of all the Nations of the world. The withering away in the European Nations of their ancient custom of bearing arms for the preservation of the Nation, is an incredible blow. Only the American may boast his Right to Bear Arms, and even then only superficially, because he also has no Rights. Not for the last 158 years. Where are the minutemen who stand ready to charge into battle at a minutes notice? Who guards the gate?

Nobody. Nobody at all.

This is the burden that nearly the entire pantheon of our collective ancestors bore with pride, with honor, and without complaint.

Freedom is not secured or maintained by assertion. It is sustained by a system that binds rights to responsibility and places the means of their preservation within reach of the people themselves. That means creating a beneficent political structure that can harness the Nations energy to fulfill its obligation to preserve that people. It is a mutually beneficial relationship. It is a demand upon the people of any Nation, if they have even a shred of honor.

On Thursday, I’ll be giving Paid Subs a serious look into the Militia, its origins, its collapse under the 14th Amendment State, and what it means for reinstituting a proper militia today. Tons of extra material in that article to dive into as well.

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